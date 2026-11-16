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Shortstop Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2027 Drafts: Nick Mariano's Top 31 (November Updates)

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Konnor Griffin - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News

Nick Mariano's expert shortstop (SS) fantasy baseball rankings for 2027 drafts. RotoBaller has the industry's #1 accuracy fantasy baseball rankings, projections.

Hey RotoBallers! With the 2026 season behind us, it's already time to start looking ahead to 2027. The shortstop position enters 2027 as one of the deepest in the infield, with many of the game's top hitters occupying the position, including Elly De La Cruz, Bobby Witt Jr., CJ Abrams, Konnor Griffin, Zach Neto, Francisco Lindor, and others. Today, we focus on the shortstop position with our updated 2027 fantasy baseball shortstop rankings and tiers for roto leagues (5x5 category mixed leagues). 

Find out where key shortstops such as Gunnar Henderson, Kevin McGonigle, JJ Wetherholt, Otto Lopez, Jeremy Pena, Trea Turner, Cole Carrigg, Mookie Betts, Nico Hoerner, and others are listed in our rankings.

The shortstop rankings below are specifically designed for traditional roto leagues, put together by RotoBaller's lead MLB forecaster Nick Mariano. We're also writing fresh articles all throughout the off-season for fantasy baseball prospects, fantasy baseball dynasty, and so much more. Win more in 2027!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code CHAMP, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball Shortstop 2027 Rankings (November)

Tier Ranking Player Position
1 1 Elly De La Cruz SS
1 2 Bobby Witt Jr. SS
2 3 CJ Abrams 2B/SS
2 4 Konnor Griffin SS
2 5 Zach Neto SS
2 6 Gunnar Henderson SS
3 7 Kevin McGonigle 3B/SS
3 8 Francisco Lindor SS
3 9 JJ Wetherholt 2B/SS
3 10 Otto Lopez SS
3 11 Jeremy Pena SS
3 12 Trea Turner SS
3 13 Cole Carrigg SS/OF
3 14 Mookie Betts SS
4 15 Nico Hoerner 2B/SS
4 16 Geraldo Perdomo SS
4 17 Bo Bichette 3B/SS
4 18 Corey Seager SS
4 19 Brooks Lee 3B/SS
5 20 Colson Montgomery 3B/SS
5 21 Dansby Swanson SS
5 22 George Lombard Jr. SS
5 23 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF
5 24 Cooper Pratt SS
5 25 Chase Meidroth 2B/SS
6 26 Sebastian Walcott 3B/SS
6 27 Trevor Story SS
6 28 Willy Adames SS
6 29 Ezequiel Duran 2B/3B/SS/OF
6 30 Matt McLain 2B/SS
6 31 Kaelen Culpepper SS

 

Fantasy Baseball Shortstop (SS) News

Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin had an up-and-down season as a rookie in 2026. The 20-year-old was productive for a very young player when healthy, hitting .272/.324/.404 with six home runs, 33 RBI, 43 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. However, he spent a significant chunk of the season sidelined by two different injuries, first a flexor strain and then a finger injury.

Griffin also struggled to hit for power even when he was on the field, posting just a 6.9% barrel rate and a 37.5% hard-hit rate. Still, Griffin managed to put together a respectable season as a rookie while battling injury issues.

If he can get and stay fully healthy in 2027, Griffin could emerge as a true five-category difference-maker for fantasy managers. His profile carries some risk due to the unknown, but Griffin is an ultra-high-upside shortstop bet who could pay off for fantasy managers in a big way in 2027.

Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

Major League Baseball announced that Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle was named the 2026 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year. McGonigle had an impressive first year in the big leagues, receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes after hitting .278/.376/.430 with an .806 OPS, 18 home runs, 72 RBI, 97 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 605 at-bats in 156 total games played in 2026.

The 22-year-old's consistency on offense and defense was extremely impressive for a player who was just three years removed from high school.

He led the AL with 7.1 wins above replacement and finished fifth in the league in walks and hits. McGonigle became the first rookie to finish within the top five in both categories since Ted Williams in 1939. He split time between shortstop and third base and signed an eight-year, $150 million extension midway through his first month in the majors. McGonigle's 97 runs scored led all rookies, and his 168 hits were tied with Mets outfielder Carson Benge for the lead among rookies.

Bo Bichette, New York Mets

New York Mets infielder Bo Bichette is exercising his $42 million player option for the 2027 season and will stay with the Mets, league sources told Will Sammon of The Athletic. The 28-year-old holds another player option worth the same amount for the 2028 campaign.

Bichette had a miserable start to his first year in Queens, but he rebounded to finish with a .260/.312/.390 slash line with a .702 OPS, 18 home runs, 78 RBI, 76 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 160 games and 696 plate appearances in his eight years in the majors.

