November 17, 2026

Nick Mariano's expert outfield (OF) fantasy baseball rankings for 2027 drafts. RotoBaller has the industry's #1 accuracy fantasy baseball rankings, projections.

Welcome RotoBallers! It's already time to start preparing for 2027 fantasy baseball drafts, and one position that requires plenty of research is outfield. Since many leagues require five outfielders in your starting lineup, managers need to know the top sleepers and breakouts to gain an edge in your draft. Today, we focus on the outfield position with our updated 2027 fantasy baseball outfield rankings and tiers for roto leagues (5x5 category mixed leagues).

Find out where key outfielders such as Jackson Merrill, Oneil Cruz, Jordan Walker, Michael Harris II, Kyle Tucker, Randy Arozarena, Carson Benge, Andy Pages, Bryce Harper, Jac Caglianone, and others are listed in our rankings.

The outfielder rankings below are specifically designed for traditional roto leagues, put together by RotoBaller's lead MLB forecaster Nick Mariano. We're also writing fresh articles all throughout the off-season for fantasy baseball prospects, fantasy baseball dynasty, and so much more. Win more in 2027!

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Fantasy Baseball Outfield 2027 Rankings (November)

Fantasy Baseball Outfield (OF) News

Jake Bauers, Boston Red Sox

First baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a four-year, $58 million contract on Friday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Bauers parlayed his breakout season with Milwaukee while helping them win their first-ever World Series title in 2026 into a massive payday with Boston.

The 31-year-old veteran left-handed slugger turned things around at the plate in a big way this year in his third season with the Brew Crew, slashing .266/.389/.484 with a career-best .874 OPS, 26 home runs, 22 doubles, 86 RBI, 93 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 144 regular-season games across 578 plate appearances in his seventh year in the majors.

He was not as productive in the postseason, going 9-for-47 (.191) with a home run, a double, six RBI, four runs scored, 10 walks, and 19 strikeouts in 13 games played.

However, he was named the MVP of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after going 4-for-14 (.286) with a home run, a double, and six RBI in the four-game sweep of L.A. Bauers should hit in the heart of Boston's order in 2027 and beyond and could see most of his playing time in the outfield and at designated hitter.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acknowledged that the team will likely give outfielder Aaron Judge more days as the designated hitter going forward to help keep him healthy, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. "I'm sure he's going to need some DH time. I'm sure he doesn't want to hear that. He's an alpha. He wants to play every day.

But he also knows at the same time that -- because we've seen him play there, obviously, this past year, you've had DH gone from some point in May on. So obviously we were able to run a lot of different people in there as necessary. But I would think at times we'll see Judge playing DH because it's what's in his best interest, and what's in his best interest is going to be what's in our best interest, if we can just make sure that we can maintain health.

He's one of the game's great players. We've got to keep those guys on the field as much as we can to get where we want to go," Cashman said. The three-time MVP was limited to only 66 games due to ribs and calf injuries in 2026, finishing with a .241/.360/.511 slash line, .871 OPS, 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored, and five steals in 237 at-bats. He is heading into his age-35 season, so it makes sense to get the elite slugger off his feet more often.

Fantasy managers would be happy with anything that keeps Judge healthy while also keeping his outfield eligibility.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was named the 2026 National League Most Valuable Player. He earned all 30 first-place votes to finish ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang.

The 24-year-old left-handed slugger can do it all on the baseball field, and he put it all together in his fourth season in the league, hitting .280 with 45 home runs and 41 stolen bases while also winning the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Awards. Crow-Armstrong led both leagues in 2026 with a 10.6 fWAR. He started the year hitting at the bottom of Chicago's batting order before eventually moving up to the top of the lineup by mid-May.

PCA never looked back and hit .300 with a .398 on-base percentage while batting out of the leadoff spot for the Cubbies. He drew 83 walks after totaling just 29 free passes the previous year. Crow-Armstrong's most impressive feat was becoming just the seventh player in MLB history to have 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season.

He still strikes out quite a bit (25.8% clip), but Crow-Armstrong's elite power/speed profile is hard to ignore from a fantasy baseball perspective going into 2027.

Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (hand), who is available via trade, had surgery on his left hand (just above his wrist) after the season, a league source told Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Marsh played through the injury for several months, which could explain his uneven performance in 2026. He maintained his bat speed throughout the season, but Marsh did not drive the ball like he did in the first half of the year.

Even without the left-handed-hitting outfielder's offensive woes, the Phillies might view this as a time to move on from a platoon player with a rising salary. The soon-to-be 29-year-old was an All-Star in the first half in what was looking like a breakout season before falling off in the second half and finishing with a .260/.304/.408 slash line with a .713 OPS, 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 71 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 524 regular-season at-bats.

He hit over .300 in the first half with 15 home runs, but in 63 games after the All-Star break, he hit just .184 (34-for-185) with three homers, 16 RBI, 15 walks, and 46 strikeouts. Marsh is projected to earn roughly $8 million through salary arbitration before becoming a free agent next winter, and with enough platoons already expected for the Phillies, now could be the time for them to move on from Marsh.

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Baseball Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? We have lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2027 fantasy baseball drafts. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats and projections, ADPs, and news -- enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's roto leagues (rotisserie) scoring or points leagues scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are two small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2027? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at, including recent trending player names who are seeing increases or decreases in their draft values. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

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