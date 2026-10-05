Rob's Week 5 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 5 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.
Fantasy football has become a war of attrition. On some levels, maybe it always was. However, the first four weeks of this season feel unlike anything we've experienced before. Bye weeks have not even started yet, and teams are already scrambling to fill starting lineups.
This year, more than any other, requires fantasy managers to constantly be scouring the waiver wire. Even if your roster has been lucky enough to avoid the injury bug, you must be prepared, because if the first four weeks have told us anything, it's that it's only a matter of time.
The waiver wire is crucial to making the playoffs, and here at RotoBaller, we want to make sure you walk away as your league's champion. To help you do that, be sure to also check out our free Who Should I Pickup? tool and compare up to four free agent players at once - we'll tell you who to pick up.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5
Must-Add
Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles - 15.6% Rostered
Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles - 0.6% Rostered
Saquon Barkley left the game with a hamstring injury, and given how he pulled up and gingerly walked off the field with help, fantasy managers should expect a multiple-week exit. Especially since he's also been dealing with a stinger.
Bigsby got hurt in this too, so fantasy managers will need to track it throughout the week. Before getting hurt, this duo worked as a traditional two-man backfield. Bigsby was the early-down back, and Shipley handled the long-down-and-distance and passing situations.
#Eagles RB Usage Week 4 (Saquon Barkley left early)
- Tank Bigsby: 48% snaps, 14 carries, 8 routes, 1 target (55 yds)
- Will Shipley: 47% snaps, 6 carries, 14 routes, 1 target (23 yds)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 4, 2026
If Bigsby can't play in Week 5, Shipley would have RB2 value as long as Bigsby and Barkley remain out. If Bigsby wasn't hurt, he has the more fantasy-friendly role and should be the one fantasy managers prioritize.
However, since he's hurt, Shipley might have higher upside if Bigsby also misses next week, as is expected for Barkley. This backfield is one fantasy managers need to track until waivers are due; both players should be on your radar.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins - 62.4% Rostered
He won't be available in any 12-team league, but in 10-team leagues, fantasy managers should check their waiver wire. De'Von Achane is out for the season, and Gordon has now found the end zone in back-to-back weeks. He finished Week 4 with 100 yards on nine carries and caught two passes.
Ollie Gordon II scores the first TD of the game 🐬
MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/03j9SWZ3Wk
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Achane was struggling before his injury, so don't expect these performances to continue, but fantasy managers should value Gordon as an RB3 moving forward. There will be some ugly weeks because the Dolphins are terrible, but the volume should be there.
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks - 58.2% Rostered
Charbonnet started practicing this past weekend and is eligible to return in Week 5. With Jadarian Price now on IR, Charbonnet could become Seattle's No. 1 running back immediately upon his return. Seattle will clearly continue using a committee approach, but Charbonnet will be their preferred goal-line back.
He should be viewed as a high-end RB3 upon return, with RB2 value and high touchdown equity. He's a must-add in any 10-team league, but he's likely unavailable in any competitive 12-team league.
Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks - 49.9% Rostered
With Price on IR, Seattle turned to Wilson in a big way this past weekend. He finished with 21 carries, 81 rushing yards, and a score. He also added three catches for 39 yards and another score. He finished with 25.5 half-PPR points.
#Seahawks Week 4 RB Usage
- Emanuel Wilson: 59% snaps, 21 carries, 8 routes, 4 targets (120 yds, 2 TDs)
- George Holani: 38% snaps, 7 carries, 9 routes, 1 target (20 yds)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 4, 2026
George Holani is now a forgotten piece of this backfield. Even though Charbonnet's return is imminent, it's still worth adding Wilson to see how this backfield shakes out in the meantime.
RB3s and RB4s
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings - 54.0% Rostered
Mason is on IR but can return in Week 6. Before being placed on IR, he was Minnesota's early-down running back, with Aaron Jones Sr. used as the team's change-of-pace and pass-catching back. Kyler Murray and the Minnesota offense have disappointed, limiting his touchdown upside.
