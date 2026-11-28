RotoBaller's updated Week 12 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.
For leagues that still use fantasy kickers, selecting the right kicker could be the difference between winning or losing your league matchup. Although five games have already been played, there are still plenty of options to stream at kicker in Week 12. For fantasy managers looking to stream or upgrade their starting kicker option, we've got you covered with our updated Week 12 kicker rankings. Below, you will find key kickers such as Cam Little, Evan McPherson, Will Reichard, Dominic Zvada, Drew Stevens, Jason Myers, Cameron Dicker, and Joey Slye.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 12 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Cam Little
|K
|1
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|1
|4
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|5
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|2
|6
|Cairo Santos
|K
|3
|7
|Jake Bates
|K
|3
|8
|Will Reichard
|K
|3
|9
|Tyler Bass
|K
|3
|10
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|4
|11
|Drew Stevens
|K
|4
|12
|Jason Sanders
|K
|4
|13
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|4
|14
|Joey Slye
|K
|4
|15
|Jason Myers
|K
|5
|16
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|5
|17
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|5
|18
|Wil Lutz
|K
|5
|19
|Harrison Butker
|K
|5
|20
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|5
|21
|Riley Patterson
|K
|5
|22
|Chris Boswell
|K
|6
|23
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|6
|24
|Trey Smack
|K
|6
|25
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|6
|26
|Jake Elliott
|K
|6
|27
|Matt Gay
|K
|7
|28
|Andy Borregales
|K
|7
|29
|Brandon McManus
|K
|7
|30
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|7
|31
|Chad Ryland
|K
|7
|32
|Jake Moody
|K
Week 12 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
Kicker Will Reichard is once again a starting option when his Minnesota Vikings play host to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. The All-Pro kicker has put together another impressive season so far, connecting on 24 of his 28 field goal attempts and remaining perfect inside 50 yards and on extra points. Now in his third season as a pro, Reichard is a perfect 83-for-83 on PATs as the Vikings' kicker. The Falcons have been among the better teams against fantasy kickers, ranking 11th, but Reichard is the No. 7 overall kicker and now attached to an offense that looks at least functional behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. Ranked as RotoBaller's No. 8 kicker this week, Reichard can be considered a starter in all formats.
Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was perfect again last week, nailing both field goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in the 20-22 loss to the Washington Commanders. McPherson's record on the season is now 15 for 16 (93.8%) on field goals and 35 for 35 (100%) on extra-point attempts. The Bengals kicker has been one of the most accurate kickers in the league and should be in line for more work this week as Cincinnati hosts the New Orleans Saints. The Bengals are nearly touchdown favorites at home, and McPherson should be involved in the scoring with multiple point-after kicks and a field goal or two. McPherson is ranked K4 in our RotoBaller Week 12 rankings, making him a top-5 option at the position this week.
Joey Slye, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye has benefited from the recent resurgence of Tennessee's offense, converting all six of his field-goal attempts over the past two games while extending his streak of consecutive made field goals to 15. The veteran has converted 18 of his 19 field-goal attempts this season and has yet to miss an extra point. He now faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that ranks third in points allowed per game and fifth in red-zone touchdown prevention, potentially creating field-goal opportunities if Tennessee can sustain drives. Slye converted three field goals against Jacksonville just two weeks ago, and Sunday's contest features a relatively healthy over/under of 49.5 points. While Tennessee's low implied team total limits his ceiling, Slye remains a viable streaming option
Dominic Zvada, New York Giants
New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada converted three of four field goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 23-year-old drilled kicks from 53, 54, and 43 yards but missed from 32 yards out. He is perfect from 50-plus this season, converting all 7-of-7 attempts over 50 yards. Zvada has scored double-digit points in two of his last three games and will look to continue that trend in Sunday's matchup against the Colts. Indianapolis has been unable to stop anyone, allowing about an average of 29 points per game in the last four weeks. The Giants' implied total is 24.25, and with it being an indoor game, Zvada could reach double-digit points again, making him a solid streamer. Zvada is ranked RotoBaller's 10th-ranked kicker for Week 12.
Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little converted all four field goal attempts in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the New York Giants. Little drilled field goal attempts from 42, 35, 31, and 26 yards out. Overall, the 23-year-old is 22-of-24 on field goal attempts and 29-of-30 on extra-point tries. He has scored double-digit points in three straight games and will look to make it four in the Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville has one of the highest implied totals at 31.5 and should be able to shred a Titans defense that has allowed 36, 40, and 51 points to opposing teams the last three weeks. Little is RotoBaller's No. 1-ranked kicker and should be started in all formats.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Cam Little, Will Reichard, Evan McPherson, Joey Slye, and Dominic Zvada. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Cam Little, Evan McPherson, Will Reichard, Dominic Zvada, Drew Stevens, Jason Myers, Cameron Dicker, and Joey Slye:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.