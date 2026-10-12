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Eric Cross' Top 125 Dynasty Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball (October 2026)

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Josue De Paula - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Eric Cross' updated fantasy baseball prospect dynasty rankings -- his top 125 prospects for fantasy baseball from his October 2026 rankings update. Check out his dynasty prospect risers and fallers.

In This Article hide
Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings (October)
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Notes
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Another season has come and gone. It feels like I was just saying this about the 2025 season, but now we're on to preparing for 2027. And as all dynasty managers know, there's no offseason in dynasty leagues. It's also never to early to prepare for 2027 redraft leagues as well.

These MLB prospect rankings are geared toward standard 5x5 fantasy baseball leagues (AVG) and consider many factors, including performance to date, scouting grades, future projection, and video and data analysis. Or, as I like to call it ... "PPP," which stands for profile, performance, and projection.

While these dynasty fantasy baseball prospect rankings are more slanted toward long-term fantasy value, proximity and short-term value do play a part in where a prospect lands in my rankings. If you want to see the full top 500, then head on over to my Patreon!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code CHAMP, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings (October)

Prospect notes and analysis can be found below the rankings table.

Prospect Eligibility: Less than 130 MLB AB or 50 IP (I'm ignoring service time)

Rankings Updated: October 2026

Rank Player Position Team Age ETA Prev
1 Josue De Paula OF LAD 21.38 Debuted 1
2 Jesus Made SS MIL 19.43 2027 2
3 Kade Anderson P SEA 22.27 Debuted 3
4 Theo Gillen OF TBR 21.08 2027 7
5 Sebastian Walcott SS TEX 20.58 2027 12
6 Leo De Vries SS ATH 20.00 2027 4
7 Mike Sirota OF LAD 23.32 2027 5
8 Walker Jenkins OF MIN 21.64 Debuted 6
9 Rainiel Rodriguez C STL 19.77 2027 11
10 Franklin Arias SS BOS 20.89 2027 10
11 Eli Willits SS WAS 18.84 2028 13
12 Seth Hernandez P PIT 20.29 2028 8
13 Zyhir Hope OF DET 21.73 2027 19
14 Roch Cholowsky SS CHW 21.51 2028 14
15 Ryan Sloan P SEA 20.70 2027 15
16 Josuar Gonzalez SS SFG 18.99 2028 28
17 Seaver King SS WAS 23.47 2027 18
18 Eduardo Quintero OF LAD 21.07 2028 27
19 Grady Emerson SS TBR 18.64 2029 16
20 Angeibel Gomez OF KCR 17.83 2030 23
21 Eric Hartman OF ATL 20.32 2028 17
22 Charles Davalan OF LAD 19.82 2027 38
23 Josiah Hartshorn OF/1B CHC 19.69 2029 30
24 Caleb Bonemer 3B/SS CHW 21.02 2027 22
25 Emil Morales SS LAD 20.05 2027 25
26 Edward Florentino OF PIT 19.92 2027 24
27 Joshua Baez OF STL 23.29 Debuted 20
28 Ralphy Velazquez 1B CLE 21.37 2027 36
29 Kaelen Culpepper SS MIN 23.79 Debuted 21
30 Jojo Parker SS TOR 20.18 2028 29
31 Francisco Renteria OF PHI 17.75 2030 31
32 Anthony Eyanson P BAL 22.01 2027 32
33 Jhonny Level SS SFG 19.54 2028 40
34 Andrew Fischer 3B MIL 22.38 2027 34
35 Jesus Baez 2B/3B/SS STL 21.62 2027 99
36 Felnin Celesten SS SEA 21.07 2027 43
37 Bo Davidson OF SFG 24.27 Debuted 47
38 Alfredo Duno C CIN 20.76 2027 33
39 Devin Fitz-Gerald 2B/3B/SS WAS 21.15 2028 44
40 Aidan Miller SS PHI 22.34 2027 52
41 Josue Briceno C/1B DET 22.05 2027 45
42 Jonny Farmelo OF SEA 21.84 2027 46
43 Lazaro Montes OF SEA 21.97 Debuted 51
44 Kendry Chourio P KCR 19.03 2029 41
