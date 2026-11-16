November 16, 2026

Nick Mariano's expert shortstop (SS) fantasy baseball rankings for 2027 drafts. RotoBaller has the industry's #1 accuracy fantasy baseball rankings, projections.

Hey RotoBallers! With the 2026 season behind us, it's already time to start looking ahead to 2027. The shortstop position enters 2027 as one of the deepest in the infield, with many of the game's top hitters occupying the position, including Elly De La Cruz, Bobby Witt Jr., CJ Abrams, Konnor Griffin, Zach Neto, Francisco Lindor, and others. Today, we focus on the shortstop position with our updated 2027 fantasy baseball shortstop rankings and tiers for roto leagues (5x5 category mixed leagues).

Find out where key shortstops such as Gunnar Henderson, Kevin McGonigle, JJ Wetherholt, Otto Lopez, Jeremy Pena, Trea Turner, Cole Carrigg, Mookie Betts, Nico Hoerner, and others are listed in our rankings.

The shortstop rankings below are specifically designed for traditional roto leagues, put together by RotoBaller's lead MLB forecaster Nick Mariano. We're also writing fresh articles all throughout the off-season for fantasy baseball prospects, fantasy baseball dynasty, and so much more. Win more in 2027!

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Fantasy Baseball Shortstop 2027 Rankings (November)

Fantasy Baseball Shortstop (SS) News

Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin had an up-and-down season as a rookie in 2026. The 20-year-old was productive for a very young player when healthy, hitting .272/.324/.404 with six home runs, 33 RBI, 43 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. However, he spent a significant chunk of the season sidelined by two different injuries, first a flexor strain and then a finger injury.

Griffin also struggled to hit for power even when he was on the field, posting just a 6.9% barrel rate and a 37.5% hard-hit rate. Still, Griffin managed to put together a respectable season as a rookie while battling injury issues.

If he can get and stay fully healthy in 2027, Griffin could emerge as a true five-category difference-maker for fantasy managers. His profile carries some risk due to the unknown, but Griffin is an ultra-high-upside shortstop bet who could pay off for fantasy managers in a big way in 2027.

Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

Major League Baseball announced that Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle was named the 2026 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year. McGonigle had an impressive first year in the big leagues, receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes after hitting .278/.376/.430 with an .806 OPS, 18 home runs, 72 RBI, 97 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 605 at-bats in 156 total games played in 2026.

The 22-year-old's consistency on offense and defense was extremely impressive for a player who was just three years removed from high school.

He led the AL with 7.1 wins above replacement and finished fifth in the league in walks and hits. McGonigle became the first rookie to finish within the top five in both categories since Ted Williams in 1939. He split time between shortstop and third base and signed an eight-year, $150 million extension midway through his first month in the majors. McGonigle's 97 runs scored led all rookies, and his 168 hits were tied with Mets outfielder Carson Benge for the lead among rookies.

Bo Bichette, New York Mets

New York Mets infielder Bo Bichette is exercising his $42 million player option for the 2027 season and will stay with the Mets, league sources told Will Sammon of The Athletic. The 28-year-old holds another player option worth the same amount for the 2028 campaign.

Bichette had a miserable start to his first year in Queens, but he rebounded to finish with a .260/.312/.390 slash line with a .702 OPS, 18 home runs, 78 RBI, 76 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 160 games and 696 plate appearances in his eight years in the majors.

By May 17, he was hitting just .210 with a .531 OPS. But over his final 114 games, Bichette had a .281 batting average and a .772 OPS with 16 long balls. Bichette will return to try to help the Mets get back to the postseason after two straight seasons of the organization missing the playoffs. The two-time All-Star is more of a contact-oriented hitter with limited speed on the base paths. He has not reached the 20-homer mark since doing so for three straight seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2021 to 2023.

Otto Lopez, Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins "would listen" to offers for shortstop Otto Lopez if offered a haul in return, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Lopez had a breakout season for Miami in 2026, hitting .305/.349/.437 with 11 home runs, 71 RBI, 94 runs scored, and 34 stolen bases across 687 plate appearances. The 28-year-old also graded out as one of the better defensive shortstops in the game, making him a potentially highly attractive trade chip.

Lopez remains under Marlins team control through 2029, so Miami is under no significant pressure to trade him this offseason. Still, it sounds as though the team is willing to consider moving Lopez for the right price. If traded to a team with a healthier offensive environment, Lopez could become even more appealing for fantasy managers in 2027.

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