November 27, 2026

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season.

OK, if there was ever a better Thanksgiving slate of football, I want to hear it, because that was an epic three games. It wasn't so lucrative for me thanks to the early injury to Colston Loveland, so I'll be looking to make it up this Sunday. I have two $555 tickets to the millionaire, and would really like ONE more before putting that glimmer in play.

Be sure to join into our RotoBaller Discord channel! We've been in there all week (including all Thanksgiving Day) helping our wonderful subs try to cash in on some Holiday cheer. There are Black Friday deals all over X, so give us a look!

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

DFS Cash Game Locks

Ja'Marr Chase, WR - CIN ($8,900 DK/$9,000 FD)

Surprisingly, this is the first time Ja'Marr Chase has checked in as the top overall play in this article! Granted, the constant Jahmyr Gibbs love counts for something, as his LaDainian Tomlinson-like season continued on Thanksgiving with another video game performance. The Bengals are going to be angry after their defeat Monday night against Washington, and they get another pristine matchup to exploit here.

New Orleans currently ranks 29th in pressure rate, and Cincinnati's offensive line is one of the best in the NFL. Joe Burrow should have clean pockets all game, and Chase is almost certain to bounce back from his dud last week. He's sixth in receptions and fourth in receiving yards despite playing alongside another WR1 (Tee Higgins), and is virtually unguardable. Cincy has an implied team total of 30 points, and there are way less studs than usual to choose from.

JOE BURROW MOOOOON BALL TO JAMARR CHASE https://t.co/KRH1ULHSDX — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 16, 2026

Honorable mentions: Bijan Robinson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence

DFS Cash Game Values

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB - JAX ($5,300 DK/$6,200 FD)

Bhayshul Tuten is still not officially ruled out, but he hasn't practiced yet and seems really banged up. In a winnable game, I'd expect Jacksonville to err on the side of caution and just start Chris Rodriguez who can surely get it done. The Jaguars lead the way in implied total this week with a whopping 32 points, and that shouldn't change much even with the recent ruling out of ace WR Parker Washington.

Tennessee is worse against the pass (more on that later), but they've allowed the second-most yards and FPPG to opposing RBs since trading Jeffrey Simmons away. With a full complement of carries AND an enhanced role in the receiving game, Rodriguez could be this week's Emmett Johnson. He's the first name you should click into cash as long as Tuten does get officially ruled out.