Keith's Week 12 NFL player props picks and anytime touchdown wagers. Get his best Week 12 NFL player prop bets with odds, expert analysis and predictions. Top weekly NFL prop bets and winning picks.
We are back for the Week 12 NFL Props article! This week brings another opportunity to capitalize on emerging trends, identify favorable matchups, and find value before the betting market fully adjusts.
The mission here is to uncover value on the top player props as the season unfolds. With three weeks in the books, we're starting to see how teams are using their players, along with early clues about offensive schemes, player roles, and matchups to target. Of course, it's still a small sample, so we'll need to balance those initial results with what we already know about these players and teams.
Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Let’s dive into some of my favorite player props for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Passing Prop Bets
Joe Burrow OVER 283.5 Passing Yards (-112) DraftKings Sportsbook
Cincinnati continues to lead the league in pass rate over expected, leaning on their MVP candidate quarterback rather than a struggling run game.
Burrow is coming off a strong performance against Washington, throwing for 300 yards while completing 24 of 34 attempts. He's averaging 309.5 passing yards per game this season, putting this line nearly 26 yards below his season average.
The Bengals are 10-point home favorites against New Orleans, but Cincinnati has shown a willingness to keep attacking through the air no matter the score or game script. Burrow should have another big day through the air and throw for at least 284 yards for the fifth time in six games.
Compare at 52% on Novig.
C.J. Stroud OVER 257.5 Passing Yards (-114) FanDuel Sportsbook
Houston is another team that relies heavily on their quarterback because they struggle to run the ball, currently ranking 10th in pass rate over expected.
Stroud has thrown for 2,656 yards through 10 games, averaging 265.6 yards per game, nearly eight yards above this line. He's also averaging 7.7 yards per attempt while completing 64% of his passes.
Baltimore has allowed 232.7 passing yards per game and ranks 17th in EPA allowed per dropback and 22nd in passing defense DVOA.
Stroud has been under this line each of his last two games, but he has cleared it in six of 10 games this season. He should be able to get back on track against a struggling defense.
Compare at 53% on Novig.