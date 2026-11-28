Zach Thompson's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Week 12 of 2026 - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
After a unique Thanksgiving week schedule, many of the top receivers have already played their Week 12 matchups, and nine games make up the main DFS slate for Sunday. With 18 teams in the player pool, several strong wide receiver matchups still stand out, though, even if some of the regular names are unavailable. Getting the right receiver at the right DFS salary is key to fantasy football success. Typically, wide receivers bring some of the highest ceilings each week due to PPR scoring. Diving into the matchups, the players in this post are expected to get plenty of work and should find room to operate during Week 12.
For Week 12, I'll break down the top five WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board, and if things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.
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Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Matchup: Quincy Riley/Kool-Aid McKinstry (NO)
Pricing: $7.6K DK, $7.5K FD
The Bengals took a tough loss to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, and Higgins is dealing with an injury coming into Week 12 after missing practice on Friday. He's officially questionable, but he is expected to play and should be in a good spot with lower ownership since some people may be scared off by the injury.
Higgins has been outstanding when available over the last few weeks, hauling in six touchdowns in his five games since the team's week 6 bye. He only had two catches on a rainy night last week, but he still had this impressive touchdown.
That 9️⃣ to 5️⃣ connection.
#CINatWAS on ESPN https://t.co/MVx4B73VMQ
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 24, 2026
Overall this season, Higgins has the third-highest grade of all 117 graded WRs on PFF. He's behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is also an elite play on this slate, and Mike Evans, who will try to take down JSN and the Seahawks but will be working with a backup QB. Higgins gets a favorable matchup against the Saints, who grade out as No. 17 against the pass in PFF grades this season.
For most of the game, he's projected to be matched up against Quincy Riley and Kool-Aid McKinstry on the outside. Of the 111 graded CBs on PFF, those two corners rank No. 63 and No. 62, respectively. The Saints rely on single-high safety formations most of the time, which should set up the Bengals to bounce back in a big way.
While Ja'Marr Chase will be extremely popular as a pay-up play as well, Higgins will likely have better leverage and actually has a higher PFF grade for the season. Both Bengals receivers are strong DFS options in what should be a strong bounce-back spot.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
Matchup: Kenneth Harris/Justin Walley (IND)
Pricing: $7.4K DK, $7.7K FD
The Giants are coming off an impressive win last week against the Jaguars, and they're in a more favorable position this week against the Colts on the road. Even though the Jaguars have a very strong defense, Nabers finished with 55 receiving yards and a touchdown with seven catches on 12 targets.
There's Malik Nabers!
JAXvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/bf6X20wuLw
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Nabers has been a very high-volume option all year as the clear No. 1 option in the Giants' passing game. He is averaging 9.7 targets per game with the sixth-highest target share in the NFL (29.5%). He has at least nine targets in four of his last six games and has at least 110 yards in four of his last seven. He hasn't quite had as high a ceiling since J.J. McCarthy took over for Jameis Winston, but he is still getting very high volume.
He has the 25th-highest grade of all wide receivers and will do most of his work on Sunday against Kenneth Harris and Justin Walley. Wally has been solid and is ranked 26th of 111 CBs, but Harris has just a 47.7 coverage grade in his limited snaps this season. His coverage grade has been under 40 in the last two games against the Dolphins and Texans, while playing 28 snaps each week.
Harris doesn't have enough snaps to be ranked with the CBs yet, but the Colts' secondary has been scuffling over the last few weeks, allowing five WR touchdowns in the last four weeks. While they made a big move at QB since last week from Daniel Jones to Anthony Richardson. Sr., their defense is still a very favorable spot for Nabers to go off.
Isaiah Likely (groin) was limited in practice this week but doesn't have an injury designation. If he's at less than 100%, though, it could result in more targets for Nabers, who is worth considering as a pay-up play with a high ceiling and a high floor in Week 12.
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Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
Matchup: D'Angelo Ponds (NYJ)
Pricing: $4.4K DK, $5.6K FD
In Week 12, the Dolphins host the Jets, who are the only team that the Dolphins have beaten this season. He hauled in three catches for 27 yards and finished with 6.5 DraftKings points in their first meeting, and he'll be in a favorable matchup against D'Angelo Ponds in the rematch in Miami in Week 12.
