Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Broncos vs. Steelers Black Friday Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Friday, November 27, 2026.
Welcome back, RotoBallers! Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. I know I did! I mean, I'm still full while writing this. Our first Thanksgiving Eve game has me wondering what the Packers are doing. They looked atrocious, but Blake Corum looked fantastic and proved he is the clear RB1 in Los Angeles.
The Denver Broncos (8-2) travel east to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!
I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Black Friday Football in Week 12, Broncos vs. Steelers on November 27, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks range from higher-priced, elite options to lower-priced value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Jonah Coleman - RB, $15K (DK), $17.4K (FD)
Jonah Coleman was exactly what this Broncos offense needed. He has been explosive, and with RJ Harvey on IR and J.K. Dobbins on suspension, he will have full command of the backfield. He did in their win over the Raiders last week, where he had 24 for 111 yards and three touchdowns!
Coleman was also involved in the passing game, seeing five targets, four of which he caught for another 18 yards. The Steelers' run defense has been solid, but they did give up 75 yards to Saquon Barkley last week.
I expect Coleman to get plenty of run, and continue his momentum. He has five touchdowns in his last three games; look for him to get all the rushing opportunities in the red zone and add another touchdown to his belt.
Hat trick for Jonah Coleman ‼️
LVvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FQNYZWdwKH
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
Mason Rudolph - QB, $9K (DK), $12K (FD)
It's going to be hard to avoid playing Mason Rudolph; even in a tough matchup, you are getting a starting QB at a big discount. Both sites had the slate up before Aaron Rodgers went rogue and got himself waived from the team. Now we get Rudolph at nearly half the price.
Rudolph made one start for the Steelers last season, and in 2024 he made five starts for the Titans. He is very well versed in this Steelers offense, but it was always gonna be tough going up against the Broncos' defense. I'd argue this is as much of a value play as it is an MVP option.
It seems over the last couple of weeks, they have leaned more on the passing game, and if the Steelers get behind in this one, then they will have to throw the ball often.
Other MVP Options: Bo Nix
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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Germie Bernard - WR, $8.4K (DK), $8.6K (FD)
The rookie Germie Bernard has quickly risen up the WR ranks here in Pittsburgh. Michael Pittman Jr. is back, and DK Metcalf avoided a suspension, but I think Bernard remains one of the top options for the Steelers. Bernard had 10 targets last week, and even though he has a new QB, he should see a healthy amount of targets.
Bernard gets one of the better matchups against a tough Broncos secondary. He should be lining up against Ja'Quan McMillian in the slot for the most part. He is giving up .20 fantasy points per route run, which is the most in that secondary. Bernard also leads the team in red zone targets at 23.7%. Even though Bernard only has one touchdown on the season, the targets are there, so it's only a matter of time before he gets a few more.
With these Steelers WRs, I would get a little bit of all of them, as we don't know who will be Rudolph's preferred target.
Jaylen Waddle - WR, $7.8K (DK), $9.4K (FD)
Jaylen Waddle saw the second-most yards of the season last week against the Raiders. Sadly, that was only 61 yards, but I do think things are looking up for him. He was the second-highest targeted player last week, only behind Evan Engram.
He should see a positive matchup; in the slot, he will face his former teammate in Jalen Ramsay, who is giving up .21 fantasy points per route run, while on the outside, Waddle should face Daylen Everette, who is giving up .31 FPPR. If Waddle can't get something going here, I think it is time to turn the panic button on.
After last week against the Raiders, I'm not sure that I can trust Courtland Sutton. Even while leading all receivers in snaps, he did absolutely nothing and was only targeted twice. So even though Waddle sees fewer snaps, I'll take him to still get more targets.
Other Flex Options: Rico Dowdle, Pat Bryant, Chris Boswell
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Pat Freiermuth - TE, $5.8K (DK), $4.4K (FD)
Pat Freiermuth may be in one of the best spots as a receiver against this Broncos defense. The Broncos are giving up the fourth-most receiving yards and fifth-most receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs. Freiermuth does have a bit of competition with Darnell Washington, but Freiermuth is running more routes.
They are both fairly cheap, so I don't mind getting a bit of either one, but I do like Freiermuth for his red zone usage. He is second on the team at 18.4% and has even been used as a rushing option in a tush push style play. Plus, Freiermuth has worked with Rudolph in the past; having that connection could be pretty big here.
Aaron Rodgers with a strike to Pat Freiermuth for the TD!
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fn9ix7L8qf
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
Denver Defense, $4.6K (DK), $6.6K (FD)
Denver's defense has been one of the better ones in the league. Now the Steelers roll out a backup QB, and this game does have low scoring written all over it. The Defense has four double-digit scoring games this season and is averaging nearly one interception a game and 21 points a game.
Rudolph threw nine interceptions across his last six starts. Obviously, this was with different teams, but it still shows he can be a bit careless with the ball. I did mention Rudolph earlier in the article, but this wouldn't be used together in the same lineup.
Rudolph is still incredible value if he has a good game, but in case it ends up being a dud, as backup QBs tend to, Denver's defense could end up being optimal.
Other Value Options: Evan Engram
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Black Friday Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
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