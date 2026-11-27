Aidin Ebrahimi's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Kirk Cousins, KC Concepcion, Sam Darnold, Omarion Hampton, and Darren Waller.
The much-dreaded "Byemageddon week" is now behind us, and we're headed to the Thanksgiving games! Joe Burrow lost some ground in the MVP race with a loss to the Commanders, as Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy are quickly catching up.
I'm back with another weekly bold predictions article. Week 11's article was a great return to form. Chuba Hubbard and Bryce Young played well to lead the Panthers to a crucial win, with Hubbard finishing as the PPR RB3. Emmett Johnson proved it wasn't a fluke by finishing as the PPR RB4, while Malik Nabers also had a good outing. The only letdown was Darnell Washington, who couldn't do much in the Steelers' embarrassing loss to the Eagles. Now, we will look at five of my boldest predictions for Week 12. Some of these predictions are bolder than the others, and there's a high chance that none of them will even come to fruition. But hey, what's the fun in going for the obvious picks every single week?
Without further ado, let's dive in and find out why my Week 12 bold predictions include Kirk Cousins, KC Concepcion Jr., Sam Darnold, Omarion Hampton, and Darren Waller.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Kirk Cousins Gets His Revenge
Let's go back a little bit, back to this time last year. Kirk Cousins had just replaced the injured Michael Penix Jr. to become the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons once again.
COUSINS TO Myles Price FOR A TD ON 3RD AND 23
MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/jSQvCluTla
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
In his first four games back, he threw three touchdowns, three interceptions, and went 1-3, which eliminated the Falcons from playoff contention.
It seemed like Cousins' career was finally over, but he reminded us he still had something left in the tank. In his last four games, Cousins threw seven touchdowns and three interceptions with a 93.6 passer rating, going 4-0.
Yes, Cousins was no longer a $40 million-a-year quarterback, which is a fact he knew better than anyone else, as he restructured his contract to allow the Falcons to cut him. But the team didn't bring him back on a more manageable deal, instead letting him go to the Raiders.
Cousins continued his fine play in Las Vegas, which landed him the very attractive Vikings job at the trade deadline. Cousins looked good in his first game back as the Vikings' QB1 before having a poor outing against the dominant 49ers in Week 11.
Cousins is a happy-go-lucky guy, but you can't help but feel as if he harbors some resentment toward the Falcons for how his tenure there unfolded.
The fact that they drafted Penix right after signing Cousins in the first place, when they didn't disclose Cousins' midseason shoulder injury until the end of the year, or that they didn't bring him back on a cheap deal in 2026.
"I've not talked to him," Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters, per Sports Illustrated's Scott Kennedy. "I can imagine he's inundated as we speak. But sure, it's a crazy league, and he's back out there in Minnesota."
Cousins has a good chance to get his revenge against a Falcons team that has allowed the third-most net passing yards per game (239.1) and the eighth-highest passer rating (101.0) so far this season.
KC Concepcion Jr. Continues His Ascension
Who would have thought that the Cleveland Browns would be 6-4 at this point in the season with one of the most exciting young cores in the NFL?
One of the biggest reasons for Cleveland's success this season has been their rookie wide receiver duo. KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston have racked up 981 yards and four touchdowns between them, with both players averaging over 10.0 PPR points per game.
Concepcion in particular has been impressive over the last four weeks, catching 18 of his 28 targets and racking up 272 yards (15.1 yards per catch). Concepcion will get the opportunity to be the star of the show in Week 12, with Boston dealing with a toe injury.
Boston didn't take part in the Browns' first post-bye practice and is in danger of missing the game against the Raiders. Even if he doesn't miss the game, he won't be at his best, which will allow Concepcion to be the WR1.
The Raiders have allowed the 10th-most PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers (33.5) and rank third in highest passing yards per attempt allowed (8.2). Look for Concepcion to take advantage of his chances this week.
Sam Darnold Establishes His Starting Job
The NFL is a brutal business. We just saw Aaron Rodgers getting benched and released in his farewell tour. No one is safe from getting benched, not even the QB who just led his team to a Super Bowl win, especially since his backup is playing so well.
JSN with some praise for his QB Sam Darnold after a big night 🤝 https://t.co/xzgDAp5kT7
— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2026
After getting injured just five snaps into the new season, Sam Darnold watched Drew Lock lead the Seahawks to wins against the Patriots and Cardinals. Darnold threw six touchdowns in his first two games back, but regressed heavily in his next four outings, throwing four touchdowns to six interceptions.
A quad injury sidelined Darnold once again, and Lock led two consecutive wins against the Cardinals (again) and Raiders. Now, Darnold is set to start against the 49ers, barring an unforeseen setback, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Darnold played poorly against the 49ers earlier this year, but went 3-1 against them in the four games before that. The 49ers are a dominant team, but they have allowed the 11th-most net passing yards per game (228.6) so far this season.
I expect Darnold to quiet the "Lock for QB1" crowd a bit with a good performance against his former team.
Omarion Hampton Continues His Good Run
Well, it seems like the fantasy managers who were patient with Omarion Hampton (or the ones who bought low) are slowly seeing a decent return on their investment. The UNC product started the season off very poorly but has picked up steam over the last couple of weeks.
After recording two touchdowns and two turnovers in his first two games, Hampton went on a dreadful run as he attempted just 11.2 carries per game over his next six games, scoring just one touchdown.
His usage was heavily criticized, but it seems like HC Jim Harbaugh and OC Mike McDaniel have pivoted.
"Yeah, in hindsight, we should have done that sooner," Harbaugh said when asked about making Hampton the lead back, per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper. "I'm glad we're doing it now, glad he's certainly responded like the really good player that he is."
Hampton has racked up 194 rushing yards and 27.8 PPR points per game over his last two games, and is looking to have another solid outing this week against a Patriots team that has allowed 127.5 rushing yards per game over their last four games.
Darren Waller Finishes As a Top-5 TE
Darren Waller finished as the PPR TE5 in Week 2 against the Falcons, but went quiet for the next few weeks. He resurfaced again with a 50-yard touchdown in a loss to the Buccaneers and finished as the TE1 in Week 9 against the Broncos, but hasn't done much since.
Happy National Tight Ends Day to Darren Waller 👏
TBvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/MTak1aMhGh
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Waller and the Panthers will face the Bucs again this week in a chance to get some revenge after losing by 30 points the last time they met. The Buccaneers have long had issues against tight ends under Todd Bowles, and those issues resurfaced last week against the Lions.
Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, and Tyler Conklin combined for 122 yards in the 31-21 win against Tampa Bay, and the Panthers should take some notes and replicate that performance by relying on Waller (and Tommy Tremble) in a must-win game that could put the race for the NFC South out of reach.
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