November 13, 2026

Eric's top 10 catcher prospects for fantasy baseball and how they project long-term along with some names to buy or sell at this position in dynasty leagues. His top prospects include Rainiel Rodriguez, Alfredo Duno, Vahn Lackey, and more!

Another offseason is upon us, and it's shaping up to be both an exciting one and a potentially longer one. Luckily for those who play in dynasty leagues, the season is never fully over, and there's always work to be done.

Today I'll be kicking off my positional rankings series with my Top 10 catcher prospect rankings for fantasy baseball. These are geared towards long-term value, but short-term impact gets factored in as well.

For my full rankings and additional write-ups, check out my Patreon. Make sure to continue checking RotoBaller as I'm going to be going through all positions in the coming weeks!

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Catcher Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball

Age and highest level in parentheses

1. Rainiel Rodriguez, STL (19/AA)

The unquestioned top dog at this catcher position in the prospect world entering 2027 is Rainiel Rodriguez. But does he stick at catcher long-term? Given all the good catchers St. Louis has in their system, I firmly believe Rodriguez moves off the position, and there's already been some talk about giving him some time at third base. Yes, it'd be nice to have that catcher eligibility, but Rodriguez's bat could truly stand out at any position, and moving out from behind the plate can definitely help limit the wear and tear on his body.

Rainiel Rodriguez cannot be stopped! The @Cardinals' top prospect homers for the third time in his past four games 🔥 The 19-year-old is slashing .444/.543/.722 this month for the Double-A @Sgf_Cardinals: https://t.co/y7V534CjQ9 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 13, 2026

We're talking about legitimate middle-of-the-order upside with Rodriguez, and someone we could see hitting back-to-back with Jordan Walker within the next couple of years. In 530 plate appearances between High-A and Double-A, Rodriguez slashed a robust .324/.413/.574 with 30 doubles, 27 home runs, 11 steals, and a 150 wRC+. This was while facing pitchers that were generally 2-3 years older than him.

Rodriguez's raw power borders on double-plus, and he's far from an all-or-nothing power hitter. Rodriguez has shown a good approach, finishing 2026 with an 11.3% walk rate and a 19.1% strikeout rate, in addition to a serviceable 74% contact rate. Even if he sticks in that range for contact, that's more than enough to allow Rodriguez's power to flourish, especially when you factor in the solid approach.

2. Alfredo Duno, CIN (20/AA)

After a big offensive season in 2025, Alfredo Duno took a minor step back in 2026, but the results were still highly impressive. In 97 games between High-A and Double-A, Duno racked up 22 doubles and 19 home runs with a .281/.395/.504 slash line and a 130 wRC+. He walked a bit less and struck out a bit more than he did in 2025, but a 15.2% walk rate is still elite, and a 23.6% strikeout rate is far from worrisome.

Power is the name of the game with Duno. This is an easy plus power bat, bordering on double-plus, with true 30-homer upside down the road. Duno has consistently put that power on full display, and his batted-ball angles have always been conducive to hitting home runs. In 2026, Duno finished with a 61% air rate and 51.5% pull rate. That pull rate is a bit high, though, so I wonder if that becomes a slight issue down the road.

Outside of power, Duno has hovered right around a 70% contact rate in each of the last two seasons. Yes, that's a below-average mark, but given Duno's power and on-base abilities, a contact rate around 70% can definitely work for Duno. I doubt we'll see him in the Majors in 2027, but an early 2028 debut is definitely in the cards, and the long-term upside is a middle-of-the-order thumper for Cincinnati.

*Rankings Note: Josue Briceño (DET) would rank here, but I'm ranking/discussing him in my Top 10 first base prospect rankings.

3. Vahn Lackey, MIN (21/High-A)

From the third overall pick in the draft to third in these rankings in just a few short months. Needless to say, the hype and expectations surrounding Vahn Lackey are considerably high. In his final season at Georgia Tech, Lackey broke out to the tune of a .397/.519/.772 slash line, 20 home runs, 15 steals, and more walks (50) than strikeouts (38) in 61 games. He then added another eight extra-base hits, 13 steals, and a .435 OBP in 25 post-draft games. And once again, he had more walks than strikeouts.

