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3B Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2027 Drafts: Nick Mariano's Top 28 (November Updates)

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Kevin McGonigle - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Nick Mariano's expert third base (3B) fantasy baseball rankings for 2027 drafts. RotoBaller has the industry's #1 accuracy fantasy baseball rankings, projections.

Welcome RotoBallers! It's never too early to begin preparing for the 2027 fantasy baseball season, and below we will look at the hot corner. Third base is becoming a top-heavy position, led by superstars like Junior Caminero, but it lacks the depth of many other infield positions. Below you will find our updated 2027 fantasy baseball third base rankings and tiers for roto leagues (5x5 category mixed leagues). 

Find out where key third basemen such as Alex Bregman, Zack Gelof, Kazuma Okamoto, Bryson Stott, Bo Bichette, Curtis Mead, Maikel Garcia, Austin Riley, Casey Schmitt, and others are listed in our rankings.

The third base rankings below are specifically designed for traditional roto leagues, put together by RotoBaller's lead MLB forecaster Nick Mariano. We're also writing fresh articles all throughout the off-season for fantasy baseball prospects, fantasy baseball dynasty, and so much more. Win more in 2027!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code CHAMP, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball Third Base 2027 Rankings (November)

Tier Ranking Player Position
1 1 Junior Caminero 3B
2 2 Sal Stewart 1B/2B/3B
2 3 Jose Ramirez 3B
2 4 Miguel Vargas 1B/3B
3 5 Kevin McGonigle 3B/SS
3 6 Manny Machado 3B
3 7 Alex Bregman 3B
3 8 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF
4 9 Kazuma Okamoto 1B/3B
4 10 Bryson Stott 2B/3B
4 11 Bo Bichette 3B/SS
4 12 Curtis Mead 1B/3B
5 13 Maikel Garcia 3B
5 14 Austin Riley 3B
5 15 Casey Schmitt 1B/2B/3B/OF
5 16 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B
6 17 Max Muncy 3B
6 18 Brooks Lee 3B/SS
6 19 Caleb Durbin 3B
6 20 Colson Montgomery 3B/SS
6 21 Teruaki Sato 3B
7 22 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF
7 23 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B
7 24 Sebastian Walcott 3B/SS
7 25 Josh Jung 3B
7 26 Coby Mayo 1B/3B
8 27 Ezequiel Duran 2B/3B/SS/OF
8 28 Nolan Arenado 3B

 

Fantasy Baseball Third Base (3B) News

Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

Major League Baseball announced that Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle was named the 2026 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year. McGonigle had an impressive first year in the big leagues, receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes after hitting .278/.376/.430 with an .806 OPS, 18 home runs, 72 RBI, 97 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 605 at-bats in 156 total games played in 2026.

The 22-year-old's consistency on offense and defense was extremely impressive for a player who was just three years removed from high school. He led the AL with 7.1 wins above replacement and finished fifth in the league in walks and hits.

McGonigle became the first rookie to finish within the top five in both categories since Ted Williams in 1939. He split time between shortstop and third base and signed an eight-year, $150 million extension midway through his first month in the majors. McGonigle's 97 runs scored led all rookies, and his 168 hits were tied with Mets outfielder Carson Benge for the lead among rookies.

Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart was named the National League Jackie Robinson 2026 Rookie of the Year, according to Major League Baseball. The 22-year-old Stewart immediately brought a power presence to Cincy's lineup, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 112 runs while putting together the first season with at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI for a Reds rookie.

Overall, the former 32nd overall pick in 2022 hit .263/.330/.457 with a .787 OPS, 87 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 623 at-bats in 2026. Stewart became just the fifth rookie to record at least 100 RBI and 15 stolen bases, joining Carlos Beltran (1999), Jose Canseco (1986), Tony Lazzeri (1926), and Al Simmons (1924). Perhaps the most impressive thing about Stewart's first full season in the big leagues was that he played in all 162 regular-season games.

He played in 18 games in 2025 and hit .255 (14-for-55) with five home runs and eight RBI in 58 plate appearances. Stewart's impressive 2026 campaign earned him 20 of 30 first-place votes for the NL.

Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros

The Houston Astros exercised infielder Isaac Paredes' $13.35 million club option for the 2027 season on Monday, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Paredes had a strong second season with the Astros in 2026, slashing .262/.360/.447 with an .806 OPS, 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and 69 runs scored in 155 regular-season games across 659 plate appearances in his seventh year in the league.

The 27-year-old Mexican native finished second on the team behind American League MVP finalist Yordan Alvarez in bWAR last year. Houston attempted to trade Paredes last offseason to clear their infield logjam, but that situation was cleared up when Carlos Correa suffered a season-ending ankle injury in May.

Paredes could once again be on the trade block this winter if it looks like Correa is set to return healthy in 2027. Not only did Paredes have a strong 10.8% walk rate, but he also had a career-low 13.4% strikeout rate while showing his defensive versatility by playing first and second base in addition to the hot corner. His tendency to pull the ball in the air makes him an ideal fit at Daikin Park, so fantasy managers will be hoping he stays put in Houston.

