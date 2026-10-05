👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Unexpected Boom Performances: Fantasy Football Risers Include Kirk Cousins, Emanuel Wilson, Keon Coleman, and more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Keon Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Frank's fantasy football risers, breakouts, waiver wire sleepers for Week 5 of 2026. Are these unexpected booms legit for Kirk Cousins, Emanuel Wilson, Romeo Doubs, Keon Coleman, and T.J. Hockenson?

As usual, Week 4 of the 2026 NFL regular season had more surprises, including spike weeks from players you wouldn't expect. Sunday's action was capped off by an absolute shootout between the Lions and Panthers.

On this page, we're going to take a look at some "unexpected booms," which are surprise spike weeks from players who either went late in drafts or were available on the waiver wire. The main theme of this week's article? Once again, the main theme of this article involves players who had bigger roles due to injuries to teammates. Some include veterans who came out of nowhere to blow up.

To that end, keep reading about Kirk Cousins, Emanuel Wilson, Romeo Doubs, Keon Coleman, and T.J. Hockenson. We'll recommend what you should do with these players, predicting whether it was a one-game wonder or if this type of production is sustainable.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Kirk Cousins, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins continues to look comfortable in Klint Kubiak's offense, putting together his best performance of the season in Week 4 against the Chiefs. Cousins completed 31-of-52 passes for 365 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the Raiders' 30-27 loss. He also completed a two-point conversion during Las Vegas' fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

Cousins has now thrown for 1,026 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions through four games. Those numbers are enough to put him firmly on the streaming radar, especially when the Raiders get into matchups where they're likely to throw at a high rate. Kubiak's offense has clearly been a good fit for Cousins, who has looked much more effective than he did during his time in Atlanta.

This start also gives Cousins some job security with No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings. Mendoza is obviously the long-term answer in Las Vegas, but there's little reason for the Raiders to rush the rookie onto the field while Cousins is playing this well. As long as the veteran continues to move the offense, Mendoza can remain learning from the sidelines.

Cousins gets a tougher assignment in Week 5 with a road matchup against the Patriots. New England is coming off an impressive win over Buffalo and represents a significant step up defensively from some of the opponents Cousins has faced early in the season. While Cousins has earned his way onto the streaming radar, this isn't the week I'd use him. Keep him in mind for softer matchups.

 

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Emanuel Wilson took full advantage of an expanded role in Week 4, rushing 21 times for 81 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 39 yards and another score in Seattle's win over the Chargers. It was an impressive performance for a player who had primarily been used as a backup before injuries opened the door for more work.

There should still be an opportunity for Wilson to remain fantasy-relevant in the short term. Jadarian Price was placed on injured reserve with a chest injury. Zach Charbonnet is getting closer to returning after being designated to return from the PUP list, but after such a long absence, Seattle may ease him back into action rather than immediately giving him a full workload.

That could give us another week or two of useful production from Wilson. Even once Charbonnet is activated, Wilson's Week 4 performance should earn him touches while Seattle figures out its backfield rotation. He's more of a short-term waiver addition than someone I'd expect to hold significant value all season, but there's enough opportunity here to make him worth holding.

The timing also works in Wilson's favor, as the Seahawks get a banged-up 49ers defense in Week 5. That's a much more appealing spot than it normally would be against San Francisco. Wilson belongs on the streaming radar as an RB2/flex option for at least one more week.

 

Romeo Doubs, WR, New England Patriots

Romeo Doubs finally delivered the type of spike week fantasy managers were hoping for in Week 4, catching six passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns in New England's 29-26 win over Buffalo. It was easily his best performance of the season, and a reminder that Doubs still has enough red-zone ability to provide usable weeks in this Patriots offense.

The problem is that his production has been extremely volatile. Doubs was held without a catch in Week 1, followed that up with three catches for 96 yards in Week 2, then managed only three receptions for 49 yards in New England's ugly Week 3 loss to Jacksonville. A lot of that inconsistency can be tied to Drake Maye, who has been all over the place to start the season. He threw three touchdowns against Buffalo, but had three turnovers the previous week against Jacksonville.

That makes Doubs more of a matchup-dependent streamer than someone I'd trust every week. The two-touchdown performance puts him firmly on the waiver-wire radar, especially because he has shown the ability to generate chunk plays and earn looks near the end zone. But we're still dealing with a receiver attached to an inconsistent passing attack, so there are going to be quiet games mixed in with these spike weeks.

For now, I'd only be comfortable using Doubs when New England gets a favorable matchup against a vulnerable secondary or in games where the Patriots are likely to throw at a higher rate. He's worth adding after this performance, but don't chase the touchdowns and immediately treat him like an every-week WR3.

 

 

Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills

Keon Coleman delivered his first true spike week of the season in Week 4, catching 6-of-7 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's 29-26 loss to New England. It was easily his best performance of the year and a reminder of the upside that comes with playing alongside Josh Allen.

