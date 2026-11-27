Lock in the best NFL Week 12 same game parlay picks. Get Tom Vecchio's expert-built SGP player prop stacks, correlated game scripts, and high-value odds for Sunday's games.
Last week, we had two great wins at +228 and +204! It's great to grab some correlated wins and pick up some nice units throughout the season, which is something we've done at a pretty darn consistent rate this year. Week 12 is here, and there's a ton going on around the league, but what else is new?
There are several lower-total games, which makes things a bit tougher, as the overall offensive expectation for those games doesn't jump off the page. Regardless, I've got three games I'm looking at this week, and we'll look to keep things rolling and pick up some more SGP wins!
Just to note, I will make it very clear when I'm using some type of promo or boost and how that impacts the odds. Without further ado, let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Same Game Parlays
- Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans (47.5 total)
- New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals (49.5 total)
- Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals (41.5 total)
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans SGP (+226 FanDuel)
Texans -6.5, Total - 47.5 points
The Houston Texans need to continue picking up wins to stay in the playoff hunt, and they have a good matchup at home against the Baltimore Ravens to do so.
The Texans' offense is good, and the Ravens' defense is bad. That's not something I thought I'd ever say, but here we are. The offense has been good since C.J. Stroud is absolutely balling right now, with some of the best football he's ever played. He comes in with multiple touchdowns in five straight games, and 200+ passing yards in seven of his 10 games this season.
Since Week 6, the Ravens' defense is 24th in the league at 0.121 Dropback EPA, putting Stroud in a great spot to continue piling up the yards. When he throws the ball, it should be going to Nico Collins, who has at least 40 receiving yards in seven of the eight games he's played this season. The Ravens' defense shouldn't be the ones to slow him down.
David Montgomery came back from his injury last week and ran the ball 26 times for 107 yards. While he likely won't see that same volume this week with Woody Marks back, the Ravens' rush defense is terrible, so Monty should be able to grind his way to 30 yards.
Jacoby Brissett slings the ball. Good or bad, he throws it a ton. In the two games he's played with the Ravens, he had 49 attempts for 340 yards, and 37 attempts for 276 yards. Their run game hasn't been great this year, so they're forced to throw it. 200 passing yards is very consistent for him.
And if Brissett is throwing the ball, it should be going to Zay Flowers more often than not. A 25.3% target share is elite, and if the Ravens are really playing from behind as this 6.5-point spread indicates, Flowers will have plenty of chances to pick up 50 receiving yards.
This should be pretty simple. Stroud and the offense operate rationally and pick up yards the way they've been doing all season. They score and are out in front. The Ravens are playing from behind and have to pass the ball to catch up.
- Jacoby Brissett 200+ passing yards
- C.J. Stroud 200+ passing yards
- Nico Collins 40+ receiving yards
- Zay Flowers 50+ receiving yards
- David Montgomery 30+ rushing yards
New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals SGP (+)
Bengals -9.5, Total - 49.5 points