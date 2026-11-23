November 23, 2026

Eric's top catcher (C) dynasty fantasy baseball rankings, risers, breakouts heading into 2027. His updated catcher rankings for fantasy baseball dynasty leagues.

The offseason is in full swing, but dynasty leagues and dynasty rankings never sleep.

There was plenty of movement at this catcher position in 2026, both positively and negatively. But while some of the names in this top 10 have changed since last season, the position as a whole is still in a favorable spot, with plenty of exciting young options mixed in with the steady veterans.

For my entire Top 60 and additional write-ups, check out my Patreon. Make sure to continue checking RotoBaller, as I'm going to be going through all positions in the coming weeks!

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Catcher Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Baseball

Age in parentheses

1. Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves (25)

For me, the unquestioned top dog at this catcher position for both redraft and dynasty entering 2027 is Atlanta's Drake Baldwin. After winning the 2025 National League Rookie of the Year award, Baldwin took a nice step forward in his Sophomore season.

In 615 plate appearances, Baldwin slashed .284/.358/.459 with 85 runs scored, 25 home runs, 79 RBI, 55 walks, and three steals. Among catchers with at least 400 plate appearances, Baldwin ranked 2nd in batting average, 3rd in OBP, 5th in slugging percentage, and 2nd in wRC+. He also finished 2nd in runs scored, 4th in home runs, and 7th in RBI.

Drake Baldwin was the first catcher since 2009 and just the 5th since 2000 to have 85+ Runs, 25+ HR, and a .280+ AVG in a season. Jorge Posada, NYY (2000)

Mike Piazza, NYM (2000)

Javy Lopez, ATL (2003)

Joe Mauer, MIN (2009)

Drake Baldwin, ATL (2026) https://t.co/hc4M7c3n33 — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) November 22, 2026

Even as a 25-year-old catcher with just two Major League seasons under his belt, there's an incredibly strong argument for Baldwin having the best blend of ceiling and floor of any catcher in the game. Baldwin has quickly established himself as one of the better power bats in the game, recording a 12.9% barrel rate, 91.5 mph AVG EV, and a 50.6% hard-hit rate in 2026. On top of that, he recorded a solid 83.7% zone contact rate and a 75.6% overall contact rate, while having a walk rate and strikeout rate around league average.

Baldin is a rock-solid four-category contributor whose best year might still be on the horizon. While this is a talented position, there are no other catchers who are threatening Baldwin's hold on the top spot entering the 2027 season.

2. Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies (27)

In the history of baseball, we've only seen eight different catchers reach 40 homers in a season a total of 10 times. Hunter Goodman joined that club in 2026 when he smacked 41 home runs to go along with 88 RBI, 84 runs scored, and a .245/.310/.529 slash line. Those 41 homers were tied for the 6th most in the majors in 2026, trailing Kyle Schwarber, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pete Alonso, Yordan Alvarez, and Junior Caminero.

The 2026 season was Goodman's second straight season with more than 30 home runs, 80 RBI, 70 runs, and a slugging percentage above .520. He's also just one of three hitters to have a slugging percentage of .520 or higher in each of the last two seasons while having at least 500 plate appearances in each season.

In the power department, Goodman has good but not quality of contact metrics, posting a 14.5% barrel rate, 89.8 mph AVG EV, and a 44.3% hard-hit rate in 2026. But those QoC metrics receive a major boost from Goodman's 65.5% air rate, 48% pull rate, and 29.6% pull-air rate, along with that lovely Coors Field effect.

As long as Goodman can continue exceeding 500 plate appearances, there should be plenty of additional 30-homer seasons in his future. And while I don't expect him to approach that .278 average that we saw in 2025, sticking in the .250 range is certainly possible. While Goodman's 66% contact rate and 30.5% strikeout rate are worrisome, his 77.9% zone contact rate wasn't terrible, and these contact rates in general are passable given Goodman's quality of contact and home ballpark.

3. Rainiel Rodriguez, St. Louis Cardinals (19)

It's not often that you'll see a prospect this high in a dynasty positional ranking, but Rainiel Rodriguez is no ordinary prospect. Rodriguez checked in at #1 in my Top 10 Catcher Prospect Rankings article after a massive season in the minor leagues in 2026. In 115 games between High-A and Double-A, Rodriguez slashed a stellar .324/.413/.574 with 30 doubles, 27 home runs, 11 steals, and a 150 wRC+. Oh yeah, he won't even turn 20 until four days into the new year.

