RotoBaller's updated Week 12 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.
The NFL has had five games already played, and we finish Week 12 with games on Sunday and Monday. Injuries have hit the quarterback position hard: Brock Purdy has been ruled out with an ankle injury, and Justin Herbert won't play due to a concussion. Whether you are looking for a streamer or an injury replacement, check our Week 12 fantasy football quarterback rankings. In this article, you will find where key quarterbacks such as C.J. Stroud, J.J. McCarthy, Tyler Shough, Deshaun Watson, Cam Ward, Mac Jones, Fernando Mendoza, and Anthony Richardson Sr.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 12 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|1
|2
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|3
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|4
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|6
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|2
|7
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|3
|8
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|3
|9
|Jared Goff
|QB
|3
|10
|Jordan Love
|QB
|3
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|3
|12
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|4
|13
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|4
|14
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|15
|Bo Nix
|QB
|4
|16
|Cam Ward
|QB
|4
|17
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|18
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|5
|19
|Mac Jones
|QB
|5
|20
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|5
|21
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|22
|Bryce Young
|QB
|5
|23
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|5
|24
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|6
|25
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|26
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|6
|27
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|6
|28
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|6
|29
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|30
|DJ Uiagalelei
|QB
|6
|31
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|6
|32
|Josh Johnson
|QB
Week 12 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza is giving fantasy managers something to think about as his team hits the road to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. The first-overall draft pick had a tepid career debut in Week 10, but he impressed on Sunday, throwing for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a loss to the Denver Broncos. His late-game pick-six was disheartening, but Mendoza showed he is getting more comfortable leading the Raiders' offense, even with Brock Bowers (ankle) sidelined.
The Browns will be fresh off their bye week but have allowed over 20 points in four straight games and over 200 passing yards in Weeks 9 and 10. The 16th-ranked defense should let Mendoza keep building on his early pro resume. He is QB20 in RotoBaller's position ranking and is a solid starting option in two-QB and Superflex formats.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward continues to turn a corner in his sophomore campaign, throwing for at least 230 yards and two touchdowns in three consecutive games. The 24-year-old has compiled 783 passing yards and six touchdowns against just one interception over that stretch, where he has ranked QB7 with almost 23 points per game. He now gets another crack at a Jacksonville Jaguars defense against which he recorded 231 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 39 rushing yards just two weeks ago.
While Jacksonville boasts one of the league's stingiest scoring defenses, the Titans enter the contest as substantial underdogs, which should once again lend itself to a pass-heavy approach. With Carnell Tate healthy and Tennessee's offense finally finding some rhythm, Ward is an increasingly attractive QB2 in superflex formats, but still carries risk as a QB1.
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
In 2024, the Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a lucrative free-agent contract, and before he played a down, shockingly used the No. 8 overall pick to select Michael Penix Jr. Just over two years later, the circumstances present a chance for both afternoon drama and fantasy points in a Week 12 matchup between the Falcons and Cousins' Minnesota Vikings.
While the coaching staff that benched Cousins for Penix was fired, the veteran quarterback is enjoying a resurgent season at age 38, and he now helms the contending Vikings in time to face an Atlanta defense that ranks 25th in air yards allowed, tied for 23rd in sacks, 25th in turnover percentage, and 24th against fantasy quarterbacks.
History aside, this is the type of matchup fantasy managers should target. As RotoBaller's No. 12 quarterback this week, Cousins is a luxury Superflex option who could also be a starting option in one-QB formats.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) is officially off the Week 12 injury report and will play on Sunday against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, according to Gregg Bell. Darnold will be playing for the first time since injuring his quad muscle and cracking a few ribs in the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears. After a two-game absence and the bye week to rest up, the former third overall pick will be back on the QB2 streaming radar in superflex formats in a big divisional contest on the road. In the first meeting with the Niners back in Week 5 in a loss, Darnold went 18-for-29 passing for 195 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
The 29-year-old is not expected to be 100% as he recovers from two separate injuries, but he should be an upgrade over Drew Lock, who kept the Seahawks afloat in the two games that Darnold missed. Taking care of the football will be key to Seattle potentially knocking off the 49ers on Sunday. Turnovers have been a problem for Darnold a season after leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship, as he has just one more touchdown (10) than interceptions (nine) in his seven starts in 2026. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle), who has been limited in practice this week, will be active, which is great news for Darnold in his return.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the New Orleans Saints at home this Sunday. Burrow continued his impressive hot streak with 300 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the game was decided on a last-minute field goal that gave Washington the lead. The superstar QB had been rolling with massive passing numbers in five straight victories before dropping last week's contest. Burrow will look to get back in the win column as the Bengals host the Saints this weekend.
The Saints defense has been middle-of-the-pack against opposing quarterbacks this season, so this is not a matchup to avoid. Burrow is ranked QB1 in our RotoBaller Week 12 ranking, making him a must-start option this Sunday.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kirk Cousins, Cam Ward, Fernando Mendoza, Joe Burrow, and Sam Darnold. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, J.J. McCarthy, Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Tyler Shough, Deshaun Watson, Cam Ward, Mac Jones, Fernando Mendoza, and Anthony Richardson Sr.:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.