Nolan Arenado, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said the organization has discussed using infielder Nolan Arenado at first base next season, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. On the surface, it seems counterproductive to move a player who has won 10 Gold Glove Awards and six Platinum Gloves off third base, but the D-backs are not talking about a full position switch.

"I think it's taken a toll on him physically a little bit," Hazen said. "So we're trying to be mindful of that." In his first year in Arizona in 2026, Arenado had his best season since his 2022 campaign in which he finished third in the National League MVP race. He slashed .255/.331/.475 and had a 122 OPS+ in 152 games while also hitting 30 home runs, driving in 86 runs, scoring 80 runs, and stealing four bases in 533 at-bats.

renado is open to the possibility of moving across the diamond and said he might go play some winter ball for the first time to get some work in at first base. His bounce-back 2026 was nice, but fantasy managers should not expect the eight-time All-Star to be as productive offensively again in 2027, even if he reduces some wear and tear physically by moving to first base occasionally.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Baseball Tool

Not sure who to draft? Use our free Who Should I Draft tool.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? We have lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2027 fantasy baseball drafts. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats and projections, ADPs, and news -- enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's roto leagues (rotisserie) scoring or points leagues scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are two small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2027? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at, including recent trending player names who are seeing increases or decreases in their draft values. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2027 drafts:

Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Otto Lopez
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Shea Langeliers
Alex Bregman
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JJ Wetherholt
Alex Bregman
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Michael King
Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Andres Munoz
Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Bryan Woo
Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Sal Stewart
Alex Bregman
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Jose Ramirez
Alex Bregman
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Miguel Vargas
Alex Bregman
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Kevin McGonigle
Alex Bregman
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Isaac Paredes
Alex Bregman
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Max Muncy
Alex Bregman
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Brooks Lee
Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Colson Montgomery
Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Alex Bregman
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Josh Jung
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Jackson Chourio
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James Wood
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Corbin Carroll
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Jackson Merrill
Zack Gelof
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Miguel Vargas
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Oneil Cruz
Zack Gelof
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Brice Turang
Zack Gelof
vs
Jordan Walker
Zack Gelof
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Zack Gelof
vs
Michael Harris II
Zack Gelof
vs
Kyle Tucker
Zack Gelof
vs
Randy Arozarena
Zack Gelof
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Zack Gelof
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Carson Benge
Zack Gelof
vs
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Zack Gelof
vs
Bryce Harper
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vs
Brandon Lowe
Zack Gelof
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vs
Sam Antonacci
Zack Gelof
vs
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Zack Gelof
vs
Ozzie Albies
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vs
Isaac Paredes
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Nico Hoerner
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vs
Emilio Pagan
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Devin Williams
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Brent Rooker
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Josh Naylor
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Daylen Lile
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Logan Webb
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Roman Anthony
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Mookie Betts
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Shota Imanaga
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Kade Anderson
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Riley O'Brien
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Cody Bellinger
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Taj Bradley
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Carlos Rodon
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Dillon Dingler
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Ian Seymour
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Ivan Herrera
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Grant Taylor
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Willson Contreras
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Bryson Stott
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Reid Detmers
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Sonny Gray
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Michael King
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Zack Gelof
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Freddy Peralta
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Chase DeLauter
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Alex Bregman
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
A.J. Ewing
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Manny Machado
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Chandler Simpson
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Henry Bolte
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Robert Suarez
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Seiya Suzuki
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Bo Bichette
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Joe Ryan
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Freddie Freeman
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Trea Turner
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Alec Burleson
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Jake Bauers
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Griffin Jax
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Curtis Mead
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Trevor Megill
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Aroldis Chapman
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Cal Raleigh
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Jacob Latz
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Sean Burke
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Jared Jones
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Yandy Diaz
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Hunter Brown
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Carter Jensen
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Eury Perez
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Maikel Garcia
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Wyatt Langford
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
George Kirby
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Jake McCarthy
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Austin Riley
