Joey Pollizze looks at 2026 DST fantasy football strength of schedules for Weeks 12-17, and the best fantasy football DST matchups for the rest of the season.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of the best fantasy football defense streamers and matchups for the remainder of the season. We will give fantasy managers the information and analysis they need to get a leg up on their league mates at the D/ST position over the final weeks of the season. This will be your go-to article to bookmark for the rest of the 2026 fantasy campaign.
A handful of defenses should be a priority to target with favorable schedules over the next few weeks. With the fantasy football playoffs right around the corner, it may be a smart strategy to roster two defenses at this point in the season. This week's edition will identify the best defenses to pick up for the final weeks of the regular season (Week 12 to Week 17).
Let's dive into the best fantasy football defenses, streamers, and matchups for Weeks 12-17.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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D/ST Fantasy Strength of Schedule Process
The strength-of-schedule process is easy to understand. It accounts for both sides of the ball, especially the opponent your defense is set to match up against. We should be looking to target defenses that will play against below-average offenses that either have poor quarterback play or poor offensive line play. That will account for lower-scoring games or plenty of sacks for your defense.
The offenses that really fall under this category are the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals. All nine of these offenses are either rolling out younger quarterbacks with limited playing experience or have offensive lines that can't protect the quarterback.
The strength-of-schedule process also looks at the defenses those offenses face. There are a few defensive metrics that we will analyze to determine the best defenses to start moving forward. Defensive metrics to consider when evaluating the top defensive plays include pressure rate, sack rate, EPA/play, yards allowed, takeaways, and pass rush win rate.
D/ST Strength of Schedule Grid: Rest-Of-Season
The grid below shows a color-coded grid of the best rest-of-season D/ST matchups for team defenses. You can see these same color-coded matchup grids for all positions on our free Matchup Ratings projections tool, and compare each of these defenses and their matchups for the rest of the season.
Rest-Of-Season D/ST Matchups: Best Team Schedules
We will include every defense in this section of the article. Whether a defense is rostered in 99% of leagues or 1% of leagues, this article will include the defenses with the best matchups over the last six weeks. The "plus matchups" include opponents that rank 20th or worse versus fantasy D/ST.
Minnesota Vikings D/ST
Plus matchups: 4
- Falcons in Week 12
- Panthers in Week 13
- Patriots in Week 14
- Jets in Week 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST
Plus matchups: 4
- Panthers in Week 12
- Chargers in Week 13
- Saints in Week 15
- Falcons in Week 16
Las Vegas Raiders D/ST
Plus matchups: 4
- Browns in Week 12
- Chargers in Week 14
- Titans in Week 16
- Cardinals in Week 17
New Orleans Saints D/ST
Plus Matchups: 4
- Panthers in Week 14
- Buccaneers in Week 15
- Cardinals in Week 16
- Falcons in Week 17
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Plus matchups: 4
- Saints in Week 12
- Browns in Week 13
- Panthers in Week 15
- Colts in Week 16
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
Plus Matchups: 4
- Patriots in Week 12
- Buccaneers in Week 13
- Raiders in Week 14
- Dolphins in Week 16
New York Jets D/ST
Plus Matchups: 3
- Dolphins in Week 12
- Cardinals in Week 15
- Patriots in Week 16
Denver Broncos D/ST
Plus Matchups: 3
- Dolphins in Week 13
- Jets in Week 14
- Patriots in Week 17
Cleveland Browns D/ST
Plus matchups: 3
- Falcons in Week 14
- Ravens in Week 16
- Colts in Week 17
Washington Commanders D/ST
Plus matchups: 3
- Cardinals in Week 12
- Titans in Week 13
- Falcons in Week 15
Indianapolis Colts D/ST
Plus matchups: 3
- Eagles in Week 14
- Titans in Week 15
- Browns in Week 17
Best D/ST Matchups: Regular Season vs. Fantasy Playoffs
Let's now dive into the best fantasy defenses for the next four weeks and for the fantasy football playoffs:
- Rest of Regular Season (RORS): Weeks 12-14
- Fantasy Playoffs: Weeks 15-17
Best D/ST Matchups: Regular Season (Weeks 12-14)
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
The Cincinnati Bengals have a favorable upcoming schedule for the next two weeks. They play the Saints in Week 12 (27th ranked) and the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 (30th ranked). If you look ahead to the fantasy playoffs too, this Cincinnati defense will face the Colts and Anthony Richardson Sr. in the second round in Week 16.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST should be added in all leagues. This group will play the Panthers in Week 12, the Chargers in Week 13, and the Ravens in Week 14. The Buccaneers defense also has a favorable playoff schedule against the Saints in Week 15 and the Falcons in Week 16.