Mason should still be viewed as a touchdown-dependent RB3 and a quality bench player as we approach bye weeks, especially with the increasing number of injuries.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans - 51.9% Rostered
Marks is the No. 2 running back in Houston behind David Montgomery, but Marks has played well, and reports before Week 4 indicated he had earned more work. That didn't materialize this past weekend, but interestingly enough, Marks got the goal-line touch and found the end zone.
Marks should be viewed as an RB4 with RB3 upside if Montgomery gets hurt. Unfortunately, Marks hasn't been as involved in the passing game as fantasy managers would like, but this is trending toward a 50/50 committee.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 28.2% Rostered
In Week 3, Arizona looked on the verge of making Jeremiyah Love their workhorse running back. Week 4 certainly dialed back those expectations. Allgeier finished playing more snaps even though Love ended the game with more touches.
Interestingly, Allgeier finished with more routes run, targets, and catches. Allgeier is a touchdown-dependent RB4, but he has high contingency value if Love misses time.
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 18.2% Rostered
Mitchell played more snaps than Kimani Vidal and Omarion Hampton. He ran more routes than both, earned more targets, and received more carries. Mitchell played 26 snaps and the other two played 25 apiece, so this is now an ugly three-man backfield. For fantasy, that's not ideal.
#Chargers Week 4 RB Usage
- Keaton Mitchell: 38% snaps, 10 carries, 13 routes, 6 targets (63 yds)
- Kimani Vidal: 37% snaps, 5 carries, 14 routes, 3 targets (36 yds, TD)
- Omarion Hampton: 32% snaps, 9 carries, 9 routes, 2 targets (53 yds, TD)
Absolute nightmare for fantasy
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 4, 2026
However, Mitchell has home-run speed, and he seems to at least be the 1A, although Hampton did get the goal-line touch. Mitchell's value seems to be on the rise, but this is an ugly committee on a losing team. However, that could actually work in Mitchell's favor as he's the team's primary pass-catching back. He's worth adding.
Bench Stashes
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers - 48.9% Rostered
In Weeks 2 and 3, the Packers employed an ugly three-man backfield. This past weekend, Lloyd clearly led the team in snaps with 33. No one else had more than 17. He finished with seven carries but did little with them, totaling 13 yards.
He did, however, catch all five of his targets for 36 yards. The offensive line played better today, which is encouraging for the entire offense. Lloyd is an RB4 with some upside if he could play with a little more efficiency.
However, he put the ball on the ground again, even though the team didn't lose. Fumbles have become an issue. His fantasy value could change with every given week. This backfield is very, very fluid.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints - 17.2% Rostered
Travis Etienne Jr. is currently on IR and won't be eligible to return until Week 9. In Week 1, when Alvin Kamara was inactive, Miller had nine carries and a score. Now that Etienne is on IR, Miller will be competing for touches with Kamara.
Kamara has been woefully inefficient for years, and while he still possesses above-average receiving skills, he has struggled mightily as a rusher. Miller could very well operate as the team's primary ball-carrier until Etienne returns and could be the team's goal-line back. He might provide RB4 value over the next few weeks.
Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers - 6.2% Rostered
Johnson continues to be more efficient than Lloyd, and with the offensive line reinforcements, this team's running attack could see a boost in coming weeks. If one back seems most likely to take advantage of that, it's Johnson. Lloyd is the team's preferred pass-catching back, but don't be surprised if Johnson eventually becomes the early-down back.
Matt LaFleur on the #Packers issue of fumbling the ball: “A great teacher is the bench.” https://t.co/8JbBsxCm4C
— Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) October 4, 2026
Lloyd fumbled in the fourth quarter against the Jets and fumbled again today. Unfortunately, so did Johnson; however, Lloyd has had a fumbling problem since college. If Johnson gets more early-down work, he could become the more valuable fantasy asset in the Packers' backfield.
