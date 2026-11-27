Frank analyzes the 2026 fantasy football RB strength of schedule. Find the best rest-of-season matchups and running backs to target in trades.
With the fantasy football playoffs fast approaching, now is a great time to evaluate your roster and identify players who could benefit from favorable matchups down the stretch.
In this column, we'll turn our attention to running backs.
Let's take a look at which teams have the most favorable and least favorable strength of schedule for running backs from Weeks 12-17.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule Process
I'm using our RotoBaller strength of schedule tool to narrow down a top-5 list. This tool assigns a rating to each matchup based on fantasy points allowed to the position. If it's in a range from 80-99, it's considered a tough matchup, while anything above 100 is considered easy.
In this article, I'm going to dive into these scores while providing additional context. This can be about a running back's situation, or whether the projected game script can make up for a tough matchup.
We'll look at the top five most favorable and least favorable. So, without further ado, let's get right into it.
Strength of Schedule for Weeks 12-17: Most Favorable
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving is coming off a strong performance against an improved Lions defense, rushing 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 32 yards. Irving's heavy workload and involvement in the passing game continue to make him one of the more reliable running backs in fantasy football.
What makes Irving even more appealing is Tampa Bay's remaining schedule. The Buccaneers have favorable matchups against the Saints (twice), Panthers, and Falcons, putting Irving in a great position to finish the season on a high note.
With the Buccaneers hanging onto dwindling playoff hopes, expect Irving to remain a focal point of their offense. The combination of heavy volume and favorable divisional matchups makes him a legit RB1 for the rest of the year.
Denver Broncos: Jonah Coleman
Jonah Coleman put on a show against the Raiders in Week 11, rushing 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns while adding four receptions for 18 yards. The rookie has taken control of the Broncos' backfield.
Coleman can make an impact on the ground and through the air. Head coach Sean Payton clearly trusts him, which is why he got such a heavy workload vs. the Raiders in Week 11.
The Broncos face the Dolphins, Jets, and Raiders over the following three weeks before closing out the fantasy season against the Bills and Patriots. With Coleman emerging as a workhorse on a winning team, we could be looking at the biggest league-winner of the season.
Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Brown
Chase Brown has become a frustrating player to roster in fantasy football. Not only are the Bengals one of the most pass-heavy teams in the NFL, but Samaje Perine has also been cutting into Brown's workload, limiting his fantasy upside.
The good news is that Cincinnati has a favorable schedule down the stretch, including appealing matchups against the Saints and Panthers. These are spots where the Bengals could play with a lead, creating more rushing opportunities for Brown.
While the remaining schedule is encouraging, it's tough to get overly excited about Brown given Perine's involvement and this pass-heavy offense. Brown still has the talent and pass-catching ability to deliver strong fantasy performances, but his days as a dependable RB1 are long gone. Think of him as an RB2 with upside.
Miami Dolphins: Ollie Gordon
Ollie Gordon has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in fantasy football, taking over as Miami's workhorse with De'Von Achane sidelined. The rookie continues to handle the bulk of the rushing attempts while maintaining a role in the passing game.
Gordon finds himself in an absolute smash spot at home against the Jets in Week 12. While the Dolphins have struggled this season, this is a matchup where Miami should be able to establish the run, giving Gordon a chance to provide RB1 production.
The remaining schedule also includes two matchups against the Bills, making Gordon an appealing option down the stretch. As long as he continues to see this type of volume, Gordon should be considered a high-end RB2.
Arizona Cardinals: Bam Knight, Tyler Allgeier & Jeremiyah Love
The Cardinals have a favorable remaining schedule for running backs, but the problem is that their offense has been an absolute disaster. It's tough to get excited about Bam Knight or Tyler Allgeier, given the limited touchdown upside in this offense.
However, things could get interesting if Jeremiyah Love returns to action. I'd love to see what the talented rookie can do alongside Carson Beck, especially with some favorable matchups on deck.
The biggest issue is that Love's return timeline remains unclear. He's an intriguing stash for the fantasy playoffs, but it's tough to count on anyone in this backfield until we have more clarity on his status.
Strength of Schedule for Weeks 12-17: Least Favorable
Dallas Cowboys: Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams went off against the Eagles on Thanksgiving, rushing 29 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns while adding three receptions for 22 yards and another score. It was a monster fantasy performance, but things could get considerably tougher from here.
The Cowboys have a murderer's row of matchups on deck against the 49ers, Seahawks, Rams, and Jaguars. While Williams' heavy workload keeps him in the RB2 mix, it's difficult to envision him maintaining this level of production against three tough defenses.
Williams still has plenty of touchdown upside in this explosive Dallas offense, but I'd temper expectations heading into the fantasy playoffs.
Indianapolis Colts: Jonathan Taylor
Perhaps Anthony Richardson can provide a much-needed spark to this struggling Colts offense. His rushing ability could open up more running lanes for Jonathan Taylor, who should continue to see heavy volume with Seth McGowan sidelined.
Unfortunately, Taylor has a tough schedule awaiting him down the stretch, including difficult matchups against the Jaguars and Browns.
Taylor is still too talented to bench, especially with a potential boost in workload. However, unless Richardson can breathe some life into this offense, I'd temper expectations for Taylor heading into the fantasy playoffs.
San Francisco 49ers: Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey has put any concerns about his heavy workload to rest, continuing to produce at an elite level this season. However, we could see a floor week against a tough Seahawks defense, especially if Mac Jones is under center.
While McCaffrey could struggle to find running room against Seattle, his involvement in the passing game should help mitigate that risk. The bigger concern with Jones at quarterback is a potentially lower-scoring game for the 49ers.
Despite a tough remaining schedule, McCaffrey is one of the few truly matchup-proof players in fantasy football. I'd temper expectations in Week 12, but there's no reason to panic about his outlook for the fantasy playoffs.
Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Henry
The Ravens have been playing from behind more often this season, which is bad news for Derrick Henry's fantasy outlook. Unlike other elite running backs, Henry doesn't have much involvement in the passing game to fall back on when Baltimore is forced to abandon the run.
Making matters worse, the Ravens have some tough matchups on deck against the Texans, Buccaneers, Steelers, and Browns. Henry could struggle to find running room against these defenses, especially if unfavorable game scripts continue to be an issue.
Henry still has the talent to put up big numbers in any given week, but there's reason to be concerned. We could see continued volatility going forward.
Houston Texans: David Montgomery
The Texans have struggled to get anything going on the ground this season, which has made David Montgomery a frustrating player to roster in fantasy football. Montgomery's fantasy value is heavily dependent on touchdowns, especially given his limited involvement in the passing game.
Unfortunately, Houston has some tough matchups down the stretch, particularly against the Steelers and Jaguars. It's hard to envision Montgomery having much success on the ground against either of these defenses given the Texans' struggles in the running game.
Montgomery is shaping up as more of a touchdown-dependent FLEX option during the fantasy playoffs.
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