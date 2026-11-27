Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em and lineup advice for all 2026 Week 12 matchups. Joey analyzes in-depth Week 12 matchups via game-by-game breakdowns.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly Start 'em and Sit 'em article! This Week 12 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece will hopefully help you make winning lineup decisions every week of the fantasy season.
With the fantasy football playoffs right around the corner, it is imperative to make the right start/sit decisions. If you are new here, we dive into every player in every game to determine the best starts/sits of the week. Be sure to ask me any start/sit questions you may have on my X @joeypollizze.
Let's dive into every Week 12 game (Sunday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. Good luck with your fantasy teams in Week 12!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
Matchups We Love:
QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins has yet to finish as a QB1 in his first two games in Minnesota. He scored 16.4 fantasy points against the Packers in Week 10 and scored 8.4 fantasy points against the 49ers last week. However, Cousins will come in as a low-end QB1 in 12+ team leagues in this favorable matchup. The Falcons have given up the fourth-most passing yards and fifth-most passing touchdowns to opposing QBs.
Vikings RBs
Both Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. have a prime opportunity against this Falcons defense in Week 12. Atlanta has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points, seventh-most rushing yards, and fifth-most receptions to opposing RBs. That puts both Mason and Jones on potential flex radars this week. Since Jones has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, he's the better play and will be a high-end RB3.
The only WR that fantasy managers should be playing in this Vikings offense is Justin Jefferson. Jefferson has averaged 15.1 PPR fantasy points in his two games with Cousins and will remain a must-start WR1 in all formats this weekend. The Falcons have allowed some big games outside WRs in recent weeks, including Ja'Marr Chase (31.5 PPR fantasy points) and Tee Higgins (20.9 PPR fantasy points).
FUMBLE ‼️ 49ers recover!
MINvsSF on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qRIoGFuZWE
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
Matchups We Hate:
Michael Penix Jr. could be in for a rough fantasy performance in Week 12. He will go up against a Vikings defense that ranks first in fantasy points allowed, third in passing yards allowed, and second in passing touchdowns. Considering only one QB since Week 2 has scored more than 14 fantasy points against this defense, Penix is a clear sit in all formats.
Bijan Robinson obviously has a tough matchup against the Vikings. Minnesota has given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points and second-fewest receptions to opposing RBs this season. Still, you're starting Robinson in all formats.
WR Drake London
This is not an ideal matchup for Drake London. The Vikings have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points, 11th-fewest receptions, sixth-fewest receiving yards, and fifth-fewest receiving touchdowns to opposing WRs, and Penix will have a hard time getting the ball to London in this game. That will make the Falcons playmaker a riskier WR2 play.
Kyle Pitts won't have much fantasy upside in this matchup. He has finished outside the top-12 at TE in three consecutive games, and there is a strong chance he'll make it four straight with the Vikings on deck. Minnesota has given up the fewest fantasy points to that position group this season while letting just one TE finish in the top 12.
Other Matchups:
T.J. Hockenson will come in as a solid TE1 option in Week 12. Hockenson caught six passes for 55 yards in his first game with Cousins. He saw seven targets in that contest and will continue to be the second option in this Vikings passing attack. Given that the Falcons have allowed five top-12 fantasy TE finishes this season, he'll have a solid floor on Sunday.
Injuries:
- Jordan Addison (thumb)
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
TE Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews had a relatively quiet game against the Panthers last week. He caught just two of three targets for 14 yards. That disappointing performance came after the veteran caught eight passes for 82 yards against the Chargers in Week 10. For this week, Andrews will be a harder-to-trust TE1 play against a Texans defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to the TE position.
Other Matchups:
Jacoby Brissett has been more of a QB2 option in his first two games with Baltimore. He scored 12.8 fantasy points against the Chargers in Week 10 and scored 14.7 fantasy points against the Panthers last week. That will put him on the QB2 radar in Superflex formats for this week. The Texans have let only one top-20 fantasy QB finish since Week 7.
