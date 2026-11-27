Brandon's fantasy football start 'em and sit 'em booms and busts for Week 12 of 2026. Sneaky starts that may boom, and typical starters who will disappoint.
It’s Thanksgiving Week! Meaning we are in Week 12 of the fantasy football season, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Analyzing player value never ends, as we have enough games that a player’s recent production starts to tell a clearer story about what he can actually deliver. The schedule still throws enough variables into the mix that last week’s numbers alone rarely decide the outcome. A running back who has quietly increased his share of early-down work over the past three games can suddenly look like a different player against a defense that has been generous on the ground. A wide receiver who has been living on volume can see that volume shrink the moment the opposing secondary tightens the intermediate windows he prefers. With no byes this week and games scattered across five days, the margin for error in the lineup gets thinner, and spotting which players are set up to exceed their usual range—or fall well short of it—becomes one of the cleaner ways to separate a solid week from a loss that could have been avoided.
Those swings show up every Sunday. A back who entered the week with limited recent work can still post a full workload and multiple scores when the game script turns favorable, and the defense in front of him has been soft against the run. Just as a quarterback coming off a multi-touchdown stretch can post a quiet afternoon once the opponent takes away the downfield shots and the team leans on the ground game instead. The same holds for receivers and tight ends: a bump in targets because a teammate is limited can produce a big day against the right coverage, while a tougher matchup can turn that same usage into a handful of short catches and little else. Weighing recent usage trends against specific defensive rankings and the projected game script separates the plays that move the needle from the ones that look fine on paper.
That is why identifying the clearer boom and bust candidates still matters this late in the season. A couple of correct calls on the fringe starters or the high-variance options can offset an underwhelming day from a more established name. Missing those same spots can leave points on the bench that end up deciding the matchup. With the larger body of data now available, the process is less about guessing and more about seeing which recent changes in role or efficiency line up with a matchup that either amplifies or suppresses that production. Getting those edges right is still one of the more reliable ways to put together the lineup that actually wins the week. As we enter the final stretch towards the fantasy playoffs, securing the key wins can be the difference in sealing a bye week, narrowly making the playoffs, or being ousted altogether. Who are those players that I’ve identified as difference makers in Week 12? Let’s dive in and find out!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Fantasy Football Booms
Deshaun Watson - QB, Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Watson has quietly been on a run in recent weeks. On the season, he has completed 188 of 289 passes for 2,118 yards and seven touchdowns with only four interceptions across nine games, while also adding 59 carries for 266 yards and two scores on the ground.
But the recent stretch has shown a clear uptick in volume with three straight games of at least 300 passing yards heading into the bye.
Those outings produced a combined 944 yards through the air even without a touchdown pass in any of them, yet the consistent attempts and the dual-threat rushing work have kept his weekly floor from collapsing the way it did in earlier lower-volume weeks.
The Browns have leaned on him both as a passer and as a runner who can extend plays or pick up first downs himself, which has helped generate the kind of total yardage that can turn into multi-score outcomes once the red-zone opportunities appear.
The home matchup against the Raiders lines up as an excellent matchup to attack for a quarterback who can accumulate both through the air and on the ground.
The Raiders have ranked among the higher teams in fantasy points allowed to the position (22.3 FPPG over the last five weeks) and have struggled to limit both yardage and scoring through the air.
With Cleveland coming off the bye and Watson operating in an offense that has already shown it can push the ball downfield when the protection holds, the combination of his recent high-attempt volume and the defensive matchup creates a realistic path to another 250-plus-yard day with multiple touchdowns rather than the quieter afternoons he has posted against stronger secondaries.
Managers looking for a streamer or a high-upside option in deeper formats should view the recent production trends and the soft pass defense in front of him as reasons the ceiling sits higher than the season averages alone would suggest.
With no teams on bye in Week 12, Watson is currently just outside my QB1 rankings, but a case could be made for him to become a streaming option this week with some upper echelon players facing tougher matchups.