Back-to-back INTs for the Buccaneers defense!
TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/7UXVJ9makU
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026
Washington Commanders D/ST
The Washington Commanders D/ST is a good option to pick up for the next two weeks. The Commanders will play the Cardinals in Week 12 and the Titans in Week 13. Both of those are plus matchups against teams with subpar quarterbacks. Josh Johnson will start for Arizona this week, while Cam Ward will start next week.
Denver Broncos D/ST
The Denver Broncos are the best defense to roll with for the next few weeks. After playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, this unit will face the Dolphins in Week 13 and the Jets in Week 14. In both of those weeks, this Denver D/ST will be a top-5 play. This defense ranks third in pressure rate and 10th in sack rate through 11 weeks.
Minnesota Vikings D/ST
The Minnesota Vikings are looking like a set-it-and-forget-it D/ST for the next several weeks. This defense will face the Falcons in Week 12, the Panthers in Week 13, and the Patriots in Week 14. There's no reason to sit this D/ST in any of those matchups, especially since this group ranks first in points allowed per game, sack rate, pressure rate, and blitz rate this year.
@vikings defense continues to wreak havoc 😤 @awscloud https://t.co/x7yZMhcOKG
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST
The Jacksonville Jaguars could be started in two of the next three weeks. They will play the Titans in a rematch in Week 12 and face the Mason Rudolph-led Steelers offense in Week 14. This D/ST will have a high enough fantasy floor in both of those matchups. Jacksonville ranks first in EPA/play and third in points allowed per game.
Best D/ST Matchups: Fantasy Playoffs (Weeks 15-17)
Kansas City Chiefs D/ST
The Kansas City Chiefs are the best defense to roll with for the fantasy playoffs. They will play the Patriots in Week 15 and the Chargers in Week 17. New England will likely start Tommy DeVito in that contest, and Kansas City scored 15 fantasy points against Los Angeles earlier this year. Fantasy managers can start this D/ST in two of the three playoff matchups.
Cleveland Browns D/ST
The Cleveland Browns are a fantastic defense to stash for the fantasy football championship. This D/ST will be a must-start unit against the Colts in Week 17. Richardson will be starting under center in that game, giving Cleveland a clear advantage. Richardson threw five interceptions in a three-game stretch the last time he started back during the 2024 season.
San Francisco 49ers D/ST
The San Francisco 49ers can be started in two of the three fantasy playoff weeks. The 49ers will play the Chargers in Week 15 and the Eagles in Week 17. If you miss out on grabbing Kansas City's D/ST, this San Francisco defense is a nice secondary option. This unit ranks 10th in EPA/play, eighth in points allowed, first in rush yards allowed, and seventh in takeaways this season.
49ers PICK-6 ‼️
MINvsSF on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qEKqUbC7fV
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026
New York Jets D/ST
The New York Jets can potentially be trusted in the fantasy football playoffs. The Jets will play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and the New England Patriots in Week 16. This defense will have some appeal in both of those games, especially since this group will face Carson Beck and DeVito in the first two rounds.
Best D/ST Matchups: Streaming Roadmap (Weeks 12-17)
This section will be your go-to streaming section for each of the final six weeks of the regular season. Unlike the other sections, this will only look at defenses rostered in under 55% of Yahoo! leagues. Any defense that is currently rostered in over 55% of leagues will not be considered a streaming defense for the sake of this article.
For each week, I will provide my top streaming option (Option 1) and a secondary option (Option 2):
Week 12 D/ST Streamers:
- Option 1: Commanders at ARI (42% rostership)
- Option 2: Jets at MIA (34% rostership)
Week 13 D/ST Streamers:
- Option 1: Eagles at ARI (28% rostership)
- Option 2: Bills at NE (55% rostership)
- Note: The Commanders also play the Titans this week. So fantasy managers can pick them up for Week 12 against the Cardinals and Week 13 against the Titans.
Week 14 D/ST Streamers:
- Option 1: Eagles vs. IND (28% rostership)
- Option 2: Lions vs. TEN (45% rostership)
Week 15 D/ST Streamers:
- Option 1: Packers vs. MIA (28% rostership)
- Option 2: 49ers at LAC (48% rostership)
Week 16 D/ST Streamers:
- Option 1: Saints vs. ARI (47% rostership)
- Option 2: Bengals at IND (52% rostership)
Week 17 D/ST Streamers:
- Option 1: Browns vs. IND (23% rostership)
- Option 2: Bills at MIA (55% rostership)
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