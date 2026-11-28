RotoBaller's updated Week 12 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The second half of the Week 12 slate will kick off in 24 hours. While many teams have already played, managers still face tough start/sit decisions with the fantasy football playoffs on the horizon. Below you will find our updated PPR Week 12 rankings to assist in those tough lineup calls.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 12 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|4
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|6
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|2
|7
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|8
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|2
|9
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|2
|10
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|11
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|2
|12
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|13
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|14
|George Pickens
|WR
|2
|15
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|16
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|17
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|3
|18
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|3
|19
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|3
|20
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|3
|21
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|3
|22
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|23
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|24
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|25
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|4
|26
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|27
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|4
|28
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|29
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|4
|30
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|31
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|32
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|33
|Blake Corum
|RB
|4
|34
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|4
|35
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|36
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|37
|Chris Olave
|WR
|5
|38
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|39
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|40
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|41
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|42
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|43
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|44
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|5
|45
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|46
|Drake London
|WR
|5
|47
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|5
|48
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|49
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|5
|50
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|5
|51
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|52
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|5
|53
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|6
|54
|Mike Evans
|WR
|6
|55
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|56
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|57
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|58
|George Kittle
|TE
|6
|59
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|6
|60
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|61
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|6
|62
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|6
|63
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|64
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|65
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|66
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|67
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|7
|68
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|69
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|70
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|7
|71
|David Montgomery
|RB
|7
|72
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|7
|73
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|7
|74
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|75
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|7
|76
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|77
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|78
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|7
|79
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|7
|80
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|81
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|82
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|83
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|7
|84
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|85
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|7
|86
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|8
|87
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|88
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|8
|89
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|8
|90
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|91
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|92
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|8
|93
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|8
|94
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|95
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|96
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|8
|97
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|8
|98
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|8
|99
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|8
|100
|Bam Knight
|RB
|8
|101
|Tank Dell
|WR
|8
|102
|Justice Hill
|RB
|9
|103
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|9
|104
|Woody Marks
|RB
|9
|105
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|106
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|9
|107
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|9
|108
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|9
|109
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|9
|110
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|111
|Malik Washington
|WR
|9
|112
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|113
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|114
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|115
|Darren Waller
|TE
|9
|116
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|9
|117
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|9
|118
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|9
|119
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|120
|Will Shipley
|RB
|9
|121
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|10
|122
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|10
|123
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|10
|124
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|10
|125
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|10
|126
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|10
|127
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|128
|AJ Barner
|TE
|10
|129
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|10
|130
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|131
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|132
|Evan Engram
|TE
|10
|133
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|10
|134
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|135
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|10
|136
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|137
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|10
|138
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|139
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|10
|140
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|141
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|10
|142
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|143
|Noah Fant
|TE
|11
|144
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|11
|145
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|11
|146
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|11
|147
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|11
|148
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|11
|149
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|11
|150
|Tai Felton
|WR
|11
|151
|Savion Williams
|WR
|11
|152
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|153
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|154
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|11
|155
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|156
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|11
|157
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|11
|158
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|11
|159
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|11
|160
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|11
|161
|Cade Otton
|TE
|11
|162
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|11
|163
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|11
|164
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|11
|165
|Jack Bech
|WR
|11
|166
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|11
|167
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|11
|168
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|12
|169
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|12
|170
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|12
|171
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|12
|172
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|173
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|12
|174
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|175
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|176
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|12
|177
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|12
|178
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|179
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|180
|Rachaad White
|RB
|12
|181
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|12
|182
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|183
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|184
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|185
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|12
|186
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|187
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|188
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|12
|189
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|190
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|191
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|192
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|12
|193
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|12
|194
|Chris Bell
|WR
|12
|195
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|12
|196
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|12
|197
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|12
|198
|Chris Blair
|WR
|12
|199
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|12
|200
|David Njoku
|TE
|13
|201
|Davis Allen
|TE
|13
|202
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|13
|203
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|13
|204
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|13
|205
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|13
|206
|Noah Gray
|TE
|13
|207
|Deion Burks
|WR
|13
|208
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|209
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|210
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|211
|Drew Sample
|TE
|13
|212
|Zay Jones
|WR
|13
|213
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|13
|214
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|13
|215
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|13
|216
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|13
|217
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|218
|Tory Horton
|WR
|13
|219
|Colbie Young
|WR
|13
|220
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|13
|221
