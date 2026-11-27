Adam Koffler's fantasy football starts and sits for Week 12 of the 2026 season. His top sleepers and busts on the start-sit bubble, including Caleb Douglas and Travis Etienne Jr.
Happy Thanksgiving! Four games are already in the books, but we've still got 12 left. Here's your weekly Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Week 12, some of my favorite starts and sits of the week.
This week, there are zero teams on bye. Everyone, besides those that played on Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving Eve, are at our disposal. With the playoffs fast approaching, these decisions carry more and more weight every week.
Remember, the goal of this article is to provide actionable advice on players being talked about. Guys who come up in the most questions asked by you. Here are my top trending starts and sits for Week 12, with some bonus names provided.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Fantasy Football Starts
Caleb Douglas - WR, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ
Douglas has been awesome since the Dolphins' bye week. He's gone for 70+ yards in three of his last five games. And while the output hasn't quite been there, he's been fed as an alpha WR1 in his last two games with Kyle McCord under center.
Per Fantasy Points Data, Douglas has the seventh highest first read target share (38.1%) and ninth-most expected fantasy points per game (16.9) in Weeks 10 and 11. Three of his 18 targets came in the red zone and five were deep balls. That's what we like to call elite usage.
The Jets have allowed the fourth-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. Opportunity + matchup should lead to a productive day for the Dolphins' number one wideout.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - RB, Washington Commanders vs. ARI
Croskey-Merritt returned in Week 11 to a big workload. The Commanders immediately handed him 16 opportunities, which was good for a 61.5% RB opportunity share. That came on just a 41% snap share in a competitive game vs. the Bengals.
Fast forward to Week 12, when the Commanders take on a Cardinals team that has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game this season. They've also lost by an average of 28.5 points per game in their last two games. Washington is a 6.5-point road favorite in this one, making it likely Croskey-Merritt gets a lot of carries with the Commanders playing from ahead.
Zach Charbonnet - RB, Seattle Seahawks @ SF
Charbonnet's carries and RB opportunity share has increased each week since his return from a torn ACL. It culminated in 20 carries, and a 66.7% RB opportunity share before the team's bye week.
It seems pretty clear Mike Macdonald and this Seahawks staff want to lean heavily on Charbonnet, and we should expect that even more so coming out of the bye in a big divisional matchup against the 49ers.
Last season, Charbonnet had 17 carries for 74 yards and a score in San Fran in Week 18. This week, he's got a higher rush yards over/under than Christian McCaffrey (58.5 vs. 52.5). I'm trusting the role and his nose for the end zone when the Seahawks get inside the five.
Jordyn Tyson - WR, New Orleans Saints @ CIN
Tyson burst onto the scene in his first two games, earning 18 targets on just 47 routes run. That's an elite target rate of 0.383. But then in Week 11, he was targeted just twice on a 50% snap share. That snap share was less than his snap share in Week 10 (71%).
Tyson was on the injury report to start Week 11 preparations, but head coach Kellen Moore said it was all part of the game plan last week, which is a little concerning given how good Tyson looked the previous two weeks.
That said, Juwan Johnson looks iffy at best for this game, which leaves the Saints potentially a pass-catcher down in a game they're going to need to throw a lot to keep up against the Bengals. And Tyson no longer has an injury designation. Start 'em!
Bonus starts: KC Concepcion Jr. vs. LV, Jakobi Meyers vs. TEN, Chig Okonkwo @ ARI, Rhamondre Stevenson @ LAC, Braelon Allen @ MIA
Week 12 Fantasy Football Sits
Travis Etienne Jr. - RB, New Orleans Saints @ CIN
The Saints find themselves as 10-point underdogs in Cincinnati for Week 12. While not guaranteed, it seems likely they'll be throwing more, especially in the second half.
The Bengals have been middle of the pack vs. the run this season, however, the Saints haven't been able to do a whole lot on the ground. Etienne had 14 carries for 76 yards in Week 11 but didn't get the goal line touch (Alvin Kamara scored a touchdown) and didn't get the majority of RB targets (CJ Donaldson had four of those).
Especially in a negative gamescript, we need Etienne to be on the field in passing situations, but it seems as if the Saints are keen on giving those snaps to Donaldson. Without many opportunities inside the 5-yard-line and in the passing game, it's hard to project Etienne to have a monster game in Week 12.
Jaylen Waddle - WR, Denver Broncos @ PIT
I don't get the desire to start Waddle each and every week. It probably has something to do with how highly he was drafted. Here's a guy that hasn't seen more than seven targets in a game since Week 2. He's also gone for under 50 yards in all but two games this season.
Their Week 12 opponent, the Steelers, are in a state of disarray. The Broncos find themselves as 4.5-point road favorites in Pittsburgh. The Steelers allow the seventh fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers, and Jonah Coleman has been balling recently.
Expect Denver to lean into the run in this one. Resist the temptation, sit Waddle in Week 12.
Tyler Warren - TE, Indianapolis Colts vs. NYG
Like with Waddle, you're only starting Warren because of the name and where he was drafted in fantasy football this season. And it's about to get even worse (probably) with Anthony Richardson Sr.
Imagine thinking it could actually get worse with someone other than Daniel Jones under center. The Colts are in disarray, and Richardson hasn't been given a fair shake throughout his career.
In 12 career games he's started and finished, Richardson has averaged 26.8 pass attempts per game. For this career, he's completing just 50.6% of his passes.
This isn't the kind of quarterback that's going to maximize Warren, a guy playing through a groin injury since late October who's caught just three of eight targets in his last two games.
Mike Gesicki - TE, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NO
Gesicki had a great game last week (5-77-0 on six targets), but don't let that fool you. He's a part-time player that plays more in negative game scripts than he does in positive ones. And we're expecting a positive game script in this one with the Bengals being 10-point favorites over the Saints.
The only games he's played over 50% of the snaps was in the team's three losses. In games the Bengals have won by 10+ points, Gesicki is averaging just 1.3 targets on a 40% snap share.
The matchup vs. the Saints is a good one, but the projected usage in a game the Bengals should win running away isn't something I'm interested in from a fantasy football perspective. Sit 'em!
Bonus sits: Emeka Egbuka vs. CAR, Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. SEA, David Montgomery vs. BAL, Aaron Jones Sr. vs. ATL
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