45 Bryce Rainer SS DET 21.27 2027 42
46 Luis Pena SS MIL 19.91 2027 35
47 Tate Southisene 2B/SS ATL 20.01 2028 74
48 Christian Zazueta P LAD 22.01 2027 54
49 Michael Arroyo 2B SEA 21.94 Debuted 48
50 Thomas White P MIA 22.03 2027 49
51 Jacob Lombard SS MIA 19.04 2029 37
52 Travis Sykora P WAS 22.45 2027 60
53 Kevin Alvarez OF HOU 18.74 2028 39
54 Joseph Dzierwa P BAL 22.47 2029 65
55 Charlie Condon 1B COL 23.50 2027 53
56 Jackson Flora P SFG 21.38 2027 66
57 Ethan Salas C SDP 20.36 Debuted 64
58 Josh Adamczewski OF MIL 21.42 2027 55
59 Jefferson Rojas 3B/SS NYM 21.46 2027 67
60 Jarlin Susana P WAS 22.55 2027 62
61 Ike Irish OF/1B BAL 22.88 2027 95
62 Robby Snelling P MIA 22.81 Debuted 68
63 Aiva Arquette SS MIA 22.99 2027 73
64 Ethan Holliday SS COL 19.63 2028 59
65 Emmanuel Rodriguez OF MIN 23.62 Debuted 76
66 Sawyer Strosnider OF MIL 21.29 2028 69
67 AJ Gracia OF ATL 21.96 2027 70
68 Franklin Primera C/1B BOS 19.32 2029 105
69 Enddy Azocar OF BAL 19.63 2028 77
70 Dax Kilby SS NYY 19.90 2028 72
71 Vahn Lackey C MIN 21.26 2028 98
72 Dylan Dreiling OF TEX 23.49 2027 114
73 Gage Wood P PHI 22.82 2027 63
74 Braylon Payne OF MIL 20.16 2027 75
75 Chase Harlan 3B LAD 20.09 2028 57
76 Zac Veen OF COL 24.83 Debuted 61
77 Juneiker Caceres OF CLE 19.16 2028 79
78 Steele Hall SS CIN 19.22 2028 56
79 Hayden Alvarez OF LAA 19.56 2028 80
80 Johenssy Colome SS ATH 17.99 2030 90
81 Roldy Brito 2B/OF COL 19.51 2028 83
82 Justin Gonzales OF BOS 19.78 2027 84
83 Ramon Marquez P SFG 21.06 2028 96
84 Ethan Conrad OF CHC 22.27 2027 85
85 Luis Hernandez SS SFG 17.82 2030 71
86 Kayson Cunningham SS ARI 20.30 2028 81
87 Drew Burress OF ATH 21.85 2027 86
88 Cam Caminiti P ATL 20.18 2027 87
89 Angel Genao SS CLE 22.40 Debuted 88
90 Ace Reese 3B SEA 21.50 2028 102
91 Nate George OF BAL 20.35 2027 82
92 Eric Booth OF BAL 18.27 2028 92
93 Jamie Arnold P ATH 22.56 2027 106
94 Justin Lebron SS CIN 21.94 2028 101
95 Wehiwa Aloy SS BAL 22.68 2027 156
96 Yostin Pena OF NYY 18.98 2029 180
97 Tyler Bremner P LAA 22.48 2027 110
98 Johnny King P TOR 20.21 2027 89
99 Arjun Nimmala SS LAA 20.99 2027 115
100 Cris Rodriguez OF DET 18.70 2029 100
101 Murf Gray 3B PIT 22.78 2027 108
102 Kyson Witherspoon P BAL 22.16 2027 91
103 Trevor Condon OF STL 18.75 2029 149
104 Sebastian Dos Santos 2B/SS STL 18.70 2029 182
105 Wandy Asigen SS NYM 17.14 2030 103
106 Demetrio Crisantes 2B/3B ARI 22.10 2027 104
107 Caden Hunter P BAL 22.99 2027 125
108 Cam Cannarella OF MIA 23.10 2027 107
109 Cooper Ingle C CLE 24.63 2027 109
110 James Tibbs 1B/OF LAD 24.03 2027 93
111 Jonah Tong P NYM 23.32 Debuted 111
112 Emanuel Luna OF STL 17.73 2030 112
113 Alexander Frias OF STL 18.59 2029 97
114 JD Dix 2B ARI 21.00 2028 113
115 Cristian Arguelles OF COL 19.28 2029 94
116 Liam Doyle P STL 22.36 2027 122
117 Jhostynxon Garcia OF PIT 23.84 Debuted 116
118 Tommy Troy OF ARI 24.73 Debuted 117
119 Sean Keys 1B/3B TOR 23.38 2027 118
120 Josiah Ragsdale OF STL 22.81 2027 120
121 Wei-En Lin P ATH 20.93 2027 121
122 Xavier Neyens SS/3B HOU 19.95 2028 78
123 Devin Taylor OF ATH 22.76 2027 163
124 Luke Adams 1B/3B MIL 22.47 2027 124
125 Kevin Defrank P MIA 18.16 2029 126

 

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Notes

Sebastian Walcott, Texas Rangers

After missing the first three months of the season recovering from elbow surgery, Sebastian Walcott returned to game action in mid-July and quickly reminded everyone why he's one of the most exciting prospects in the game. In 41 games, most of which came in Double-A, Walcott racked up 14 doubles, 10 home runs, and 13 steals with a .325/.401/.590 slash line and 149 wRC+. For those who like to extrapolate, that's nearly a 40/50 pace over 162 games.

