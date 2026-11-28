Bruno analyzes the 2026 fantasy football K strength of schedule. Find the best Weeks 12-17 matchups and kickers to target in trades.
Kansas City has the best kicker schedule from Week 12 through the fantasy finals, but Harrison Butker made just one field goal at Buffalo on Thanksgiving. Take Ka'imi Fairbairn against Baltimore on Sunday and keep him for Pittsburgh in Week 13. Both defenses have given kickers plenty of attempts.
Chase McLaughlin is my waiver pick for the weekend slate. He gets Carolina on Monday and the Chargers in Week 13, so one move can cover both weeks. If you're looking specifically at Week 13, Wil Lutz gets Miami at home, and Trey Smack gets New Orleans.
San Francisco leads the playoff rankings. Eddy Pineiro is worth a look from Week 14 onward, though his appeal rests on the 49ers finding a few more field goals to go with all their touchdowns. Jason Myers offers another route to the same stretch, with two of his best matchups arriving in the first two rounds. Here is the fantasy strength of schedule for kickers between now and Week 17. This will help you know the top kickers to stream each week until the fantasy football championship.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Strength of Schedule Process
The matchup ratings use 2026 results through Week 11 and Yahoo's default kicker scoring, which gives longer field goals more weight. The charts include the full Week 12 slate. The lineup recommendations account for games already played. Four measures get equal weight in the matchup rating.
- Fantasy kicker points allowed per game.
- Opponent-adjusted kicker points allowed over the full season.
- Opponent-adjusted kicker points allowed in each defense's last three games.
- Opposing field-goal attempts per game.
The opponent adjustment compares the points an offense produced for its kicker against a defense with the average it produced in its other games. Full-season opponent-adjusted scoring breaks ties.
A matchup rank of 1 is the toughest and 32 is the easiest. The schedule score averages those ranks over each team's games in the window. Byes are excluded. The charts rate the opponents, so a kicker's accuracy and his offense's scoring still guide the lineup calls.
2026 Rest-of-Season Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Kansas City leads Weeks 12–17 at 21.8, followed by Tampa Bay at 21.5. Baltimore ranks third at 21.0, with five games because of the Week 13 bye. Minnesota has the toughest slate at 8.8, with Detroit and the Jets in the playoffs.
Butker went 1-for-2 on field goals in the 13-10 loss at Buffalo after making two in Week 11 against Arizona. The Rams are his best matchup in the model and have allowed 2.8 attempts per game through Week 11, second only to Pittsburgh. That's where to use him if I need a Week 13 fill-in.
Butker is now 15-for-23 on the season. I'd still use Fairbairn or Lutz ahead of him next week, even with the Rams matchup. If you're holding Butker for the playoffs, the Chargers in Week 17 is his best opponent. New England and San Francisco make it harder to commit to him for all three rounds.
McLaughlin was rostered in 34% of Yahoo leagues Friday and is my pick if you want one kicker for most of the stretch. He didn't attempt a field goal at Detroit, but he's made all 22 tries this season.
Carolina is his toughest opponent on the slate. McLaughlin still made two field goals and five extra points in their first meeting, enough for me to use him in the rematch Monday. Baltimore in Week 14 and New Orleans in Week 15 are the two games that make him more than a one-week pickup.
Baltimore has the second-best playoff schedule, and its kicker job could change before then. Riley Patterson has made all three field goals and six extra points in his two games with the Ravens. Tyler Loop (groin) is on injured reserve, with Week 14 his earliest eligible return. Treat Patterson as a one-week option at Houston and revisit the job after the bye.
2026 Fantasy Strength of Schedule Time Frames
- Next Two Weeks: Weeks 12–13
- Stretch Run: Week 14
- Fantasy Playoffs: Weeks 15–17
Fantasy Football - Next Two Weeks Strength of Schedule
Fairbairn gets two opponents that allow plenty of attempts. The Texans lead the two-week window at 30.5. Fairbairn had one field-goal attempt in each of the last two games, so the appeal comes from how often Baltimore and Pittsburgh have sent opposing kickers onto the field.
Baltimore gave up nine field-goal attempts in its last three games. Pittsburgh allowed a league-high 3.0 per game through Week 11. Start Fairbairn in both games and hold him through Washington in Week 14. Philadelphia, the second-easiest matchup in the model, is another reason to keep him for Week 16.
