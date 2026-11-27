Thunder Dan Palyo offers his top NFL sports predictions for Novig markets in Week 12 on the 2026-2027 season. Use his recommended picks to win on Novig.
Thanksgiving Day provided a feast for fantasy football enthusiasts and bettors alike. I could have used one more catch from Khalil Shakir, and I was bummed to see Saquon Barkley exit early with an injury. But those games were a lot of fun to watch, and getting to watch Dallas blow another big lead was quite enjoyable as well.
Week 12 has plenty more football on tap. The Steelers and Broncos play today, but we'll skip that game for these picks and stick to the Sunday slate (with one pick in there for the Monday night game, too, I couldn't help myself).
If you're new here, I'd like to introduce you to one of the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites - Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig for this weekend's games. As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now here are some of my favorite NFL player props for Week 12 on Novig!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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What is Novig?
Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.
The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.
On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.
Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!
NFL Passing Prop Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Kirk Cousins OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns (58%)
This feels like a nice bounceback spot for Cousins and the Vikings after they ran into the brick wall that is the San Francisco 49ers last week.
Cousins has faced the Niners twice now, once with the Raiders and once with the Vikings, and they are the only team (other than the Patriots) to hold Cousins to fewer than two passing touchdowns this season.
Minnesota's passing game has been its Achilles heel this season, but there has been some definite improvement since Cousins took over two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Falcons is trending in the other direction, allowing eight touchdown passes over the last two weeks to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.
The Vikings are implied for 24.5 points in this one, and I like Kirk's chances of tossing two TD passes in a big win at home.
Jayden Daniels OVER 224.5 passing yards (52%)
The Cardinals continue to be a pass-funnel defense this season, ranking 8th against the run, but 31st against the pass. That plays right into what the Commanders want to do anyway, since the strength of their offense is Jayden Daniels and his receivers.
Jayden Daniels to Antonio Willliams again!
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Y7vPHatim3
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
Daniels has thrown for 225 yards in four of his last five starts, including his last three in a row. The Commanders are only 6.5-point favorites on the road, and I don't think they'll dominate enough to take their foot off the gas and just run the football in the second half. I am not even sure if they could do that if they wanted to. Daniels is going to need to keep making plays through the air, and I think he'll do just that in this super-soft matchup.
NFL Rushing Prop Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Chase Brown OVER 69.5 rushing and receiving yards (59%)
Brown has come under fire in recent weeks for his pass protection and lack of rushing production, with Samaje Perine eating into his workload more than fantasy managers would like.
Touch. Down. Chase. Brown.
#PITvsCIN on NBC https://t.co/IlxU0qC4pR
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 16, 2026
But he's still the RB1 in Cincy, and he should have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of this plus matchup against the Saints and their 27th-ranked pass defense and 28th-ranked run defense.
I have no idea how his production breaks down between rushing and receiving, which is why I am taking the combination prop. But it's a very low bar for a dual-threat like Brown in a high-powered Cincy offense.
Bucky Irving OVER 18.5 rush attempts (51%)
This is our Monday night closer to finish out the week with a win.
Irving has been a workhorse for Tampa all season, but especially over the last seven weeks when he has 18 or more carries every week. He only went under this prop by one last week and it was largely due to a pass-heavy game script late in the game.
I think he'll have closer to the 24 carries he had against the Panthers the first time these teams met.
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NFL Receiving Prop Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Mike Evans OVER 59.5 receiving yards (48%)
Evans returned last week with a bang, snagging six of seven targets for 109 yards and a touchdown.
He wasted no time ascending to the top of Brock Purdy's priorities with a 27% target share last week. If we expect the Niners to throw it a good bit this week (as we should with the Seahawks having a formidable run defense), then I would think we will see another big workload for Evans.
He caught 7 balls for 113 yards against Seattle the last time out. Even in this stage of his career, he's a major mismatch for most corners in the league.
Jack Bech over 1.5 receptions (47%)
Brock Bowers should return for the Raiders this week, but I feel pretty confident that second-year receiver Jack Bech will still be involved in the offense for the Raiders.
Week Eleven
Fernando Mendoza Passing TD (3)
to Jack Bech (2) https://t.co/isXF0277eI
— NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVids) November 23, 2026
Fernando Mendoza clearly likes Bech, as he's targeted him a whopping 16 times over the last two games. He has a 25% target share in those games and all we need is two catches to cash?
The icing on the cake is that he runs most of his routes out of the slot, where the Browns have been the most vulnerable this season.
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Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!
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Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.
Anytime Touchdown Bets
All odds listed are from Novig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Quinshon Judkins Anytime Touchdown (43%)
You know I love running backs against the Raiders! I was tempted by Judkins rushing yards prop, but you just never know how the game script is going to unfold, and Dylan Sampson has been eating into touches a bit, especially in the passing game.
But Judkins is still the short-yardage and goal-line back, and leads the team with a 62% red zone carry share.
The Raiders are giving up the second-most rushing touchdowns to running backs, and I think the Browns will move the ball and score some points in this one. We don't get RB1s at plus money for TD props very often, this one feels like a tremendous value!
Good luck if you're tailing these props this week. Thanks for reading. Let's crush!
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