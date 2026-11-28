RotoBaller's updated Week 12 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.
Hello RotoBallers! The rest of the Week 12 slate kicks off on Sunday. Even though 10 teams have already taken the field, many tough lineup calls remain, especially at running back. Below you will find our updated RB PPR rankings for Week 12 to assist in those tough start/sit calls.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 12 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|2
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|6
|2
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|7
|2
|4
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|8
|2
|5
|James Cook III
|RB
|10
|2
|6
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|11
|3
|7
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|12
|3
|8
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|15
|3
|9
|Chase Brown
|RB
|16
|3
|10
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|17
|3
|11
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|19
|3
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|21
|3
|13
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|22
|3
|14
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|23
|3
|15
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|24
|4
|16
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|25
|4
|17
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|29
|4
|18
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|30
|5
|19
|Blake Corum
|RB
|33
|5
|20
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|36
|5
|21
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|39
|5
|22
|Breece Hall
|RB
|42
|5
|23
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|44
|5
|24
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|49
|5
|25
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|50
|6
|26
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|51
|6
|27
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|59
|6
|28
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|61
|6
|29
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|62
|7
|30
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|67
|7
|31
|David Montgomery
|RB
|71
|7
|32
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|75
|7
|33
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|77
|8
|34
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|85
|8
|35
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|88
|8
|36
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|91
|8
|37
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|94
|8
|38
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|95
|8
|39
|Bam Knight
|RB
|100
|8
|40
|Justice Hill
|RB
|102
|9
|41
|Woody Marks
|RB
|104
|9
|42
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|106
|9
|43
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|107
|9
|44
|Will Shipley
|RB
|120
|9
|45
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|129
|9
|46
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|131
|9
|47
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|134
|10
|48
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|144
|10
|49
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|163
|10
|50
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|169
|10
|51
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|170
|10
|52
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|174
|10
|53
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|175
|10
|54
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|176
|10
|55
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|178
|11
|56
|Rachaad White
|RB
|180
|11
|57
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|181
|11
|58
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|192
|11
|59
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|193
|11
|60
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|197
|11
|61
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|208
|11
|62
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|214
|11
|63
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|215
|12
|64
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|222
|12
|65
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|229
|12
|66
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|231
|12
|67
|Ray Davis
|RB
|235
|13
|68
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|240
|13
|69
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|242
|13
|70
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|247
|13
|71
|Michael Carter
|RB
|248
|13
|72
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|259
|13
|73
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|261
|13
|74
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|265
|14
|75
|Lan Larison
|RB
|266
|14
|76
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|271
|15
|77
|Nate Carter
|RB
|275
|15
|78
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|276
Week 12 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is on track to handle a substantial workload in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) is out for an extended period of time, leaving backup Tommy DeVito in line to start. DeVito only threw for 81 yards in relief of Maye in Week 12, so we would not be surprised if the Patriots adopt a run-heavy approach to take some pressure off the passing game.
TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is on injured reserve, so the run game should continue to go through Stevenson. He's had a pleasantly surprising season, ranking as the RB21 in PPR scoring with 403 rushing yards, 259 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.
It remains to be seen whether a DeVito-led offense can sustain drives to give Stevenson ample opportunities, but he's still a solid mid-to-low RB2 option this week. It also helps that he's facing off against a Chargers defense that has allowed the 13th-most rushing yards and seventh-most rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs in 2026. Stevenson checks in as the RB27 in RotoBaller's Week 12 fantasy football rankings.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has seemingly lost his grip on the team's RB1 job with Samaje Perine racking up more rushing and receiving yards in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. Brown struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing six times for just six yards. The veteran back also caught five passes for 30 yards, but his receiving output was overshadowed by Perine's 71 receiving yards on four catches.
In a backfield that feels more split than ever, Brown feels like a risky start even against one of the most favorable matchups for running backs. The New Orleans Saints will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The Saints defense has been one of the worst against opposing backs, but it's unclear how much of the work will go to Brown and how productive he will be with those opportunities.
Brown is ranked RB9 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a top-10 option at the position. This could very well be a get-right spot for Brown, given the matchup, but fantasy managers should brace for disappointment.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty could offer upside in Week 12 against the Browns in Cleveland. The former sixth-overall pick had 11 carries for 79 yards in a Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos, adding five catches for 90 yards and a receiving touchdown. While his ground-game efficiency continues to baffle fantasy managers, he maintains value since he leads all running backs with 507 receiving yards.
Jeanty's fantasy ceiling will be capped against the Browns if star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) returns to the gridiron. Then again, Cleveland's run defense has been as inconsistent this season, opening the door for the former Boise State star to make a big play. Jeanty is RotoBaller's RB19, and he is an RB2 across fantasy formats in this Week 12 matchup.
Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has quietly put together an impressive stretch of production, eclipsing 100 rushing yards in three of his last four games and recording at least 99 scrimmage yards in all four. With Tyjae Spears (knee) now on injured reserve, Pollard should continue to command the overwhelming majority of Tennessee's backfield opportunities.
He draws a difficult Week 12 matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense allowing just 89.6 rushing yards per game, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. However, Pollard managed to overcome an unfavorable game script against this very defense two weeks ago, hauling in eight receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown to supplement his 33 rushing yards. His receiving involvement and increasingly secure workload should keep him firmly in high-end RB2 territory despite the challenging matchup.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chase Brown, Ashton Jeanty, Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Chase Brown, Ashton Jeanty, Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson:
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