Updated weekend fantasy football cut list rankings for Week 12 of 2026. The top fantasy football players to drop and cut from rosters include Darren Waller, Tank Dell, and more.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. The Thanksgiving slate is behind us, but with another full Sunday slate ahead, managers need to make some final touches to their rosters.
Below are our updated cut rankings ahead of Week 12, spotlighting injured players and underperformers on the hot seat.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 12 of the NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 12?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|74
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|22
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|30
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Baltimore Ravens
|DEF
|41
|Drop in Most Leagues
|5
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|63
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|10
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|48
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|24
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|27
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|39
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|23
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|45
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|46
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|44
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|22
|Drop in Most Leagues
|16
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|22
|IR / Injury Stash in Deeper Leagues
|17
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|42
|IR / Injury Stash in Deeper Leagues
|18
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DEF
|67
|Hold in All Leagues
|19
|Darren Waller
|TE
|23
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|20
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|60
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|21
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|36
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|22
|Tank Dell
|WR
|41
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|23
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|42
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|24
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|62
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|25
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|50
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|26
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|43
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|27
|Drake Maye
|QB
|64
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|28
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|82
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|29
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|58
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|30
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|80
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|31
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|77
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|32
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|64
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DEF
|26
|Hold in All Leagues (Top Week 12 Streamer)
|34
|Bryce Young
|QB
|70
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|35
|Rachaad White
|RB
|58
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|52
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|37
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|69
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|38
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|67
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|39
|Cam Ward
|QB
|44
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|40
|Bo Nix
|QB
|77
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|41
|Chris Boswell
|K
|30
|Hold in All Leagues
|42
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|87
|Hold in All Leagues
|43
|Josh Downs
|WR
|87
|Hold in All Leagues
|44
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|76
|Hold in All Leagues
|45
|Davante Adams
|WR
|86
|Injury Stash in All Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Green Bay Packers (Cut List Ranking No. 6)
Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could be headed towards a reduced role after a costly late-game penalty during Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur mentioned that the penalty was unacceptable and that he can't put players on the field who are going to create negative plays. LaFleur did say that Johnson isn't the only player making mistakes, but regardless, this isn't a good look for Johnson.
He carried the ball eight times for 13 yards and hauled in one reception for 13 yards through the air in the loss. Lead back Josh Jacobs (finger) might be ready to play in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints. If not, MarShawn Lloyd might see an expanded role due to Johnson's struggles.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Free Agent (Cut List Ranking No. 2)
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers cleared waivers Thursday and is now a free agent, according to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero. Fantasy managers who held Rodgers through waivers can use that roster spot on a quarterback who's starting, even in Superflex leagues.
The four-time NFL MVP can negotiate a new contract with any club after going unclaimed. Pittsburgh released him Wednesday, a day after naming Mason Rudolph the starter for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. Rodgers criticized head coach Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show hours before his release.
He threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 starts this season, with his final start for Pittsburgh coming in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rodgers signed a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh in May and said then, and again at training camp, that 2026 would be his final NFL season. It's unclear whether he wants to finish the year with another team. If Rodgers signs somewhere with a chance to start, he'd be worth revisiting in deeper Superflex leagues.
Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts (Cut List Ranking No. 16)
Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (hamstring) will miss some time after sustaining an injury during last Thursday's loss to the Houston Texans. Head coach Shane Steichen said McGowan will be sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury during a kickoff in the first half of Thursday's loss. The 25-year-old has gained a larger role in the backfield in recent weeks, but the injury makes it difficult to hold him in certain formats.
Steichen didn't say how long McGowan would be out, so fantasy managers in redraft formats might want to move on. Jonathan Taylor is the lead back, and that's not going to change unless he suffers an injury. At best, McGowan splits up the carries, but it hasn't been enough fantasy value to warrant holding McGowan in 12-team redraft leagues. Fantasy managers in dynasty leagues should keep McGowan due to the uncertainty in the backfield following this season.
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens (Cut List Ranking No. 20)
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been a tough player to roster for fantasy managers this season. Following Sunday's game, Andrews has finished with fewer than 30 receiving yards in nine of his last 10 games. The veteran tight end has seen his target volume drop with Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas getting more involved in the last few games. It seems clear that the Ravens aren't going to trust Andrews with a bigger role offensively.
He has a tough matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 12, and the Ravens are on a bye week following that game. Given the circumstances, fantasy managers in redraft formats might want to move on with Andrews' outlook not getting any better. At this stage, Andrews is basically a touchdown-dependent play going forward.
Week 12 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 12 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 12 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 12 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 12 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 12 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 12 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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