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Riley Greene
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Trevor Rogers
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Byron Buxton
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Casey Schmitt
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Blake Snell
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Corey Seager
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Junior Caminero
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Nick Kurtz
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Sal Stewart
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Jose Ramirez
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Ben Rice
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Pete Alonso
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Miguel Vargas
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Kyle Schwarber
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Matt Olson
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Rafael Devers
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Bryce Harper
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Jac Caglianone
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Isaac Paredes
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Max Muncy
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Brooks Lee
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Kyle Stowers
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Kody Clemens
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Colson Montgomery
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Michael Busch
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Liam Hicks
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Teruaki Sato
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Javier Sanoja
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Royce Lewis
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Jake Burger
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Christian Walker
Kazuma Okamoto
vs
Josh Jung
Bryson Stott
vs
Willson Contreras
Bryson Stott
vs
Sonny Gray
Bryson Stott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Bryson Stott
vs
Michael King
Bryson Stott
vs
Ian Seymour
Bryson Stott
vs
Freddy Peralta
Bryson Stott
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Bryson Stott
vs
Travis Bazzana
Bryson Stott
vs
Taj Bradley
Bryson Stott
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Bryson Stott
vs
Riley O'Brien
Bryson Stott
vs
A.J. Ewing
Bryson Stott
vs
Kade Anderson
Bryson Stott
vs
Chandler Simpson
Bryson Stott
vs
Shota Imanaga
Bryson Stott
vs
Robert Suarez
Bryson Stott
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Bryson Stott
vs
Bo Bichette
Bryson Stott
vs
Logan Webb
Bryson Stott
vs
Freddie Freeman
Bryson Stott
vs
Josh Naylor
Bryson Stott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Bryson Stott
vs
Brent Rooker
Bryson Stott
vs
Jake Bauers
Bryson Stott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Bryson Stott
vs
Curtis Mead
Bryson Stott
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Bryson Stott
vs
Sam Antonacci
Bryson Stott
vs
Nico Hoerner
Bryson Stott
vs
Cal Raleigh
Bryson Stott
vs
Devin Williams
Bryson Stott
vs
Sean Burke
Bryson Stott
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Bryson Stott
vs
Yandy Diaz
Bryson Stott
vs
Daylen Lile
Bryson Stott
vs
Carter Jensen
Bryson Stott
vs
Roman Anthony
Bryson Stott
vs
Maikel Garcia
Bryson Stott
vs
Mookie Betts
Bryson Stott
vs
George Kirby
Bryson Stott
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Bryson Stott
vs
Austin Riley
Bryson Stott
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Bryson Stott
vs
Trevor Rogers
Bryson Stott
vs
Cody Bellinger
Bryson Stott
vs
Casey Schmitt
Bryson Stott
vs
Carlos Rodon
Bryson Stott
vs
Corey Seager
Bryson Stott
vs
Dillon Dingler
Bryson Stott
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Bryson Stott
vs
Ivan Herrera
Bryson Stott
vs
Christian Scott
Bryson Stott
vs
Grant Taylor
Bryson Stott
vs
Kyle Harrison
Bryson Stott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Bryson Stott
vs
Samuel Basallo
Bryson Stott
vs
Reid Detmers
Bryson Stott
vs
Justin Martinez
Bryson Stott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Bryson Stott
vs
Spencer Jones
Bryson Stott
vs
Zack Gelof
Bryson Stott
vs
Ozzie Albies
Bryson Stott
vs
Chase DeLauter
Bryson Stott
vs
Isaac Paredes
Bryson Stott
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Bryson Stott
vs
Walbert Urena
Bryson Stott
vs
Alex Bregman
Bryson Stott
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Bryson Stott
vs
Manny Machado
Bryson Stott
vs
Joshua Baez
Bryson Stott
vs
Henry Bolte
Bryson Stott
vs
Xavier Edwards
Bryson Stott
vs
Seiya Suzuki
Bryson Stott
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Bryson Stott
vs
Joe Ryan
Bryson Stott
vs
Felix Bautista
Bryson Stott
vs
Trea Turner
Bryson Stott
vs
Lawrence Butler
Bryson Stott
vs
Junior Caminero
Bryson Stott
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Bryson Stott
vs
CJ Abrams
Bryson Stott
vs
Sal Stewart
Bryson Stott
vs
Jose Ramirez
Bryson Stott
vs
Miguel Vargas
Bryson Stott
vs
Brice Turang
Bryson Stott
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Bryson Stott
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Bryson Stott
vs
Brandon Lowe
Bryson Stott
vs
JJ Wetherholt
Bryson Stott
vs
Ketel Marte
Bryson Stott
vs
Max Muncy
Bryson Stott
vs
Brooks Lee
Bryson Stott
vs
Kody Clemens
Bryson Stott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Bryson Stott
vs
Colson Montgomery
Bryson Stott
vs
Teruaki Sato
Bryson Stott
vs
Luis Arraez
Bryson Stott
vs
Javier Sanoja
Bryson Stott
vs
Chase Meidroth
Bryson Stott
vs
Royce Lewis
Bryson Stott
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Bryson Stott
vs
Josh Jung
Bryson Stott
vs
Coby Mayo
Bryson Stott
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Bryson Stott
vs
Jose Altuve
Bryson Stott
vs
Nolan Arenado
Bryson Stott
vs
Spencer Steer
Bryson Stott
vs
Matt McLain
Bo Bichette
vs
Robert Suarez
Bo Bichette
vs
Freddie Freeman
Bo Bichette
vs