QB C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud has been on a roll for fantasy managers recently. He has scored above 20 fantasy points in six of his last seven games and ranks as the QB5 in fantasy points per game. Considering he has thrown 11 passing touchdowns over the last three weeks, Stroud will be a solid QB1 option. The Ravens just let Bryce Young throw for 254 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday.
Derrick Henry has been a better fantasy option over the last two weeks. He scored 19 PPR fantasy points against the Chargers in Week 10 and scored 19.1 PPR fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 11. His 94 rush yards last week were his most in a game since Week 5. That should give fantasy managers some confidence to start him as a RB2 in Week 12.
David Montgomery returned from a groin injury last week and immediately saw a heavy workload. He rushed 26 times for 107 yards en route to a 15.4 PPR fantasy point day. Even though Woody Marks (concussion) is expected to return this week, Montgomery still has low-end RB2 value in this matchup. The Ravens have given up the fifth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs.
WR Nico Collins
Nico Collins will come in as a high-end WR2 against the Ravens this week. He has scored a touchdown in three straight games and finished as a top-20 fantasy WR in each of those contests. While his targets have been all over the place this season, Collins should still be in most lineups. The Ravens just allowed Tetairoa McMillan to total 71 yards and one touchdown last week.
WR Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers has formed a strong connection with Brissett early on. Flowers caught six passes for 74 yards in Week 10 and caught eight passes for 97 yards against the Panthers last weekend. The slot playmaker will now be a high-floor WR2 against the Texans this week. Houston has given up the 11th-most fantasy points to slot WRs this year.
Dalton Schultz should not be on many fantasy radars this week. He has caught just four passes combined over the last three weeks and reeled in only one pass for 11 yards in last week's win. Schultz should only be started in extremely deep leagues against a Ravens defense that has given up the 12th-fewest receptions to TEs in 2026.
Injuries:
- Woody Marks (concussion)
New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals
Matchups We Love:
RB Chase Brown
Chase Brown has surely had his ups and downs. He has finished as an RB1 just once all season and hasn't rushed for over 60 yards in a game since Week 3. But this could be the week where Brown finishes as an RB1 again. New Orleans has allowed the third-most fantasy points, fifth-most rushing yards, and second-most rushing touchdowns to opposing backs.
TE Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki thrived in a plus matchup against the Commanders last week. He caught five passes for 77 yards and finished as the overall TE6 in PPR formats. The good news for Gesicki is that he has another plus matchup on the horizon. The Saints have given up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing TEs and have allowed a top-12 fantasy TE finish in three straight weeks. Gesicki is a potential TE1 play in deeper leagues.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough has been an inconsistent QB1 option for the last several weeks. He has failed to finish as a top-12 fantasy QB in three of his last four games and hasn't thrown multiple passing touchdowns in a game since Week 6. That will put Shough on the QB2 radar in Superflex formats. He will come in as a high-end QB2 against a Bengals defense that ranks dead last in rushing yards allowed to opposing QBs.
QB Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow is easily a must-start QB1 in all formats. He ranks as the QB1 in fantasy points per game, passing yards per game, and passing touchdowns per game. Considering he has finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in eight straight games, fantasy managers shouldn't be sitting him for any other quarterback in Week 12.
The Saints are slowly working Travis Etienne Jr. back in. He played 33% of the snaps in his first game back in Week 10 and then increased his snap share to 44% this past week. Since it's clear that he is not that workhorse back in this offense, Etienne will be more of an RB3 this week. He has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in his first two games back from injury.
Bengals WRs
Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should be in all fantasy lineups this week. Both had quieter fantasy days in Week 11. Chase caught five passes for 31 yards, and Higgins caught two passes for 43 yards and one touchdown. However, expect both WRs to have better fantasy days on Sunday. Both Bengals playmakers will be WR1 plays.
