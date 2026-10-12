October 12, 2026

Eric Cross' updated fantasy baseball prospect dynasty rankings -- his top 125 prospects for fantasy baseball from his October 2026 rankings update. Check out his dynasty prospect risers and fallers.

Another season has come and gone. It feels like I was just saying this about the 2025 season, but now we're on to preparing for 2027. And as all dynasty managers know, there's no offseason in dynasty leagues. It's also never to early to prepare for 2027 redraft leagues as well.

These MLB prospect rankings are geared toward standard 5x5 fantasy baseball leagues (AVG) and consider many factors, including performance to date, scouting grades, future projection, and video and data analysis. Or, as I like to call it ... "PPP," which stands for profile, performance, and projection.

While these dynasty fantasy baseball prospect rankings are more slanted toward long-term fantasy value, proximity and short-term value do play a part in where a prospect lands in my rankings. If you want to see the full top 500, then head on over to my Patreon!

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Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings (October)

Prospect notes and analysis can be found below the rankings table.

Prospect Eligibility: Less than 130 MLB AB or 50 IP (I'm ignoring service time)

Rankings Updated: October 2026

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Notes

Sebastian Walcott, Texas Rangers

After missing the first three months of the season recovering from elbow surgery, Sebastian Walcott returned to game action in mid-July and quickly reminded everyone why he's one of the most exciting prospects in the game. In 41 games, most of which came in Double-A, Walcott racked up 14 doubles, 10 home runs, and 13 steals with a .325/.401/.590 slash line and 149 wRC+. For those who like to extrapolate, that's nearly a 40/50 pace over 162 games.

Don't pitch to Sebastian Walcott! 🤯🤯 B1 | FRI 1, AMA 0 https://t.co/uT9wodEqMC — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) September 3, 2026

Walcott has always possessed exciting power potential, but that raw power hadn't always translated to a ton of home runs in his first three minor league seasons. That all changed in 2026 as he hit one home run every 16.6 at-bats, along with having the highest slugging percentage and ISO of his career. Walcott is also an above-average runner who has shown the willingness to run often during his professional career.

Walcott developing into a 30/20 threat gives him one of the highest fantasy ceilings of any prospect in the game right now. He's also consistently walked at a solid rate (10.2% in 2026), and the contact rates have been serviceable in the 70-74% range. He's back inside my Top-10 right now, and has a shot to take over the #1 crown at some point in 2027 once De Paula graduates.

Josuar Gonzalez, San Francisco Giants

There are a handful of players who I believe can rise to #1 prospect status at some point in 2027, and Josuar Gonzalez is on that list. After an impressive showing in the DSL last season, Gonzalez came stateside in 2026 and continued to impress. In 61 games between the Complex Level and Low-A, Gonzalez slashed a stellar .351/.447/.544 with 26 extra-base hits, 21 steals, and a 146 wRC+.

Among prospects under age 20, Gonzalez had the 5th-highest wRC+ and the second-highest batting average.

JOSUAR GONZALEZ WALKS IT OFF IN THE 11th INNING! 🔥 https://t.co/aVz6cwjnNq — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) August 17, 2026

Under the hood, there's a lot to like with Gonzalez profile. On top of being a standout defender at shortstop, Gonzalez is also a plus or better runner who posted a 77% contact rate, 14.9% walk rate, and a 20% strikeout rate last season. He was also completely unfazed by the bump to Low-A, as his .357/.444/.566 slash line and 151 wRC+ were even better than what he did at the Complex Level.

The last piece of the puzzle for Gonzalez pushing for top prospect status is the development of his power. There's certainly more power upside in the tank, but Gonzalez doesn't project as a big source of power long-term in general. He'll also need to elevate more, as Gonzalez pounded 59.1% of his batted balls into the ground this season. But still, the upside is incredibly exciting.

Dylan Dreiling, Texas Rangers

One of my favorite sneaky dynasty buys right now is Texas outfield prospect Dylan Dreiling. After two lackluster seasons in 2024 and 2025, Dreiling broke out in a big way in 2026, slashing .312/.380/.516 with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 14 stolen bases, and a 126 wRC+ in 116 Double-A games. It was a bit surprising not to see him get a bump to Triple-A for an end-of-season stint, but Texas has slow-played Dreiling so far, keeping him at one level for each of the last two seasons.

The reason why Dreiling is a bit undervalued and a sneaky buy right now is the combination of his age (23) and previous offensive struggles. But he showed in 2026 that he has the offensive skill set to be a fantasy-viable outfielder in the future.

On top of having an above-average blend of power and speed, Dreiling has made contact above 80% of the time in each of his three minor league seasons, including an 81% contact rate in 2026. He's also posted a walk rate above 10% and a strikeout rate below 21% in all three seasons. I'd expect him to get a chance with the Rangers at some point during the second half of the 2027 season.

Yostin Pena, New York Yankees

One of the biggest prospect risers over the last couple of months has been Yankees outfield prospect, Yostin Pena. In 61 games between the Dominican Summer League and Low-A Tampa, Pena slashed a robust .354/.431/.608 with 29 extra-base hits, 14 home runs, 37 steals, and a 147 wRC+. He was the only prospect (Min 250 PA) this season to have an OBP above .430, a SLG above .250, and a strikeout rate below 15%.

PEÑA Does it AGAIN 👀💥 #tampatarpons #MakingWaves https://t.co/AbDUswpCff — Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) August 22, 2026

With Pena, his profile is led by his big-time raw power upside. We've already seen him start to showcase that power in games, and him developing into a 30-homer bat down the road isn't out of the question. There's also sneaky speed/athleticism here. Although I wouldn't expect a huge stolen base impact, so don't get too excited about the 37 steals.

However, the X-factor will be how much contact Pena makes long-term. He's already showing a solid approach, which is encouraging to see. But at the same time, he had a contact rate around 72% in Low-A with a 15.2% SwStr rate. Pena is still just 18, so I'm not saying this is a red flag, but it's something to monitor in 2027. If he can make enough contact, Pena could push Top-25 prospect status by the end of the 2027 season.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500 along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Top 125 MLB Prospect Rankings: Eric Cross The Biggest Fantasy Baseball Busts of 2026 2026 Fantasy Baseball All-Surprise Team MLB Bets and Props for Novig - 10/7

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