2026's No. 3 Draft pick Vahn Lackey hits a NO-DOUBTER for his first professional home run! 💪 @Twins | @MightyMussels | @GTBaseball https://t.co/832u66cYvf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 21, 2026

Lackey brings an exciting all-around skill set to the table, both in real-life baseball for the Twins and for fantasy baseball as well. In addition to being a standout defender with a strong arm, Lackey brings a solid blend of contact, power, and speed to the table with an elite approach. His above-average contact skills and standout on-base abilities should allow Lackey to bring a solid AVG and an even better OBP to the table, while having the power/speed to push 20/20 early in his career.

Even if the speed doesn't fully translate to the Majors, Lackey is too good an athlete to completely fall off in the stolen base department. This is a fantasy-friendly profile, and a fairly safe profile as well. That blend makes Lackey one of the top FYPD targets this offseason and one of the best catching prospects in the game already.

4. Ethan Salas, SDP (20/MLB)

If I were to make a list of the 10 most polarizing prospects of the 2020s, Ethan Salas would absolutely make the list. And if you've followed my work, you'll know I've been very outspoken about Salas. My issue a few years ago was Salas being pushed to elite status so quickly, as the Padres quickly pushed the 17-year-old Salas to Double-A. But after that season, Salas' stock consistently fell for two straight seasons due to a combination of inconsistent performance and missed time.

That all changed in 2026. In 96 games between Double-A and Triple-A, Salas slashed .296/.374/.448 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, and 17 steals before adding two home runs in 40 plate appearances with the Padres down the stretch. The biggest jump for Salas this season was improved quality of contact. The contact and approach metrics have always been good, but Salas was impacting the ball better this season, including an 89.1 mph AVG EV and 43% hard-hit rate in Triple-A.

With that said, Salas had a lower 51.7% air rate in the minor leagues this past season, so it will be interesting to see if that sticks in 2027 during his rookie season with the Padres. I'm not sure if I see him being more than a 15-20 homer bat, but that could come with double-digit steals and a decent AVG and OBP.

5. Franklin Primera, BOS (19/Low-A)

It's quite astounding that Franklin Primera had the season he did in 2026, and it still wasn't the most impressive season by a Red Sox prospect named Franklin. In 340 plate appearances between the Complex Level and Low-A, Primera slashed .367/.499/.581 with 16 doubles, 13 home runs, six steals, and a stellar .176 wRC+. Yes, you saw that OBP correctly. Primera also had more walks (48) than strikeouts (36) this past season.

This breakout was much needed for a Red Sox system that graduated/traded a lot of its top prospect talent entering last season. I'm definitely buying into the breakout too.

Franklin Primera continues to mash for the Single-A @RidgeYaks, upping his August slash line to .444/.592/.750 with his latest homer 🚀 The @RedSox's No. 4 prospect has a 1.124 OPS this season across two levels. https://t.co/D34CA3gszv — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 16, 2026

Primera brings an elite blend of contact and approach to the table, finishing 2026 with an 81% contact rate, 7.8% SwStr rate, 14.1% walk rate, and just a 10.6% strikeout rate. He's also shown above-average raw power and has already hit a ball 111 mph. However, his air rate dropped to just 49.3% after his promotion to Low-A. But that's just a minor nitpick in an otherwise impressive profile.

Primera is already inside my top 100 overall and could easily jump into the top 40 range by the end of the 2027 season.

6. Daniel Jackson, COL (21/Low-A)

If we were to jump 12 months into the future and you told me that Daniel Jackson slotted first or second in these fantasy-focused prospect rankings next offseason, it wouldn't surprise me. Jackson's offensive profile is so fun, SpongeBob SquarePants might sing about it in an upcoming episode. Just look at these numbers from Jackson's final season at the University of Georgia...

In 67 games, Jackson racked up a whopping 47 extra-base hits, 32 home runs, 26 steals, and a .379/.473/.803 slash line. Yes, Georgia's stadium is hitter-friendly, but Jackson's blend of speed, athleticism, and raw power should have every fantasy manager excited about getting him on their dynasty team. However, there are some concerns about Jackson's long-term contact skills, but Coors Field has a way of masking hit tool concerns to some degree.