Saints WRs
Chris Olave bounced back last week with a nine-catch, 102-yard performance. He will come in as a solid WR1 against this Bengals defense in Week 12. As for Jordyn Tyson, he will fall to the WR3 range. He only played 50% of the team's offensive snaps last week and saw just two targets. With Cincinnati ranking 11th in fantasy points allowed to the WR position, Tyson will drop in the rankings this week.
Injuries:
None
New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts
Matchups We Love:
Anthony Richardson will start his first game of the season after the Colts released Daniel Jones earlier this week. Richardson will start his first game since late in the 2024 season. He scored 23.1 fantasy points, 16.4 fantasy points, and 21.2 fantasy points in his last three starts. His rushing gives him a higher floor this week against a Giants defense that ranks 31st in rushing yards allowed to opposing QBs this season.
RB Cam Skattebo
Cam Skattebo has finally taken over the workhorse role for the Giants. He has played above 84% of the team's offensive snaps in back-to-back games and has seen 38 touches over those two weeks. Skattebo will now face a Colts defense that has given up the seventh-most fantasy points and fourth-most rushing yards to opposing RBs. He will be a high-end RB2 option.
Matchups We Hate:
Jonathan Taylor hasn't quite produced like a fantasy RB1 in recent weeks. He has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in three of the last four weeks and hasn't finished as an RB1 since Week 7. Unfortunately, Taylor will be more of an RB2 this week in a tougher matchup. The Giants rank fifth in fantasy points allowed, 12th in rushing yards per game, and third in rushing touchdowns allowed to the position.
Other Matchups:
J.J. McCarthy could be started in some one-quarterback leagues in Week 12. McCarthy has scored above 17 fantasy points in two of his five games, and Indianapolis has allowed a top-12 fantasy QB finish in three straight games. Considering the Colts have also given up the seventh-most rushing yards to opposing QBs, McCarthy has some appeal in one-quarterback 12+ team leagues.
WR Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers will come in as a high-end WR2 this weekend. He is coming off a seven-catch, 55-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Jaguars last week and has seen at least seven targets in six straight games. Nabers should be able to carve up an Indianapolis secondary that just let CeeDee Lamb total 195 yards and one touchdown a few weeks back.
Isaiah Likely should be in all fantasy lineups this week. Likely ranks as the TE3 in fantasy points per game, receptions per game, and receiving yards per game this season. Although he only caught one pass for 35 yards against the Jaguars in Week 11, he's a must-start TE1. Indianapolis has given up the fifth-most receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs.
TE Tyler Warren
Tyler Warren will fall outside the top-12 at the position heading into Week 12. He has caught a combined three passes for 23 yards over the past two weeks, and Richardson isn't known as the most prolific passer. Warren is too risky to trust against a Giants defense that has given up the eighth-fewest receiving yards to the TE position in 2026.
Injuries:
None
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
Matchups We Love:
Ollie Gordon has cooled off a bit for fantasy managers. He has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in three of the last four weeks. However, Gordon will be a solid RB2 play against the Jets. The 22-year-old has had over a 70% rush share in five straight contests, and New York has allowed the second-most rushing yards per game. Since this game should be close, Gordon should have a solid fantasy game.
Jets RBs
Both Breece Hall and Braelon Allen could be started in formats this week. The Dolphins have given up the fifth-most fantasy points, seventh-most rushing yards, and fifth-most receptions to opposing RBs this season. That will make Hall a middle-of-the-pack RB2, and Allen as a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues. After Allen saw 17 opportunities last week, he has some appeal in a good matchup.
Matchups We Hate:
Jets WRs
The Dolphins have surprisingly done a good job against WRs this season. Miami ranks fourth in fantasy points allowed, fifth in receptions allowed, fifth in receiving yards allowed, and eighth in receiving touchdowns allowed. While Garrett Wilson will still be a solid WR2 play, Adonai Mitchell is a riskier flex play. Mitchell only caught two passes for 30 yards in last week's win.