Pure Handcuffs
- Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 20.3% Rostered
- Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 21.3% Rostered
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 17.3% Rostered
- Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 6.4% Rostered
- Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts - 0.9% Rostered
- Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 27.4% Rostered
- Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 8.8% Rostered
- Najee Harris, New York Giants - 8.0% Rostered
- Tyler Goodson, Dallas Cowboys - 0.2% Rostered
- Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions - 0.9% Rostered
- Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 40.7% Rostered
- Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins - 25.8% Rostered
- Isaiah Davis, New York Jets - 8.4% Rostered
Deep League Stashes
- Ty Johnson, Buffalo Bills - 1.4% Rostered
- Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 0.5% Rostered
- George Holani, Seattle Seahawks - 3.3% Rostered
- Emari Demercado, Dallas Cowboys - 0.8% Rostered
- Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders - 2.3% Rostered
- Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans - 0.8% Rostered
- Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders - 0.7% Rostered
- Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers - 1.5% Rostered
- Demond Claiborne, Minnesota Vikings - 0.6% Rostered
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants - 2.2% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 24.4% Rostered
- James Conner, Arizona Cardinals - 3.2% Rostered
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5
Must Add
KC Concepcion Jr., Cleveland Browns - 50.8% Rostered
The Browns' offense is playing better in recent weeks. A big part of that has been Deshaun Watson's play, which has elevated the entire offense. Rookie pass-catchers Denzel Boston and Concepcion have also helped a lot.
Concepcion has five or more targets in every game this season. He's completely taken over as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Boston, supplanting Jerry Jeudy. Fantasy managers need to add him, as rookie receivers tend to break out in the second half.
WR4/5s
Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots - 58.5%
With A.J. Brown on IR for another few weeks, Doubs will continue to operate as the Patriots' No. 1 receiver. After a goose egg in Week, Doubs has scored double-digit half-PPR points in two out of the last three games. He scored two touchdowns this past weekend, finishing with 20.8 half-PPR points.
Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles - 55.3% Rostered
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles - 53.5% Rostered
Dallas Goedert is still dealing with a knee injury. DeVonta Smith missed Week 4 with a hamstring injury, and reports suggest he could miss more than one week. That keeps Lemon and Wicks in the limelight and on the WR4 radar. They struggled this past weekend against the Rams, but with Smith and Goedert potentially out, they'll both have plenty of opportunities.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 27.4% Rostered
He's missed the last two games, but he's still worth adding in 12-team competitive leagues if he was dropped. In Weeks 1 and 2, Mitchell surpassed 60 yards in both, scoring 7.5 and 9.3 half-PPR points. He actually had more targets than Garrett Wilson in the first two weeks of the season.
He's a former second-round pick who has a high weekly ceiling. Unfortunately, we know very little about his finger injury, but he was playing great before getting hurt, and he's worth adding as a potential WR4 who could provide WR3 value.
Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers - 5.7% Rostered
Ladd McConkey has already dealt with rib and foot injuries. He left Week 4's game with the foot injury that first showed up in practice leading up to Week 4. Quentin Johnston has been incredibly inefficient this season. Harris, on the other hand, has played well and currently has a yards-per-route-run average above 1.90.
If McConkey cannot play in Week 5, Harris may very well be Justin Herbert's No. 1 receiver. With Johnston struggling so much and Harris playing well, it shouldn't surprise if he leapfrogs Johnston on the depth chart and, more importantly, in snaps, routes, and targets.
Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers - 3.6% Rostered
Wilson has now scored 13.5 or more half-PPR points in back-to-back games. He has outproduced Michael Pittman Jr. this season and is playing like Pittsburgh's second-best receiver. He has six targets in all four games this season.
The pop pass to Roman Wilson gets the Steelers on the board!
@PITvsCLE on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/h7mCRCyK6z
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026
He's also caught three or more balls in every game this season, and he's coming off his best yardage marks of the year, finishing with 60 yards in Week 3 and 74 yards in Week 4.
