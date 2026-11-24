November 24, 2026

Marty Tallman projects the top 10 fantasy baseball dynasty first basemen going into the 2030 MLB season. His top MLB first basemen prospects to increase their fantasy values for dynasty leagues include Ben Rice, Nick Kurtz, and more.

This is the second installment of my offseason Dynasty Crystal Ball Series, where I project the top 10 players at each position for the 2030 MLB season. This week, we're looking at first base. If you missed it, check out the top 10 catchers.

First basemen tend to age better and enjoy longer primes than catchers. However, with less defensive versatility, they need to bring plenty of value with the bat. Consistent power is a must.

This list features several established veterans who will be in their early 30s during the 2030 MLB season, along with a few exciting young bats. Now, let's dive in!

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No. 10: Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Age in 2030 (Around Opening Day): 26.95

The final spot was a toss-up between Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso, Braves first baseman Matt Olson, and Rockies prospect Charlie Condon. Ultimately, Condon was chosen because both Alonso and Olson are likely to be designated hitters by this point in their careers.

Condon isn't a sure bet to become an elite fantasy bat, but as TJ Rumfield recently showed, Coors Field can go a long way toward boosting a hitter's production.

Colorado's No. 1 prospect boasts 55-60 grade game power and 70-grade raw power. His hit tool remains the biggest question among scouts, though he showed encouraging improvement in 2026.

After a historic college career at Georgia, the third overall pick in 2024 has experienced some growing pains in professional baseball. In 2025, he struggled to stay healthy, hitting just 14 home runs with a 26% strikeout rate across 237 plate appearances and three levels of the lower minors.

The 23-year-old bounced back in 2026, hitting 27 home runs while posting a .390 OBP across 598 Triple-A plate appearances. While he still struck out 25% of the time, he also posted a 13.2% walk rate and improved his contact rate to 74%.

Under the hood, Condon consistently hits the ball hard, while his 18.8% chase rate (92nd percentile) suggests he has the plate discipline to keep his strikeout rate below 30% at the major league level.

He's already shown he can handle high velocity, but improving against sliders and changeups will be key to his development. Condon will most likely split time between first base and a corner outfield spot.

By 2030, he'll be right in the middle of his age-27 season, so he should have most of the kinks worked out by then.

At his peak, he could hit 35 home runs with near double-digit stolen bases and a .250 batting average while playing half of his games at Coors Field.

No. 9: Ralphy Velazquez, Cleveland Guardians

Age in 2030: 24.83

Guardians No. 1 prospect Ralphy Velazquez has a very friendly fantasy profile thanks to his plus raw power and plate discipline.

The 21-year-old hit 29 home runs last season while slashing .290/.379/.548 with a 20% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate across 538 Double-A and Triple-A plate appearances.

The left-handed hitter finished the year with a 142 wRC+, and his underlying numbers are just as impressive. Across 369 Triple-A plate appearances, he posted a .361 xwOBA (91st percentile), a 13.8% barrel rate (93rd percentile), and a 21% pull-air rate (71st percentile).

On the downside, Velazquez chases more than you'd like and has a high whiff rate. His 71.2% contact rate also needs to improve. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to major-league pitching this year, particularly against spin and high-end velocity in the zone.

By 2030, he'll just be entering his prime and could have several productive seasons ahead of him. A 30-plus home run hitter with a .250 batting average in the middle of Cleveland's lineup is well within his reach.

No. 8: Vinnie Pasquantino, Kansas City Royals

Age in 2030: 32.47

Recency bias can be powerful in fantasy baseball. Vinnie Pasquantino is just one year removed from a season in which he hit 32 home runs with 113 RBI while slashing .264/.323/.475. He also posted an impressive 15.7% strikeout rate, an 83.4% contact rate, and a barrel rate just shy of 11%.

Unfortunately, Pasquantino struggled to stay healthy in 2026 following an outstanding World Baseball Classic. The 29-year-old left-handed hitter out of Old Dominion underwent surgery in June to remove a fractured hamate bone before landing back on the IL with wrist soreness.

After finally returning on August 17, he looked a lot like the 2025 version of himself.

KC - Vinnie Pasquantino Grand Slam (15) 📏 412 ft | 💨 104.5 mph | 📐 32°

⚾️ 83.9 mph slider (CWS - RHP Luis Castillo)

🏟️ Out in 29/30 parks (❌ SF) CWS (14) @ KC (11)

🔻 9th #FountainsUp https://t.co/mado9RvXY6 — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) September 23, 2026

In just 35 games, Pasquantino hit 11 home runs and nine doubles while driving in 30 runs. He slashed .289/.366/.617 and struck out just 11% of the time, good for a 168 wRC+.