By May 17, he was hitting just .210 with a .531 OPS. But over his final 114 games, Bichette had a .281 batting average and a .772 OPS with 16 long balls. Bichette will return to try to help the Mets get back to the postseason after two straight seasons of the organization missing the playoffs. The two-time All-Star is more of a contact-oriented hitter with limited speed on the base paths. He has not reached the 20-homer mark since doing so for three straight seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2021 to 2023.

Otto Lopez, Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins "would listen" to offers for shortstop Otto Lopez if offered a haul in return, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Lopez had a breakout season for Miami in 2026, hitting .305/.349/.437 with 11 home runs, 71 RBI, 94 runs scored, and 34 stolen bases across 687 plate appearances. The 28-year-old also graded out as one of the better defensive shortstops in the game, making him a potentially highly attractive trade chip.

Lopez remains under Marlins team control through 2029, so Miami is under no significant pressure to trade him this offseason. Still, it sounds as though the team is willing to consider moving Lopez for the right price. If traded to a team with a healthier offensive environment, Lopez could become even more appealing for fantasy managers in 2027.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Baseball Tool

Not sure who to draft? Use our free Who Should I Draft tool.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? We have lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2027 fantasy baseball drafts. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats and projections, ADPs, and news -- enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's roto leagues (rotisserie) scoring or points leagues scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are two small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2027? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at, including recent trending player names who are seeing increases or decreases in their draft values. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2027 drafts:

