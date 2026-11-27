The top Week 12 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! The Week 12 slate is often one of the more unique schedules in fantasy football, with 10 teams already playing before the Sunday slate kicks off. But that doesn't mean there aren't prime streaming matchups to target if you are still putting the final touches on your lineup.
Below, we will look at four widely available defensive units who could greatly outperform their projection over the weekend.
Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Week 12 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots
27% Rostered
The Los Angeles Chargers were a popular streamer last weekend but disappointed against the Jets. They allowed 27 points and added only one sack against Geno Smith. However, they are still on the streaming radar for a New England offense that is extremely depleted.
Currently, quarterback Drake Maye (fibula) is set to miss time, and potentially the remainder of the season, but top WR A.J. Brown is set to miss several weeks with a new hamstring injury. In addition, running back TreVeyon Henderson remains on the IR, leaving backup QB Tommy DeVito with minimal options in the offense.
In relief of Maye in Week 10, DeVito struggled, going 12-for-24 for 81 yards and a 1:1 TD:INT. Back in 2023, when he operated as starter for a brief period, he averaged just 155.4 passing yards per game. The Chargers could not only hold the Patriots to under 20 points but also force a handful of sacks and turnovers.
Las Vegas Raiders @ Cleveland Browns
7% Rostered
Our next target is an option for those in deeper formats where most options are rostered. The Raiders enter Week 12 allowing a league-high 29.7 points per game, but they could provide value against a Browns offense that has struggled to protect the quarterback. Through 11 weeks of action, the Browns have surrendered the most sacks in football (42).
The Raiders sit in the middle of the pack with 22 sacks, but superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby has begun to heat up. He has forced three sacks over his last four games and recently forced three total sacks against the Seahawks back in Week 10,
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
40% Rostered
The Buccaneers turned in a dominant effort against the Carolina Panthers last month, which puts them high on the streaming radar once again. In their first matchup of the season, Tampa Bay forced two interceptions, five sacks, and even tallied a defensive touchdown. While they are coming off two modest efforts against the Lions and Bears, Tampa Bay was flashing potential earlier in the campaign.
They shut out the Falcons back in Week 8 and tallied five sacks against the Steelers in Week 6. Overall, Tampa Bay has allowed just 20.9 PPG and the second-fewest rushing yards per game, which will likely force Bryce Young to push the ball through the air.
Tampa Bay also has some sneaky long-term value past this matchup against the Panthers, as they will face the Chargers, Ravens, Saints, and Falcons over their next four games.
New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins
30% Rostered
Rounding out our list is a team that was recommended in last week's piece. The Jets lived up to their projection and delivered a strong fantasy performance in their 27-24 victory over the Chargers. In this contest, the Jets held Justin Herbert to only 131 passing yards and forced an eye-catching six sacks. That brought their season total to 29 sacks, tying them for eighth-most in the sport.
This weekend, the Jets will have another elite matchup to stay productive, as the Dolphins have recently turned to Kyle McCord to lead the passing attack. Through his first two professional starts, McCord has averaged just 155.9 passing yards per game, with no passing touchdowns and no turnovers. During this stretch, he has been sacked five times.
The Jets pass rush, led by emerging superstar David Bailey, should be in a prime position to keep pressuring the QB. Bailey has tallied 7.5 sacks over his last six games with 32 tackles.
2 sacks today, 9.5 this season for David Bailey 😤
NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/CPQkr1Mrc3
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Week 12 D/ST Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Minnesota Vikings
|ATL
|2
|Washington Commanders
|@ARI
|3
|New York Giants
|@IND
|4
|Denver Broncos
|@PIT
|5
|New York Jets
|@MIA
|6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|CAR
|7
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|TEN
|8
|Los Angeles Chargers
|NE
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|NO
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|LV
|11
|Green Bay Packers
|@LAR
|12
|Houston Texans
|BAL
|13
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DEN
|14
|New England Patriots
|@LAC
|15
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@CLE
|16
|Dallas Cowboys
|PHI
|17
|Chicago Bears
|@DET
|18
|San Francisco 49ers
|SEA
|19
|Seattle Seahawks
|@SF
|20
|Miami Dolphins
|NYJ
|21
|Buffalo Bills
|KC
|22
|Los Angeles Rams
|GB
|23
|Carolina Panthers
|@TB
|24
|Baltimore Ravens
|@HOU
|25
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@BUF
|26
|Indianapolis Colts
|NYG
|27
|Atlanta Falcons
|@MIN
|28
|Arizona Cardinals
|WAS
|29
|Detroit Lions
|CHI
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@DAL
|31
|Tennessee Titans
|@JAX
|32
|New Orleans Saints
|@CIN
Read more defense news and updates for Week 12
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for defenses like the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders:
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