7. Cooper Ingle, CLE (24/MLB)

Cooper Ingle's highly productive season in Triple-A was overshadowed by his seven-game cup of coffee with the Guardians, where he only picked up two singles while striking out in 12 of his 24 plate appearances. But if you don't let that small sample size scare you away, Ingle has the skills to be a serviceable Major League bat.

Before that rough stint with Cleveland, Ingle excelled in Triple-A, racking up 26 doubles and 20 home runs with a .297/.424/.528 slash line. His 151 wRC+ was the highest mark in the Guardians system and was tied for 8th in the minor leagues for players with at least 400 plate appearances.

Ingle brings a decent blend of contact, approach, and power to the table. That blend was on full display in Triple-A, where he recorded an 89.2 mph AVG EV, 43.1% hard-hit rate, 18.2% walk rate, 20.1% chase rate, 83.7% zone contact rate, and a 77.4% overall contact rate. It's not the flashiest profile, but Ingle has the skills to be a Major League regular for Cleveland, and he might get the chance to prove that in 2027. It just might come in the outfield instead of behind the plate.

8. Nathan Flewelling, TBR (20/High-A)

After an underwhelming 2025 season, Nathan Flewelling had a much better 2026 season, spending the entire season in High-A. In 486 plate appearances, Flewelling picked up 40 extra-base hits, 21 home runs, and 71 walks with a .243/.364/.452 slash line. All of this while spending the entire season as a 19-year-old.

Nathan Flewelling cranks his 4th homer in his past 10 games for the High-A @BGHotRods 🚀 MLB’s No. 84 prospect (@RaysBaseball) has 14 hits and eight RBIs in that span: https://t.co/V9T5KBtJn7 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 28, 2026

It seems like many people are higher on Flewelling than I am. The plus raw power and ability to draw walks at a higher clip (14.6% in 2026) are nice skills, but Flewelling also struck out 27.2% of the time with a 14.7% SwStr rate and a 66% contact rate. Over a full season, I could easily see Flewelling being a 20-homer backstop with a decent OBP, but he might not be more than a .230 hitter or so.

9. Caden Bodine, TBR (22/AAA)

It was a phenomenal season on many levels for Caden Bodine in 2026. In 117 games across four levels, Bodine slashed a stellar .342/.410/.517 with 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 10 steals, and a 144 wRC+. He also finished with more walks than strikeouts, and had a wRC+ of 127 or higher at all four levels. Bodine finished the season in Triple-A Durham, where he posted a .327/.393/.577 slash line and 144 wRC+ in 61 plate appearances.

The profile for Bodine is an interesting one, and one you don't often see for a catcher. The phrase "hit over power" is only scratching the surface of what type of hitter Bodine is. Bodine finished 2026 with an 88% contact rate, 6% SwStr rate, and only struck out in 6.3% of his plate appearances. That includes an elite 91.1% zone and 82.5% overall contact rate in Triple-A.

But while Bodine excels in the contact department, he's a well below-average power bat. Don't let the 17 home runs fool you into thinking that Bodine could be a 20-homer type of backstop. Given his 81.5 mpg AVG EV, 97.9 moh 90th percentile EV, and 25% hard-hit rate in Triple-A, I'm not banking on Bodine even sniffing 20 home runs in a season. But If he can give you 10 home runs and a handful of steals to go with a high batting average, that profile can still be useful in two-catcher formats.

10. Eduardo Tait, MIN (20/High-A)

In his first full season in the Minnesota Twins organization, Eduardo Tait set a new career-high with 22 home runs and 48 extra-base hits in his 116 High-A games. But outside of the extra-base hits, Tait's .221/.281/.418 slash line and 74 wRC+ were highly underwhelming. Tait was also 19 for the majority of the 2026 season, playing against mostly older competition, though, so it's hard to say that his season was bad altogether. Just underwhelming.

There's definitely plenty of power upside in Tait's profile, and he's already displayed his plus raw power consistently in games. And despite the lower batting average, his 73% contact rate wasn't that bad. But what gets Tait in trouble is his aggressive approach, which yielded a 54.9% swing rate and just a 6.7% walk rate. Some additional patience could go a long way in Tait rising up these rankings in 2027.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

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