Gunnar Henderson
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Gunnar Henderson
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Gunnar Henderson
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Gunnar Henderson
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vs
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Francisco Lindor
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Drew Rasmussen
Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
vs
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
vs
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Francisco Lindor
vs
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Francisco Lindor
vs
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Francisco Lindor
vs
Parker Messick
Francisco Lindor
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Louis Varland
Francisco Lindor
vs
Otto Lopez
Francisco Lindor
vs
Jordan Walker
Francisco Lindor
vs
Edwin Diaz
Francisco Lindor
vs
Brice Turang
Francisco Lindor
vs
Jacob deGrom
Francisco Lindor
vs
Josh Hader
Francisco Lindor
vs
Nolan McLean
Francisco Lindor
vs
Kyle Schwarber
Francisco Lindor
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Francisco Lindor
vs
Chris Sale
Francisco Lindor
vs
Jac Caglianone
Francisco Lindor
vs
Jhoan Duran
Francisco Lindor
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Francisco Lindor
vs
Cade Smith
Francisco Lindor
vs
Jeremy Pena
Francisco Lindor
vs
Oneil Cruz
Francisco Lindor
vs
Ketel Marte
Francisco Lindor
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Miguel Vargas
Francisco Lindor
vs
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Francisco Lindor
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Francisco Lindor
vs
Max Fried
Francisco Lindor
vs
Jackson Merrill
Francisco Lindor
vs
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Francisco Lindor
vs
Konnor Griffin
Francisco Lindor
vs
Gerrit Cole
Francisco Lindor
vs
Pete Alonso
Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
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Jose Ramirez
Francisco Lindor
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Francisco Lindor
vs
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Francisco Lindor
vs
Byron Buxton
Francisco Lindor
vs
Sal Stewart
Francisco Lindor
vs
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Francisco Lindor
vs
Elly De La Cruz
Francisco Lindor
vs
Bobby Witt Jr.
Francisco Lindor
vs
CJ Abrams
Francisco Lindor
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Francisco Lindor
vs
Bo Bichette
Francisco Lindor
vs
Corey Seager
Francisco Lindor
vs
Brooks Lee
Francisco Lindor
vs
Colson Montgomery
Francisco Lindor
vs
Dansby Swanson
Francisco Lindor
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Francisco Lindor
vs
Javier Sanoja
Francisco Lindor
vs
Cooper Pratt
Francisco Lindor
vs
Chase Meidroth
Francisco Lindor
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Francisco Lindor
vs
Trevor Story
Francisco Lindor
vs
Willy Adames
Francisco Lindor
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Francisco Lindor
vs
Matt McLain
Francisco Lindor
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Brandon Lowe
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Shea Langeliers
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Andres Munoz
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Parker Messick
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Bryan Woo
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Otto Lopez
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Bryce Harper
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Edwin Diaz
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Andy Pages
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Jacob deGrom
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Rafael Devers
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Nolan McLean
JJ Wetherholt
vs
David Bednar
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Bryan Baker
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Jac Caglianone
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Logan Henderson
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Carson Benge
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Jeremy Pena
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Drake Baldwin
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Ketel Marte
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Garrett Crochet
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Max Fried
JJ Wetherholt
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Randy Arozarena
JJ Wetherholt
vs
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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Griffin Jax
JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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JJ Wetherholt
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Gunnar Henderson
JJ Wetherholt
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Trea Turner
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JJ Wetherholt
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Joe Ryan
JJ Wetherholt
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Louis Varland
JJ Wetherholt
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Seiya Suzuki
JJ Wetherholt
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Jordan Walker
JJ Wetherholt
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Henry Bolte
JJ Wetherholt
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Brice Turang
JJ Wetherholt
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Manny Machado
JJ Wetherholt
