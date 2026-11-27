Andy's top fantasy football drops to consider making before Week 12 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Time to say goodbye to players like Chris Godwin Jr., Mark Andrews, and more?
Hey RotoBallers! It's officially crunch time in the fantasy football season, which means our waiver wire moves matter even more as we turn our attention to the fantasy playoffs. However, while it is crucial to pick up emerging players ahead of a breakout, managers shouldn't hold on to underperforming players for too long.
Below, we will look at four players who managers should consider sending to the waiver wire ahead of the remainder of the Week 12 slate.
Who should fantasy managers cut before the full Week 12 slate begins? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Players to Consider Cutting for Week 12
Rachaad White, WSH - 60% Rostered
Jacory Croskey-Merritt returned to action this past Monday, pushing Rachaad White into a limited role. In their upset over the Bengals, the veteran running back didn't log a single carry or see a single target. Instead, Croskey-Merritt shouldered the workload while Austin Ekeler logged nine more offensive snaps.
While White had value when Croskey-Merritt was on the IR, the former Buccaneer is a low-end handcuff with minimal standalone value. He is a safe cut in all standard leagues.
Tyler Allgeier, ARI - 65% Rostered
The other running back we will spotlight this week is Tyler Allgeier of the Cardinals. Like White, Allgeier has seen his value spike at times, but given the team's current backfield, his role has begun to drop. When Bam Knight exited their contest against the Cowboys early (and Jeremiyah Love was already on the IR), Allgeier turned in a season-best effort, running for 147 yards.
However, since then, Allgeier has averaged 3.4 PPR points per game. In each of his last two games (when Knight was back in action), Allgeier logged just six carries per game and was out-sapped by Knight in one game. Allgeier has come with a solid value but is in a committee on one of the worst offenses in football.
Chris Godwin Jr., TB - 50% Rostered
Despite being the team's clear No. 2 WR, Chris Godwin has stumbled for much of the season. Entering Week 12, Godwin had yet to hit the double-digit PPR point mark in a single game and is seeing only 4.1 targets per game. Last weekend, he caught just three passes for 13 yards while he was outperformed by rookie Ted Hurst III.
Hurst caught five of his seven targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns and could be in a larger role during the second half. Godwin was already struggling amid Baker Mayfield's lack of production, and with Hurst potentially taking on a larger role, Godwin is a safe cut in all 12-team leagues.
Mark Andrews, BAL - 60% Rostered
The veteran tight end saw a value spike back in Week 10 but quickly returned to form last Sunday. In their Week 10 loss, Andrews drew a season-high eight targets and caught all of them for 82 yards. However, this past weekend, Andrews caught just two passes for a low 14 yards.
This season, Andrews is averaging just 7.3 PPR points per game and even lower, 5.9 PPR points per game since Week 5. The 31-year-old is a mid-end TE2 and far from the top-12 upside he held earlier in his career.
Mark Andrews a Drop Candidate Following Continued Struggles
https://t.co/AX6tfW397Z
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 26, 2026
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 12?
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|74
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|22
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|30
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Baltimore Ravens
|DEF
|41
|Drop in Most Leagues
|5
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|63
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|10
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|48
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|24
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|27
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|39
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|23
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|45
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|46
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|44
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|22
|Drop in Most Leagues
|16
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|22
|IR / Injury Stash in Deeper Leagues
|17
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|42
|IR / Injury Stash in Deeper Leagues
|18
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DEF
|67
|Hold in All Leagues
|19
|Darren Waller
|TE
|23
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|20
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|60
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|21
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|36
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/TE-Premium
|22
|Tank Dell
|WR
|41
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|23
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|42
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|24
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|62
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|25
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|50
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|26
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|43
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|27
|Drake Maye
|QB
|64
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|28
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|82
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|29
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|58
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|30
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|80
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|31
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|77
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|32
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|64
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DEF
|26
|Hold in All Leagues (Top Week 12 Streamer)
|34
|Bryce Young
|QB
|70
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|35
|Rachaad White
|RB
|58
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|52
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|37
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|69
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|38
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|67
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|39
|Cam Ward
|QB
|44
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|40
|Bo Nix
|QB
|77
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|41
|Chris Boswell
|K
|30
|Hold in All Leagues
|42
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|87
|Hold in All Leagues
|43
|Josh Downs
|WR
|87
|Hold in All Leagues
|44
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|76
|Hold in All Leagues
|45
|Davante Adams
|WR
|86
|Injury Stash in All Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Chimere Dike, Dylan Sampson, and Brandon Aiyuk. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Chimere Dike, Dylan Sampson, and Brandon Aiyuk:
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