Cam Skattebo - RB, New York Giants @ Indianapolis Colts
Skattebo has been a headcase that you either love or hate having on your fantasy roster.
So far this year, he has handled 130 carries for 530 yards and four touchdowns through the first 11 weeks, adding 17 receptions for 134 yards.
His most recent stretch has shown him locking in as the clear lead back (much to the dismay of John Harbaugh) with roughly 60 percent of the team’s carries and a rising share of red-zone touches that has sat above 50 percent over the last few games.
Those numbers include a 124-yard outing with a score and an 18-carry, two-touchdown performance against Washington, both of which came after he had already been seeing double-digit carries and a solid target share as a receiver out of the backfield.
The Giants have continued to feed him on early downs and near the goal line even when the efficiency dips, which has kept the overall workload in the high-teens range on a consistent basis and given him multiple paths to production when the game script stays competitive.
The road matchup against the Colts sets up as a prime opportunity for that volume to translate into a stronger day.
The Colts have ranked among the more generous teams against running backs in fantasy points allowed (25.3 FPPG over the last five games) and enter the week with a struggling record that often leads to more sustained offensive possessions for the opponent.
With the Giants projected for a solid implied total around the mid-20s and Skattebo already commanding the bulk of the backfield work, the combination of his elevated snap share, heavy early-down usage, and red-zone involvement creates a realistic path to 18-plus touches and another multi-score outcome.
Meaning he is likely to avoid the quieter type of game that he has posted against tougher fronts.
Managers who have him as a low-end RB2 should feel comfortable starting him here, because the recent workload trends and the defensive matchup both point toward a higher ceiling than the season averages alone would indicate.
Jakobi Meyers - WR, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
Meyers is often unheralded as a vital piece of this Jaguars passing attack.
So far, he has caught 33 of 53 targets for 493 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games, averaging nearly 15 yards per catch.
The arrow has been pointing up recently, and he has shown a clear uptick in involvement with 10 targets and 85 yards in Week 11. This is after he had already posted multiple double-digit target games earlier in the year.
Those outings have come while he has maintained a snap share that has climbed above 80 percent over the last couple of weeks.
Keeping him on the field for the majority of the Jaguars’ pass attempts has allowed him to operate as a reliable secondary option when the primary targets draw extra attention.
The combination of that elevated target rate and the yards per reception has produced the kind of intermediate and downfield production that can spike quickly once a defense fails to account for him on the outside.
The home matchup against the Titans presents a prime opportunity to pile up the production, since Tennessee has ranked at or near the bottom of the league in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers (59.1 FPPG allowed to the position over the previous five games).
They have struggled to limit both volume and explosive plays through the air.
With Jacksonville projected for one of the higher implied team totals of the week as heavy favorites, the offense should have ample opportunities to throw early on. Plus, Meyers’ recent role as a high-snap complementary piece gives him a realistic path to a 7-plus target outing that can turn into 70-plus yards or a score (a vast improvement over his 3/34 stat line against the Titans two weeks ago).
Managers who have him as a flex or deeper-league starter should view the combination of the recent target trends and the defensive matchup as reasons the ceiling sits higher than the season averages alone would suggest.
Meyers is easily inside my top 36 at the position in Week 12, and should provide managers with a sound option to rely on in this prime matchup.
Kenyon Sadiq - TE, New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins
Sadiq has shown promise at times, but ultimately has been an option who cannot be relied on more than a spot starter based on the matchup.
Up to this point, he has caught 25 of 36 targets for 268 yards and one touchdown through 11 games as a rookie.
He has also added a short rushing score, and the recent stretch has shown him staying involved with three catches for 30 yards last week and four for 49 the week before, after he had already posted a seven-catch, 105-yard outing earlier in the season.
Those numbers have come with a catch rate that has sat near 69 percent and a strong yards-after-catch total that has accounted for a large share of his production.
This has allowed him to turn short and intermediate targets into meaningful gains once he gets the ball in his hands.