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Elly De La Cruz
JJ Wetherholt
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Bobby Witt Jr.
JJ Wetherholt
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Fernando Tatis Jr.
JJ Wetherholt
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CJ Abrams
JJ Wetherholt
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Sal Stewart
JJ Wetherholt
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Konnor Griffin
JJ Wetherholt
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Zack Gelof
JJ Wetherholt
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Luke Keaschall
JJ Wetherholt
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Bryson Stott
JJ Wetherholt
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Travis Bazzana
JJ Wetherholt
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Geraldo Perdomo
JJ Wetherholt
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Bo Bichette
JJ Wetherholt
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Sam Antonacci
JJ Wetherholt
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Casey Schmitt
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Corey Seager
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Ozzie Albies
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Xavier Edwards
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Brooks Lee
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Kody Clemens
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Colson Montgomery
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Dansby Swanson
JJ Wetherholt
vs
George Lombard Jr.
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Luis Arraez
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Javier Sanoja
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Cooper Pratt
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Chase Meidroth
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Royce Lewis
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Sebastian Walcott
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Trevor Story
JJ Wetherholt
vs
Willy Adames
Otto Lopez
vs
Parker Messick
Otto Lopez
vs
Edwin Diaz
Otto Lopez
vs
Shea Langeliers
Otto Lopez
vs
Jacob deGrom
Otto Lopez
vs
JJ Wetherholt
Otto Lopez
vs
Nolan McLean
Otto Lopez
vs
Brandon Lowe
Otto Lopez
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Otto Lopez
vs
Andres Munoz
Otto Lopez
vs
Jac Caglianone
Otto Lopez
vs
Bryan Woo
Otto Lopez
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Otto Lopez
vs
Bryce Harper
Otto Lopez
vs
Jeremy Pena
Otto Lopez
vs
Andy Pages
Otto Lopez
vs
Ketel Marte
Otto Lopez
vs
Rafael Devers
Otto Lopez
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Otto Lopez
vs
David Bednar
Otto Lopez
vs
Max Fried
Otto Lopez
vs
Bryan Baker
Otto Lopez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Otto Lopez
vs
Logan Henderson
Otto Lopez
vs
Gerrit Cole
Otto Lopez
vs
Carson Benge
Otto Lopez
vs
William Contreras
Otto Lopez
vs
Drake Baldwin
Otto Lopez
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Otto Lopez
vs
Garrett Crochet
Otto Lopez
vs
Blake Snell
Otto Lopez
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Otto Lopez
vs
Byron Buxton
Otto Lopez
vs
Randy Arozarena
Otto Lopez
vs
Riley Greene
Otto Lopez
vs
Francisco Lindor
Otto Lopez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Otto Lopez
vs
Hunter Goodman
Otto Lopez
vs
Wyatt Langford
Otto Lopez
vs
Dylan Cease
Otto Lopez
vs
Eury Perez
Otto Lopez
vs
Kyle Tucker
Otto Lopez
vs
Hunter Brown
Otto Lopez
vs
Michael Harris II
Otto Lopez
vs
Jared Jones
Otto Lopez
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Otto Lopez
vs
Jacob Latz
Otto Lopez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Otto Lopez
vs
Aroldis Chapman
Otto Lopez
vs
Matt Olson
Otto Lopez
vs
Trevor Megill
Otto Lopez
vs
Payton Tolle
Otto Lopez
vs
Griffin Jax
Otto Lopez
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Otto Lopez
vs
Alec Burleson
Otto Lopez
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Otto Lopez
vs
Trea Turner
Otto Lopez
vs
Gavin Williams
Otto Lopez
vs
Joe Ryan
Otto Lopez
vs
Logan Gilbert
Otto Lopez
vs
Seiya Suzuki
Otto Lopez
vs
Paul Skenes
Otto Lopez
vs
Henry Bolte
Otto Lopez
vs
Chase Burns
Otto Lopez
vs
Manny Machado
Otto Lopez
vs
Zack Wheeler
Otto Lopez
vs
Alex Bregman
Otto Lopez
vs
Gunnar Henderson
Otto Lopez
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Otto Lopez
vs
Zach Neto
Otto Lopez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Otto Lopez
vs
Elly De La Cruz
Otto Lopez
vs
Bobby Witt Jr.
Otto Lopez
vs
CJ Abrams
Otto Lopez
vs
Konnor Griffin
Otto Lopez
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Otto Lopez
vs
Bo Bichette
Otto Lopez
vs
Corey Seager
Otto Lopez
vs
Brooks Lee
Otto Lopez
vs
Colson Montgomery
Otto Lopez
vs
Dansby Swanson
Otto Lopez
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Otto Lopez
vs
Javier Sanoja
Otto Lopez
vs
Cooper Pratt
Otto Lopez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Otto Lopez
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Otto Lopez
vs
Trevor Story
Otto Lopez
vs
Willy Adames
Otto Lopez
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Otto Lopez
vs
Matt McLain
Otto Lopez
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Jeremy Pena
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Jeremy Pena
vs
Ketel Marte
Jeremy Pena
vs
Jac Caglianone
Jeremy Pena
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Jeremy Pena
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Jeremy Pena
vs
Max Fried
Jeremy Pena
vs
Nolan McLean
Jeremy Pena
vs
Cade Cavalli
Jeremy Pena
vs
Jacob deGrom
