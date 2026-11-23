November 23, 2026

Jarod Rupp's 7 fantasy baseball bold predictions for the 2027 MLB season, including predictions for Fernando Tatis Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr., Carter Jensen and more.

The winter meetings haven't even started yet, but some notable trades and signings have already taken place, including the blockbuster $450 million deal that made Tarik Skubal a New York Met, so if that doesn't start to get the fantasy baseball juices flowing a bit, I don't know what will this time of year.

Another way to help get them going is by having some fun with bold predictions! An exercise like this allows for some thought about some of the upside possibilities for various players next season, and if we get them right, it can lead to uncovering draft day values and maybe even some fantasy championships.

I wrote this article a year ago, and two of the seven came to fruition: Ben Rice as a top-10 first baseman/top three catcher and Kevin McGonigle as the AL Rookie of the Year. Two of my bold predictions for 2025 also came true. So, let's see if we can get three or more in 2027!

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Right now, Fernando Tatis Jr. is going around pick five in very early NFBC drafts, so perhaps saying that he'll finish No. 1 isn't that much of a reach -- that is, until you see who is going ahead of him and what it would take to finish as the top fantasy player in 2027. Last year's NL MVP Pete Crow-Armstrong at one, Bobby Witt Jr. at two, Shohei Ohtani at three, and Elly De La Cruz at four.

PCA finished with a .280-45-107-119-41 line last season, while Tatis finished with a .289-25-83-96-38 line. Batting average and steals were similar, but that is a lot of home runs, RBI, and runs scored to make up for it if the latter is going to put up the kind of production it takes to finish in the top spot. That's not to say Tatis' line last year wasn't great, because it was, and it helped him finish No. 4 overall.

So how is he going to make up the difference? Well, some may not recall, but the Dominican slugger did not have a single home run last season until May 30, going through his first 55 games and 238 plate appearances without a long ball. It wasn't just home runs, though, as the right-handed hitter tallied just seven extra-base hits during that time (six doubles, one triple), turning in a paltry .039 ISO and just 17 RBI over that span.

111 MPH off the bat, 474 feet into the bleachers 🤯 This ball did not stand a CHANCE against Fernando Tatis Jr.! (MLB x @GoogleCloud) https://t.co/7IyWGZHVfH — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2026

It wasn't like he wasn't hitting the ball hard, though, registering a solid 9.4 percent barrel rate and 51.6 percent hard-hit rate (18th-best), but his wOBA (.297) lagged his xwOBA (.346) by a wide margin, indicating there could be some positive regression on the horizon.

Lo and behold, from May 30 through the end of the season, he slashed .299/.365/.549 with a .389 wOBA (.396 xwOBA) and 152 wRC+, and was one of the hottest hitters in the league over the final two months, posting a .978 OPS and belting 17 of his 25 home runs.

If he can get off to a better start, then making up the difference shouldn't be all that difficult, though he hasn't hit more than 25 home runs since 2021. But seeing his fly-ball rate go from 24.7 percent to 35.3 percent over those two periods last year, it appears there was a fundamental change in his approach. Assuming the 27-year-old begins 2027 with that same approach, then look for more home runs from the outset on the way to a No. 1 overall finish.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Finishes as a Top 5 Fantasy Player

This one could come back to bite me as it seems every time I bet on an injury-prone player in a "Bold Predictions" article, it has fallen flat (i.e., Yordan Alvarez, Tyler O'Neill, Royce Lewis, Jordan Lawlar, and surely others), but I suppose I'm going back to the well again.

Ronald Acuna Jr. played just 107 games last season after missing time with hamstring injuries, and he's played in 156 or more games just twice in his nine-year career, and 119 or fewer in the other seven.

Still, IF he can stay healthy, we know the gaudy numbers he can put up. The former MVP probably won't ever run again as he did in 2023, when the Venezuelan slugger swiped 73 bags, but he has enough speed and power to put up the kind of numbers needed for a top-five finish.

The 200th career home run for Ronald Acuña Jr. 👏 https://t.co/yyEGxT2be7 — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2026

Last year, the five-time All-Star hit 20 home runs and stole 21 bases in 469 plate appearances; that's a 30/30 pace if he can get to 700 PA again next year. But if you look at the way he ended the 2026 campaign (not including the postseason -- we'll get to that), over the final two months he hit 12 of his 20 HR in 212 PA, good for a 40-homer pace with 700 PA.

So what about his 3-for-24 (.125) performance in the postseason? Well, usually you're facing tougher pitching once you get to the postseason, but still, with a player of his caliber, you expect them to deliver regardless of the circumstances. The Braves fans were no different, even booing him in Atlanta when the team failed to move on against the Dodgers.