Chandler Simpson
Bo Bichette
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Bo Bichette
vs
A.J. Ewing
Bo Bichette
vs
Jake Bauers
Bo Bichette
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Bo Bichette
vs
Curtis Mead
Bo Bichette
vs
Travis Bazzana
Bo Bichette
vs
Sam Antonacci
Bo Bichette
vs
Freddy Peralta
Bo Bichette
vs
Cal Raleigh
Bo Bichette
vs
Michael King
Bo Bichette
vs
Sean Burke
Bo Bichette
vs
Sonny Gray
Bo Bichette
vs
Yandy Diaz
Bo Bichette
vs
Bryson Stott
Bo Bichette
vs
Carter Jensen
Bo Bichette
vs
Willson Contreras
Bo Bichette
vs
Maikel Garcia
Bo Bichette
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Bo Bichette
vs
George Kirby
Bo Bichette
vs
Ian Seymour
Bo Bichette
vs
Austin Riley
Bo Bichette
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Bo Bichette
vs
Trevor Rogers
Bo Bichette
vs
Taj Bradley
Bo Bichette
vs
Casey Schmitt
Bo Bichette
vs
Riley O'Brien
Bo Bichette
vs
Corey Seager
Bo Bichette
vs
Kade Anderson
Bo Bichette
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Bo Bichette
vs
Shota Imanaga
Bo Bichette
vs
Christian Scott
Bo Bichette
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Bo Bichette
vs
Kyle Harrison
Bo Bichette
vs
Logan Webb
Bo Bichette
vs
Samuel Basallo
Bo Bichette
vs
Josh Naylor
Bo Bichette
vs
Justin Martinez
Bo Bichette
vs
Brent Rooker
Bo Bichette
vs
Spencer Jones
Bo Bichette
vs
Emilio Pagan
Bo Bichette
vs
Ozzie Albies
Bo Bichette
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Bo Bichette
vs
Isaac Paredes
Bo Bichette
vs
Nico Hoerner
Bo Bichette
vs
Walbert Urena
Bo Bichette
vs
Devin Williams
Bo Bichette
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Bo Bichette
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Bo Bichette
vs
Joshua Baez
Bo Bichette
vs
Daylen Lile
Bo Bichette
vs
Xavier Edwards
Bo Bichette
vs
Roman Anthony
Bo Bichette
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Bo Bichette
vs
Mookie Betts
Bo Bichette
vs
Felix Bautista
Bo Bichette
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Bo Bichette
vs
Lawrence Butler
Bo Bichette
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Bo Bichette
vs
Ranger Suarez
Bo Bichette
vs
Cody Bellinger
Bo Bichette
vs
Nick Pivetta
Bo Bichette
vs
Carlos Rodon
Bo Bichette
vs
Jo Adell
Bo Bichette
vs
Dillon Dingler
Bo Bichette
vs
Josue De Paula
Bo Bichette
vs
Ivan Herrera
Bo Bichette
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Bo Bichette
vs
Grant Taylor
Bo Bichette
vs
Max Meyer
Bo Bichette
vs
Cole Carrigg
Bo Bichette
vs
Max Muncy
Bo Bichette
vs
Reid Detmers
Bo Bichette
vs
Daniel Palencia
Bo Bichette
vs
Luke Keaschall
Bo Bichette
vs
Jarren Duran
Bo Bichette
vs
Elly De La Cruz
Bo Bichette
vs
Bobby Witt Jr.
Bo Bichette
vs
Junior Caminero
Bo Bichette
vs
CJ Abrams
Bo Bichette
vs
Sal Stewart
Bo Bichette
vs
Jose Ramirez
Bo Bichette
vs
Konnor Griffin
Bo Bichette
vs
Miguel Vargas
Bo Bichette
vs
Zach Neto
Bo Bichette
vs
Gunnar Henderson
Bo Bichette
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Bo Bichette
vs
Francisco Lindor
Bo Bichette
vs
JJ Wetherholt
Bo Bichette
vs
Otto Lopez
Bo Bichette
vs
Jeremy Pena
Bo Bichette
vs
Trea Turner
Bo Bichette
vs
Manny Machado
Bo Bichette
vs
Brooks Lee
Bo Bichette
vs
Caleb Durbin
Bo Bichette
vs
Colson Montgomery
Bo Bichette
vs
Dansby Swanson
Bo Bichette
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Bo Bichette
vs
Teruaki Sato
Bo Bichette
vs
Javier Sanoja
Bo Bichette
vs
Cooper Pratt
Bo Bichette
vs
Chase Meidroth
Bo Bichette
vs
Royce Lewis
Bo Bichette
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Bo Bichette
vs
Trevor Story
Bo Bichette
vs
Josh Jung
Bo Bichette
vs
Willy Adames
Bo Bichette
vs
Coby Mayo
Bo Bichette
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Curtis Mead
vs
Jake Bauers
Curtis Mead
vs
Sam Antonacci
Curtis Mead
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Curtis Mead
vs
Cal Raleigh
Curtis Mead
vs
Freddie Freeman
Curtis Mead
vs
Sean Burke
Curtis Mead
vs
Bo Bichette
Curtis Mead
vs
Yandy Diaz
Curtis Mead
vs
Robert Suarez
Curtis Mead
vs
Carter Jensen
Curtis Mead
vs
Chandler Simpson
Curtis Mead
vs
Maikel Garcia
Curtis Mead
vs
A.J. Ewing
Curtis Mead
vs
George Kirby
Curtis Mead
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Curtis Mead
vs
Austin Riley
Curtis Mead
vs
Travis Bazzana
Curtis Mead
vs
Trevor Rogers
Curtis Mead
vs
Freddy Peralta
Curtis Mead
vs
Casey Schmitt
Curtis Mead
vs
Michael King
Curtis Mead
vs
Corey Seager
Curtis Mead
vs
Sonny Gray
Curtis Mead
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Curtis Mead
vs
Bryson Stott
Curtis Mead
vs
Christian Scott
Curtis Mead
vs
Willson Contreras
Curtis Mead
vs
Kyle Harrison
Curtis Mead
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Curtis Mead
vs
Samuel Basallo
Curtis Mead
vs
Ian Seymour
Curtis Mead
vs
Justin Martinez
Curtis Mead
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Curtis Mead
vs
Spencer Jones
Curtis Mead
vs
Taj Bradley
Curtis Mead
vs
Ozzie Albies
Curtis Mead
vs
Riley O'Brien
Curtis Mead
vs
Isaac Paredes
Curtis Mead
vs
Kade Anderson
Curtis Mead
vs
Walbert Urena
Curtis Mead
vs
Shota Imanaga
Curtis Mead
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Curtis Mead
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Curtis Mead
vs
Joshua Baez
Curtis Mead
vs
Logan Webb
Curtis Mead
vs
Xavier Edwards
Curtis Mead
vs
Josh Naylor
Curtis Mead
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Curtis Mead
vs
Brent Rooker
Curtis Mead
vs
Felix Bautista
Curtis Mead
vs
Emilio Pagan
Curtis Mead
vs
Lawrence Butler
Curtis Mead
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Curtis Mead
vs
Ranger Suarez
Curtis Mead
vs
Nico Hoerner
Curtis Mead
vs
Nick Pivetta
Curtis Mead
vs
Devin Williams
Curtis Mead
vs
Jo Adell
Curtis Mead
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Curtis Mead
vs
Josue De Paula
Curtis Mead
vs
Daylen Lile
Curtis Mead
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Curtis Mead
vs
Roman Anthony
Curtis Mead
vs
Max Meyer
Curtis Mead
vs
Mookie Betts
Curtis Mead
vs
Max Muncy
Curtis Mead
vs
Tyler Soderstrom
Curtis Mead
vs
Daniel Palencia
Curtis Mead
vs
Munetaka Murakami
Curtis Mead
vs
Jarren Duran
Curtis Mead
vs
Cody Bellinger
Curtis Mead