Other Matchups:
QB Kyle McCord
Kyle McCord should not be started in most cases this week. McCord has scored under 13 fantasy points in each of his two starts and doesn't possess much upside in this matchup. Even though the Jets have given up a top-12 fantasy QB finish in six straight games, the young signal-caller will be a low-end QB2 in Superflex formats in Week 12. New York has allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards this year.
QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith has been a better fantasy quarterback over the past month. He has scored above 19 fantasy points in three of his last five games and threw three passing touchdowns against the Chargers last week. For this week, Smith will come in as a middle-of-the-pack QB2 in Superflex formats. The Dolphins have let six different QBs throw multiple passing touchdowns in a game this season.
Dolphins WRs
It's truly hard to trust any Dolphins WR, especially since both Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas have a limited ceiling. Washington only caught three passes for 30 yards last week, while Douglas caught only two passes for 30 yards. Of the two, Douglas is the better play after seeing 10 targets last Sunday. The rookie will be a low-end WR3, while Washington is more of a WR4.
TE Greg Dulcich
Greg Dulcich shouldn't be on fantasy radars this week. He has caught just four passes for 26 yards over the last three weeks and is a secondary target in this Dolphins passing attack. Dulcich is only a TE1 option in deeper leagues this week against a Jets defense that has allowed just two TEs to score a receiving touchdown all season.
Injuries:
- Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle)
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Matchups We Love:
Trevor Lawrence just faced this Titans defense back in Week 10. In that contest, Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 27.8 PPR fantasy point day. That's enough reason to start the Jaguars quarterback as a fantasy QB1 this weekend. The Titans have allowed the most fantasy points and most passing yards to opposing QBs.
Jaguars WRs
With Lawrence having a good matchup through the air, Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers could also be in for big fantasy games. Back in that Week 10 matchup, Washington caught seven passes for 152 yards and one touchdown (28.2 PPR fantasy points), and Meyers caught three passes for 34 yards (6.4 PPR fantasy points). For this week, Washington will be a must-start WR1, while Meyers will be a high-end WR3.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Cam Ward
Cam Ward has been cooking recently. He has finished as a QB1 in three straight games, which included scoring 20.1 fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 10. Unfortunately, Ward will be more of a QB2 play this week in this rematch against Jacksonville. The Jaguars have given up the ninth-fewest fantasy points and fifth-fewest passing touchdowns to opposing QBs in 2026.
RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard had a strong fantasy performance against the Jaguars a few weeks back, scoring 23.9 PPR fantasy points while totaling 99 yards from scrimmage. With Pollard totaling at least 95 yards from scrimmage in four straight games, he's an RB2 play. The Titans playmaker could have another solid game through the air, given that Jacksonville ranks 30th in receptions allowed.
Bhayshul Tuten has been battling multiple injuries over the last few weeks. His injuries have slightly affected his production, as he has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in two of his last three games. If Tuten is healthy enough to play this week, he'll be a solid RB2. He has scored a rushing touchdown in three of the last four weeks.
Titans WRs
The Titans have two potential WRs that fantasy managers can start this week. Carnell Tate will be a low-end WR2 against this Jaguars defense. Jacksonville has allowed the 12th-most receptions and the eighth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs. Chimere Dike will be a potential flex option in 14+ team leagues. He has overtaken the slot in this Titans passing attack and caught just six passes for 69 yards last week.
Brenton Strange is only worth starting as a TE1 in 16+ team leagues this week. He has finished as a top-16 fantasy TE just once since Week 6 and hasn't caught more than three passes in four straight games. Considering Strange has seen only 10 targets over the last four weeks, it's hard to trust him in most formats this weekend.
Injuries:
- Bhayshul Tuten (ankle)
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 4:25 EST Games
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers
Matchups We Love:
There is really only one Chargers wide receiver fantasy managers can think about starting, and it's Ladd McConkey. McConkey had his best fantasy performance of the season in Week 11 (20.7 PPR fantasy points) and gets a solid matchup against a Patriots defense that has given up the third-most fantasy points to opposing WRs. If Herbert plays, he's a high-end WR3.