Bench Stashes
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 18.3% Rostered
Douglas had seven targets, five receptions, and 94 yards in Week 1. He suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2, which limited his snaps and has kept him out for the past two weeks. He looked great in Week 1 and shouldn't be forgotten about. The Miami offense will be boom-or-bust, but Douglas has the athleticism to take any pass to the house.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills - 4.2% Rostered
If we knew D.J. Moore would miss Week 5, Coleman would be much higher. Moore has played through his AC sprain, but he seemed to aggravate it this past weekend and couldn't return.
Keon Coleman is having himself a game.
@NEvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/K8nuQsSUvA
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
In Week 2, when Moore first got injured, Coleman stepped up and caught all six of his targets for 63 yards. In Week 4, he had seven targets, six receptions, 116 yards, and one touchdown, scoring 20.6 half-PPR points.
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 6.7% Rostered
His box score from this past weekend may not look great, but he did have an 87-yard touchdown called back for an illegal formation.
Terry McLaurin was added to the injury report late last week with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Week 4. McLaurin struggled with a quad injury last year that cost him multiple weeks. McLaurin is now 31, and these hamstring injuries can linger.
Williams is a third-round rookie who looked the part when given opportunities this year. It's unknown how long McLaurin will be out, but Williams is worth adding because Stefon Diggs is also older. If either of them miss time, Williams becomes very interesting.
Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans - 4.8% Rostered
Noel has always been incredibly efficient, but the snap share and route share have never been there. However, every time he plays, he seems to make a big play. He had two catches for 53 yards in Week 1, a 31-yard catch in Week 2, and then this past weekend he caught all three of his targets for 85 yards.
CJ Stroud hits Jaylin Noel in stride for a 52-yard gain.
@DALvsHOU on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qbG0NIBb1d
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
More encouraging, he had his highest route share at almost 70%. With Jayden Higgins on IR, this team needs another receiver to provide consistency opposite Nico Collins. Noel may finally be getting an opportunity to show he's up for the task. He's a former third-round pick who outperformed Higgins at Iowa State in their final two seasons together.
C.J. Stroud and the Houston offense are being forced to throw the ball frequently, and Stroud is playing great. Noel needs to be on radars, and fantasy managers would be wise to stash him before he has an even bigger breakout performance.
Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins - 28.2% Rostered
Douglas is still dealing with a high ankle sprain, but in his absence, Washington has given fantasy managers consistent, albeit low-ceiling, performances. He's scored over 4.8 half-PPR points in every game this season, but never more than 9.5.
He has four receptions in three consecutive games and at least 45 scrimmage yards in every game this season. He's getting designed looks in the passing game, and a few carries every game. He's a solid bench stash for fantasy managers to have as a startable player with bye weeks and injuries.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders - 37.5% Rostered
Jalen Nailor suffered a concussion in Week 4. Jack Bech is already on IR. That leaves Tucker as the only receiver still standing in Las Vegas. Of course, Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are still in the mix, but Tucker's role is very secure. It'll be boom-or-bust, but he's a great bench player to handle the upcoming bye weeks.
Kalif Raymond, Chicago Bears - 51.4% Rostered
He's got five targets in three out of four games and has scored double-digit points in two of them. I'm not sure his production will continue, but it's hard to ignore right now. He needs to be on rosters right now. In Weeks 1-3, he had at least five receptions and 40 yards in the first three games of the season.
Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts - 44.0% Rostered
He missed this past weekend due to a groin injury, and it happened late in the weekend, so this could be a multi-week injury. Fantasy managers will need to track it. However, the week before, Allen scored 15.3 half-PPR points. With Alec Pierce on IR, Allen is the team's No. 3 pass-catcher.
