Who should I start or sit for fantasy football in Week 12 of the 2026 season? Ryan's potential fantasy football busts to avoid in Week 12 fantasy football lineups.
Four games are already in the books for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season, but there are still 12 more games to go before Thanksgiving week is over. With the fantasy playoffs just around the corner, making the right lineup decisions over the next several days could be the difference between securing a playoff spot and spending December watching everyone else compete for a championship.
Since several of the league's best offenses have already played, there are some ugly fantasy matchups on the schedule. Denver and Pittsburgh have a projected total of just 37.5 points, while New England and the Los Angeles Chargers sit at 35.5. Jacksonville is also favored by 14.5 points against Tennessee, which could create problems for fantasy managers relying on Titans (or even Jaguars) players.
As always, appearing on this list doesn't automatically mean you should bench a player. With no teams on bye this week, however, fantasy managers should have more alternatives than they did last week. This week's selections focus on difficult defensive matchups, low projected game totals, and concerning offensive usage. Here are 10 potential fantasy football busts for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterbacks
Bo Nix (QB, DEN) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Bo Nix has helped Denver to an 8-2 record, leading six game-winning drives and five fourth-quarter comebacks this season. Unfortunately, fantasy managers might not need to see much fourth-quarter heroics from Nix against a struggling Pittsburgh offense that just changed quarterbacks.
The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites in a game with a projected total of just 37.5 points. Denver also has a running back who is absolutely dominating in Jonah Coleman, who received 24 carries and scored three touchdowns last week. They probably will ride him again in Week 12.
Denver could win this game comfortably without Nix throwing for multiple touchdowns, and he is not running like he used to. With every NFL team in action this week, there should be quarterbacks on the waiver wire with considerably more upside.
Bryce Young (QB, CAR) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bryce Young helped Carolina to an impressive victory over Baltimore last week, but the Buccaneers have been a difficult matchup for opposing quarterbacks this season. Entering Week 11, Tampa Bay was allowing just 14.2 fantasy points per game to the position (fourth-best in the league) and had intercepted 16 passes.
Young averaged only 7.5 air yards per attempt against Baltimore, and the Panthers were happy to get a ton of production from Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard had 27 carries last week, and Carolina could lean heavily on him again on Monday night.
With a projected game total of 43.5 points, Young isn't someone I'm chasing as a quarterback streamer this week. Tampa Bay has shut down some gunslingers recently, and this looks like a Hubbard game, so they can control the clock.
Running Backs
Tony Pollard (RB, TEN) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Tony Pollard's workload has been excellent lately, especially since Tyjae Spears landed on injured reserve, including 21 carries and 54 offensive snaps against Dallas last week. Unfortunately, he didn't receive a single target despite running a route on roughly two-thirds of Tennessee's passing plays.
That's concerning against Jacksonville, which enters Week 12 as a 14.5-point favorite. Tennessee has already surrendered 40 points to Jacksonville once this season, and another blowout could significantly reduce Pollard's rushing opportunities. In addition, Jacksonville allows the second-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs this season.
The large workload makes Pollard a viable RB2, but Jacksonville's tough front four on defense could be a problem if Tennessee is playing from behind for most of the second half. Temper expectations here.
Zach Charbonnet (RB, SEA) at San Francisco 49ers
Since returning from injured reserve, Zach Charbonnet has gradually taken control of Seattle's backfield. Before the Seahawks' bye, Charbonnet out-snapped Jadarian Price 41-16 and received 11 more carries than the rookie running back. That led to 20 carries for 94 yards.
However, San Francisco ranks sixth against running backs and has one of the NFL's best defenses at preventing explosive runs. The 49ers are also favored at home, which could force Seattle into a Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba game plan.
Charbonnet's increasing workload is encouraging for the fantasy playoffs and the weeks ahead, but this isn't the week I would expect some kind of massive performance. He's a low-end RB2 or Flex option against one of the league's best run defenses.
Travis Etienne Jr. (RB, NO) at Cincinnati Bengals
After seeing the bulk of carries last week, Travis Etienne appears to have finally taken control of the Saints' early-down rushing work. He received 14 of the team's 16 running back carries against Chicago last week. The problem is that CJ Donaldson played on passing downs, and Alvin Kamara is still hanging around and stealing touchdowns.
Travis Etienne Jr. Might be in Line for Heavier Workload
https://t.co/Ftmr0IwSPX
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 22, 2026
Cincinnati is favored by 10.5 points, and the Saints are averaging just 15.8 points per game since Week 7. Even against an average Bengals run defense, there's a good chance New Orleans won't be able to establish its running game for four quarters. If they do, Kamara and Donaldson will be part of the game plan.
Etienne is a risky Flex option whose workload could disappear if Cincinnati jumps out to an early lead. I will need to see more from him to give him a full vote of confidence.
Wide Receivers
DK Metcalf (WR, PIT) vs. Denver Broncos
This one should be obvious after the last few days. Things have gone downhill quickly in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have scored just 34 combined points over their last two games, Aaron Rodgers is gone, and Mason Rudolph will take over at quarterback on a short week against a tough Denver defense.