vs
Max Clark
Curtis Mead
vs
Carlos Rodon
Curtis Mead
vs
Will Smith
Curtis Mead
vs
Dillon Dingler
Curtis Mead
vs
Brooks Lee
Curtis Mead
vs
Ivan Herrera
Curtis Mead
vs
Kyle Stowers
Curtis Mead
vs
Junior Caminero
Curtis Mead
vs
Nick Kurtz
Curtis Mead
vs
Sal Stewart
Curtis Mead
vs
Jose Ramirez
Curtis Mead
vs
Ben Rice
Curtis Mead
vs
Pete Alonso
Curtis Mead
vs
Miguel Vargas
Curtis Mead
vs
Kyle Schwarber
Curtis Mead
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Curtis Mead
vs
Matt Olson
Curtis Mead
vs
Rafael Devers
Curtis Mead
vs
Bryce Harper
Curtis Mead
vs
Jac Caglianone
Curtis Mead
vs
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Curtis Mead
vs
Alec Burleson
Curtis Mead
vs
Manny Machado
Curtis Mead
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Curtis Mead
vs
Kody Clemens
Curtis Mead
vs
Caleb Durbin
Curtis Mead
vs
Colson Montgomery
Curtis Mead
vs
Michael Busch
Curtis Mead
vs
Liam Hicks
Curtis Mead
vs
Teruaki Sato
Curtis Mead
vs
Javier Sanoja
Curtis Mead
vs
Royce Lewis
Curtis Mead
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Curtis Mead
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Curtis Mead
vs
Jake Burger
Curtis Mead
vs
Christian Walker
Curtis Mead
vs
Josh Jung
Curtis Mead
vs
Griffin Conine
Curtis Mead
vs
Coby Mayo
Curtis Mead
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Maikel Garcia
vs
Carter Jensen
Maikel Garcia
vs
George Kirby
Maikel Garcia
vs
Yandy Diaz
Maikel Garcia
vs
Austin Riley
Maikel Garcia
vs
Sean Burke
Maikel Garcia
vs
Trevor Rogers
Maikel Garcia
vs
Cal Raleigh
Maikel Garcia
vs
Casey Schmitt
Maikel Garcia
vs
Sam Antonacci
Maikel Garcia
vs
Corey Seager
Maikel Garcia
vs
Curtis Mead
Maikel Garcia
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Maikel Garcia
vs
Jake Bauers
Maikel Garcia
vs
Christian Scott
Maikel Garcia
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Maikel Garcia
vs
Kyle Harrison
Maikel Garcia
vs
Freddie Freeman
Maikel Garcia
vs
Samuel Basallo
Maikel Garcia
vs
Bo Bichette
Maikel Garcia
vs
Justin Martinez
Maikel Garcia
vs
Robert Suarez
Maikel Garcia
vs
Spencer Jones
Maikel Garcia
vs
Chandler Simpson
Maikel Garcia
vs
Ozzie Albies
Maikel Garcia
vs
A.J. Ewing
Maikel Garcia
vs
Isaac Paredes
Maikel Garcia
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Maikel Garcia
vs
Walbert Urena
Maikel Garcia
vs
Travis Bazzana
Maikel Garcia
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Maikel Garcia
vs
Freddy Peralta
Maikel Garcia
vs
Joshua Baez
Maikel Garcia
vs
Michael King
Maikel Garcia
vs
Xavier Edwards
Maikel Garcia
vs
Sonny Gray
Maikel Garcia
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Maikel Garcia
vs
Bryson Stott
Maikel Garcia
vs
Felix Bautista
Maikel Garcia
vs
Willson Contreras
Maikel Garcia
vs
Lawrence Butler
Maikel Garcia
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Maikel Garcia
vs
Ranger Suarez
Maikel Garcia
vs
Ian Seymour
Maikel Garcia
vs
Nick Pivetta
Maikel Garcia
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Maikel Garcia
vs
Jo Adell
Maikel Garcia
vs
Taj Bradley
Maikel Garcia
vs
Josue De Paula
Maikel Garcia
vs
Riley O'Brien
Maikel Garcia
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Maikel Garcia
vs
Kade Anderson
Maikel Garcia
vs
Max Meyer
Maikel Garcia
vs
Shota Imanaga
Maikel Garcia
vs
Max Muncy
Maikel Garcia
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Maikel Garcia
vs
Daniel Palencia
Maikel Garcia
vs
Logan Webb
Maikel Garcia
vs
Jarren Duran
Maikel Garcia
vs
Josh Naylor
Maikel Garcia
vs
Max Clark
Maikel Garcia
vs
Brent Rooker
Maikel Garcia
vs
Will Smith
Maikel Garcia
vs
Emilio Pagan
Maikel Garcia
vs
Brooks Lee
Maikel Garcia
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Maikel Garcia
vs
Kyle Stowers
Maikel Garcia
vs
Nico Hoerner
Maikel Garcia
vs
Mike Trout
Maikel Garcia
vs
Devin Williams
Maikel Garcia
vs
Adley Rutschman
Maikel Garcia
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Maikel Garcia
vs
Didier Fuentes
Maikel Garcia
vs
Daylen Lile
Maikel Garcia
vs
Kody Clemens
Maikel Garcia
vs
Roman Anthony
Maikel Garcia
vs
Jeff Hoffman
Maikel Garcia
vs
Mookie Betts
Maikel Garcia
vs
Caleb Durbin
Maikel Garcia
vs
Junior Caminero
Maikel Garcia
vs
Sal Stewart
Maikel Garcia
vs
Jose Ramirez
Maikel Garcia
vs
Miguel Vargas
Maikel Garcia
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Maikel Garcia
vs
Manny Machado
Maikel Garcia
vs
Colson Montgomery
Maikel Garcia
vs
Teruaki Sato
Maikel Garcia
vs
Javier Sanoja
Maikel Garcia
vs
Royce Lewis
Maikel Garcia
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Maikel Garcia
vs
Josh Jung
Maikel Garcia
vs
Coby Mayo
Maikel Garcia
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Maikel Garcia
vs
Nolan Arenado
Austin Riley
vs
George Kirby
Austin Riley
vs
Trevor Rogers
Austin Riley
vs
Maikel Garcia
Austin Riley
vs
Casey Schmitt
Austin Riley
vs
Carter Jensen
Austin Riley
vs
Corey Seager
Austin Riley
vs
Yandy Diaz
Austin Riley
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Austin Riley
vs
Sean Burke
Austin Riley
vs
Christian Scott
Austin Riley
vs
Cal Raleigh
Austin Riley
vs
Kyle Harrison
Austin Riley
vs
Sam Antonacci
Austin Riley
vs
Samuel Basallo
Austin Riley
vs
Curtis Mead
Austin Riley
vs
Justin Martinez
Austin Riley
vs
Jake Bauers
Austin Riley
vs
Spencer Jones
Austin Riley
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Austin Riley
vs
Ozzie Albies
Austin Riley
vs
Freddie Freeman
Austin Riley
vs
Isaac Paredes
Austin Riley
vs
Bo Bichette
Austin Riley
vs
Walbert Urena
Austin Riley
vs
Robert Suarez
Austin Riley
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Austin Riley
vs
Chandler Simpson
Austin Riley
vs
Joshua Baez
Austin Riley
vs
A.J. Ewing
Austin Riley
vs
Xavier Edwards
Austin Riley
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Austin Riley
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Austin Riley
vs
Travis Bazzana
Austin Riley
vs
Felix Bautista
Austin Riley
vs
Freddy Peralta
Austin Riley
vs
Lawrence Butler
Austin Riley
vs
Michael King
Austin Riley
vs
Ranger Suarez
Austin Riley
vs
Sonny Gray
Austin Riley
vs
Nick Pivetta
Austin Riley
vs
Bryson Stott
Austin Riley
vs
Jo Adell
Austin Riley
vs
Willson Contreras
Austin Riley