Jeremy Pena
vs
Gerrit Cole
Jeremy Pena
vs
Edwin Diaz
Jeremy Pena
vs
William Contreras
Jeremy Pena
vs
Otto Lopez
Jeremy Pena
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Jeremy Pena
vs
Parker Messick
Jeremy Pena
vs
Blake Snell
Jeremy Pena
vs
Shea Langeliers
Jeremy Pena
vs
Byron Buxton
Jeremy Pena
vs
JJ Wetherholt
Jeremy Pena
vs
Riley Greene
Jeremy Pena
vs
Brandon Lowe
Jeremy Pena
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jeremy Pena
vs
Andres Munoz
Jeremy Pena
vs
Wyatt Langford
Jeremy Pena
vs
Bryan Woo
Jeremy Pena
vs
Eury Perez
Jeremy Pena
vs
Bryce Harper
Jeremy Pena
vs
Hunter Brown
Jeremy Pena
vs
Andy Pages
Jeremy Pena
vs
Jared Jones
Jeremy Pena
vs
Rafael Devers
Jeremy Pena
vs
Jacob Latz
Jeremy Pena
vs
David Bednar
Jeremy Pena
vs
Aroldis Chapman
Jeremy Pena
vs
Bryan Baker
Jeremy Pena
vs
Trevor Megill
Jeremy Pena
vs
Logan Henderson
Jeremy Pena
vs
Griffin Jax
Jeremy Pena
vs
Carson Benge
Jeremy Pena
vs
Alec Burleson
Jeremy Pena
vs
Drake Baldwin
Jeremy Pena
vs
Trea Turner
Jeremy Pena
vs
Garrett Crochet
Jeremy Pena
vs
Joe Ryan
Jeremy Pena
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Jeremy Pena
vs
Seiya Suzuki
Jeremy Pena
vs
Randy Arozarena
Jeremy Pena
vs
Henry Bolte
Jeremy Pena
vs
Francisco Lindor
Jeremy Pena
vs
Manny Machado
Jeremy Pena
vs
Hunter Goodman
Jeremy Pena
vs
Alex Bregman
Jeremy Pena
vs
Dylan Cease
Jeremy Pena
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jeremy Pena
vs
Kyle Tucker
Jeremy Pena
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jeremy Pena
vs
Michael Harris II
Jeremy Pena
vs
Zack Gelof
Jeremy Pena
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Jeremy Pena
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jeremy Pena
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jeremy Pena
vs
Reid Detmers
Jeremy Pena
vs
Matt Olson
Jeremy Pena
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jeremy Pena
vs
Payton Tolle
Jeremy Pena
vs
Grant Taylor
Jeremy Pena
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Jeremy Pena
vs
Ivan Herrera
Jeremy Pena
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Jeremy Pena
vs
Dillon Dingler
Jeremy Pena
vs
Elly De La Cruz
Jeremy Pena
vs
Bobby Witt Jr.
Jeremy Pena
vs
CJ Abrams
Jeremy Pena
vs
Konnor Griffin
Jeremy Pena
vs
Zach Neto
Jeremy Pena
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Jeremy Pena
vs
Bo Bichette
Jeremy Pena
vs
Corey Seager
Jeremy Pena
vs
Brooks Lee
Jeremy Pena
vs
Colson Montgomery
Jeremy Pena
vs
Dansby Swanson
Jeremy Pena
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Jeremy Pena
vs
Javier Sanoja
Jeremy Pena
vs
Cooper Pratt
Jeremy Pena
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jeremy Pena
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Jeremy Pena
vs
Trevor Story
Jeremy Pena
vs
Willy Adames
Jeremy Pena
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Jeremy Pena
vs
Matt McLain
Jeremy Pena
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Trea Turner
vs
Alec Burleson
Trea Turner
vs
Joe Ryan
Trea Turner
vs
Griffin Jax
Trea Turner
vs
Seiya Suzuki
Trea Turner
vs
Trevor Megill
Trea Turner
vs
Henry Bolte
Trea Turner
vs
Aroldis Chapman
Trea Turner
vs
Manny Machado
Trea Turner
vs
Jacob Latz
Trea Turner
vs
Alex Bregman
Trea Turner
vs
Jared Jones
Trea Turner
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Trea Turner
vs
Hunter Brown
Trea Turner
vs
Chase DeLauter
Trea Turner
vs
Eury Perez
Trea Turner
vs
Zack Gelof
Trea Turner
vs
Wyatt Langford
Trea Turner
vs
Luke Keaschall
Trea Turner
vs
Jake McCarthy
Trea Turner
vs
Reid Detmers
Trea Turner
vs
Riley Greene
Trea Turner
vs
Cole Carrigg
Trea Turner
vs
Byron Buxton
Trea Turner
vs
Grant Taylor
Trea Turner
vs
Blake Snell
Trea Turner
vs
Ivan Herrera
Trea Turner
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Trea Turner
vs
Dillon Dingler
Trea Turner
vs
William Contreras
Trea Turner
vs
Carlos Rodon
Trea Turner
vs
Gerrit Cole
Trea Turner
vs
Cody Bellinger
Trea Turner
vs
Cade Cavalli
Trea Turner
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Trea Turner
vs
Max Fried
Trea Turner
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Trea Turner
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Trea Turner
vs
Mookie Betts
Trea Turner
vs
Ketel Marte
Trea Turner
vs
Roman Anthony
Trea Turner
vs
Jeremy Pena
Trea Turner
vs
Daylen Lile
Trea Turner
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Trea Turner
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Trea Turner
vs
Jac Caglianone
Trea Turner
vs
Devin Williams
Trea Turner
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Trea Turner
vs
Nico Hoerner
Trea Turner
vs
Nolan McLean
Trea Turner
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Trea Turner
vs
Jacob deGrom
Trea Turner
vs
Emilio Pagan
Trea Turner
vs
Edwin Diaz
Trea Turner
vs
Brent Rooker
Trea Turner
vs
Otto Lopez
Trea Turner
vs
Josh Naylor
Trea Turner
vs
Parker Messick
Trea Turner
vs
Logan Webb
Trea Turner
vs
Shea Langeliers
Trea Turner
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Trea Turner
vs
JJ Wetherholt
Trea Turner
vs
Shota Imanaga
Trea Turner
vs
Brandon Lowe
Trea Turner
vs
Kade Anderson
Trea Turner
vs
Andres Munoz
Trea Turner
vs
Riley O'Brien
Trea Turner
vs
Bryan Woo
Trea Turner
vs
Taj Bradley
Trea Turner
vs
Bryce Harper
Trea Turner
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Trea Turner
vs
Elly De La Cruz
Trea Turner
vs
Bobby Witt Jr.
Trea Turner
vs
CJ Abrams
Trea Turner
vs
Konnor Griffin
Trea Turner
vs
Zach Neto
Trea Turner
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Trea Turner
vs
Bo Bichette
Trea Turner
vs
Corey Seager
Trea Turner
vs
Brooks Lee
Trea Turner
vs
Colson Montgomery