Walcott has always possessed exciting power potential, but that raw power hadn't always translated to a ton of home runs in his first three minor league seasons. That all changed in 2026 as he hit one home run every 16.6 at-bats, along with having the highest slugging percentage and ISO of his career. Walcott is also an above-average runner who has shown the willingness to run often during his professional career.

Walcott developing into a 30/20 threat gives him one of the highest fantasy ceilings of any prospect in the game right now. He's also consistently walked at a solid rate (10.2% in 2026), and the contact rates have been serviceable in the 70-74% range. He's back inside my Top-10 right now, and has a shot to take over the #1 crown at some point in 2027 once De Paula graduates.

 

Josuar Gonzalez, San Francisco Giants

There are a handful of players who I believe can rise to #1 prospect status at some point in 2027, and Josuar Gonzalez is on that list. After an impressive showing in the DSL last season, Gonzalez came stateside in 2026 and continued to impress. In 61 games between the Complex Level and Low-A, Gonzalez slashed a stellar .351/.447/.544 with 26 extra-base hits, 21 steals, and a 146 wRC+.

Among prospects under age 20, Gonzalez had the 5th-highest wRC+ and the second-highest batting average.

Under the hood, there's a lot to like with Gonzalez profile. On top of being a standout defender at shortstop, Gonzalez is also a plus or better runner who posted a 77% contact rate, 14.9% walk rate, and a 20% strikeout rate last season. He was also completely unfazed by the bump to Low-A, as his .357/.444/.566 slash line and 151 wRC+ were even better than what he did at the Complex Level.

The last piece of the puzzle for Gonzalez pushing for top prospect status is the development of his power. There's certainly more power upside in the tank, but Gonzalez doesn't project as a big source of power long-term in general. He'll also need to elevate more, as Gonzalez pounded 59.1% of his batted balls into the ground this season. But still, the upside is incredibly exciting.

 

Dylan Dreiling, Texas Rangers

One of my favorite sneaky dynasty buys right now is Texas outfield prospect Dylan Dreiling. After two lackluster seasons in 2024 and 2025, Dreiling broke out in a big way in 2026, slashing .312/.380/.516 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 14 stolen bases, and a 126 wRC+ in 116 Double-A games. It was a bit surprising not to see him get a bump to Triple-A for an end-of-season stint, but Texas has slow-played Dreiling so far, keeping him at one level for each of the last two seasons.

The reason why Dreiling is a bit undervalued and a sneaky buy right now is the combination of his age (23) and previous offensive struggles. But he showed in 2026 that he has the offensive skill set to be a fantasy-viable outfielder in the future.

On top of having an above-average blend of power and speed, Dreiling has made contact above 80% of the time in each of his three minor league seasons, including an 81% contact rate in 2026. He's also posted a walk rate above 10% and a strikeout rate below 21% in all three seasons. I'd expect him to get a chance with the Rangers at some point during the second half of the 2027 season.

 

Yostin Pena, New York Yankees

One of the biggest prospect risers over the last couple of months has been Yankees outfield prospect, Yostin Pena. In 61 games between the Dominican Summer League and Low-A Tampa, Pena slashed a robust .354/.431/.608 with 29 extra-base hits, 14 home runs, 37 steals, and a 147 wRC+. He was the only prospect (Min 250 PA) this season to have an OBP above .430, a SLG above .250, and a strikeout rate below 15%.

With Pena, his profile is led by his big-time raw power upside. We've already seen him start to showcase that power in games, and him developing into a 30-homer bat down the road isn't out of the question. There's also sneaky speed/athleticism here. Although I wouldn't expect a huge stolen base impact, so don't get too excited about the 37 steals.

However, the X-factor will be how much contact Pena makes long-term. He's already showing a solid approach, which is encouraging to see. But at the same time, he had a contact rate around 72% in Low-A with a 15.2% SwStr rate. Pena is still just 18, so I'm not saying this is a red flag, but it's something to monitor in 2027. If he can make enough contact, Pena could push Top-25 prospect status by the end of the 2027 season.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500 along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

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