vs
Josue De Paula
Austin Riley
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Austin Riley
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Austin Riley
vs
Ian Seymour
Austin Riley
vs
Max Meyer
Austin Riley
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Austin Riley
vs
Max Muncy
Austin Riley
vs
Taj Bradley
Austin Riley
vs
Daniel Palencia
Austin Riley
vs
Riley O'Brien
Austin Riley
vs
Jarren Duran
Austin Riley
vs
Kade Anderson
Austin Riley
vs
Max Clark
Austin Riley
vs
Shota Imanaga
Austin Riley
vs
Will Smith
Austin Riley
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Austin Riley
vs
Brooks Lee
Austin Riley
vs
Logan Webb
Austin Riley
vs
Kyle Stowers
Austin Riley
vs
Josh Naylor
Austin Riley
vs
Mike Trout
Austin Riley
vs
Brent Rooker
Austin Riley
vs
Adley Rutschman
Austin Riley
vs
Emilio Pagan
Austin Riley
vs
Didier Fuentes
Austin Riley
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Austin Riley
vs
Kody Clemens
Austin Riley
vs
Nico Hoerner
Austin Riley
vs
Jeff Hoffman
Austin Riley
vs
Devin Williams
Austin Riley
vs
Caleb Durbin
Austin Riley
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Austin Riley
vs
Colson Montgomery
Austin Riley
vs
Daylen Lile
Austin Riley
vs
Cam Smith
Austin Riley
vs
Junior Caminero
Austin Riley
vs
Sal Stewart
Austin Riley
vs
Jose Ramirez
Austin Riley
vs
Miguel Vargas
Austin Riley
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Austin Riley
vs
Manny Machado
Austin Riley
vs
Teruaki Sato
Austin Riley
vs
Javier Sanoja
Austin Riley
vs
Royce Lewis
Austin Riley
vs
Sebastian Walcott
Austin Riley
vs
Josh Jung
Austin Riley
vs
Coby Mayo
Austin Riley
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Austin Riley
vs
Nolan Arenado
Casey Schmitt
vs
Trevor Rogers
Casey Schmitt
vs
Corey Seager
Casey Schmitt
vs
Austin Riley
Casey Schmitt
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Casey Schmitt
vs
George Kirby
Casey Schmitt
vs
Christian Scott
Casey Schmitt
vs
Maikel Garcia
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kyle Harrison
Casey Schmitt
vs
Carter Jensen
Casey Schmitt
vs
Samuel Basallo
Casey Schmitt
vs
Yandy Diaz
Casey Schmitt
vs
Justin Martinez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Sean Burke
Casey Schmitt
vs
Spencer Jones
Casey Schmitt
vs
Cal Raleigh
Casey Schmitt
vs
Ozzie Albies
Casey Schmitt
vs
Sam Antonacci
Casey Schmitt
vs
Isaac Paredes
Casey Schmitt
vs
Curtis Mead
Casey Schmitt
vs
Walbert Urena
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jake Bauers
Casey Schmitt
vs
Bryan Reynolds
Casey Schmitt
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Casey Schmitt
vs
Joshua Baez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Freddie Freeman
Casey Schmitt
vs
Xavier Edwards
Casey Schmitt
vs
Bo Bichette
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jonathan Aranda
Casey Schmitt
vs
Robert Suarez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Felix Bautista
Casey Schmitt
vs
Chandler Simpson
Casey Schmitt
vs
Lawrence Butler
Casey Schmitt
vs
A.J. Ewing
Casey Schmitt
vs
Ranger Suarez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Casey Schmitt
vs
Nick Pivetta
Casey Schmitt
vs
Travis Bazzana
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jo Adell
Casey Schmitt
vs
Freddy Peralta
Casey Schmitt
vs
Josue De Paula
Casey Schmitt
vs
Michael King
Casey Schmitt
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Casey Schmitt
vs
Sonny Gray
Casey Schmitt
vs
Max Meyer
Casey Schmitt
vs
Bryson Stott
Casey Schmitt
vs
Max Muncy
Casey Schmitt
vs
Willson Contreras
Casey Schmitt
vs
Daniel Palencia
Casey Schmitt
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jarren Duran
Casey Schmitt
vs
Ian Seymour
Casey Schmitt
vs
Max Clark
Casey Schmitt
vs
Luis Garcia (2B)
Casey Schmitt
vs
Will Smith
Casey Schmitt
vs
Taj Bradley
Casey Schmitt
vs
Brooks Lee
Casey Schmitt
vs
Riley O'Brien
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kyle Stowers
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kade Anderson
Casey Schmitt
vs
Mike Trout
Casey Schmitt
vs
Shota Imanaga
Casey Schmitt
vs
Adley Rutschman
Casey Schmitt
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Casey Schmitt
vs
Didier Fuentes
Casey Schmitt
vs
Logan Webb
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kody Clemens
Casey Schmitt
vs
Josh Naylor
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jeff Hoffman
Casey Schmitt
vs
Brent Rooker
Casey Schmitt
vs
Caleb Durbin
Casey Schmitt
vs
Emilio Pagan
Casey Schmitt
vs
Colson Montgomery
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kazuma Okamoto
Casey Schmitt
vs
Cam Smith
Casey Schmitt
vs
Nico Hoerner
Casey Schmitt
vs
Trey Yesavage
Casey Schmitt
vs
Devin Williams
Casey Schmitt
vs
Dansby Swanson
Casey Schmitt
vs
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Casey Schmitt
vs
Junior Caminero
Casey Schmitt
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Casey Schmitt
vs
Yordan Alvarez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Juan Soto
Casey Schmitt
vs
Aaron Judge
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jackson Chourio
Casey Schmitt
vs
James Wood
Casey Schmitt
vs
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Casey Schmitt
vs
Corbin Carroll
Casey Schmitt
vs
Nick Kurtz
Casey Schmitt
vs
CJ Abrams
Casey Schmitt
vs
Julio Rodriguez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Sal Stewart
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jose Ramirez
Casey Schmitt
vs
Ben Rice
Casey Schmitt
vs
Pete Alonso
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jackson Merrill
Casey Schmitt
vs
Miguel Vargas
Casey Schmitt
vs
Oneil Cruz
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kyle Schwarber
Casey Schmitt
vs
Brice Turang
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jordan Walker
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kevin McGonigle
Casey Schmitt
vs
Matt Olson
Casey Schmitt
vs
Michael Harris II
Casey Schmitt
vs
Kyle Tucker
Casey Schmitt
vs
Randy Arozarena
Casey Schmitt
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Casey Schmitt
vs
Carson Benge
Casey Schmitt
vs
Rafael Devers
Casey Schmitt
vs
Andy Pages
Casey Schmitt
vs
Bryce Harper