Trea Turner
vs
Dansby Swanson
Trea Turner
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Trea Turner
vs
Javier Sanoja
Trea Turner
vs
Cooper Pratt
Trea Turner
vs
Chase Meidroth
Trea Turner
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Trea Turner
vs
Trevor Story
Trea Turner
vs
Willy Adames
Trea Turner
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Trea Turner
vs
Matt McLain
Trea Turner
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Cole Carrigg
vs
Reid Detmers
Cole Carrigg
vs
Grant Taylor
Cole Carrigg
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ivan Herrera
Cole Carrigg
vs
Zack Gelof
Cole Carrigg
vs
Dillon Dingler
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carlos Rodon
Cole Carrigg
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Cody Bellinger
Cole Carrigg
vs
Alex Bregman
Cole Carrigg
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Cole Carrigg
vs
Manny Machado
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Cole Carrigg
vs
Henry Bolte
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mookie Betts
Cole Carrigg
vs
Seiya Suzuki
Cole Carrigg
vs
Roman Anthony
Cole Carrigg
vs
Joe Ryan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Daylen Lile
Cole Carrigg
vs
Trea Turner
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Cole Carrigg
vs
Alec Burleson
Cole Carrigg
vs
Devin Williams
Cole Carrigg
vs
Griffin Jax
Cole Carrigg
vs
Nico Hoerner
Cole Carrigg
vs
Trevor Megill
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Cole Carrigg
vs
Aroldis Chapman
Cole Carrigg
vs
Emilio Pagan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jacob Latz
Cole Carrigg
vs
Brent Rooker
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jared Jones
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Naylor
Cole Carrigg
vs
Hunter Brown
Cole Carrigg
vs
Logan Webb
Cole Carrigg
vs
Eury Perez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Cole Carrigg
vs
Wyatt Langford
Cole Carrigg
vs
Shota Imanaga
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kade Anderson
Cole Carrigg
vs
Riley Greene
Cole Carrigg
vs
Riley O'Brien
Cole Carrigg
vs
Byron Buxton
Cole Carrigg
vs
Taj Bradley
Cole Carrigg
vs
Blake Snell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ian Seymour
Cole Carrigg
vs
William Contreras
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gerrit Cole
Cole Carrigg
vs
Willson Contreras
Cole Carrigg
vs
Cade Cavalli
Cole Carrigg
vs
Bryson Stott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Max Fried
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sonny Gray
Cole Carrigg
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Cole Carrigg
vs
Michael King
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ketel Marte
Cole Carrigg
vs
Freddy Peralta
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jeremy Pena
Cole Carrigg
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cole Carrigg
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Cole Carrigg
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jac Caglianone
Cole Carrigg
vs
A.J. Ewing
Cole Carrigg
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chandler Simpson
Cole Carrigg
vs
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Cole Carrigg
vs
Elly De La Cruz
Cole Carrigg
vs
Bobby Witt Jr.
Cole Carrigg
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yordan Alvarez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Juan Soto
Cole Carrigg
vs
Aaron Judge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jackson Chourio
Cole Carrigg
vs
James Wood
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Cole Carrigg
vs
Corbin Carroll
Cole Carrigg
vs
CJ Abrams
Cole Carrigg
vs
Julio Rodriguez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Konnor Griffin
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jackson Merrill
Cole Carrigg
vs
Oneil Cruz
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jordan Walker
Cole Carrigg
vs
Zach Neto
Cole Carrigg
vs
Michael Harris II
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Tucker
Cole Carrigg
vs
Randy Arozarena
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Andy Pages
Cole Carrigg
vs
Bryce Harper
Cole Carrigg
vs
Bo Bichette
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Bauers
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Carrigg
vs
Casey Schmitt
Cole Carrigg
vs
Corey Seager
Cole Carrigg
vs
Spencer Jones
Mookie Betts
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Mookie Betts
vs
Roman Anthony
Mookie Betts
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Mookie Betts
vs
Daylen Lile
Mookie Betts
vs
Cody Bellinger
Mookie Betts
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Mookie Betts
vs
Carlos Rodon
Mookie Betts
vs
Devin Williams
Mookie Betts
vs
Dillon Dingler
Mookie Betts
vs
Nico Hoerner
Mookie Betts
vs
Ivan Herrera
Mookie Betts
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Mookie Betts
vs
Grant Taylor
Mookie Betts
vs
Emilio Pagan
Mookie Betts
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mookie Betts
vs
Brent Rooker
Mookie Betts
vs
Reid Detmers
Mookie Betts
vs
Josh Naylor
Mookie Betts
vs
Luke Keaschall
Mookie Betts
vs
Logan Webb
Mookie Betts
vs
Zack Gelof
Mookie Betts
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Mookie Betts
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mookie Betts
vs
Shota Imanaga
Mookie Betts
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Mookie Betts
vs
Kade Anderson
Mookie Betts
vs
Alex Bregman
Mookie Betts
vs
Riley O'Brien
Mookie Betts
vs
Manny Machado
Mookie Betts
vs
Taj Bradley
Mookie Betts
vs
Henry Bolte
Mookie Betts
