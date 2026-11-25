Kipp's fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, must-starts for Week 12 of 2026. You should target these emerging players with big upside and start them with confidence.
Welcome to Week 12 of our fantasy football breakout candidate series for the 2026 NFL season. Each week, we'll point you to emerging players who aren't just top pickups but could see their fantasy values surge by the end of the weekend.
All players listed in this article are rostered in fewer than 50% of fantasy football leagues, as I try to find more widely available options when I can. So some of the guys on this list may be lesser-known, but that doesn't mean they can't impact your squad in future weeks.
This list should be helpful for additions in the current week as well as ones to consider for the following week. Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 47% rostered
I want to start by noting that I am writing this article on Tuesday, November 24, to provide potential options for the Thanksgiving slate that runs from Wednesday through Friday. As this is before the waiver wire runs, I cannot be positive on exact roster percentages, as these will change after your league's waiver period runs.
That being said, Chris Rodriguez Jr. will hopefully still be available in enough of your leagues to scoop up and deploy against the Tennessee Titans this week. Bhayshul Tuten is dealing with a recurring ankle injury and is a bit uncertain for this matchup, which could make Rodriguez a diamond in the rough.
Rodriguez has seen limited carries with Tuten in the lineup, but he is also involved in the passing game to an extent, so he has seen at least one target in five of the Jaguars' previous six games. The Jaguars are also massive favorites in this game, so even if Tuten can suit up, they will likely rest him with a big lead, which would give way to Rodriguez.
There will likely be a mad dash to add him this week, so be sure to add Rodriguez to your roster as soon as you can, because there are not many viable candidates out there this late in the season.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s turn to score!
INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/1yCUmnx74m
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 30% rostered
Samaje Perine has been mentioned here a few times now, including last week against Washington when he promptly hauled in four receptions for 71 receiving yards and carried the ball six times for 26 rushing yards. Perine also matched Chase Brown in carries last week, so we could be seeing a bit of a shift here.
Even if we are not seeing a shift, there is plenty to like about Perine this week against the New Orleans Saints. Overall, New Orleans allows over 110 rushing yards per game to the running back position, which ranks seventh-worst in the league. It also allows nearly 4.4 yards per carry.
Additionally, New Orleans has not been great against pass-catching backs, as it allows an average of over 4.5 receptions and 39 receiving yards per game to running backs, with the latter ranking seventh-worst in the league as well. This is where Perine really shines and could have a major impact.
The Bengals are also large home favorites in this contest, so Perine could get some additional work if the Bengals get up big as expected. He makes for a solid flex option if you need the help this week.
Samaje Perine with a big catch and run to move the chains!
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/J3s8HmYXhJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
More RB Options:
- Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens - 21% rostered
Week 12 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs - 47% rostered
Xavier Worthy has lost some of his appeal this season, especially with the addition of Josh Downs at the trade deadline. That being said, he is still a deep threat in this Kansas City Chiefs passing attack and has seen six or more receiving targets in all but three games this season.
Last week, with Downs in the lineup, Worthy hauled in two of his four targets for 38 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. This week, the Chiefs take on the Bills, which could mean an impactful game is coming from Worthy.
The current total is sitting at 47.5, which means we should see some solid offense in this game, especially from these two teams. The Bills have struggled against wide receivers this season, allowing over 13 receptions and 144 receiving yards per game to the position.
Worthy makes for a solid addition in this spot and could certainly help out your fantasy squad on Thanksgiving Day if you are looking to fill a gap in Week 12.
Xavier Worthy cuts it down the sideline and into the end zone
AZvsKC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/CiSoIwPyfS
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Tank Dell, Houston Texans - 46% rostered
Tank Dell returned from injury and started the season slowly, which was expected given that he was coming off such a brutal knee injury. Since Week 9, Dell has hauled in 10 receptions for 153 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He has also seen 17 targets over that span, with four apiece coming in the previous two weeks.
Houston is fighting for its AFC playoff lives, so it will be looking to attack in this matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who are also looking to make it into the AFC playoff picture. The matchup should be good for Dell, as the Ravens have struggled a bit against wide receivers this season.
Overall, Baltimore allows an average of nearly 12 receptions and over 162 receiving yards per game to the wide receiver position. While the receptions do not jump off the page, they are worth pointing out because Baltimore is giving up a ton of production on limited catches.
This could work out well for Dell, as he has the ability to be a downfield threat in this offense, as noted by the fact that he has hauled in receptions of 29, 43, and 63 yards in three of his previous four games. I could certainly see a scenario where he catches a deep ball for a touchdown in this matchup.
Dell is currently 46% rostered, so we could see this tick up a bit once waivers clear, but he should still be available in plenty of leagues if you need some support at the wide receiver position this week.
C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell for the TD 🗣️
HOUvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/r0q9mBmr5d
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 32% rostered
I was a bit surprised to see that Antonio Williams was rostered in just 32% of leagues, given what we have seen out of him recently. Just last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Williams hauled in nine of 11 targets for 122 receiving yards.
Over the previous four weeks, that brings his total up to 19 receptions on 26 targets for 243 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He has also seen six or more targets in three of those four games. Additionally, he is the leading snap earner at wide receiver in this Washington offense.
The matchup this week comes against a struggling Arizona team as well, which could mean another big day for Williams. Overall, Arizona allows over 10 receptions and nearly 153 yards per game to the wide receiver position. This is a similar setup to Tank Dell above, where the defense is clearly allowing big plays to the wide receiver position.
Williams has racked up a reception of 30 or more yards in three of his previous four games. He also has receptions of 23 and 33 yards earlier in the season, so he has shown quite a bit of explosiveness this season. This should certainly come in handy against Arizona.
Given his most recent performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, I would expect to see his roster percentage increase this week, but again, he should still be available in plenty of leagues after the waiver process.
Williams makes for a solid addition in Week 12 against Arizona and is definitely someone I would add if I needed him this week or simply needed to add depth to my roster at the wide receiver position.
ANTONIO WILLIAMS TO THE PYLON.
COMMANDERS RESPOND.
WASvsNYG on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/6dLcWP6Mos
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
More WR Options:
- Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints - 29% rostered
- Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans - 14% rostered
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