Ladd McConkey multi-TD game!
Not over yet in LA 👀
NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/N4O2ac6Gwi
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Patriots WRs
The Patriots WRs have a good matchup this week. The Chargers have given up the fifth-most fantasy points, 10th-most receiving yards, and second-most receiving touchdowns to opposing WRs this season. This favorable matchup, though, doesn't automatically make DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins. Both WRs will be lower-end flex options in 12+ team leagues with Tommy DeVito under center.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Tommy DeVito
DeVito will take over for the injured Drake Maye for the foreseeable future. The Patriots quarterback only threw for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception after relieving Maye back in Week 10. That will put him as a low-end QB2 in Superflex formats in this matchup. The Chargers have given up the 12th-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs.
It remains to be seen whether Justin Herbert will be able to play in Week 12. Herbert not practicing on both Wednesday and Thursday with a concussion does not put his chances of playing very high. If he plays, he will be a high-end QB2 after scoring 22.4 fantasy points last week. If he misses, DJ Uiagalelei will draw the start and be a low-end QB2 play.
Rhamondre Stevenson was held in check in his last game back in Week 10, scoring just 1.5 PPR fantasy points. However, the bye week came at the perfect time for Stevenson, as he should be healthier after playing only 44% of the snaps in that game. With TreVeyon Henderson out, Stevenson is a nice RB2 option.
Omarion Hampton has finally become the featured back in this offense. He played 63% of the snaps in Week 10 and 55% in Week 11. That resulted in a 17.5-point PPR fantasy game and a 10.3-point PPR fantasy day. In Week 12, Hampton will come in as a middle-of-the-pack RB2. He's getting more opportunities (15+ touches in consecutive games), and the Patriots rank 22nd in rushing touchdowns allowed.
TE Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry can't be trusted in most formats with DeVito under center. He only caught two passes for 22 yards in a favorable matchup against the Lions in his last game in Week 10, and this is definitely a tougher matchup. The Chargers have given up the third-fewest receiving touchdowns to the TE position. That will put Henry as only a TE1 option in 16+ team leagues.
Injuries:
- TreVeyon Henderson (illness)
- Justin Herbert (concussion)
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
QB Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy has a tough matchup ahead in Week 12. However, Purdy will still come in as a low-end QB1. He scored 17.2 fantasy points against Seattle earlier this year and scored 22.2 fantasy points against the No. 1 scoring Vikings defense last week. Although this is a matchup we hate since the Seahawks allow the second-fewest fantasy points to QBs, he can still be started in some cases.
49ers WRs
The 49ers wide receivers definitely have a difficult matchup. The Seahawks have allowed the fewest fantasy points, second-fewest receptions, fewest receiving yards, and second-fewest receiving touchdowns to opposing WRs this season. Still, Mike Evans will come in as a WR2 after totaling 113 yards and one touchdown against this defense in Week 5. Deebo Samuel Sr. will be more of a WR4.
George Kittle is another player in this section that fantasy managers should still be starting. Kittle totaled 18.4 PPR fantasy points against the Vikings last week and will still come in as a TE1 this week against the Seahawks. Although Seattle has given up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to the TE position, this defense has let up a top-12 fantasy TE in two of its last three games.
Other Matchups:
QB Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold is expected to return in Week 12 after missing the last few weeks. In his return, Darnold will be more of a middle-of-the-pack QB2. He has scored above 15 fantasy points in two of his six starts and scored only 10.3 fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 5. He's really only an option in Superflex formats.
Christian McCaffrey must remain in all lineups. He ranks as the RB3 in fantasy points per game.
Seahawks RBs
The Seattle Seahawks will continue to operate a two-man backfield between Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price. Charbonnet will come in as a low-end RB2 after playing 72% of his snaps in his last game. His 16 carries and 20 carries in his first two games back from an ACL tear is encouraging moving forward. Price will be a low-end flex play in 12+ team leagues after playing 28% of the snaps in Week 10.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an easy set-it-and-forget-it in Week 12.