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Denzel Boston

Listed as Questionable
Puka Nacua

Targeting a Mid-December Return
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Bam Knight

Will be Good to Go vs. Rams
Jonathon Brooks

Doubtful vs. Saints
Garrett Wilson

Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol to Face Bills
Jared Goff

Has No Injury Designation for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable for Week 10
A.J. Brown

Questionable for Week 10
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Sunday
Carnell Tate

Ruled Out Against Jaguars
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Omar Cooper Jr.

"Good to Go" for Week 10
Garrett Wilson

has "One More Step" to Clear Concussion Protocol
Bhayshul Tuten

"Good to Go" for Sunday Against Titans
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Patrick Mahomes

on Track to Start Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Rest of Fantasy Season
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Cameron Thomas

Signs Three-Year Extension With Falcons
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Kirk Cousins

Expected to Start Sunday for Vikings
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Present, But Not in Uniform at Friday's Practice
Dailyn Swain

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Quinten Post

Remains Out Friday Against Pelicans
Rhamondre Stevenson

Has a Real Shot to Play Against the Lions in Munich
Precious Achiuwa

Questionable Against Portland
T.J. McConnell

Likely to Play Friday
Kingston Flemings

Questionable vs Bulls
Tristan da Silva

Questionable for Friday Against the Bucks
Jamal Cain

Questionable Against Bucks
Stefon Diggs

Leads Commanders in Narrow Win
Jayden Daniels

Survives Giants in Week 10
Marcus Smart

Suspended Three Games
Mouhamed Gueye

to be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Aaron Nesmith

Iffy for Friday
Ajay Mitchell

Could Miss Second Straight Game
De'Aaron Fox

Questionable Against Warriors
Devin Vassell

Iffy Against Golden State on Friday
Kingston Flemings

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Norman Powell

Questionable for Friday Against the Hawks
Trey Murphy III

Unlikely to Face the Grizzlies on Friday
Yves Missi

Listed as Doubtful for Friday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Friday
Zach Edey

Ruled Out for Friday Against the Pelicans
Jalen Suggs

Questionable for Friday Against Bucks
Evan Mobley

Sidelined by Toe Sprain on Friday
Matias Maccelli

Cleared to Return Thursday
Yanni Gourde

Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde Out Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Returns to Action Thursday
Alex Lyon

Returns From Shoulder Injury Thursday
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Thursday
Patrick Kane

Probable for Thursday's Game
Kevin Fiala

Makes Season Debut Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Shane Wright

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Ducks
Macklin Celebrini

Reaches 200 Career Points
John Carlson

Racks Up Career-High Five Points Against Sabres
Erik Cernak

Likely Out Thursday
Nick Schmaltz

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Vegas
Logan Cooley

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Dylan Guenther

to Miss 2-4 Weeks
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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