The Jets have gradually increased his snap share into the mid-to-high 40s and occasionally higher, which has kept him on the field enough to remain a secondary option in the passing game even while splitting time at the position.
The road matchup against the Dolphins sets up as a reasonable opportunity for that role to produce a stronger day, since Miami has ranked among the higher teams in fantasy points allowed to tight ends (12.6 FPPG).
This defense has not consistently limited the intermediate routes and after-the-catch work that Sadiq has thrived on.
The Jets are projected for a competitive implied total, and Sadiq is already showing the ability to turn a handful of targets into efficient yardage. The combination of his rising involvement, high catch rate, and the defensive matchup creates a realistic path to another four-to-six target outing that can reach 40-plus yards or a score.
Managers in deeper leagues or those streaming the position should view the recent usage trends and the matchup as reasons the ceiling sits higher than the modest season averages alone would suggest.
With the TE position largely becoming a wasteland outside of the top six to eight players, Sadiq is an intriguing option for fantasy managers rummaging the waiver wire for that one-week fill-in.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Busts
Bryce Young - QB, Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Young came out of the gates blazing hot with QB1 finishes in four out of his first five games.
In total, he has thrown for 2,651 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions across 10 games, averaging just over 265 yards per outing, but the recent results have been uneven enough to raise questions about his floor.
He put up 254 yards and two scores against the Ravens last week, yet he managed only 200 yards with no touchdowns the week before that, and the earlier meeting with these Buccaneers produced just 163 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while he absorbed five sacks.
On the season, he has completed 61 percent of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt, with an EPA per dropback sitting around +0.04 and a completion percentage over expected near +0.8.
Those marks show a quarterback who has been roughly average rather than dominant, and the limited rushing output of 14 carries for 46 yards has left almost no dual-threat buffer when the passing game stalls.
The road matchup against Tampa Bay looks particularly difficult because the Buccaneers have allowed only 14.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, ranking near the bottom of the league in that category.
This defense is giving up roughly 232 passing yards per contest and forcing a high number of interceptions.
Young’s prior outing against them already exposed the pressure and turnover issues that can surface in these settings, and Carolina’s implied total near 20 points suggests a lower-volume script than the higher-scoring environments that have fueled his better games.
The Carolina QB has a sack rate near eight percent on the year and little ability to create on the ground. The combination of the tough defensive metrics and the modest team projection points toward another performance that stays in the mid-teens or lower for fantasy purposes.
Managers still treating him as a streamer or low-end option should view the matchup as one that is more likely to suppress production than unlock a big week.
Tony Pollard - RB, Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Pollard has been a fantasy revelation over the last month of the season, compiling numerous RB1 finishes surprisingly over that period.
Over the course of the season, he has carried the ball 163 times for 738 yards and six touchdowns through 10 games while adding 22 receptions for 136 yards and another score.
But the recent stretch run has shown clear volatility in how that volume can produce mightily for fantasy managers.
He ran for 110 yards on 21 carries last week against the Cowboys with no receptions, but the earlier meeting with these Jaguars produced only nine carries for 33 yards even though he caught eight passes in that contest.
This year, he has averaged 4.5 yards per carry with a rushing EPA per attempt hovering near even or slightly positive and a success rate around 50 percent. Those numbers reflect solid efficiency when he gets the ball, but little margin for error when the workload shrinks.
The Titans have kept him as the clear lead back with a carry share near 70 percent, yet their 1-9 record has already forced more negative scripts that cut into early-down opportunities.
The road rematch against the Jaguars sets up as a difficult test for that profile because Jacksonville has ranked among the stingiest defenses against running backs.
The Jaguars are allowing only 15.2 fantasy points per game to the position and roughly 65 rushing yards per contest.
Pollard already saw his ground production limited in the previous meeting, and Tennessee’s implied total near 17 points as heavy underdogs points toward another game script that favors passing volume over sustained rushing attempts.
His limited receiving upside in most weeks outside of that one outlier presents a worrisome floor if this matchup gets out of hand early.