TE AJ Barner
AJ Barner hasn't shown much fantasy upside all year. He has finished outside the top-18 at the position in six of the last seven weeks and has totaled over 45 receiving yards just once since Week 4. Barner is better left on the bench this week, especially after he totaled only 20 receiving yards in his first meeting against San Francisco.
Injuries:
- Brock Purdy (ankle)
Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
Matchups We Love:
Jayden Daniels gets one of the best matchups of the week. The Cardinals have given up the fourth-most fantasy points and most passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. That bodes well for Daniels in Week 12. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in back-to-back weeks and has the rushing upside to finish as a QB1 again.
Cardinals QBs
Carson Beck or Josh Johnson will start for the Cardinals on Sunday. But neither quarterback should be started in most Superflex formats. Beck only threw for 108 yards and two interceptions in his first career start in Week 10, and Johnson has never been a fantasy-relevant quarterback as a journeyman. Neither has much fantasy upside.
TE Trey McBride
Trey McBride can still be trusted as a TE1 despite the team's poor quarterback play. He caught nine passes for 54 yards in a plus matchup against the Chiefs last week and gets another favorable matchup against the Commanders in Week 12. Washington has allowed the most fantasy points, most receptions, and most receiving yards to opposing TEs.
TE Chig Okonkwo
Chig Okonkwo has been more involved in Washington's passing attack since Terry McLaurin went down. Okonkwo has caught at least four passes in three straight games and has finished as a top-10 fantasy TE in two of the last three weeks. This matchup against Arizona is about as good as it gets for the TE, as Arizona has given up the fourth-most fantasy points and second-most receiving touchdowns to the position.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
Jacory Croskey-Merritt was activated from injured reserve last week and immediately made an impact. He carried the ball 13 times for 54 yards and one touchdown en route to an RB12 fantasy finish. For this week, Croskey-Merritt will be a lower-end RB2 in a game that Washington should control. Arizona has also allowed the third-most rushing yards to opposing backs.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt runs it in to get the Commanders on the board!
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/kVtZXG4yza
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
Cardinals RBs
This running back room is a mess right now. Neither Bam Knight nor Tyler Allgeier are viable flex options this week. Knight has scored under six PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games, and Allgeier has scored under three PPR fantasy points in consecutive games. If you had to start one RB from this backfield, it would be Knight. But Washington ranks seventh in rushing yards allowed per game.
Commanders WRs
Both Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams have fantasy value this weekend. Diggs will be a solid WR2 against a Cardinals defense that ranks in the upper half of the league in fantasy points allowed to slot WRs. Williams will be a solid WR3 play against a Cardinals defense that has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points, 11th-most receiving yards, and fifth-most receiving touchdowns to WRs.
Injuries:
- Carson Beck (neck)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns
Matchups We Love:
Deshaun Watson could be started as a low-end QB1 in some 12+ team leagues this week. Watson has finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in two of his last three games and just threw for 312 yards with one rushing touchdown in Week 11. He now gets a plus matchup against the Raiders secondary. Las Vegas ranks 28th in fantasy points allowed and 30th in passing touchdowns allowed to QBs.
Quinshon Judkins hasn't been the workhorse back fantasy managers hoped for entering the season. He has played 50% or less of the team's offensive snaps in three straight games. However, Judkins just posted a top-15 RB finish in his last game in Week 10. Given that the Raiders have allowed eight RBs to score above 17 PPR fantasy points since Week 4, Judkins is a nice RB2 option.
Harold Fannin Jr. has been a reliable TE1 option for most of the season. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy TE in six of his last eight games and currently ranks as the TE6 in both fantasy points per game and receiving yards per game. Up next for Fannin is a matchup against a Raiders defense that ranks 28th in both fantasy points per game and receptions to opposing TEs.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
Fernando Mendoza had his first big-time fantasy performance last week against the Broncos. He threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns and finished as the overall QB3 of the week. While fantasy managers shouldn't expect a performance like that again in Week 12, Mendoza can be a solid QB2 in Superflex formats. He has rushed for over 20 yards in both of his starts so far.
