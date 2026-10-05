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NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Falcons vs. Saints Monday Night Showdown

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Tyler Shough - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, QB Streamers, DFS Picks

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Falcons vs. Saints Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, October 5, 2026.

In This Article hide
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

Monday Night Football is back, and you know that I've got you covered with another NFL DFS breakdown. We had a bit more success on Thursday. Darnell Washington came up big with a touchdown. If Michael Pittman Jr. had done just about anything, then it really would have been a great night. Roman Wilson definitely ended up being the move; alas, we move on to tonight's MNF slate!

We have an NFC South showdown on deck for us tonight. Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons travel to New Orleans to take on Tyler Shough and the Saints. I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 4, Falcons vs. Saints on October 5, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Bijan Robinson - RB, $17.7K (DK), $20.1K (FD)

I will not make the same mistake twice. I didn't have nearly enough Bijan Robinson when I wrote up the article against the Packers last week, so I won't do that again. In fact, this matchup is one of the best in the league. So far this season, the Saints are giving up 115 rushing yards per game to running backs, which is good for second-most in the league, and on top of that, the third-most rushing touchdowns to RBs.

Robinson has been a menace to opposing defenses. He just gouged a decent Packers run defense for 194 yards alone. Imagine what he can do to a Saints team that gave up 156 yards to Jahmyr Gibbs. Robinson is seeing nearly 64% of all rushing attempts this season, and Brian Robinson Jr. poses nearly no threat when it comes to stealing usage.

Robinson's ability to be used in the receiving game adds another layer. Look for him to control the game on the ground, and if the Falcons get an early lead, that only seals the deal.

Tyler Shough - QB, $14.4K (DK), $19.2K (FD)

Shough has been a great addition to this Saints team; all that experience in college has really paid off for him. He has really blossomed into an excellent QB. It really seems that Kellen Moore has a lot of trust in Shough. In the first three games, he has averaged 44 pass attempts and over 305 passing yards per game. With Travis Etienne Jr. down, the running game falls to veteran Alvin Kamara and fourth-year pro Kendre Miller.

The Saints have played from behind in a couple of these games, which has allowed Shough to boost those numbers. With the running game in question, I expect the Saints to stick with what works and let Shough cook.

He has plenty of options to throw to in the passing game. Juwan Johnson and Chris Olave have had monster games this season, as well as their WR2, Devaughn Vele. Noah Fant is questionable for this game, so I do expect Kamara to get some extra run in the short game.

Other Captains/MVPs: Chris Olave, Drake London

 

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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Chris Olave - WR, $10.8K (DK), $12.2K (FD)

Olave has been one of those spots in fantasy that I'm glad I trusted this season. He has been elite, and the big thing for him is his availability. Shough has shown his love for his WR1; he is averaging 12 targets and 125 receiving yards per game. If he can find the end zone more, he could finish as one of the top WRs in the NFL this season.

The Atlanta secondary hasn't been fantastic this season. They have given up the fourth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs. Both Christian Watson and Jalen Coker had fantastic games against this Falcons secondary. Olave plays his fair share across the field. If he can avoid Billy Bowman Jr. in the slot, though, that's ideal.

Olave will thrive on the edges. He is averaging .60 fantasy points per route run, which is among the best in the league.

Juwan Johnson - TE, $7.4K (DK), $8.6K (FD)

Keeping it here with the Saints, the other receiving option I'm going to have a lot of is Juwan Johnson. Fant is questionable, and if he doesn't play, then Johnson's usage is going to skyrocket. Johnson is already a staple in the red zone this season, with a 29.4% red zone target percentage. He has three touchdowns and is third on the team in targets.

The Falcons are giving up the fifth-most touchdowns to opposing TEs this season. They have also been about middle of the pack in terms of receiving yards as well. If Fant does end up being out, expect Johnson to see an uptick in snaps and targets. If the Falcons get Shough uncomfortable, then Johnson could be used as a checkdown option as well.

I expect a ton of passing volume from the Saints in this one, so Olave and Johnson should get peppered with targets.

Other Flex Options: Alvin Kamara, Michael Penix Jr., Devaughn Vele

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Kyle Pitts Sr. - TE, $5.8K (DK), $4.6K (FD)

I can't believe I am even mentioning Kyle Pitts Sr. I'm hoping a second week with Penix is going to be just what the doctor ordered, and he has the elite game most of the fantasy community has been waiting on. He played in just under 60% of snaps last week, getting one less snap than fellow TE Charlie Woerner. The Saints have given up the third-most receiving yards to opposing TEs this season and the 10th-most receiving TDs.

Obviously Pitts is no Brock Bowers, but Bowers went ballistic for 116 yards last week against the Saints. If the Falcons are smart, they will look for any way to get Pitts involved because the Saints have shown they don't have an answer for it. This is the perfect get-right spot for Pitts, and with him being as cheap as he is, I'll take one last shot on Pitts (he says for at least the 15th time).

Olamide Zaccheaus - WR, $2K (DK), $4.2K (FD)

Keeping it here with the Falcons, as they have some solid options in terms of value on this slate. Olamide Zaccheaus has a great matchup, and that's the main reason I wanted to mention him. By no means has Zaccheaus really been getting much done in terms of production this season, but he is playing quite a bit. Zaccheaus played the third-most snaps in the WR core last week and has primarily seen a lot of work in the slot.

Playing in the slot has made for a fantasy gold mine. He should line up against Jonas Sanker, who has given up .40 fantasy points per route this season while playing 50% of his snaps in the slot. This should give Zaccheaus a great spot to get open. If Penix looks his way, it could be a great value spot. I want a ton of guys at the top, so getting as much value as possible will be critical.

Other Value Options: Bryce Lance, Jahan Dotson, Noah Fant (if he plays)

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on DraftKings. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

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