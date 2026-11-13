3B Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2027 Drafts: Nick Mariano's Top 28 (November Updates)

November 13, 2026

Nick Mariano's expert third base (3B) fantasy baseball rankings for 2027 drafts. RotoBaller has the industry's #1 accuracy fantasy baseball rankings, projections.

Welcome RotoBallers! It's never too early to begin preparing for the 2027 fantasy baseball season, and below we will look at the hot corner. Third base is becoming a top-heavy position, led by superstars like Junior Caminero, but it lacks the depth of many other infield positions. Below you will find our updated 2027 fantasy baseball third base rankings and tiers for roto leagues (5x5 category mixed leagues).

Find out where key third basemen such as Alex Bregman, Zack Gelof, Kazuma Okamoto, Bryson Stott, Bo Bichette, Curtis Mead, Maikel Garcia, Austin Riley, Casey Schmitt, and others are listed in our rankings.

The third base rankings below are specifically designed for traditional roto leagues, put together by RotoBaller's lead MLB forecaster Nick Mariano. We're also writing fresh articles all throughout the off-season for fantasy baseball prospects, fantasy baseball dynasty, and so much more. Win more in 2027!

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Fantasy Baseball Third Base 2027 Rankings (November)

Fantasy Baseball Third Base (3B) News

Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers

Major League Baseball announced that Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle was named the 2026 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year. McGonigle had an impressive first year in the big leagues, receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes after hitting .278/.376/.430 with an .806 OPS, 18 home runs, 72 RBI, 97 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 605 at-bats in 156 total games played in 2026.

The 22-year-old's consistency on offense and defense was extremely impressive for a player who was just three years removed from high school. He led the AL with 7.1 wins above replacement and finished fifth in the league in walks and hits.

McGonigle became the first rookie to finish within the top five in both categories since Ted Williams in 1939. He split time between shortstop and third base and signed an eight-year, $150 million extension midway through his first month in the majors. McGonigle's 97 runs scored led all rookies, and his 168 hits were tied with Mets outfielder Carson Benge for the lead among rookies.

Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart was named the National League Jackie Robinson 2026 Rookie of the Year, according to Major League Baseball. The 22-year-old Stewart immediately brought a power presence to Cincy's lineup, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 112 runs while putting together the first season with at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI for a Reds rookie.

Overall, the former 32nd overall pick in 2022 hit .263/.330/.457 with a .787 OPS, 87 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 623 at-bats in 2026. Stewart became just the fifth rookie to record at least 100 RBI and 15 stolen bases, joining Carlos Beltran (1999), Jose Canseco (1986), Tony Lazzeri (1926), and Al Simmons (1924). Perhaps the most impressive thing about Stewart's first full season in the big leagues was that he played in all 162 regular-season games.

He played in 18 games in 2025 and hit .255 (14-for-55) with five home runs and eight RBI in 58 plate appearances. Stewart's impressive 2026 campaign earned him 20 of 30 first-place votes for the NL.

Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros

The Houston Astros exercised infielder Isaac Paredes' $13.35 million club option for the 2027 season on Monday, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Paredes had a strong second season with the Astros in 2026, slashing .262/.360/.447 with an .806 OPS, 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and 69 runs scored in 155 regular-season games across 659 plate appearances in his seventh year in the league.

The 27-year-old Mexican native finished second on the team behind American League MVP finalist Yordan Alvarez in bWAR last year. Houston attempted to trade Paredes last offseason to clear their infield logjam, but that situation was cleared up when Carlos Correa suffered a season-ending ankle injury in May.

Paredes could once again be on the trade block this winter if it looks like Correa is set to return healthy in 2027. Not only did Paredes have a strong 10.8% walk rate, but he also had a career-low 13.4% strikeout rate while showing his defensive versatility by playing first and second base in addition to the hot corner. His tendency to pull the ball in the air makes him an ideal fit at Daikin Park, so fantasy managers will be hoping he stays put in Houston.

Nolan Arenado, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said the organization has discussed using infielder Nolan Arenado at first base next season, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. On the surface, it seems counterproductive to move a player who has won 10 Gold Glove Awards and six Platinum Gloves off third base, but the D-backs are not talking about a full position switch.

"I think it's taken a toll on him physically a little bit," Hazen said. "So we're trying to be mindful of that." In his first year in Arizona in 2026, Arenado had his best season since his 2022 campaign in which he finished third in the National League MVP race. He slashed .255/.331/.475 and had a 122 OPS+ in 152 games while also hitting 30 home runs, driving in 86 runs, scoring 80 runs, and stealing four bases in 533 at-bats.

renado is open to the possibility of moving across the diamond and said he might go play some winter ball for the first time to get some work in at first base. His bounce-back 2026 was nice, but fantasy managers should not expect the eight-time All-Star to be as productive offensively again in 2027, even if he reduces some wear and tear physically by moving to first base occasionally.

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Baseball Tool

Not sure who to draft? Use our free Who Should I Draft tool.

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? We have lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2027 fantasy baseball drafts. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats and projections, ADPs, and news -- enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's roto leagues (rotisserie) scoring or points leagues scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are two small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2027? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at, including recent trending player names who are seeing increases or decreases in their draft values. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2027 drafts:

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