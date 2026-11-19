November 19, 2026

Nick Mariano's expert Closer (RP) fantasy baseball rankings for 2027 drafts. RotoBaller has the industry's #1 accuracy fantasy baseball rankings, projections.

Hey RotoBallers! With major trades and free-agent signings already underway, now is the perfect time to start preparing for our 2027 fantasy drafts. Navigating the closer position is a great way to gain an edge in your league, as managers can find underrated save sources later in their drafts or elite ratio stabilizers to counter their struggling starting pitchers. Today, we focus on the closer position with our updated 2027 fantasy baseball closer rankings and tiers for roto leagues (5x5 category mixed leagues).

Find out where key closers such as Mason Montgomery, Bryan Baker, David Bednar, Andres Munoz, Edwin Diaz, Jacob Latz, Aroldis Chapman, Trevor Megill, and others are listed in our rankings.

The closer rankings below are specifically designed for traditional roto leagues, put together by RotoBaller's lead MLB forecaster Nick Mariano. We're also writing fresh articles all throughout the off-season for fantasy baseball prospects, fantasy baseball dynasty, and so much more. Win more in 2027!

off the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Fantasy Baseball Closer 2027 Rankings (November)

Fantasy Baseball Closer (RP) News

David Bednar, New York Yankees

Right-handed reliever David Bednar accepted the New York Yankees' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on Tuesday, according to Tyler Kepner of The Athletic. Instead of attempting to sign a more lucrative multi-year deal on the open market this winter, Bednar returns for one more year in the Bronx in 2027.

The two-time All-Star had a great first full season in pinstripes in 2026 and was one of the best closers in baseball, going 7-3 with a 2.47 ERA (2.61 FIP), 1.04 WHIP, 35 saves, 76 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 69 1/3 relief innings during the regular season. The 32-year-old veteran's 124 saves from 2023 through this past season are the second-most in the majors, trailing only the Atlanta Braves' Raisel Iglesias (130).

Over that span, opponents have hit just .214/.284/.331 against Bednar. In a normal offseason, Bednar likely would have hit the open market in search of a multi-year deal, but the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1 has created a tight window for free agents to sign before a lockout is imposed by the owners. Back in NY for 2027, Bednar will be a high-end closing target in fantasy baseball drafts next spring.

Adrian Morejon, Free Agent

Left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon declined the San Diego Padres' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on Tuesday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. As expected, Morejon turned down the offer as one of the top free-agent relievers on the market this year. The hard-throwing southpaw could return to the Padres, but if he goes elsewhere, the Padres will now receive draft-pick compensation.

The 27-year-old, who also has pinpoint command, was one of the most dominant relievers in all of baseball over the last two seasons, posting a 2.48 ERA and 2.33 FIP while striking out 177 and walking just 45 in 151 games. He has spent the last three years pitching in high-leverage bullpen situations in San Diego and spent the 2026 campaign as the primary eighth-inning setup man to closer Mason Miller.

Only Miller and Cleveland Guardians closer Cade Smith have had a higher WAR among relievers in the last three seasons. Morejon was in the 99th percentile with a 38.6% chase rate, the 98th percentile with a 58% ground-ball rate, and the 99th percentile with a 2.8% barrel rate. His walks did rise in 2026, but overall, Morejon is a rising fantasy baseball relief arm who could become a full-time closer going forward, depending on where he lands.

Bryan Baker, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays right-handed closer Bryan Baker was named the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year for the 2026 season, according to MLB.com's Jared Greenspan. The 31-year-old Baker broke out this season to make the All-Star team for the first time in his career while finishing with a 4-2 record, 1.44 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 41 saves, and 63 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched in the regular season.

In his first full season as a full-time closer, Baker ended up tied with the Cleveland Guardians' Cade Smith for the major-league lead in saves. He had the second-lowest ERA among qualified relievers, trailing only the Toronto Blue Jays' Louis Varland. Baker held opposing hitters to a .161 batting average with a nasty fastball/changeup combination.

He kept it going in the Rays' run to the World Series, going unscored upon in nine playoff outings while locking down five saves for the Rays. Incredibly, Baker converted 35 straight save chances to end the year, including the postseason. He went from being undrafted in most fantasy baseball leagues in 2026 to a high-end saves target ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Mason Miller, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres right-handed closer Mason Miller won the National League Reliever of the Year Award for the 2026 season, according to Jared Greenspan of MLB.com. Miller was a first-time recipient of the Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award after he led all qualified NL relievers with a 1.67 ERA (246 ERA+) and a ridiculous 129 strikeouts in 70 innings pitched.

The flamethrowing right-hander was one of just six relievers to record at least 100 strikeouts and led all qualified pitchers with a mind-boggling 47.4% strikeout rate. It was the highest strikeout rate by a pitcher in a single season since Edwin Diaz in 2022. Miller also led all qualified pitchers with a 101.4 mph average fastball velocity and threw 518 pitches at 100 mph or above, more than anyone except Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who was named the NL Cy Young.

In addition to his blazing fastball, Miller has a wipeout slider that helped him hold opposing hitters to a .152 batting average with a 45.3% swing-and-miss rate that ranked in the 100th percentile in the majors. Miller won the award unanimously after tying for the NL lead in saves in 2026 with 38. As one of the most dominant pitchers in the game, regardless of role, Miller will be an elite closing option for fantasy managers yet again in 2027.

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Baseball Tool

Not sure who to draft? Use our free Who Should I Draft tool.

Who Should I Draft? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Draft? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs William Contreras Francisco Alvarez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs William Contreras Francisco Alvarez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? We have lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2027 fantasy baseball drafts. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats and projections, ADPs, and news -- enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's roto leagues (rotisserie) scoring or points leagues scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are two small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2027? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at, including recent trending player names who are seeing increases or decreases in their draft values. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2027 drafts:

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App