With a defense that has consistently stuffed the run, the combination of the prior efficiency dip against this opponent and the projected low team total creates a realistic path to a quieter 10-to-12-touch outing rather than another high-volume scoring day.
Managers who have him as a steady RB2 should temper expectations here, because both the defensive metrics and the game environment lean more toward floor risk than a reliable ceiling.
Mike Evans - WR, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Evans has defied Father Time in his first season with the 49ers and has seamlessly regained his WR1 production level, as long as he’s healthy.
Coming into Week 12, he has caught 33 passes on 46 targets for 529 yards and four touchdowns across seven games this season, averaging a strong 16 yards per reception, but the sample has been interrupted by injuries that have kept his snap counts and target volume inconsistent.
He returned last week to haul in six of seven targets for 109 yards and a score against the Vikings, yet he has played fewer than half the offensive snaps in some recent appearances and still carries the Achilles issue that has already cost him multiple games.
On the year, his average depth of target sits near 14 yards with solid efficiency metrics when he is on the field, but the lower overall route participation has left him more dependent on a handful of high-value targets rather than steady weekly volume.
The 49ers have leaned on him as a primary outside threat in the games he has suited up, yet the limited availability so far has made it harder to count on the kind of sustained production fantasy managers expect from a weekly starter.
The home matchup against the Seahawks presents a clear challenge because Seattle has ranked as the stingiest defense against wide receivers, allowing only 16.9 fantasy points per game to the position while limiting opponents to roughly 94 receiving yards per contest.
Evans did put up 113 yards and a touchdown in the earlier meeting, but that performance came with 10 targets in a higher-scoring environment, and the Seahawks’ secondary metrics have remained consistently restrictive across the rest of the season.
There is the potential for managed snaps again this week, which can be a headache for those needing him to produce in lineups.
Coupled with a defense that has rarely allowed big individual receiver outputs, the combination of the injury management and the tough coverage profile creates a realistic path to a quieter outing in the 8-to-12-point range rather than another explosive spike.
Managers who have him as a WR2 should view the matchup as one that is more likely to suppress the ceiling than unlock the kind of volume that has driven his better games.
Kyle Pitts Sr. - TE, Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings
Pitts remains one of the fantasy community’s biggest “what ifs” due to his talent, but lack of consistent production.
Through Week 11, he has caught just 29 passes on 42 targets for 270 yards and four touchdowns across 10 games, averaging just 27 yards per outing.
Although there have been flashes of strong play (touchdowns scored in all three games between Weeks 5 and 7), the recent stretch has again shown the maddening inconsistencies.
He managed four catches for 50 yards last week against the Chiefs with a fumble, but the three games before that produced only modest volume and almost no scoring punch.
On the year, his target share has hovered near 14 percent with an average depth of target around five yards, and the efficiency marks have sat below average, including a negative EPA per target.
The Falcons have continued to use him as a secondary option in the passing game. Limited air yards and inconsistent weekly targets have left him heavily dependent on touchdowns that have not arrived with any regularity of late.
The road matchup against the Vikings sets up as a tough one for him because Minnesota has ranked as one of the stingiest defenses against tight ends, allowing only about 7.8 fantasy points per game to the position while limiting opponents to roughly 44 receiving yards per contest.
Pitts has already shown he can disappear against stronger coverage units, and Atlanta’s implied total near 17 points as underdogs points toward another lower-volume script that may not generate the kind of target spike he needs for a useful floor.
With the recent dip in production, the low target share, and a defense that has consistently shut down the position, the combination creates a realistic path to another single-digit outing rather than a reliable TE1 performance.
Managers who have him as a streamer or low-end option should treat this as a week to look elsewhere, because both the recent usage and the defensive matchup lean more toward floor risk than upside.
Thank you all for reading my Booms/Busts article! Obviously, I never get every call right, but I hope I provided you with some sound advice/options that helped get your team set up to win this week. Good luck, and let's stack some wins!
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