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Mookie Betts
vs
Seiya Suzuki
Mookie Betts
vs
Ian Seymour
Mookie Betts
vs
Joe Ryan
Mookie Betts
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Mookie Betts
vs
Trea Turner
Mookie Betts
vs
Willson Contreras
Mookie Betts
vs
Alec Burleson
Mookie Betts
vs
Bryson Stott
Mookie Betts
vs
Griffin Jax
Mookie Betts
vs
Sonny Gray
Mookie Betts
vs
Trevor Megill
Mookie Betts
vs
Michael King
Mookie Betts
vs
Aroldis Chapman
Mookie Betts
vs
Freddy Peralta
Mookie Betts
vs
Jacob Latz
Mookie Betts
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mookie Betts
vs
Jared Jones
Mookie Betts
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Mookie Betts
vs
Hunter Brown
Mookie Betts
vs
A.J. Ewing
Mookie Betts
vs
Eury Perez
Mookie Betts
vs
Chandler Simpson
Mookie Betts
vs
Wyatt Langford
Mookie Betts
vs
Robert Suarez
Mookie Betts
vs
Jake McCarthy
Mookie Betts
vs
Bo Bichette
Mookie Betts
vs
Riley Greene
Mookie Betts
vs
Freddie Freeman
Mookie Betts
vs
Byron Buxton
Mookie Betts
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Mookie Betts
vs
Blake Snell
Mookie Betts
vs
Jake Bauers
Mookie Betts
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Mookie Betts
vs
Curtis Mead
Mookie Betts
vs
William Contreras
Mookie Betts
vs
Sam Antonacci
Mookie Betts
vs
Gerrit Cole
Mookie Betts
vs
Cal Raleigh
Mookie Betts
vs
Elly De La Cruz
Mookie Betts
vs
Bobby Witt Jr.
Mookie Betts
vs
CJ Abrams
Mookie Betts
vs
Konnor Griffin
Mookie Betts
vs
Zach Neto
Mookie Betts
vs
Corey Seager
Mookie Betts
vs
Brooks Lee
Mookie Betts
vs
Colson Montgomery
Mookie Betts
vs
Dansby Swanson
Mookie Betts
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Mookie Betts
vs
Javier Sanoja
Mookie Betts
vs
Cooper Pratt
Mookie Betts
vs
Chase Meidroth
Mookie Betts
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Mookie Betts
vs
Trevor Story
Mookie Betts
vs
Willy Adames
Mookie Betts
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Mookie Betts
vs
Matt McLain
Mookie Betts
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Nico Hoerner
vs
Devin Williams
Nico Hoerner
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Nico Hoerner
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Nico Hoerner
vs
Emilio Pagan
Nico Hoerner
vs
Daylen Lile
Nico Hoerner
vs
Brent Rooker
Nico Hoerner
vs
Roman Anthony
Nico Hoerner
vs
Josh Naylor
Nico Hoerner
vs
Mookie Betts
Nico Hoerner
vs
Logan Webb
Nico Hoerner
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Nico Hoerner
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Nico Hoerner
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Nico Hoerner
vs
Shota Imanaga
Nico Hoerner
vs
Cody Bellinger
Nico Hoerner
vs
Kade Anderson
Nico Hoerner
vs
Carlos Rodon
Nico Hoerner
vs
Riley O'Brien
Nico Hoerner
vs
Dillon Dingler
Nico Hoerner
vs
Taj Bradley
Nico Hoerner
vs
Ivan Herrera
Nico Hoerner
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Nico Hoerner
vs
Grant Taylor
Nico Hoerner
vs
Ian Seymour
Nico Hoerner
vs
Cole Carrigg
Nico Hoerner
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Nico Hoerner
vs
Reid Detmers
Nico Hoerner
vs
Willson Contreras
Nico Hoerner
vs
Luke Keaschall
Nico Hoerner
vs
Bryson Stott
Nico Hoerner
vs
Zack Gelof
Nico Hoerner
vs
Sonny Gray
Nico Hoerner
vs
Chase DeLauter
Nico Hoerner
vs
Michael King
Nico Hoerner
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Nico Hoerner
vs
Freddy Peralta
Nico Hoerner
vs
Alex Bregman
Nico Hoerner
vs
Travis Bazzana
Nico Hoerner
vs
Manny Machado
Nico Hoerner
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Nico Hoerner
vs
Henry Bolte
Nico Hoerner
vs
A.J. Ewing
Nico Hoerner
vs
Seiya Suzuki
Nico Hoerner
vs
Chandler Simpson
Nico Hoerner
vs
Joe Ryan
Nico Hoerner
vs
Robert Suarez
Nico Hoerner
vs
Trea Turner
Nico Hoerner
vs
Bo Bichette
Nico Hoerner
vs
Alec Burleson
Nico Hoerner
vs
Freddie Freeman
Nico Hoerner
vs
Griffin Jax
Nico Hoerner
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Nico Hoerner
vs
Trevor Megill
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jake Bauers
Nico Hoerner
vs
Aroldis Chapman
Nico Hoerner
vs
Curtis Mead
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jacob Latz
Nico Hoerner
vs
Sam Antonacci
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jared Jones
Nico Hoerner
vs
Cal Raleigh
Nico Hoerner
vs
Hunter Brown
Nico Hoerner
vs
Sean Burke
Nico Hoerner
vs
Eury Perez
Nico Hoerner
vs
Yandy Diaz
Nico Hoerner
vs
Wyatt Langford
Nico Hoerner
vs
Carter Jensen
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jake McCarthy
Nico Hoerner
vs
Maikel Garcia
Nico Hoerner
vs
Riley Greene
Nico Hoerner
vs
George Kirby
Nico Hoerner
vs
Elly De La Cruz
Nico Hoerner
vs
Bobby Witt Jr.
Nico Hoerner
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Nico Hoerner
vs
CJ Abrams
Nico Hoerner
vs
Sal Stewart
Nico Hoerner
vs
Konnor Griffin
Nico Hoerner
vs
Brice Turang
Nico Hoerner
vs
Zach Neto
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Nico Hoerner
vs
Brandon Lowe
Nico Hoerner
vs
Ketel Marte
Nico Hoerner
vs
Casey Schmitt
Nico Hoerner
vs
Corey Seager
Nico Hoerner
vs
Ozzie Albies
Nico Hoerner
vs
Xavier Edwards
Nico Hoerner
vs
Brooks Lee
Nico Hoerner
vs
Kody Clemens
Nico Hoerner
vs
Colson Montgomery
Nico Hoerner
vs
Dansby Swanson
Nico Hoerner
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Nico Hoerner
vs
Luis Arraez
Nico Hoerner
vs
Javier Sanoja
Nico Hoerner
vs
Cooper Pratt
Nico Hoerner
vs
Chase Meidroth
Nico Hoerner
vs
Royce Lewis
Nico Hoerner
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Nico Hoerner
vs
Trevor Story
Nico Hoerner
vs
Willy Adames
Nico Hoerner
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Nico Hoerner
vs
Jose Altuve