Coleman also benefited from DJ Moore leaving the game in the first half with a shoulder injury. Moore finished with only one catch for 11 yards before exiting, which opened up more opportunities for Coleman to operate as one of Allen's primary targets. The encouraging news for Buffalo is that Moore's injury reportedly isn't considered a long-term issue, so Coleman may not see this type of volume every week.

Still, this was the type of performance that puts Coleman back on the fantasy radar. His size and ability to make plays downfield give him plenty of touchdown upside in one of the league's best offenses. There will likely be some volatility even without Moore, but Coleman is worth a look.

Up next is a road matchup against the Rams, which has the potential to turn into a shootout. That's exactly the type of game environment where Coleman becomes interesting as a FLEX option, particularly if Moore is limited or unable to play.

 

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

T.J. Hockenson came out of nowhere to catch all 13 of his targets for 119 yards in Minnesota's 15-10 win over Miami. It was his first 100-yard game since 2024 and a massive jump from the 76 receiving yards he had combined for through the first three weeks.

More importantly, we're starting to see some rapport between Hockenson and Kyler Murray. Murray repeatedly looked his way when the Vikings needed to move the chains. The veteran quarterback seemed to settle into more of a rhythm as the game went along. Hockenson was clearly his safety valve, which is encouraging considering how productive Murray was with Trey McBride during his time in Arizona.

Tight end is volatile enough that this type of usage immediately puts Hockenson back on the fantasy radar. If Murray continues getting more comfortable in Kevin O'Connell's offense, Hockenson should have a much better chance of providing consistent TE1 production.

Up next is a road matchup against the Saints, which looks like another strong spot. New Orleans was just shredded by Raiders tight ends, with Brock Bowers returning to catch 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Michael Mayer was also involved in a Las Vegas offense that leaned heavily on multiple-tight-end sets. Given what we just saw from Hockenson and Murray, the veteran is worth a look here.

5.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5
Unexpected Boom Performances: Are They Legit?
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
Monday Night Football Betting Picks Week 4



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Lamar Jackson

Scheduled to Undergo MRI
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Puka Nacua

Roasts Eagles' D in Return From Injury
Nico Collins

Crushes Expectations With Monster Game In Return
Kyren Williams

Has Monster Game In Comeback Win Over Eagles
Jonathan Taylor

Rushes for Two Scores in Big Win Over Commanders
Zay Flowers

Posts Massive Performance in Win
Malik Nabers

is Impressive in Week 4 Victory
CeeDee Lamb

Erupts for 189 Yards Versus Texans
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Kenneth Walker

Dominates in Week 4 Win
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Mikel Brown Jr.

Upgraded to Some Contact Work
Tobias Harris

Out for Preseason with Calf Strain
Lamar Jackson

"Week-to-Week," Pending MRI
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Simon Edvinsson

Wants Out of Detroit
Jalen Coker

Ruled Out for Sunday Night Football Vs. Lions
Alexey Toropchenko

to Be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Jake DeBrusk

Remains Out Sunday
Ladd McConkey

Ruled Out with Foot Injury
Gustav Forsling

a Game-Time Call Sunday
Brad Marchand

Set for Season Debut Sunday
Dak Prescott

has Throwing Hand Wrapped After Sunday's Victory
Rashee Rice

Downgraded to Doubtful with Hamstring Injury
Drake Maye

Bounces Back in Huge Win
Lamar Jackson

Seen Leaving in Walking Boot
Lamar Jackson

Considered Day-to-Day With Ankle Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
RJ Barrett

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Opener
Khris Middleton

Held Out of Scrimmage for Ramp-Up
Alexandre Sarr

Set to Ramp Up to Full Contact
Isaiah Jackson

Eyes Starting Center Role
Al Horford

Set to Play in Sunday's Preseason Opener Against Clippers
Draymond Green

Set to Suit Up for Warriors Preseason Opener on Sunday
Donovan Mitchell

100 Percent Committed to Cavs
Stephen Curry

to See Action Only in First Half of Warriors Preseason Opener
Oliver Kapanen

Remains Out Saturday
Benjamin Kindel

Ready to Face Canadiens
Mackie Samoskevich

Activated From Injured Reserve
Jake DeBrusk

Unavailable Saturday Due to Illness
Bowen Byram

Won't Play Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Officially Available Saturday
Aleksander Barkov

Panthers Place Aleksander Barkov on Long-Term Injured Reserve
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Alex Tuch

Starts Life in Washington With Two-Goal Outing
Leo Carlsson

Opens Season With Multi-Point Effort
Zach Edey

Remains on Track for Opening Night
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Players To Cut Before Week 5?
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5
Unexpected Boom Performances: Are They Legit?
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown