RotoBaller's updated Week 12 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 12 slate will kick off on Sunday afternoon, which means it's almost to take a close look at our fantasy lineups. With the fantasy playoffs just a few weeks away, our start/sit decisions carry even more weight. Fortunately, our updated TE PPR rankings for Week 12 will assist in those tough start/sit calls.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 12 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|31
|1
|2
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|34
|2
|3
|Trey McBride
|TE
|35
|3
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|48
|3
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|57
|3
|6
|George Kittle
|TE
|58
|3
|7
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|63
|4
|8
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|66
|4
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|74
|5
|10
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|78
|6
|11
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|81
|6
|12
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|82
|6
|13
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|83
|6
|14
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|84
|7
|15
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|92
|7
|16
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|108
|7
|17
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|109
|7
|18
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|112
|8
|19
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|113
|8
|20
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|114
|8
|21
|Darren Waller
|TE
|115
|9
|22
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|121
|9
|23
|AJ Barner
|TE
|128
|9
|24
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|130
|10
|25
|Evan Engram
|TE
|132
|10
|26
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|135
|10
|27
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|137
|10
|28
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|138
|11
|29
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|141
|12
|30
|Noah Fant
|TE
|143
|13
|31
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|155
|13
|32
|Cade Otton
|TE
|161
|13
|33
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|162
|13
|34
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|164
|13
|35
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|184
|13
|36
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|188
|13
|37
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|189
|14
|38
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|196
|14
|39
|David Njoku
|TE
|200
|14
|40
|Davis Allen
|TE
|201
|14
|41
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|202
|14
|42
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|203
|14
|43
|Noah Gray
|TE
|206
|14
|44
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|209
|14
|45
|Drew Sample
|TE
|211
|14
|46
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|213
|14
|47
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|217
|14
|48
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|220
|15
|49
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|225
|15
|50
|Sam Roush
|TE
|232
|15
|51
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|236
|15
|52
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|238
|15
|53
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|239
|15
|54
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|243
|15
|55
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|244
|15
|56
|Brock Wright
|TE
|245
|15
|57
|Jack Endries
|TE
|246
|15
|58
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|249
|15
|59
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|250
|16
|60
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|253
|16
|61
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|256
|16
|62
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|257
|16
|63
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|258
|16
|64
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|262
|16
|65
|Keleki Latu
|TE
|263
|16
|66
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|264
|16
|67
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|268
|16
|68
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|272
|16
|69
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|273
|16
|70
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|274
|17
|71
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|277
|17
|72
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|279
Week 12 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is trending down in fantasy football, mostly due to his team's quarterback situation for Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. For the first time this season, Tommy DeVito will start in place of Drake Maye (ankle). DeVito threw for just 81 yards across more than three quarters in Week 10, so it's fair to temper expectations about the Patriots' passing game going forward.
Henry has been held to three or fewer catches in each of his last three games, and he had just two catches for 22 yards in his most recent contest. Over his last three games, he ranks as the TE25 in half-PPR leagues.
To make matters worse, the Chargers have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. The absence of wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) could slightly boost the veteran tight end's volume, but not enough to justify starting him in fantasy lineups. Henry ranks as RotoBaller's TE22 this week, and he can be left on the bench (or waivers) in most leagues.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (back) won't carry the same fantasy value as he has in past weeks as his team heads into a tough Sunday night matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The 25-year-old was a popular waiver-wire pickup in Week 11 since teammate Brock Bowers (ankle) was sidelined, but he missed part of the loss to the Denver Broncos due to his own injury.
Mayer practiced throughout the week while Bowers remains questionable to play in Week 12, so Mayer's efficiency (79% catch rate) would typically make him an intriguing asset once again. However, the Raiders will face a Browns defense that is allowing just 201.1 total receiving yards per game and just 15.6 yards per game to tight ends. Fantasy managers are better off avoiding Mayer in Week 12, regardless of whether Bowers plays.
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki led the team in receiving yards with five catches for 77 yards in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. Through the first seven weeks of the season, Gesicki's fantasy value hinged on his ability to find the end zone.
The veteran tight end scored six times through the team's first seven games. Since then, Gesicki has gone scoreless in three straight contests, but posted his highest receiving yard total since Week 1. Gesicki caught five passes for just the second time this season, which makes the volume hard to trust even with an advantageous matchup this week.
Gesicki will face the New Orleans Saints at home this week. The Saints defense has been one of the most favorable matchups for tight ends this season, putting the veteran TE in a great spot this week. Despite the production last week, Gesicki has caught two or fewer passes in five games this season, which gives him a very low floor. Gesicki is ranked TE15 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, putting him firmly in the TE2 conversation.
Fantasy managers hoping for a touchdown may be able to look Gesicki's way this week.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson can be considered a potential starter when the Atlanta Falcons visit U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12. The veteran tight end has been a steady if unremarkable fantasy option who has largely outplayed his preseason draft position so far this season. The Iowa product ranks ninth among PPR tight ends, and he has a favorable rest-of-season outlook now that the Vikings reunited with quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has consistently targeted Hockenson in their time together.
The Falcons are directly in the middle of the pack against PPR tight ends, ranking 16th, but with 24 targets in the past four games, Hockenson is getting reliable volume. At No. 9 among fantasy tight ends in this week's RotoBaller rankings, Hockenson has starting potential in all formats.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Hunter Henry, Michael Mayer, T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Hunter Henry, Michael Mayer, T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki:
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