Boom or Bust WRs for Deeper Leagues
- Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1.3% Rostered
- Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks - 34.5% Rostered
- Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 7.5% Rostered
- Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers - 52.4% Rostered
- Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans - 8.9% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints - 34.4% Rostered
- Tyreek Hill, Free Agent - 26.9% Rostered
- Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens - 8.7% Rostered
- Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets - 3.3% Rostered
- De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers - 28.4% Rostered
Bench Stashes for Deeper Leagues
- Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys - 4.7% Rostered
- Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins - 5.4% Rostered
- Darius Cooper, Philadelphia Eagles - 0.2% Rostered
- Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers - 3.3% Rostered
- Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks - 12.8% Rostered
- Mack Hollins, New England Patriots - 13.6% Rostered
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5
Upside Stash
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets - 58.3% Rostered
Sadiq's route share still isn't where it needs to be for consistent fantasy production, but given the other tight end options rostered in under 60% of leagues, Sadiq is one of the few with the athleticism, upside, and target opportunity to make some noise. Whether or not that happens will depend on him getting more playing time.
Fantasy managers saw the potential in Week 3 when he caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, earning 20.0 half-PPR points. If you need a tight end, that upside is worth stashing. Until his route share increases, however, he won't be trustworthy in starting lineups and will be prone to goose eggs, like the one he put up this past weekend.
Stash TE2s
Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals - 9.6% Rostered
Ja'Marr Chase was ruled out with a concussion, and Tee Higgins also exited their contest this past weekend with an adductor injury. He tried to return but couldn't. If both can't suit up in Week 5, Gesicki becomes a must-start TE1. If one of them can't start, Gesicki becomes a high-end TE2 and an excellent streamer.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers - 19.8% Rostered
There are very few, if any, quality tight ends on the waiver wire in most 12-team competitive leagues. Freiermuth might be there, and he's worth a peek. He's had a consistent role in the offense, earning five, five, four, and five targets in four games this season. However, Freiermuth essentially operates as Aaron Rodgers' safety valve.
He has not had a single game over 50 yards and has gone over 35 only once. He's a touchdown-or-bust option, but Rodgers and Freiermuth seem to have good chemistry, and Freiermuth has already found the end zone twice. This offense has been very pass-heavy, and Freiermuth is running a healthy percentage of routes, giving him plenty of targets.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans - 57.8% Rostered
Schultz had a monster game in Week 2 against Cincinnati, catching 12 of 14 targets for 140 yards. In his other three games, he has 13 targets, nine receptions, and 74 yards combined. With Collins back healthy, Schultz is simply part of the pass-catcher committee behind Collins.
Some days he'll be more involved; other days, less so. Fortunately, the Texans have shown zero ability to run the football consistently, and C.J. Stroud is playing as well as he has since his rookie season.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders - 12.1% Rostered
Brock Bowers returned in Week 3, but that hasn't stopped Mayer from being productive. Over the past two weeks with Bowers in the lineup, Mayer has 13 targets, 11 receptions, 114 yards, and a touchdown. He's scored double-digit half-PPR points in both weeks.
The Raiders have the league's worst group of receivers, which has made Mayer the team's second or third pass-catching option behind Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. Mayer has three catches in every game this season and is a stash or stream option when the matchup is right.
He's one of the few tight ends with high-end contingency value if the starter gets hurt. Mayer is a decent streaming TE2 in a pinch, but he would be viewed as a low-end TE1 if Bowers' knee injury creeps back up.
Matchup-Based Streaming TE2s
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars - 16.7% Rostered
Strange is trending up over the past few weeks. He had a season-high in targets, catches, and yards in Week 3. Then, this past weekend, he bested all three categories. There are a number of mouths to feed in Jacksonville between Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers, but Strange is the team's best pass-catching tight end.
He's a mid-to-back end TE2 who will be hit-or-miss because this team has so many quality pass-catchers. Because of that, he doesn't need to be rostered weekly. He's best viewed as a streaming tight end when the matchup is right.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots - 43.6% Rostered
Drake Maye and the Patriots finally showed signs of life. A.J. Brown isn't eligible to return until Week 6, and they have very few dependable pass-catchers. Until Brown returns, Henry can be a solid streaming option.
