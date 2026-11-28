Bruno's Week 12 fantasy football RB start/sit picks for 2026. Get lineup advice for Breece Hall, Cam Skattebo, Omarion Hampton, and more.
Cam Skattebo had a quiet game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Zach Charbonnet had his busiest rushing day of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. I’d start Skattebo first this week. The New York Giants visit the Indianapolis Colts, while the Seattle Seahawks draw a San Francisco 49ers defense giving up the fewest rushing yards per game.
Friday’s injury reports moved Chris Rodriguez Jr. up my flex list. Jacksonville has an opening in its backfield, and the Los Angeles Chargers will play without Justin Herbert. I’d start Rodriguez over Omarion Hampton for that last spot.
Breece Hall stays in an RB2 slot in 12-team PPR leagues even if the New York Jets keep splitting carries. He’s had enough work as a receiver to come through in games the Jets have had to chase, which matters if the rushing volume from last week’s win comes down.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 12 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Chris Rodriguez Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville’s running backs got 30 carries in their 40-23 win over the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago. The starter took 26 of them, and Rodriguez got the other four for five yards. Jacksonville ruled its lead back out of the rematch with ankle and foot injuries after he missed all three practices.
Rodriguez is next on the depth chart. He practiced fully all week with a hand injury and carries no game designation. Against the Giants, he played 27 offensive snaps to LeQuint Allen Jr.’s 14 and gained 41 yards on five touches.
Head coach Liam Coen called for the whole backfield to pitch in, and both Allen and Ameer Abdullah are available. Rodriguez has four catches in his last four games. Most of his fantasy value this week would come from taking over a bigger share of the rushing work.
Tennessee has allowed 127.1 rushing yards and 1.4 rushing touchdowns per game. Rodriguez has scored four times on the ground this season, including from the two against the Baltimore Ravens. The chance to get double-digit carries alongside that scoring work makes him a flex start.
Breece Hall - New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
There was enough rushing work to go around in the win over the Chargers. Hall ran 20 times for 86 yards, and Braelon Allen took 16 carries for 75 yards. Hall also caught all three of his targets for 14 yards, including a touchdown from Geno Smith. That receiving work is what separates the two for PPR purposes.
Geno to Breece Hall for a Jets TD!
NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Hall caught seven passes for 93 yards in the two games before that win. The Jets lost both by at least 19 points. Against the Buffalo Bills, Hall turned 11 carries into 41 yards and still got over 100 scrimmage yards thanks to four catches for 67 yards.
The Miami Dolphins held opponents to 3.9 yards per carry through Week 11, so Hall could have to earn his rushing yards. They’ve also faced nearly 30 rushing attempts per game. Allen ran for 104 yards on 17 carries in the first meeting, when Hall was sidelined and the Jets spent the afternoon playing from behind.
Allen has a case for double-digit carries again after the first meeting. Keep Hall in as an RB2. He’s cleared 80 scrimmage yards in every game since returning from a quadriceps injury in Week 9, with the catches giving him room to get there on fewer carries.
Cam Skattebo - New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis has allowed 4.7 yards per carry this season and given up at least 165 rushing yards in three of its last four games. The Giants can give Skattebo the same work he saw against Jacksonville and get a very different result against this front.
Skattebo gained 34 yards on 14 carries and lost a fumble against the Jaguars. He still took all but one of the carries that went to Giants running backs, including one from the one-yard line. His seven targets were second on the team. He kept the touches that matter most in PPR even on a rough rushing day.
Skattebo put up 122 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns on 21 touches against the Washington Commanders in Week 10. That included a score from the one and a 34-yard gain through the air. In his previous appearance, he ran for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans.
SKATTEBO. PAYDIRT. BACKFLIPS FOR ALL.
NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
Start Skattebo as a high-end RB2. He gets the edge over Hall if there’s room for only one. Skattebo has the clearer hold on his team’s carries, and the Colts give him the better chance to turn those carries into yards.
Week 12 Concerns - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Omarion Hampton - Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots
The Chargers ruled Herbert out Friday after he missed all three practices with a concussion. DJ Uiagalelei will make his first NFL start against the New England Patriots. He attempted seven passes in his only appearance this season, a relief outing against Houston. How often he’ll look for Hampton is still an open question.
Hampton ran for 89 yards on 14 carries against the Jets and caught one pass for four yards. That added up to 10.3 PPR points. He’s caught just two passes in his last three games, so he needs a strong rushing line or a touchdown to make a flex start pay off.
Keaton Mitchell is out with a knee injury, which leaves Los Angeles with fewer options behind Hampton. Kimani Vidal played 26 offensive snaps to Hampton’s 33 last week and gained 54 yards on nine touches. That’s enough work to keep Vidal involved when the Chargers have to throw or spell Hampton.
Tommy DeVito will start for New England with Drake Maye out. If Los Angeles can keep the game close, Hampton has a chance to get the kind of volume he saw in the win at Baltimore, when he gained 105 yards and scored on 22 carries.
New England allows 106.1 rushing yards per game, and the Chargers averaged 16.8 points per game with Herbert starting. I’d use Hampton as a fallback flex with a new quarterback and little recent receiving work to offset a slow day on the ground.
Zach Charbonnet - Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Charbonnet handled 20 carries for 94 yards and played 72% of the offensive snaps in Seattle’s win over the Raiders before the bye. Jadarian Price took nine carries and scored the team’s only rushing touchdown from 12 yards out. Charbonnet has led Seattle in carries in both games since his Week 8 debut.
San Francisco entered Week 12 allowing an NFL-low 81.2 rushing yards per game. Charbonnet carried 36 times and caught one pass in the two wins before the bye. Price caught five passes over the same stretch. If the Seahawks have to throw more, Charbonnet has little receiving work to lean on.
Quarterback Sam Darnold and left tackle Charles Cross are set to return for Seattle. San Francisco will start Mac Jones in place of the injured Brock Purdy, which could help Seattle stick with the run. Charbonnet will still be running behind a line missing right tackle Abraham Lucas and left guard Quenton Nelson.
Move Charbonnet down to a low-end flex. I’d play Rodriguez ahead of him for the better shot at a rushing touchdown. Charbonnet is the first back I’d turn to among the three concerns if I needed carries.
Woody Marks - Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Houston Texans gave David Montgomery 26 carries in his return from a groin injury against Indianapolis, and he ran for 107 yards. He also caught three passes for 17 yards and drew a third-down target inside the 10. His work as a receiver matters to Woody Marks as much as the carry count.
Marks has cleared concussion protocol, according to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. He practiced fully all week and has no game designation against Baltimore. In his last two appearances, he got 18 carries against the Chargers and 12 against the Cleveland Browns while Montgomery was out. Emari Demercado was also in the mix, with seven carries against Cleveland.
Baltimore allows 109.6 rushing yards per game. The bigger question for Marks is how Houston divides the work with Montgomery available. In Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, Montgomery got 10 carries to Marks’ six. That game shows how much Marks’ rushing workload can shrink when both are healthy.
Sit Marks in 12-team PPR. He’s caught one pass in each of his last three appearances. If Montgomery takes the first crack at the early-down work, there’s little production through the air to make up for the lost carries.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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