You know the upside is massive for Rodriguez to be ranked ahead of the talented names below him. Rodriguez is a plus or better power bat who could wind up as an annual 30-homer threat in the Majors. And I'm not expecting him to be one of those low AVG power hitters either, as Rodriguez has shown a mature approach at the plate with serviceable contact rates in the 74% range over the last two seasons.

Rodriguez is a more complete hitting prospect than Samuel Basallo was at the same age, and I have more confidence in Rodriguez reaching elite status at this position than I did with Basallo a year or two ago. However, given all the catching talent in St. Louis, there's a chance we see Rodriguez move off of the position in the coming years. And there have already been reports about him shifting to third base.

4. William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers (28)

There seems to be a bit of fatigue with William Contreras, but he continues to prove that he's one of the best fantasy backstops in the game. Sure, Contreras' 2025 and 2026 seasons weren't quite on the same level as his 2023-2024 seasons, but he's still posted at least 82 runs, 27 doubles, 17 home runs, and 76 RBI in each of the last four seasons. Contreras has also hit .260 or higher with an OBP north of .340 in each of those four seasons.

Only one other hitter has at least 80 runs, 15 home runs, 75 RBI, and a .260 AVG in each of the last four seasons. You might be familiar with the name... Shohei Ohtani.

WILLIAM CONTRERAS WALK-OFF HOMER TO COMPLETE THE SWEEP!! https://t.co/dTaHFq4zDC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 19, 2026

Not only have Contreras' surface stats remained consistent, but many of his metrics under the hood have as well. In 2026, Contreras finished with an 8.5% barrel rate, 90.3 mph AVG EV, and a 44.1% hard-hit rate. Yes, the hard-hit rate and AVG EV were down a tick from last season, but Contreras also improved his strikeout rate for the 6th straight season, dropping it from 18.2% to 14.5%. On top of that, he also recorded a career-best 87.1% zone and 79.3% overall contact rate.

Contreras is as rock solid as they come, and remains a safe bet to return Top-5 value at this position for the next few years at least.

5. Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks (26)

It finally happened! After waiting for what felt like a decade, Gabriel Moreno finally broke out and had the best all-around offensive season of his career in 2026. In 549 plate appearances, Moreno slashed .311/.388/.486 while setting new career highs with 72 runs, 147 hits, 33 doubles, 16 home runs, 83 RBI, and 61 walks. The .388 OBP and .486 SLG were also career-best marks for Moreno, who saw his OPS jump from .786 in 2025 to .874 in 2026.

It's amazing what staying healthy and hitting the ball in the air more consistently will do for a player like Moreno.

After being below a 51% air rate in each of his first three Major League seasonbs, Moreno jumped to a 60.6% air rate in 2025 and 58.1% in 2026. Both his pull and pull-air rates have increased as well, with Moreno posting a career-best 35.2% pull and 16.4% pull-air rate in 2026. It also helped that he finally eclipsed the 400 plate appearance threshold for the first time in his career.

If Moreno can continue eclipsing 500 plate appearances and doesn't revert back to his early-career batted ball angles, there's no reason why he can't stick as a top five option, or close to it at this catcher position. Moreno combines above-average quality of contact metrics (7.7% barrel, 89.3 mph AVG EV, 42.2% hard-hit) with an elite blend of contact and approach. In 2026, Moreno finished with a career-best 90.4% zone and 84.5% overall contact rate, along with an 11.1% walk rate and 14.6% strikeout rate.

6. Carter Jensen, Kansas City Royals (23)

It was a phenomenal rookie season for Carter Jensen. While he didn't finish as an American League Rookie of the Year finalist, Jensen still impressed with 80 runs, 35 doubles, 27 home runs, 81 RBI, 65 walks, and a .239/.323/.467 slash line. Jensen was just the 5th rookie in Major League history to have at least 35 doubles, 25 home runs, 80 RBI, 80 runs, and 65 walks in his rookie season. The other four were Ted Williams (1939), Dick Allen (1964), Tim Salmon (1993), and Albert Pujols (2001).

Carter Jensen ties things up with his second homer of the game! https://t.co/vWiEhUeGmg — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2026

Jensen has always shown an above-average blend of power and on-base abilities as a professional, and that continued during his first full Major League season. Jensen recorded a 12.7% barrel rate, 91.5 mph AVG EV, 44.8% hard-hit rate, and a 10.8% walk rate, while only chasing at a 24.1% clip. His contact rates weren't bad either, finishing at 80.4% in zone and 70.3% overall.

