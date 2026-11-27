Fantasy football trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 12 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.
Welcome back to our updated fantasy football trade value chart for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. In this article, you'll find our updated trade rankings, plus several fantasy football buys and sells, including Quinshon Judkins, Davante Adams, David Montgomery, and more.
With the fantasy playoffs just a few weeks away, time is running out to improve your roster.
So, let's use RotoBaller's fantasy football trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy football trade candidates for Week 12. Good luck!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 12
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
Fantasy Football Trade Rankings Values
The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Football
Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) could return against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, head coach Sean McVay said Friday. McVay indicated Adams was unlikely to be ready when the Rams host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. Adams remains on injured reserve after tearing his hamstring in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and undergoing surgery.
Los Angeles hosts Kansas City on Thursday night, then visits the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13. Matthew Stafford completed passes to nine players in the Week 10 win over Arizona with Adams and Puka Nacua sidelined. Konata Mumpfield led the Rams with 81 receiving yards on three catches, including gains of 27 and 44 yards.
With Nacua expected to miss the rest of the season after knee surgery, Adams has a chance to reclaim a leading role in the passing game when he returns. He caught 30 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games before the injury, making him worth an injured reserve spot for the fantasy playoffs.
Verdict: Adams is a top buy ahead of the weekend slate. With Nacua out for the season, Adams will hold near top-10 WR upside on a per-game basis but can likely be acquired at a WR2 price tag.
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has found the end zone in consecutive games after going several weeks without a touchdown. The veteran has rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries over his last two games while adding two receptions for 21 yards. Jordan Mason has received 27 carries during that stretch, but Jones has accounted for both of Minnesota's rushing touchdowns.
Although his workload remains limited, Jones has reached double-digit fantasy points in consecutive games. His recent scoring production has helped restore some of his fantasy value, and he could continue to provide flex-level production in the second half of the season if he maintains his scoring role.
Verdict: Jones is beginning to emerge as the lead option in this committee. While Mason will limit his ceiling, this offense as a whole is on the rise with Kirk Cousins and Jones, and should offer weekly RB2 upside.
KC Concepcion Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. enters the second half of the 2026 season hoping to build on his promising start. In 10 games, Concepcion has 458 yards on 40 of 63 targets and 1 receiving touchdown, along with 43 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries. After a slow start, Concepcion has stepped up over the last four games, totaling 304 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 23 touches.
The talented first-round rookie has been in a crowded receiving room, with fellow rookie Denzel Boston and tight end Harold Fannin. Despite the target competition, quarterback Deshaun Watson has eclipsed 300 passing yards in his last three games and has returned to his former level in Todd Monken's offense. Fantasy managers should view Concepcion as a top buy candidate, as he should continue to produce moving forward.
Verdict: A top buy option ahead of the Sunday slate. Concepcion has shown flashes of high upside at times but has yet to string together multiple dominant efforts. With Denzel Boston still banged up, Concepcion could emerge as a league-winner down the stretch.
Other Players to Target in Trades
- Breece Hall, NYJ
- Stefon Diggs, WSH
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Football
David Montgomery, RB, Houston Texans
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley said on Monday that the team plans to share the backfield work between running back David Montgomery and running back Woody Marks (concussion) when Marks returns from his head injury, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. "Both those guys are capable guys; they put a lot of work into it, feel it as well, want to keep them in a rhythm, balance each other well, see how it goes; it'll only be a positive thing," Caley said.
Montgomery looked fresh in his return from a groin injury that kept him out for four games in the team's Thursday night win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, carrying the ball 26 times for a season-high 107 yards while catching three of four targets for 17 yards in the passing game. Monty was the clear lead back with Marks sidelined with a concussion, but if Marks returns in Week 12 this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the 29-year-old's ceiling and floor will be lowered in a timeshare in Houston's backfield.
Montgomery looked good in his return, but he is still averaging only 3.1 yards per carry on 78 rushing attempts this year in six games, and both of his rushing scores came in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Both Marks and Montgomery will be RB3/flex options for fantasy managers when Marks returns if the Texans split the backfield down the middle.
Verdict: Montgomery is a top sell ahead of Week 12. The veteran back led the backfield last Thursday, but with Marks set to return, this should quickly revert to a committee.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was dealing with a knee injury during the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions, and his snap share and workload decreased significantly as a result. He rushed for only four yards on six carries and caught one pass.
It's been an up-and-down season for Stevenson, ranking as the RB23 in fantasy points per game, and he has made a living on his receiving work, averaging 3.1 targets per game and a 1.46 yards-per-route run mark, but with Drake Maye (ankle) expected to miss some time, it's unknown what Tommy DeVito will bring to the table, lowering his outlook for the remainder of the 2026 season.
Verdict: While his volume will keep him in weekly RB2 range, Stevenson's ceiling is far lower with backup QB Tommy DeVito taking over the offense. Managers should look to sell his projected volume and acquire an option with more risk but a much higher ceiling.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins got more work as a receiver before the bye, giving fantasy managers another reason to keep him in their lineups. His snap share rose from 34% against the New Orleans Saints to 47% against the Houston Texans. He drew five targets in Deshaun Watson's return, up from one the week before, and caught three passes for 33 yards. Dylan Sampson still played more snaps against Houston and has seen six targets in each of Cleveland's last two games.
Judkins led the Browns' backs in carries in both games and scored on the ground against Houston.
He's taken nine carries from the five-yard line or closer this season. He's shown some receiving upside before, with six catches against the Pittsburgh Steelers in October when Sampson was on injured reserve. I'd move Judkins back into the low-end RB2 conversation in PPR. He's been held under 45 rushing yards in three straight games, so keeping a few of those targets matters when Cleveland throws less often than it did against Houston.
Verdict: Judkins is a sneaky sell candidate. While the second-year back was more involved as a pass-catcher in their previous game, Dylan Sampson is likely to remain the primary third-down option. Managers should look to buy low another RB2-caliber back, as Judkins may not see the same receiving volume down the stretch.
Other Players to Trade Away
- Kyren Williams, LAR
- Cam Skattebo, NYG
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