Hamate injuries are known to sap a hitter's power for several months, so seeing him hit 11 home runs in such a short stretch after returning was an encouraging sign.

Pasquantino is set to become a free agent in 2029, so it will be interesting to see where he lands. Regardless, his well-above-average contact skills and sneaky power should age relatively well.

No. 7: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Age in 2030: 31.03

At this time last year, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was coming off another solid season and ranked among the top three first basemen in nearly every dynasty league. Now, many fantasy owners are questioning whether he'll ever return to that level. That's an overreaction.

Guerrero's down season can largely be attributed to injuries and what appears to have been a vision issue. The 27-year-old dealt with recurring back tightness, right hamstring tightness, and a concussion.

He also underwent laser eye surgery to address an issue that was making it difficult to track the ball. Despite hitting just .260 with nine home runs, there were plenty of encouraging signs under the hood.

The right-handed-hitting Canadian posted a .280 xBA (90th percentile), 76.3 mph bat speed (92nd percentile), a 44.3% hard-hit rate (72nd percentile), and a 116.3 mph max exit velocity (98th percentile).

Even more encouraging, Guerrero posted a career-high 82% contact rate and a career-low 13.3% strikeout rate (92nd percentile). The underlying metrics suggest there's still plenty of reason to believe in his offensive upside.

Especially if he can finally make some adjustments to his launch angle. If you're building a dynasty team this year, buy the dip on Guerrero. He should get back to form in 2027.

By 2030, he'll still be just 31 years old, and his contact-heavy approach and plate discipline should age very well.

No. 6: Ben Rice, New York Yankees

Age in 2030: 31.09

Remember when people were laughing at Ben Rice going in the third round of redraft leagues last year? Yeah, those days are over. Rice rewarded fantasy managers with 41 home runs, 105 runs, 97 RBI, 85 walks, three stolen bases, and a .897 OPS across 667 plate appearances.

BEN RICE GRAND SLAM

SECOND HOMER TONIGHT YANKEES LEAD BOSTON 9-0! https://t.co/T7VMWAIjp9 — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

Rice barreled the ball 14.3% of the time while posting a 76.2% contact rate and a 14.5-degree launch angle. His 24.3% strikeout rate (30th percentile) is a bit concerning, but he offsets that with an excellent 12.7% walk rate (89th percentile).

Combine all of that with Yankee Stadium, and Rice has the makings of a force at the plate. He would potentially rank higher, but there are questions about whether he'll still be playing first base in 2030.

He's one of the weakest defenders on this list and may already be better suited for a DH role. However, the Dartmouth product is only 27, so there's still some time to improve defensively, but that's far from a guarantee.

The good news is that Rice will still be under contract with the Yankees until 2031. There's no need to overthink this one. He should be a solid buy heading into 2030.

No. 5: Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles

Age in 2030: 25.62

Samuel Basallo was included in the catcher rankings, but there's a good chance he'll transition to first base and DH sooner rather than later. He has 40-home run upside if he can stay healthy and improve his plate discipline.

Across 143 career MLB games, the 22-year-old has hit 22 home runs with 50 runs scored and 69 RBI while slashing .209/.277/.388.

His biggest concerns are his injury history and plate approach. At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Basallo has already dealt with knee, abdominal, wrist, and shoulder injuries before suffering a season-ending concussion.

A move to first base could help reduce the physical toll of catching and take some strain off his massive frame. His plate approach is another area of concern.

In 2026, Basallo posted a nearly 40% chase rate (fifth percentile), a 31.5% whiff rate (12th percentile), and a 26.6% strikeout rate (18th percentile).

Over the next few seasons, finding a better balance between his power and aggressive approach will be crucial. If Basallo can make those adjustments and stay on the field, 40-homer upside is very realistic.

No. 4: Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox

Age in 2030: 31.84

Corner infielder Miguel Vargas finally put together the breakout season many analysts expected when he was with the Dodgers. Across 704 plate appearances, Vargas posted an .837 OPS with 33 home runs and 22 stolen bases, good for a 134 wRC+.

The 27-year-old struck out just 18% of the time while posting a 14.3% walk rate.