But I think that will be a catalyst for Acuna, one that will push him to come out in 2027 with a drive that will win back over the fans in the city where he's spent the entirety of his career. The three-time Silver Slugger Award winner will also look to show he's healthy and productive ahead of potential free agency heading into 2028 (club option in '28), where he should be motivated to land a big payday.

Still in his prime, the 28-year-old is a career .285 hitter, and a .285-35-100-100-30 line should land him inside the top five. We know what he can do, and that line doesn't seem like a stretch, so the bold prediction isn't the production; it's that he stays healthy for most of 2027.

Carter Jensen is a Top 5 Catcher

Carter Jensen was knocking the cover off the ball in 2025 as he rose from Double-A to Triple-A and finally to the majors, where he slashed an impressive .300/.391/.550 in a 20-game sample at the end of the season. That performance led to high expectations in 2026, and after a slow start, it looked like the youngster would fall well short of them.

However, in the end, outside of the batting average, 27 home runs, 81 RBI, and 80 runs were quite usable for fantasy, finishing as the ninth-ranked catcher overall.

A high strikeout rate and low contact rate led to some excruciating bouts of futility, hitting below .200 in three separate months. But how he finished provides optimism for 2027. The former third-round draft pick hit .338 with eight home runs and a 1.194 OPS, which was the best OPS in baseball over the final month.

Can he get the batting average up enough in order to produce a top five finish, though? Last season's No. 5 catcher was William Contreras, who produced a .270-18-94-82-1 line. Jensen likely won't be able to generate a .270 average like Contreras, but it should be better than the .239 he put up.

The left-handed hitter struck out at a 29.6 percent rate through the end of July, but from August 1 through the end of the season, he improved to 25.4 percent, showing some development despite opposing pitchers having plenty of film on him by then. The difference-maker will be his home run hitting ability.

Carter Jensen again! This game is tied! https://t.co/rIDO1I9ZdD — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 26, 2026

Jensen's power stroke should continue in 2027 after registering a 91.5 mph average exit velocity (86th percentile) and a 12.7 percent barrel rate (85th percentile), which clocked in at 93.1 and 24.1, respectively, over the final two months.

Hunter Goodman finished as the No. 2 catcher with a .245-84-41-88-5 line, and although Jensen isn't likely to get to 40 homers, if he can at least hit .250 and hit 30-plus HR, the 23-year-old should slide into the top five at the position with ease.

Henry Bolte is a Top 20 Outfielder

A brutal month of July where he hit .164 tarnished what was otherwise a strong debut from the Athletics' Henry Bolte. The former second-round draft pick finished with a solid .277/.359/.405 slash line for the season, but the final two months were much more impressive than what the final line suggests.

While his .287 average from his May call-up to the end of June was good, the 6-foot-3 slugger recorded just a .084 ISO and hit just two home runs in his first 44 games, with the July crater soon to follow.

Heading into August, Bolte maintained just an 82 wRC+; however, there was a noticeable increase in his line-drive rate from 13.2 percent to 20.3 percent and more use of the entire field, seeing opposite-field hits go from 24.0 percent to 28.1 percent over the final two months, which contributed to a phenomenal 141 wRC+ down the stretch.

Henry Bolte tucks his second homer of the game just inside the foul pole! https://t.co/4LIT2v6M5U — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2026

Power metrics also improved over the final two months, with average EV jumping from 90.2 mph through the end of July to 92.1 mph the rest of the year. Barrel rate went from 6.1 percent to 10.1 percent, belting eight of his 11 home runs in August and September.

Not only that, the 23-year-old registered the fastest sprint speed in the majors on his way to racking up 21 steals in 119 games. He was also the Athletics' primary leadoff hitter over the final month and a half, and with a full season of games atop the order, he should have more opportunities to get on base, steal bases, and score runs in 2027.

Add in a batting average well above league average (.244), and the right-handed hitter should be a four-category producer with the potential to be a five-category producer, finishing as one of the top 20 outfielders for fantasy.

Ian Seymour Strikes Out 200 Batters

Ian Seymour debuted with Tampa in 2025, tossing 57 innings and striking out 64 batters, good for a 26.4 percent K% (18.6 percent K-BB%). Though the southpaw began 2026 with the Rays, it was mostly in relief, logging no more than two innings of work over his first 26 appearances.

However, on June 8, the lefty more or less entered the rotation for the Rays (many times an opener was used so he did not get credit for a start), averaging five innings per appearance the rest of the season.

Ian Seymour is up to a DOZEN strikeouts 😮‍💨 https://t.co/GEYSgUsPwl — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

By the end of the year, the former second-round draft pick had racked up 158 K in 132 2/3 innings pitched, tallying a 28.7 percent K% for the season, which was better than the likes of Paul Skenes (28.1 percent) and Cristopher Sanchez (27.0 percent) and just behind Chase Burns (29.4 percent) and Zack Wheeler (29.9 percent). His 22.1 percent K-BB% was good for 10th best among pitchers with at least 130 IP.

