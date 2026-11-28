Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Cameron, Justice Hill, Michael Mayer, and Brandon Aiyuk.
Hey RotoBallers, we saw football being played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and we wrap up Week 12 with games on Sunday and Monday. While some teams have played already and most leagues have run their waiver wire, there is still time to add a player off the waiver wire who can make a difference. Whether you are taking a chance on a high-upside player or an injury stash, or searching for a streamer, our top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings prioritize who to pick up.
As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. Below, you will find key waiver wire pickups such as Kaelon Black, Will Shipley, Justice Hill, Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Cameron, Brandon Aiyuk, Konata Mumpfield, Pat Bryant, Ted Hurst III, Rashod Bateman, Elic Ayomanor, Jack Bech, Austin Ekeler, Ty Johnson, Colby Parkinson, Michael Mayer, and De'Zhaun Stribling.
These Week 12 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 12!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 12?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|43
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|66
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|5
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Will Shipley
|RB
|3
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|67
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Justice Hill
|RB
|33
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|25
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|45
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|14
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|13
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|14
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|15
|Tank Dell
|WR
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|66
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|41
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|21
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|22
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|31
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Ted Hurst III
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Malik Washington
|WR
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Jack Bech
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|33
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|34
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|27
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|35
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|36
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|37
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|38
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|40
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|38
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|41
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|43
|Tai Felton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|44
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|36
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|47
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Sam Roush
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Ray Davis
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Cam Ward
|QB
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Joe Milton
|QB
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Mac Jones
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|70
|Geno Smith
|QB
|24
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|45
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|DJ Uiagalelei
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|New York Giants
|DST
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|New York Jets
|DST
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has experienced an extremely disappointing third season. Coming into Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, Thomas has 14 receptions for 164 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact, but he should see a larger role going forward. Fellow wideout Parker Washington (shoulder) is now week-to-week with an AC joint injury.
His absence should mean increased opportunities for Thomas against the Titans in Week 12. The expectation is that Thomas and Jakobi Meyers will be the top targets in the passing game. Fantasy managers looking for help at wide receiver this weekend should consider snagging Thomas, as his role is likely to increase.
Josh Cameron, WR, Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday that the team will lean on rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron with Parker Washington (shoulder) ruled out for the Week 12 game on Sunday against the division-rival Tennessee Titans, according to Carlos Sanchez of FanSided. "He's trending. He's been trending. He's made a lot of plays for this offense and for this team, both on special teams and on offense throughout the course of the year. Trevor trusts him," Coen said. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will still have Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. to throw to, and two-way star Travis Hunter could see a little more run on offense with Washington sidelined, but the 23-year-old Cameron will also have an elevated role and becomes a worthwhile deep-league flex option to consider against the Titans.
The sixth-rounder from Baylor has been more involved in the last two games for the Jaguars, catching six of his 10 targets for 111 receiving yards and his third touchdown of the season in games against the Titans and New York Giants. His 67 receiving yards on Nov. 15 against Tennessee were a season high. In addition to Cameron seeing more action in the last two weeks, he will have a plus matchup against a Titans defense that has allowed the most catches and yards per game to WRs in 2026. Don't sleep on Cameron in a good Jaguars offense this weekend.
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (knee) remains on injured reserve but could return as early as Week 13 against Miami. Before suffering the injury, Harvey had established himself as a reliable receiving option out of the backfield, catching 25 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in six games. His role remains uncertain, especially with rookie Jonah Coleman taking over the backfield. Coleman rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-24 win over Las Vegas, strengthening his hold on the starting job. Harvey could still be a valuable receiving option when healthy, making him worth stashing in deeper fantasy leagues for managers who can afford to wait for his return.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Commanders
As expected, Washington Commanders wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will not be activated to the active 53-man roster for Sunday's Week 12 game on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, according to John Keim of ESPN. Aiyuk was signed to the Commanders' practice squad earlier this week after finally forcing his release from the San Francisco 49ers. The 28-year-old will not immediately be active on game day this Sunday for the Commanders as he learns a new offense and gets his legs under him after suffering a season-ending right-knee injury with the 49ers in October of 2024. The former first-rounder from Arizona State did not play at all last year, making him a wild card for fantasy football purposes down the stretch with his new team.
Aiyuk's next chance to make his Commanders debut will come in Week 13 in a plus matchup on the road against the Tennessee Titans. While working with former college quarterback Jayden Daniels in Washington, Aiyuk definitely has some intrigue after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Niners in 2022 and 2023. Still, Aiyuk might be more of a long shot to become a realistic starting option at WR in fantasy football lineups, especially once the playoffs start in most leagues in a few weeks.
Michael Mayer, TE, Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (back) won't carry the same fantasy value as he has in past weeks as his team heads into a tough Sunday night matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The 25-year-old was a popular waiver-wire pickup since teammate Brock Bowers (ankle) was sidelined, but he missed part of the loss to the Denver Broncos due to his own injury. Mayer practiced throughout the week while Bowers remains questionable to play in Week 12, so Mayer's efficiency (79% catch rate) would typically make him an intriguing asset once again.
However, the Raiders will face a Browns defense that is allowing just 201.1 total receiving yards per game and just 15.6 yards per game to tight ends. Fantasy managers are better off avoiding Mayer in Week 12, regardless of whether Bowers plays.
Running Backs - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|43
|Add in All Leagues
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Will Shipley
|RB
|3
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Justice Hill
|RB
|33
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|41
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|31
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Ray Davis
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|66
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|67
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|25
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|45
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|14
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ted Hurst III
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jack Bech
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|38
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tai Felton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|66
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|27
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|36
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Sam Roush
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 12:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Cam Ward
|QB
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joe Milton
|QB
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Mac Jones
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|24
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|45
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|DJ Uiagalelei
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 12 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 12:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Giants
|DST
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Jets
|DST
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 12 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 12 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 12 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 12 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 12 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 12 kicker streamers and pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black, Will Shipley, Justice Hill, Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Cameron, Konata Mumpfield, Pat Bryant, Brandon Aiyuk, Ted Hurst III, Rashod Bateman, Elic Ayomanor, Jack Bech, Ty Johnson, Colby Parkinson, Michael Mayer, De'Zhaun Stribling, Austin Ekeler, Cam Ward, Deshaun Watson, Fernando Mendoza, Mac Jones, and Anthony Richardson Sr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Cameron, Justice Hill, Michael Mayer, and Brandon Aiyuk. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for: Kaelon Black, Will Shipley, Justice Hill, Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Cameron, Konata Mumpfield, Pat Bryant, Brandon Aiyuk, Ted Hurst III, Rashod Bateman, Elic Ayomanor, Jack Bech, Austin Ekeler, Ty Johnson, Colby Parkinson, Michael Mayer, De'Zhaun Stribling, Cam Ward, Deshaun Watson, Fernando Mendoza, Mac Jones, and Anthony Richardson Sr.
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