Without Brown, there's less target competition, but he remains largely a touchdown-or-bust option for fantasy managers. Because he offers little value downfield or after the catch, Henry needs volume or an end-zone score to have a quality performance. He's a matchup-based streaming option until Brown's return.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings - 54.7% Rostered
Fantasy managers should be careful about chasing yesterday's points here. He caught all 13 of his targets for 119 yards this past weekend. In Weeks 1-3 combined, he had 13 targets, nine catches, and 73 yards.
Justin Jefferson being out of the lineup reduced the target competition, and that could change if he returns in Week 5. Murray has struggled mightily passing the football. Hockenson doesn't need to be rostered, but he's a potential streamable tight end if the matchup is good and your options are limited.
Adds for Deep Leagues
- Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders - 3.7% Rostered
- Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3.1% Rostered
- Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers - 34.2% Rostered
- A.J. Barner, Seattle Seahawks - 8.6% Rostered
- Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers - 6.7% Rostered
- Evan Engram, Denver Broncos - 3.7% Rostered
- Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams - 2.4% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams - 19.9% Rostered
- David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers - 2.4% Rostered
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5
QB2s with Weekly Top-12 Upside
Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders - 16.9% Rostered
Cousins has now thrown for three touchdowns in three out of four games this season. He's also scored over 20 points in his last three contests. Cousins is currently scoring like a low-end QB1. While fantasy managers shouldn't value him quite that highly, he deserves to be treated as a high-end QB2.
Kirk Cousins has thrown multiple TD passes in every game this season
His fantasy points have increased every week - inlcuding topping 20 in each of the last 3
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 4, 2026
Cousins has a couple of difficult matchups coming up. It starts in Week 5 going on the road against the Patriots, and then they're at home against the Bills and Rams. All three games could be high-scoring affairs, and Cousins and the Raiders' offense have shown they can keep up.
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns - 8.6% Rostered
Folks may not like it, but Watson is playing well, and the Browns are 3-1. He's also back on the fantasy radar. He's currently QB14 on the season, ahead of Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford, and Bo Nix.
He's coming off his worst fantasy performance of the season against the Browns, having scored 12.9, but before that, he had 20.2 and 19.7. More importantly, for his fantasy value, he's using his legs. He has six carries or more in every game and has finished with 22 rushing yards or more in every game.
It's only a matter of time before he scores a touchdown on the ground. Boston, Concepcion, Harold Fannin Jr., and Quinshon Judkins give him four really talented weapons, and this Cleveland offense is starting to click.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans - 37.2% Rostered
Despite missing Collins for two games, Stroud has thrown for over 274 yards in three out of four games. He has thrown for 347 and 353 yards in two games. With their rushing offense so dreadful, so much weight is on Stroud and the passing attack. That has led to some gaudy attempts and yardage totals.
Stroud is looking his best since his rookie season and is playing like a high-end QB2 who can be streamed as a QB1 in positive matchups. He's scored 16 or more points in three of four games and is coming off his season-high against the Cowboys, when he scored over 23 points.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers - 51.2% Rostered
The offensive line looked much better this past weekend, which would be a big boost to Love and this offense. Love has thrown for two touchdowns in every single game this season. He has two games with 40 or more pass attempts and two contests with 312 and 387 yards.
The Packers cannot run the football at all. That will keep the emphasis on Love and the passing game. For fantasy, that is a good thing. Love has the weapons with Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Tucker Kraft to put up gaudy numbers.
Mid QB2s
- Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks - 33.9% Rostered
Deep League Adds
- Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers - 6.5% Rostered
- Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals - 9.9% Rostered
- Geno Smith, New York Jets - 8.9% Rostered
- Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 6.0% Rostered
- Jameis Winston, New York Giants - 2.8% Rostered
- Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts - 23.1% Rostered
IR Stashes
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 35.4% Rostered
Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 5
- Cincinnati Bengals - 17.5% Rostered (at Miami Dolphins)
- Cleveland Browns - 41.4% Rostered (at New York Jets)
- New York Giants - 7.8% Rostered (at Washington Commanders; pay attention to the injury status for quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota)
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