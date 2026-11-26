Expert NFL betting picks for Friday, 11/27/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Black Friday football game between the Broncos and Steelers.
Hello everybody, and welcome to a special Week 12 edition of Black Friday football bets and props! The NFL season is well underway, and we at RotoBaller couldn't be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to anyone interested in every slate each week.
This article will focus on the Week 12 Black Friday slate, and I will provide several betting angles for the scheduled games. I typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay. You can also feel free to check out our Discord Channel to see plays posted throughout the week.
This week's Black Friday slate features a matchup between the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into today's picks for Week 12 of Black Friday football!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Black Friday Football Odds and Spread
Denver Broncos (-156 ML) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)
Over/Under (38.5)
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Black Friday Football Game Picks
We have a throwback matchup between two teams in the thick of the AFC playoff picture when the 8-2 Denver Broncos travel to the Steel City to take on the 6-4 Pittsburgh Steelers. Both of these teams have put themselves in a spot to not only compete for a playoff spot, but also to potentially win their respective divisions.
To be honest, Denver's 8-2 record is very much smoke and mirrors when looking at its overall statistical profile. On offense, it ranks 13th in the league by averaging just under 24 points per game, and this is about as good as it gets for it.
The Broncos average just 195 passing yards per game and under 100 rushing yards per game on offense, both of which rank in the bottom 10 league-wide. On defense, the Broncos allow just 21 points per game, ranking them 11th-best in the league, which is also their strongest defensive stat.
The Broncos also allow over 252 passing yards and over 126 rushing yards per game, both of which rank in the bottom 10 of the league. It is quite surprising they have been able to rack up eight wins given these statistics. The Steelers have not been much better, either.
On offense, Pittsburgh averages just over 21 points per game, which ranks 22nd overall. It also averages just under 225 passing yards and just under 112 rushing yards per game, both of which rank in the bottom half of the league.
The Steelers will also be making a change at quarterback, which means we will be seeing Mason Rudolph take the helm, while Aaron Rodgers was released on Wednesday. Rudolph has played just 19 snaps this season, but has spent much of his career with the Steelers and is very familiar with the offense.
On defense, Pittsburgh allows just under 21 points per game, which is strong enough to rank it eighth-best in the league. It also allows just 84 rushing yards per game, which ranks third-best overall. One area of weakness on defense for the Steelers is their secondary, which allows an average of nearly 250 passing yards per game and ranks 24th in the league.
This definitely shapes up to be a lower-scoring affair; however, with the total currently sitting at 38.5, I am not all that comfortable recommending a game total under here.
That being said, I think the Steelers defense should be strong enough to keep the Broncos under their team total of 20.5, which is a number they have held opponents under in four of their previous seven games.
The Pick: Broncos team total UNDER 20.5 (-130 DraftKings), (57% Novig)