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Pelle Larsson

Listed as Questionable for Monday
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable for Monday with Illness
Quinten Post

Questionable for Monday Against Wizards
GG Jackson

II Ruled Out Monday
Zach Edey

Carries Questionable Tag for Monday
Peyton Watson

Uncertain to Face Bulls on Monday
Jaylon Tyson

Questionable Against Bulls on Monday
Drake Maye

Suffers Signifcant Lower Leg Injury, "Out an Extended Period"
Tony Pollard

Keeps His Momentum with Another Strong Outing
Chase Brown

Plays an Enormous Role as a Receiver on Sunday
Nico Collins

Back in the Spotlight After Busy Day Against Browns
Ja'Marr Chase

Delivers a Remarkable Performance on Sunday Night
Trey McBride

Flounders Amid QB Change
Joe Burrow

Rewrites History Books with Four More Touchdowns on Sunday
Garrett Wilson

Enjoys a Grand Return from Injury
Trevor Lawrence

Airs the Ball Out in Week 10 Win
CeeDee Lamb

Shakes Off Quiet First Half, Turns in a Top Performance
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Makes a Statement in Return
Chuba Hubbard

Carries an Enormous Workload Sunday
Justin Jefferson

Posts Season High in Receptions in Win Over Packers
Patrick Mahomes

Logs Vintage Performance in Week 10 Win
Zach Charbonnet

Leads Seahawks Backfield in Week 10 Win
Ty Jerome

Ruled Out Again on Monday
Parker Washington

Bounces Back with Huge Week 10 Performance
Trey Murphy III

Out Again Monday Against Warriors
Dak Prescott

Posts Massive Numbers in Week 10 Loss
Evan Mobley

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Woody Marks

Unlikely to Play on Thursday Night
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Continues Monster Season with Electric Week 10
Patrick Williams

Earns Steady Minutes Off the Bench
Brock Purdy

Dominates in Week 10 Win
De'Andre Hunter

Downgraded to Out Against Thunder
Zach LaVine

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George Pickens

Puts up Unbelievable Numbers in Loss
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Against the Kings
Keegan Murray

Suits Up Against Oklahoma City
Precious Achiuwa

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Jericho Sims

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Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Expected to Start for Bucks
Denver Barkey

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Jalen Smith

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Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

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Brandon Ingram

Set to Join Clippers on Road Trip
Josh Anderson

Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Ousmane Dieng

to Undergo Finger Surgery Monday
Mike Matheson

to Miss 2-3 Weeks
Philip Broberg

Listed as Day-to-Day
Jake Neighbours

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Devon Levi

Records First Career Shutout Against Maple Leafs
Simon Holmstrom

Nets First Career Hat Trick Saturday Night
Mark Scheifele

Becomes Jets' All-Time Leading Scorer
Tyler Bertuzzi

Hurt Versus Jets After Scoring
Philip Broberg

Makes Precautionary Exit Versus Panthers
Logan Stanley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Saturday
Bo Horvat

Exits Early Versus Ducks
Conor Garland

Out Week-to-Week With Upper-Body Injury
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Second Straight Game
Mathew Barzal

Set for Season Debut Saturday
Artemi Panarin

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Chris Kreider

Ruled Out for 6-8 Weeks
Cale Makar

Unavailable for Two Weeks
Nathan MacKinnon

to Miss One Month
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

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Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

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Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

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PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

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Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

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Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

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Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

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Jackson Koivun

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Joe Highsmith

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Blades Brown

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