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|13
|222
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|13
|223
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|13
|224
|John Metchie III
|WR
|13
|225
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|13
|226
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|13
|227
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|14
|228
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|14
|229
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|14
|230
|Myles Price
|WR
|14
|231
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|14
|232
|Sam Roush
|TE
|14
|233
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|14
|234
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|14
|235
|Ray Davis
|RB
|14
|236
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|14
|237
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|14
|238
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|14
|239
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|14
|240
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|14
|241
|Cody White
|WR
|14
|242
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|14
|243
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|244
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|14
|245
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|246
|Jack Endries
|TE
|14
|247
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|248
|Michael Carter
|RB
|14
|249
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|14
|250
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|251
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|14
|252
|Tyrell Shavers
|WR
|14
|253
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|14
|254
|Max Hurleman
|WR
|14
|255
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|14
|256
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|14
|257
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|14
|258
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|15
|259
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|15
|260
|Beaux Collins
|WR
|15
|261
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|15
|262
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|15
|263
|Keleki Latu
|TE
|15
|264
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|15
|265
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|15
|266
|Lan Larison
|RB
|15
|267
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|15
|268
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|15
|269
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|15
|270
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|271
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|15
|272
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|15
|273
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|274
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|275
|Nate Carter
|RB
|15
|276
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|15
|277
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|278
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|15
|279
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|280
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|281
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|282
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|283
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|284
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|285
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|286
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|15
|287
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|288
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|289
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|290
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|291
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|292
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|15
|293
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|16
|294
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|295
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|296
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|297
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|16
|298
|Mac Jones
|QB
|16
|299
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|16
|300
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|301
|Bryce Young
|QB
|16
|302
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|16
|303
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|304
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|305
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|16
|306
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|16
|307
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|16
|308
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|309
|DJ Uiagalelei
|QB
|16
|310
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|16
|311
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|16
|312
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|16
|313
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|16
|314
|New York Giants
|DST
|16
|315
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|16
|316
|New York Jets
|DST
|16
|317
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|318
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|16
|319
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|16
|320
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|16
|321
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|16
|322
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|16
|323
|Houston Texans
|DST
|16
|324
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|16
|325
|New England Patriots
|DST
|16
|326
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|16
|327
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|328
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|329
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|330
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|331
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|332
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|333
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|334
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|335
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|336
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|337
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|338
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|339
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|340
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|341
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|342
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|343
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|344
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|345
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|346
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|347
|Evan McPherson
|K
|17
|348
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|17
|349
|Cairo Santos
|K
|17
|350
|Jake Bates
|K
|17
|351
|Will Reichard
|K
|17
|352
|Tyler Bass
|K
|17
|353
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|17
|354
|Drew Stevens
|K
|17
|355
|Jason Sanders
|K
|17
|356
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|17
|357
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|358
|Jason Myers
|K
|17
|359
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|360
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|361
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|362
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|363
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|364
|Riley Patterson
|K
|18
|365
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|366
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|18
|367
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|368
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|369
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|370
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|371
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|372
|Brandon McManus
|K
|18
|373
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|18
|374
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|375
|Jake Moody
|K
Week 12 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. continues to warrant lineup consideration as his team prepares to play host to the struggling Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. The Vikings' offense has been among the worst in the NFL this season, yet the 10-year veteran has stayed productive, ranking 23rd among PPR running backs.
Jones saw his snap share shrink when running back Jordan Mason returned from injured reserve, but he has still earned high-value carries, scoring touchdowns in back-to-back games to salvage otherwise mundane performances.
The Falcons, however, rank 28th against half-PPR running backs and have regularly put their defense in bad positions with offensive turnovers. While managers probably have a tough time putting trust in the Minnesota offense, the matchup is good enough to put Jones in the conversation as an RB3/Flex. He's RotoBaller's No. 32 running back this week.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) caught two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in last week's 20-22 loss to the Washington Commanders. Higgins has now been held under 70 receiving yards in three straight games, but has scored three touchdowns in that span. The star wideout will get the chance to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.
The Saints defense has not allowed a ton of points to wide receivers this season because their run defense has been so poor. With quarterback Joe Burrow at the helm, the offense will likely funnel through the wide receivers while mixing in some dump-offs to the running backs. Higgins had three games with over 145 receiving yards from Weeks 4 to 8 and this could be the game where he eclipses the century mark again.
It should be noted that Higgins missed Friday's practice because he woke up with a sore hamstring, but coach Zac Taylor stated he should be good to go on Sunday. Higgins is ranked WR5 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a strong WR1 play this week. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on Higgins' pregame status because he has been officially listed as questionable for this week's contest.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has been a volatile fantasy asset all season, and managers should steer clear of him in Week 12. The 25-year-old saw a high target volume in Week 11 since star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was sidelined, but only hauled in two of 10 for 50 yards. This brings Tucker to 26 catches for 588 yards and four touchdowns through 11 games in 2026.
Week 12 is a tough matchup for the Raiders' receiving corps, with the Browns allowing just 147.3 average yards to receiving rooms this season. Tucker has only eclipsed 100 yards twice this season and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. He is RotoBaller's WR49 and is best left on the bench ahead of a difficult Sunday night matchup.
Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. has garnered five or more targets in six consecutive contests, but outside of a three-game stretch from Weeks 5-7 where he tallied four touchdowns, it hasn't amounted to much, recording just 29 receptions for 270 yards through 10 games. Week 12 doesn't look like the week when he'll turn it around, with a road matchup against Minnesota on deck.
The Vikings have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game this season (170.6) and the fewest receptions to opposing tight ends (37), while limiting TEs to the lowest fantasy points per game in PPR leagues. Those numbers even include last week's game in which George Kittle recorded two TDs, but Pitts will have a hard time replicating that success. The 6-foot-6 tight end projects as a low-end TE2 this week, ranking as the No. 19 TE overall at RotoBaller.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jordyn Tyson, Aaron Jones Sr., Tre Tucker, Tee Higgins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Jordyn Tyson, Aaron Jones Sr., Tre Tucker, Tee Higgins:
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