Hold Lutz for Miami in Week 13. Denver sent him out for just one field goal against the Raiders even though it scored 38 points. Miami gives him a better chance at multiple attempts. The Dolphins faced four from Tyler Bass in Week 11 and rank 26th in the model.
Drew Stevens is my Week 12 fallback if McLaughlin and Fairbairn are taken. Stevens made all five field goals against Cincinnati and was rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues Friday. He kicks Sunday at Arizona, then gets an even better matchup at Tennessee in Week 13.
Switch from Lutz to McLaughlin in Week 14. Denver visits the Jets, who have held opposing kickers to one field-goal attempt in each of their last three games. Tampa Bay gets Baltimore, which has allowed three attempts per game over the same span.
Smack is a Week 13 alternative. He made both field goals against the Rams, including a 54-yarder, even though Green Bay scored only one touchdown. New Orleans ranks 24th and gives him another favorable matchup. Pick him up for that game if Lutz is taken.
The schedule turns on Smack after New Orleans. Buffalo in Week 14 is less favorable, and Chicago follows in Week 16 after Miami opens the playoffs. McLaughlin is the better pickup if you're trying to solve the position for more than the next couple of weeks.
Fantasy Football Stretch Run Strength of Schedule
Cam Little has the best matchup of Week 14. Jacksonville hosts Pittsburgh after a trip to Chicago. Little has made four field goals in each of his last three games. That includes the Giants game, when the Jaguars didn't attempt an extra point.
Chicago has allowed 1.8 attempts per game. Keep Little through that matchup for Pittsburgh, then stick with him at Houston in Week 15, when he faces a defense allowing 2.6 attempts per game.
Jake Bates gets the one-week opening. The Titans are 30th in the model and have faced 2.5 attempts per game. Bates converted both field goals against Chicago on Thanksgiving after Detroit gave him just one attempt against Tampa Bay. Tennessee is a good spot for him to get multiple tries again.
Detroit then gets Minnesota, the Giants and Chicago, all among the seven toughest matchups. If I have to replace Brandon Aubrey during Dallas' bye, use Bates for Week 14 and revisit the spot for the playoffs. McLaughlin would be my first choice if I needed somebody who can also help in Week 15.
Spencer Shrader is the deeper alternative after the Colts' bye. He went 1-for-3 at Houston, then gets Philadelphia in Week 14 and Tennessee in Week 15. Aubrey had two field-goal attempts against the Eagles on Thanksgiving after their three previous opponents each made at least three. I would add Shrader for both road games if I missed out on the more reliable McLaughlin.
Fantasy Football Playoffs Strength of Schedule
San Francisco has the best three-game run at 24.0. The 49ers visit the Chargers and Chiefs before hosting Philadelphia. Piñeiro made five extra points in each of his last three games. He attempted only two field goals in that span, including none against Minnesota.
The Rams, Chargers and Eagles all rank among the six easiest matchups in the model. If the Rams game in Week 14 brings multiple field-goal attempts, I'd keep Piñeiro for the Chargers. Kansas City is the least appealing of his playoff opponents, so Week 16 is where to potentially pivot if San Francisco is still relying on touchdowns.
Seattle has two strong starts before a harder final. Myers gets Philadelphia and the Rams to open the playoffs, then Carolina in Week 17. He made five field goals against San Francisco in their first meeting, but tried only one in each of his last two games before the bye.
I would prefer Myers for the first two rounds if he has started seeing multiple attempts again. For Week 17, take Piñeiro against Philadelphia or McLaughlin against the Rams over Myers at Carolina if the recent volume still looks similar.
Chris Boswell can cover the first and last rounds. He made three field goals at Philadelphia, including a 52-yarder. Mason Rudolph started against Denver on Black Friday after Pittsburgh released Aaron Rodgers. I'm using the Denver and Houston games to see whether the offense still gives Boswell enough chances to trust him in the playoffs.
Boswell hosts Baltimore in Week 15, then Carolina in Week 16 before visiting Tennessee. I'd consider him for Baltimore and Tennessee if Pittsburgh keeps giving him attempts. Carolina is the week I'd pivot. If you want one waiver pickup for the entire playoff stretch, Piñeiro draws the better slate.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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