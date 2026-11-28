The top Week 122 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 12 matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! The remainder of Week 12 will kick off on Sunday. However, since 10 teams have already suited up, our streaming options at Kicker are slightly more limited than most weeks.
Nonetheless, we will spotlight four widely available kickers who could turn in a productive effort and provide some sneaky upside to your starting lineup.
Who are the top streaming options at kicker in Week 12? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Kicker Streamers for Week 12
Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Dominic Zvada (NYG) @ Indianapolis Colts
15% Rostered
The Michigan rookie has had highs and lows throughout his debut season. The 23-year-old has shown immense upside at times, going 8-for-11 on field goals from 50+ yards out, but has often struggled from shorter ranges, going 4-for-6 from 40-49 yards out and 6-for-8 on attempts from 30-39 yards out.
Despite this, the Giants continue to turn to him and have shown no signs of losing confidence in their rookie. Over his last three games, Zvada has attempted at least four field goals in all but one game and tallied double-digit fantasy points in two of them. This weekend, he will kick in a controlled environment, which greatly raises his floor and ceiling.
In addition, the Colts enter this contest allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers this season.
Drew Stevens (WSH) @ Arizona Cardinals
15% Rostered
The other rookie spotlight is also from the NFC East. The Commanders have begun to turn their season around, and Drew Stevens has played a major role in that. Over his first six contests, Stevens posted an 83.3% FG% and a 10-for-13 on extra points. However, since his Week 7 bye, the rookie has looked far more comfortable in the NFL.
Over his last four games, Stevens has posted two double-digit fantasy point efforts while going 12-for-13 on attempts and 6-for-6 on extra points. His lone miss came from 50+ yards out.
This weekend, he will face a Cardinals defense that enters Week 12 near the middle of the pack in points allowed to kickers but has served up the second-highest 29.4 PPG.
Drew Stevens is the 1st player with 5 FG in a half since Matt Bryant did so with the Falcons in 2017.
Dan Quinn was also the coach for that game. https://t.co/Wk9sEMUKGZ
— ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 24, 2026
Matt Gay (LV) @ Cleveland Browns
14% Rostered
Matt Gay enjoyed a productive start to the season, averaging 9.3 PPR points per game (Weeks 1 through 6), but hit a bit of a skid when the offense went cold. From Weeks 7 through 11, Gay would total just 7.0 PPR points per game. During this noted four-game stretch, the veteran kicker attempted more than two field goals in one game and one or fewer in three games.
However, managers in deeper leagues should consider turning back to Gay on Sunday night. Fernando Mendoza led the Raiders to a 24-point effort against a tough Broncos defense last week and tossed three passing scores.
If Mendoza can get the team into scoring position, Gay should have little trouble providing top-12 upside against a Browns defense, which allows the 15th-most fantasy points to opposing kickers.
Jason Sanders (NYJ) @ Miami Dolphins
20% Rostered
Our final option has remained a viable streamer for much of November. Since Week 6, Jason Sanders has averaged a sharp 11.0 PPR points per game while going 19-for-21 on field goals and a perfect 9-for-9 on extra points. During this six-game stretch, Sanders has converted only two field goals from 50+ yards out but has been effective from shorter ranges.
In his first five games, Sanders has averaged a low 6.2 PPR points per game and has only attempted more than two field goals in one game. Given that the Jets have turned to Sanders at least four times in four of his last six games, the veteran option carries not only a high floor but a strong ceiling. He will face a Dolphins defense that enters this contest allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing kickers.
Week 12 Kicker Rankings
Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 12
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Cam Little
|JAX
|TEN
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|PHI
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|BAL
|4
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|NO
|5
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|CAR
|6
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|@DET
|7
|Jake Bates
|DET
|CHI
|8
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|ATL
|9
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|KC
|10
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|@IND
|11
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|@ARI
|12
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|@MIA
|13
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|LV
|14
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|SEA
|15
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|NE
|16
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|@PIT
|17
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|@JAX
|18
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|@SF
|19
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|@BUF
|20
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|NYG
|21
|Riley Patterson
|BAL
|@HOU
|22
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|DEN
|23
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|@CIN
|24
|Trey Smack
|GB
|@LAR
|25
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|@TB
|26
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|@DAL
|27
|Matt Gay
|LV
|@CLE
|28
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|@LAC
|29
|Brandon McManus
|LAR
|GB
|30
|Daniel Carlson
|MIA
|NYJ
|31
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|WAS
|32
|Jake Moody
|ATL
|@MIN
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 12 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Dominic Zvada, Drew Stevens, Matt Gay, Jason Sanders. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that powers the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Dominic Zvada, Drew Stevens, Matt Gay, Jason Sanders:
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