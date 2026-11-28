Nathan's wide receiver start 'em, sit 'em picks for fantasy football Week 12 lineups (2026). Read his expert WR start/sit advice for Jakobi Meyers, Antonio Williams, Chris Olave, and others.
With Thanksgiving behind us, fantasy managers prepare for a pivotal Sunday in the NFL. For the first time since Week 4, the NFL has no bye weeks, giving managers more options to consider in this important Week 12.
Last week, we went 5/6 on this start/sit list, with the only exception being the Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Antonio Williams had a big day, Carnell Tate found the endzone on a big play, and Rome Odunze, D.K. Metcalf, and Keenan Allen all struggled mightily.
As we hope to put together back-to-back strong lists, here are three receivers to start and three to bench in Week 12:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers should be in all starting lineups in Week 12, as he’s expected to see more targets on Sunday. In 10 games, Meyers has caught 33 of 53 targets for 493 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
With star wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder) ruled out with a reported “AC joint sprain,” Meyers will be the focal point of the Jaguars’ prolific passing attack. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having a great season, averaging a career high of 258.5 yards and 2.20 touchdowns per game.
Jaguars ruled out WR Parker Washington for Sunday’s game vs the Titans due to a shoulder injury he suffered during Thursday’s practice. Jaguars HC Liam Coen said the team considers Washington week to week. https://t.co/GiAhls9vrg
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026
Now they face the Tennessee Titans, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season. They’ve also given up the most receiving yards (210.2) and receptions (15.9). With their offense playing better, the Jaguars will need to score in Week 12.
With Washington out and an easy matchup against Tennessee, look for Meyers to be a safe, high-end option in Week 12.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
The Commanders' rookie wideout broke out last Monday night, and with an easy matchup this week, expect Williams to shine again. In Week 11, Williams caught 9 of 11 targets for 122 yards in the 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jayden Daniels to Antonio Willliams again!
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/Y7vPHatim3
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
His monster game set career highs in receptions, targets, and yards, as he led the way for the Commanders. Postgame, quarterback Jayden Daniels said Williams will “skyrocket from here,” and the rookie proved he can be trusted with two huge receptions on the team’s final drive that set up the game-winning field goal.
The Commanders signed Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad, which likely throws a wrench in Williams’ end-of-season value, but he should be in the starting lineup for fantasy managers until Aiyuk ramps up.
Williams now faces an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. They’ve struggled against the pass, allowing the fourth-most passing yards (2,649) and the most passing touchdowns (25) in the NFL this season.
The rookie wideout is looking to build on his massive breakout last week, and with a great matchup, expect Williams to produce once again.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas will hope to bounce back in Week 12 after multiple drops last week. In seven games this season, Douglas has hauled in 24 of 45 targets for 397 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.1 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
Since returning from a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him early in the season, Douglas has been the team’s leading receiver, totaling at least eight targets and 70 yards in three of his last five games. Last week, the rookie had 10 targets, including three endzone targets, but managed only two receptions for 30 yards against the Buffalo Bills.
He faces a New York Jets secondary that has struggled over the last four weeks, including allowing big games to Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, and D.J. Moore. Earlier this season, Douglas caught two passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns against this defense.
Caleb Douglas took this one all the way.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hb8mEQrB80
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
With more targets expected in Week 12, Douglas is set for a major bounce-back against this Jets defense, so feel comfortable starting him in all leagues.
Week 12 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
We’re taking a risk with this prediction, but New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave may struggle in Week 12. After a scorching start to the 2026 season, Olave has caught 33 of 54 targets for 375 yards and one touchdown in the six games since Week 5, averaging just 10 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
Whether it’s Tyler Shough’s struggles, defenses keying in more on Olave, or the return of rookie Jordyn Tyson, the offense has declined, and Olave has been significantly affected. Since Week 5, the Saints’ offense has averaged 18.3 points and 181 passing yards per game, both of which rank in the bottom six in the NFL.
He faces a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Their top cornerback, D.J. Turner, has been one of the NFL's top cornerbacks, allowing just 0.47 yards per route run and slowing down wide receivers Drake London, Stefon Diggs, and DK Metcalf over the past three weeks.
Heading into tonight's game against the Commanders, Bengals CB DJ Turner has the lowest target rate (9%) of any cornerback in the NFL with a minimum of 200 coverage snaps.
Teams just aren't throwing in his direction.
(via Next Gen Stats)
— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 23, 2026
Most importantly, weather is expected to affect Cincinnati on Sunday. There’s currently an 89% chance of rain at kickoff, and high winds are also expected.
Now, Olave is obviously not a must-sit this week, but his struggles have gone unnoticed by many over the past six weeks. With a tough matchup, inclement weather, and the Saints' offensive struggles, Olave is very risky in Week 12.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver McConkey is back on the Sit ‘Em list, despite a favorable Week 12 matchup. In seven games, McConkey has caught 22 of 32 targets for 323 yards and three touchdowns, though he missed several games with injuries.
2026 has been a nightmare season for McConkey, with the Chargers' offense falling apart under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The Chargers rank 31st in points per game (16.8), 26th in total yards per game (288.1), and 29th in passing yards per game (164.7).
Despite Justin Herbert being a proven all-world talent at quarterback, this new offense simply cannot produce through the air. With Herbert out with a concussion for Week 12, undrafted rookie D.J. Uiagalelei is set to start.
While the Patriots’ defense has been awful against wide receivers this season, there’s no way fantasy managers can trust McConkey without Herbert in the lineup. Expect the Chargers to run the ball a lot with Omarion Hampton and to play a conservative game plan in Uiagalelei’s first career start.
Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders
After a breakout performance in Week 11, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech has become a startable option for fantasy managers, but that may come back to bite them on Sunday. He had eight receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos, who played without star tight end Brock Bowers.
While Bowers is trending toward not playing in Week 12 after missing Friday’s practice, Bech is not a safe lineup call. He had a great game, but it was his only game with over 50 receiving yards in his 23 career games.
The Raiders still have Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and tight end Michael Mayer, alongside running back Ashton Jeanty, who could be their most productive receiving option in Week 12.
He faces a Cleveland Browns defense that has allowed the 13th-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Most importantly, the weather could be a major factor on Sunday, with a 95% chance of rain and high winds.
Fantasy managers are excited about the young, promising receiver’s breakout game last week, but a tougher matchup and bad weather make Bech far too risky to trust in Week 12.
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