Miguel Vargas set new career highs across the board this season. 704 PA

.250 AVG

.363 OBP

.474 SLG

106 Runs

147 Hits

65 XBH

33 HR

93 RBI

101 BB

22 SB He's a no-doubt Top-5 third baseman in dynasty and 2027 redraft leagues.

#WhiteSox https://t.co/Oax2NhNxwx — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) October 17, 2026

He also did an excellent job making consistent contact while barreling the ball 13% of the time. Simply put, he was a league-winner for many fantasy managers in 2026.

So, what should be expected moving forward? When combining his prospect pedigree with his current skill set, it's not difficult to see him maintaining similar production over the next few seasons.

He should settle in around 25 home runs, 10-15 stolen bases, and a .250 batting average while maintaining first- and third-base eligibility. He'll be nearly 32 by 2030, but he should be fantasy-relevant for years to come.

No. 3: Bryce Eldridge, San Francisco Giants

Age in 2030: 25.43

Bryce Eldridge quietly put together an outstanding rookie season in 2026. The 6-foot-7 left-handed hitter launched 17 home runs with 50 runs scored, 57 RBI, and one stolen base while slashing .269/.364/.461 across 448 plate appearances.

Top Plays of 2026: No. 71 Bryce Eldridge becomes the youngest player in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam! https://t.co/P1v9S5jzQR — MLB (@MLB) November 20, 2026

Most impressively, he cut his strikeout rate from 32% in Triple-A in 2025 to 26.6% in the majors. Eldridge also displayed excellent plate discipline, posting a 13.2% walk rate (93rd percentile).

Under the hood, he recorded a 52.2% hard-hit rate (92nd percentile), .359 xwOBA (90th percentile), and 11.5% barrel rate (76th percentile). The former first-round pick has 40-homer upside and the plate discipline to develop into a top-five first baseman for years.

He's even more valuable in OBP and points leagues. If you're drafting this year, don't hesitate to pull the trigger in either redraft or dynasty formats. By 2030, he has the upside to lead the National League (NL) in home runs for maybe a decade.

No. 2: Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds

Age in 2030: 26.30

In his first full major league season, Sal Stewart won the 2026 NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Only two hitters in MLB history have had 30+ HR, 100+ RBI, and 15+ SB in their rookie season. Jose Canseco (1986)

Sal Stewart (2026)

#ATOBTTR

https://t.co/u7tIl1OvvP — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) October 5, 2026

Only All-Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz (139) posted a higher wRC+ than Sal Stewart (112) among Cincinnati Reds hitters in 2026. The 22-year-old slashed .263/.330/.457 with 32 home runs, 15 stolen bases, and 112 RBI across 700 plate appearances.

He struck out 22% of the time (46th percentile) and posted a 9% walk rate (48th percentile). The right-handed hitter does an excellent job making hard contact and spraying the ball to all fields.

His biggest areas for improvement are his 76.3% contact rate, 32% chase rate (32nd percentile), and 33% whiff rate (33rd percentile). Those numbers could limit his batting average upside and make it difficult for him to hit much above .270.

Still, when factoring in his power, baserunning instincts, third-base eligibility, and a home ballpark that heavily favors hitters, it's easy to understand why Stewart offers such a high floor.

By 2030, he'll be right in the prime of his career with two more years remaining at Great American Ball Park.

No. 1: Nick Kurtz, Athletics

Age in 2030: 27.04

Despite having just 434 career plate appearances in the majors, Nick Kurtz is an easy choice as the No. 1 dynasty first baseman.

In 216 career games, the 23-year-old has launched 57 home runs and stolen nine bases while slashing .275/.389/.557, good for a 152 wRC+.

Even while dealing with a thumb injury last season, Kurtz managed to hit 21 home runs in just 352 at-bats. His Statcast profile is nothing short of impressive.

The left-handed hitter out of Wake Forest hits the ball harder than just about anyone and draws walks at an elite rate. The downside?

Few players whiff or strike out as often as Kurtz. That will likely put a ceiling on his batting average, but his power and elite plate discipline more than make up for it.

The bigger concern is his injury history. Since 2025, he's dealt with hip, right oblique, and right thumb injuries, with the thumb being the most concerning.

He's now sprained it three times, with the latest injury diagnosed as an acute-on-chronic volar plate tear in the MCP joint. The injury ultimately ended his season after he received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection.

Seeing this many injuries in such a short window is concerning, but it doesn't change his long-term upside. The 6-foot-5 slugger is expected to be ready for the 2027 season and will still be right in the middle of his prime in 2030.

Honorable Mentions

First Basemen I'm Projecting At Another Position

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