DK Metcalf Faces Uphill Battle Amid Quarterback Shakeup
https://t.co/optpeeomDs
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 27, 2026
DK Metcalf received just four targets last week before being ejected, and now he has to face a strong Denver secondary. The Steelers have an implied team total of just 16.5 points, one of the lowest of Week 12. I think the Steelers want to move to the future, and I'm not sure they think Metcalf is a part of that plan.
Metcalf might benefit from the quarterback change in the long run, but asking him to produce a big fantasy performance under these circumstances is a lot. He's a risky WR3 or Flex option this week.
Garrett Wilson (WR, NYJ) at Miami Dolphins
The matchup with Miami looks great on paper, but the Jets' recent offensive usage is concerning for Garrett Wilson's fantasy upside. Despite commanding a 25% target share last week, Wilson received just five targets as the Jets leaned heavily on their running game. Against another weak opponent, that game plan is likely to be repeated.
Breece Hall and Braelon Allen combined for 36 carries last week, and Miami ranks 30th in rushing success rate allowed. There isn't much reason for the Jets to change their approach against a one-win Dolphins team. Geno Smith is likely not throwing the ball 35 times in this game.
Wilson is still the best receiver on this team, but five or six targets in a game with a projected total of 40.5 points might not be enough to deliver WR1 production. He is on the border of a WR2/WR3 for me this week.
Ladd McConkey (WR, LAC) vs. New England Patriots
Ladd McConkey finally had the kind of usage fantasy managers have been waiting for, receiving seven of the Chargers' 19 targets last week. His 36.8% target share is encouraging, but there are several reasons to be concerned about his upside against New England.
Justin Herbert is in the concussion protocol, and the Chargers could lean even more heavily on Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal if Herbert misses this game. Even with Herbert, Los Angeles hasn't scored more than 24 points in any of its last three games. A change to backup DJ Uiagalelei might kill McConkey's fantasy value.
The projected total of 35.5 points is the lowest on the Week 12 slate. McConkey is a volume-dependent WR3/Flex whose ceiling drops off a cliff if Herbert doesn't play.
Tight Ends
Kyle Pitts Sr. (TE, ATL) at Minnesota Vikings
Kyle Pitts scored four touchdowns over a three-game stretch earlier this season but hasn't scored in any of his other seven games. He's also finished with 23 or fewer receiving yards in six of his 10 games this season. To make things worse, Michael Penix Jr. just looks absolutely awful the last few weeks.
Minnesota has been one of the NFL's toughest matchups for opposing tight ends, allowing just 7.8 fantasy points per game to the position. The Vikings are also favored by 6.5 points against an Atlanta team that managed just 13 points against Kansas City before its bye.
Pitts' inconsistent production and the difficult matchup make him a touchdown-dependent TE2 this week. He isn't in my top 10 overall, and would barely make it after the games that have ended. There are several streaming options I would rather start, such as Noah Fant if Juwan Johnson sits.
George Kittle (TE, SF) vs. Seattle Seahawks
George Kittle made me look bad by scoring two touchdowns against Minnesota last week, but he did so on just three targets. Sometimes great players just make great plays. With Mike Evans leading the 49ers in targets last week, Kittle might not see the consistent volume we're accustomed to, and the Seahawks are built to take down talented tight ends.
Seattle has surrendered just 8.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season, the fourth-best mark in the league. These teams already played in Week 5, when Kittle finished with five receptions for just 24 yards and fewer than five fantasy points.
You're obviously starting Kittle, especially after beating another tough defense last week, but another matchup against an elite pass defense could leave fantasy managers disappointed if he doesn't find the end zone.
More Potential Week 12 Busts
- Fernando Mendoza (QB, LV) at Cleveland Browns – Things don't get much easier for Mendoza on Sunday night after facing Denver last week. This week, Las Vegas is a 4.5-point underdog in another game with a projected total of just 40.5 points. Mendoza is best left on benches outside of Superflex leagues, especially if Brock Bowers is out or limited. He has a nice Jack Bech connection going, but this will be a tough matchup.
- Omarion Hampton (RB, LAC) vs. New England Patriots – Hampton out-carried Vidal 14-7 last week but continues to share playing time with him, despite Hampton clearly being the better player. With Herbert's availability uncertain and the lowest projected game total of the week (35.5), Hampton's touchdown opportunities could be limited. He's an RB2.
Analysis: Justin Herbert Absent From Open Portion of Thursday's Practice
https://t.co/v9wWAMP5jO
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 26, 2026
- Mark Andrews (TE, BAL) at Houston Texans – Andrews has finished with 28 or fewer receiving yards in eight of his last nine games and has scored just one touchdown all season. Houston has allowed only 7.7 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this year, which is the best mark in the league. There isn't much upside here after a dud last week.
- Carnell Tate (WR, TEN) at Jacksonville Jaguars – Tate scored a touchdown on his return last week, but he caught just two of his five targets for 58 yards and only got a 13.3% target share. Over the entire season, the Jaguars have allowed just 25.7 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, and that's all the receivers on the other team. Tennessee is a 14.5-point underdog with a team total of just 17.5 points.
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