Can you trust him with such a short MLB resume? Well, first, he's no spring chicken -- despite debuting in 2025, the 6-foot hurler is already 27 and will be 28 by the time spring rolls around, so the maturity is already there. Secondly, unless you follow minor league ball, you might not know that he struck out 162 batters in 2024, the sixth-most in the minors that year, so there is a track record here.

To get to 200 K, the Virginia Tech product would need to get to around 170 innings pitched, which would be 25 more innings than he's ever pitched in any one particular season, but with the anticipation that he begins 2027 in the rotation and stays there, 170 isn't unreasonable; there were 37 pitchers who reached at least 169 IP in 2026.

Only 13 of them struck out 200-plus, which would make Seymour an incredible value near his current NFBC ADP of 134 overall.

Mason Montgomery Finishes as a Top 3 Closer

Mason Montgomery's second-half surge last season has already propelled him to pick No. 45 overall in early NFBC drafts, but Mason Miller, Cade Smith, Jhoan Duran, Louis Varland, and Josh Hader are all still being taken ahead of him. Miller and Smith are no-brainers, but can Montgomery end up being third on that list by the end of the season?

Looking at the southpaw's 2.88 ERA last season, it was good, but what he did as a closer was even more impressive. He earned his first save on July 11, and from that point through the end of the campaign, he posted a 1.38 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, and a 33.9 percent K-BB%.

But as you know, reliever ERAs can be inflated by a few bad outings, and as impressive as they were, Montgomery's numbers were just as susceptible. The 6-foot-2 hurler had just two appearances as closer in which he allowed runs to cross the plate; only once did two runs score, and another time three runs scored.

Other than that, it was 31 clean appearances out of 33, including a streak of 25 scoreless appearances and just one blown save.

Of those closers listed above, from the time Montgomery notched his first save through the end of the year, he owned the lowest WHIP of any of them; only Smith had a better ERA; only Miller had more strikeouts and a better K-BB%; only Smith allowed fewer hits; Smith and Miller had more blown saves.

As long as the Pirates can stay competitive, the Texas Tech product should be able to continue to rack up the saves this season with the ability to also provide fantasy managers a low ERA, WHIP, and plenty of Ks. With a talented young core on offense and a solid pitching staff, Pittsburgh should provide the 26-year-old plenty of save opportunities in 2027.

Sebastian Walcott Wins AL Rookie of the Year

I wouldn't have thought this a month or so ago, since I listed Sebastian Walcott as one of my mid-season call-ups in my 2027 Impact Prospects article, which may not have given him enough time to rack up the stats needed to win Rookie of the Year. But after some developments in the Arizona Fall League (AFL), I've warmed up to the possibility.

The AFL development was that the Rangers' top prospect was getting reps in the outfield after previously playing just shortstop and third base in the minors. It shows the team is looking for a way to get his bat to the majors despite being blocked on the left side of the infield by Corey Seager and Josh Jung.

The 6-foot-4 slugger was in the AFL making up for lost time after missing much of the year to recover from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in the spring before the season began; otherwise, he likely would have spent much of the season at Triple-A. As it was, the Bahamian returned to Double-A Frisco and did not look rusty at all.

The right-handed slugger hit .322 with nine home runs and 11 steals in just 37 games there, then went 4-for-11 with a home run, four walks, and four steals in just three games in the Double-A Texas League playoffs. Then the team sent him to Triple-A for two games to close out the regular season, showing their desire to get him as many reps as possible.

Sebastian Walcott is electric!

⚡️ Singles -- 116.9 mph EV

⚡️ Steals 2nd -- 28.7 ft/sec SS

⚡️ Steals 3rd -- 27.5 ft/sec SS (and a broken belt!) And MLB’s No. 8 overall prospect comes in to score in the AFL semfinals: https://t.co/k9e3vj5H55 https://t.co/PO7vK819NI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 13, 2026

MLB's No. 8 prospect overall has five-category potential, with good contact and speed to go along with big power. He hits lefties and righties well, batting .344 against LHP this season and .321 against RHP, so there is less chance of a platoon, which may not be the case for my runner-up pick for Rookie of the Year, Ralphy Velazquez, who struggles somewhat against lefties.

Walcott's early NFBC ADP of 244 also suggests that some of the sharpest fantasy players like his chances of making the Opening Day roster, at least more so than others like Velazquez, whose ADP sits at 437. Walcott has just two games at Triple-A under his belt, but Kevin McGonigle skipped over that level entirely on his way to the AL RoY in 2026, so Walcott could do it, too.

I think the only thing holding him back is his age, but he'll turn 21 in the spring, which would make him older than Konnor Griffin and Josue De Paula, for example, who have already debuted and have seen success in the majors despite their youth.

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