If Jensen maintains his 2026 production in 2027 or takes a step forward, we're likely talking about him a few spots higher next offseason.

7. Shea Langeliers, Athletics (29)

Shea Langeliers was on pace for the best all-around season of his career in 2026, before a torn meniscus in his right knee derailed his season shortly after the All-Star break. He did return late in the season, but only for 51 plate appearances with minimal production. At the time of his injury, Langeliers was slashing .263/.332/.497 with 10 doubles, 23 home runs, 51 RBI, and 55 runs scored in 93 games. And without the injury, Langeliers was on pace to set a new career-high in home runs, RBI, and runs scored.

Langeliers metrics have been fairly consistent over his four full Major League seasons. In each of his four seasons, he's finished with a barrel rate between 11.3% and 13.3%, an AVG EV between 90.6 and 91.3 mph, and a hard-hit rate between 43% and 44.9%. He's also been above a 62% air rate, 40% pull rate, and 20% pull-air rate every season, while pushing his zone contact rate above 80% and overall contact rate above 70% for each of the last three seasons.

8. Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles (22)

I'm sure you'll likely see Samuel Basallo higher than this in most other rankings. But with the depth and talent at this catcher position right now, along with some concerns I have with Basallo's profile, a back-end top 10 slotting feels appropriate. In 399 plate appearances this past season, Basallo cranked 18 home runs, but those came with an underwhelming .222/.291/.406 slash line.

My concerns with Basallo as a prospect stemmed from so-so contact rates and an aggressive approach. But I thought he could become a catching version of Rafael Devers, with those metrics aided by elite quality of contact metrics. But what if Basallo doesn't reach Devers' level of QoC? Having a 79.1% zone and 68.5% overall contact rate can work if you're posting elite QoC metrics, or at least close to it. But Basallo's 90.4 mph AVG EV and 42.8% hard-hit rate, while good, don't classify as elite.

With that said, we need to keep in mind that Basallo is still just 22 years old. The long-term upside is still fairly high, which is why I still have Basallo inside my Top-10 in these rankings. However, I'm going to need to see more consistency from Basallo before pushing him higher.

9. Ivan Herrera, St. Louis Cardinals (26)

While the 2026 season was still a decent one for Ivan Herrera, some could consider it a slight step back from his 2025 season.

Herrera finished with a career-high 98 runs, 146 hits, 26 doubles, 69 RBI, and 76 runs scored, while replicating his 19 home runs and eight steals from the previous season. However, Herrera's slash line dropped from .284/.373/.464 in 2025 to .241/.353/.382 in 2026. That's a 102-point drop in OPS, which would've been even more if Herrera didn't more than double his HBPt otal from 15 to 31.

Iván Herrera sends the first pitch he sees into the second deck 💪 https://t.co/TvTGBeNXpu — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2026

Under the hood, Herrera's quality of contact metrics dropped across the board, but he still had an above-average 89.4 mph AVG EV and 40.6% hard-hit rate. Herrera also kept his strikeout rate under 21% for the third straight season while recording a career-best 87.4% zone and 79.2% overall contact rate. So overall, I'm not overly worried by the slash line drop in 2026. This is still a talented hitter who should hit in the middle of St. Louis' lineup once again in 2027.

With that said, it's highly likely that Herrera is going to lose catcher eligibility after the 2027 season. He caught 52 games in 2026, but the Cardinals appear set to roll with Leo Bernal as their starting backstop in 2027. So if he's been your long-term plan at the position, it's time to find a new course of action.

10. Dillon Dingler, Detroit Tigers (28)

After giving us a mini breakout in 2025, Dillon Dingler fully broke out in 2026. Yes, his AVG dropped from .278 to .243 and his OBP from .327 to .302, but Dingler also cranked 27 doubles and 27 home runs while driving in 91 runs and increasing his slugging percentage from .425 to .446.

In fact, Dingler was on an even better pace before the All-Star break, slashing .262/.323/.508 with 19 home runs in 361 plate appearances, but he struggled to the tune of a .217/.272/.358 slash line after the break, swatting just eight home runs in 246 plate appearances.

On top of being an elite defensive catcher, Dingler has established himself as a solid source of power, recording a 10.1% barrel rate and 43.4% hard-hit rate with a 21.1% pull-air rate in 2026. And while Dingler has been below a 6% walk rate in each of his three Major League seasons so far, he also had an impressive 88% zone and 77.6% overall contact rate last season. The skills are certainly here to stick as a Top-10 option for the next few years.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

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