Miami will be without QB Malik Willis for at least two more games, leaving Kyle McCord as the starter. McCord has totaled 311 passing yards and zero passing touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown and one interception. He has completed three passes to Washington in each of his two starts.
In Week 10, he hauled in three catches on three targets for 50 yards and threw a touchdown as well on his way to 13.4 DraftKings points.
What a catch by Malik Washington!
MIAvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/cJYmGZwqdM
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Last week against the Bills, he caught three of his six targets for 30 yards and added 11 rushing yards for 7.1 DraftKings points. He has at least three catches in all but one of his 10 games this season and has 39 catches for 430 receiving yards and a touchdown this season.
He and Caleb Douglas are the clear top receivers for Miami, and they're getting enough opportunities to return good value. Washington is the 44th-ranked WR by PFF of the 117 WRs graded by PFF. He'll be matched up most of the time against D'Angelo Ponds, who has a 29.5 coverage grade in his limited snaps in nine games. He doesn't have a ranking yet, but he has struggled, with a 60 grade or lower in eight of his nine games this season.
The matchup should lean heavily towards Washington, and since he gets consistent volume, he makes sense as a mid-range value target with both a high ceiling and a solid floor in Miami's home game this week.
Mack Hollins, New England Patriots
Matchup: Donte Jackson/Cam Hart (LAC)
Pricing: $3.9K DK, $6.1K FD
The Patriots will also be working with a backup QB this week as Tommy DeVito makes his first start of the season, as the Patriots visit the Chargers in Los Angeles. While DeVito taking over limits the upside of the offense, it is still a good matchup and a solid spot to get some value from Hollins, who is especially affordable on DraftKings.
Hollins missed four games with a calf injury but returned from IR in Week 9. He had six targets in his return against the Packers and caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown for 12.6 DraftKings points.
Mack Hollins adds a TD to the board for the Patriots
GBvsNE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/lsNcdsPjER
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
He had six targets once again in Week 10 against the Lions, hauling in five catches for 48 yards and finishing with 9.8 DraftKings points. He showed the best chemistry out of New England's pass catchers with DeVito after Maye left with his ankle injury. He has at least 8.0 DraftKings points with at least three catches in each of his last four games, dating back to before his IR stint.
Hollins has gotten a solid PFF grade all season long, ranking 32nd out of 117 WRs on PFF. He'll be mostly matched up against Donte Jackson, who is ranked 107th out of 111 CBs, while he may also get some coverage from Cam Hart, who is ranked 39th. Especially against Jackson, Hollins has good upside and could be the team's go-to option with A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) already ruled out.
Josh Cameron, Jacksonville Jaguars
Matchup: Alontae Taylor (TEN)
Pricing: $3.4K DK, $4.9K FD
The Jaguars will be very short-handed in Week 12 as they host the Titans. With top playmakers Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) and Parker Washington (shoulder) out, there will be plenty of available opportunities for receivers to step up. One of the highest-graded receivers on the team who will now be in a smash spot is rookie Josh Cameron.
Cameron was a sixth-round pick from Baylor and has been a big part of the team's special teams all season long. He has been working his way into a more involved role in the offense as well. He scored a touchdown in his NFL debut in Week 1, but only had nine catches through the first eight games of the season.
He got back into the end zone in Week 10 against the Titans, catching all three of his targets for a season-high 15.7 DraftKings points on 67 yards.
#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and rookie WR Josh Cameron finally hit this downfield play. Just trust between the QB and the WR.
Cameron is going to be a star in the NFL. You can just feel it. He's made so many plays in all phases of the offense. https://t.co/U8AakFo1N2
— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 16, 2026
Last week, he drew a career-high seven targets, even though his snaps were still limited. He had three catches for 44 yards and 7.4 DraftKings points, but clearly has the trust of Trevor Lawrence and is a trusted option in the offense. He should get more snaps with Washington out, and he could be poised for a breakout stretch run.
He starts with a great matchup against the Titans, who are graded 30th of the 32 defenses in coverage. He'll match up mostly against Alontae Taylor of the Titans, who ranks 110th of the 111 graded CBs on PFF, which should be a matchup he can dominate, especially since his PFF grade places him 29th of the 117 graded WRs.
Cameron is a great value play with the chance for a breakout this week, and he could be a great late-week waiver wire grab in season-long leagues since Washington's injury may cost him multiple games.
Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!
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