Thunder Dan's favorite RB matchups to exploit for the Thanksgiving Day Slate - DFS running backs to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These RB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
Not all Thanksgiving Day NFL slates are created equal. We have had some real stinkers over the years, but this year might be one of the best triple-headers in recent memory.
If the Eagles had the season that most were expecting, we'd have three top-notch matchups. Even so, I think this version of the Eagles can give Dallas enough of a run for their money to make it an entertaining game and solid environment for plenty of fantasy stats. The other two games feature matchups between top teams in their conference and some really great recent rivalries, as well as two pretty high totals (46.5 in BUF-KC, 55.5 in DET-CHI).
With only six running backs really being in consideration, I'm going to narrow down my picks to just three for this version of the RB matchups article. As always, I'll follow the data, which we now have a pretty solid 10-game sample of for these teams. Without any further ado, let's dive into our top spots for running backs on the 3-game Turkey Day slate!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Thanksgiving Day Running Back Matchups
These are my "Thunder Dan Matchup Grades," which incorporate data from both PFF and the DVOA ratings found at FTN.
Recently, I added three more columns: opponent EPA per rush attempt, opponent YBC per attempt, and opponent explosive run rate. These stats are all courtesy of Sumer Sports.
- EPA/Rush = Expected Points Added Per Rushing Attempt
- YBC/Att = Yards Gained BEFORE Contact Per Rushing Attempt
- Explosive Run Rate = Percentage of running plays where the defense allows 10+ yards
I've highlighted in yellow the six teams playing on Thursday. We'll get into the rest of the matchups for the Sunday slate later in the week; don't worry!
Thanksgiving Day Running Backs To Target
Jahmyr Gibbs ($9,500 DK, $11,600 FD)
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
There is really only one reason why you wouldn't play Gibbs on this DFS slate, and it's because his salary is so high that he limits the amount of cap space that you can use at other positions.
Other than that, there's really no argument to fade the best running back in the league. He's the second-highest rated back in my model of the six that we have to choose from, and has the fifth-rated matchup of the entire Week 12 slate of games.
Jahmyr Gibbs was in flow state for this run 😂 https://t.co/Kr5R3C8lSl
— Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) November 23, 2026
The Lions have an implied team total of 26.5 points, which trails only Dallas (28) on this three-game slate. They've been feeding Gibbs as often as possible, riding his production as a runner (and pass-catcher) on this six-game winning streak.
He averages nearly 27 touches per game this season and is a threat to take any one of those touches all the way. Chicago has a respectable run defense that ranks 10th in DVOA this season, but Jahmyr Gibbs apparently doesn't care much about DVOA ratings since he just shredded the 2nd-rated Tampa run defense for 98 yards on the ground last week and two touchdowns.
Gibbs has a high likelihood of being the top raw points scorer on Thursday, and that's simply not a player we should consider fading on a small slate. I'll be cramming him into as many lineups as I can and hunting for value plays to make it work.
Emmett Johnson ($7,200 DK, $7,500 FD)
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
We don't have the final word on Kenneth Walker III's availability for tomorrow night's game against the Bills, but it's looking increasingly like he'll miss yet another game, leaving the dynamic rookie Johnson in line for his third straight start.
Johnson has been impressive, to say the least, in the lead back role for the Chiefs this season. He's run for over 100 yards in each of the last two weeks, adding another 118 yards receiving in those games and scoring three touchdowns.
Emmett Johnson has a mean juke game 😮💨 https://t.co/aKD5Vbu9gG
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
The Chiefs offense has flowed through their lead back all season, whether it's been K9 or Johnson. Johnson's first two matchups were considerably easier than this one, as the Bills have been relatively stout against the run this year (9th in rush DVOA defense).
However, Johnson is running behind a very good offensive line and has the benefit of an elite playcaller in Andy Reid, too. His dual-threat ability as a runner and receiver also gives him an elite floor/ceiling combo that rivals any back on this slate other than Gibbs.
He's finally priced appropriately for once at over 7k on both sites, but I expect that he'll be pretty popular on this slate since he smashed his previous price tags as a chalky play on the last two Sunday slates.
I'm hoping people flock to the Bears backs or Javonte Williams of Dallas instead, because I think Johnson is primed for a big day against the Bills in a game that I think has a good chance at going over its 46.5-point total.
Saquon Barkley ($5,800 DK, $7,300 FD)
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Hello, DK pricing! Barkley's price (RB7) is a gift for this slate and reflects the fact that the Eagles have the lowest implied team total on the board.
It certainly has nothing to do with his talent, which was on full display last week when he took this run 38 yards to the house against a Steelers run defense that was among the best in the league going into that game.
Saquon in Slo-Mo 🙌 https://t.co/7aZCsgrnJX
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 23, 2026
I have Barkley's spot against the Cowboys as the top-rated matchup of Week 12, let alone of the three games on Thursday. While the Eagles' run game has been anything but efficient this season, the Cowboys' run defense has been a sieve and has given up big performances to lesser backs, including over 100 yards on the ground to Tony Pollard last week.
Barkley's price on DK (and top matchup) could make him a popular play on this slate, but I think he's good chalk if that's the case. The Eagles are going to try to exploit this matchup in the run game as it is their best chance of hanging with a high-powered Dallas team.
If Philly can pound the football and keep Dak Prescott and company off the field, then they stand a chance at pulling off an upset, or at least keeping this thing close.
Barkley had 65 yards rushing against Dallas in their first meeting, on only seven attempts! He's been practicing in full and should be good to go for this one.
Philly would like nothing more than to muck up Dallas's chances at the postseason, and this rivalry should be more than enough incentive for the Birds to go all out. I like their chances of making this a game, and Barkley's chances of having a big day as well.
Remember what I always say - be greedy when others are fearful!
Good luck, everyone, and thanks for reading.
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