Ashton Jeanty could be turning a corner following his all-around impressive day last week. He rushed for 79 yards (his most since Week 1), totaled 90 receiving yards (season-high), and scored 27.9 PPR fantasy points (most since Week 1). Jeanty will come in as an RB2 play with RB1 upside against the Browns. Cleveland has given up the fourth-most rushing yards per game.
WR Tre Tucker
Tre Tucker will be an extremely risky flex option in Week 12. He has scored under 10 PPR fantasy points in four straight games and has only caught three passes in Mendoza's two starts. Although it is encouraging that he saw 10 targets in last week's loss, a 20% catch rate is more concerning. Until they get on the same page, Tucker is a low-end option.
Browns WRs
The Browns have two solid WR starts this week. Both Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr. will be WR3 plays in this matchup against the Raiders. Las Vegas has given up the 12th-most fantasy points, sixth-most receiving yards, and fifth-most receiving touchdowns to opposing WRs this season. With Boston logging at least six catches in two of his past three games and Concepcion seeing eight targets in his last game, both can be trusted.
TE Brock Bowers
It's simple with Brock Bowers. If he's playing, you're starting him in all formats. If he's a game-time decision and eventually sits, you can easily replace him with Michael Mayer. Even though Mayer hasn't been involved much in the passing attack since Mendoza has taken over, he's worth rostering with Bowers nursing that ankle injury.
Injuries:
- Brock Bowers (ankle)
Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matchups We Love:
RB Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving could run all over this Panthers defense again in Week 12. Irving already rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 against Carolina and could do it again this week. The Buccaneers RB is a must-start in all formats. The Panthers have given up the most fantasy points and most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs this year.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young could not move the ball against this Buccaneers secondary back in Week 7. He threw for just 163 yards and one touchdown en route to a 7.4 fantasy point day. That's enough reason to sit Young in most formats. He will be a risky QB2 in Superflex formats against a Tampa Bay defense that has given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position.
You're still starting Chuba Hubbard in most formats this week despite this tough matchup. Hubbard has finished as an RB1 in all but one game this season. That one game was against the Buccaneers a few weeks back. He rushed for a season-low 33 yards in that contest and scored just 10 PPR fantasy points. So, expectations should be tempered this week.
Other Matchups:
Baker Mayfield finally finished as a QB1 last week, scoring 19.1 PPR fantasy points. However, Mayfield will only be a QB2 play in Superflex formats in Week 12. He is averaging just 10.6 fantasy points per game this season and ranks 32nd among all quarterbacks in passing yards per game. The Panthers also rank 11th in fantasy points allowed to QBs through 11 weeks.
Panthers WRs
The only WR that fantasy managers can trust in this Panthers offense right now is Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan is coming off a solid six-catch, 71-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Ravens and has scored above 15 PPR fantasy points in two of the last three weeks. He will be a WR2 play in Week 12. As for Jalen Coker, it's best to sit him in most formats, as he's scored single-digit fantasy points in five straight games.
WR Emeka Egbuka
Emeka Egbuka has been such an interesting fantasy option this week. He hasn't been nearly as productive as fantasy managers would like, and his 10.2 PPR fantasy points per game rank as the WR40 on the year. That puts Egbuka in the lower-end WR3 range against the Panthers on Monday night. He has scored under 12 PPR fantasy points in each of Mayfield's starts this season.
Fantasy managers should only be looking to start Darren Waller in 16+ team leagues this week. He has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in back-to-back weeks and has seen more than four targets in a game just once since Week 5. Even though Tampa Bay is giving up 64.8 receiving yards per game to TEs (28th), his low floor makes him a riskier play.
Injuries:
None
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!