Expert NFL betting picks for Monday 10/5/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Monday Night Football game between the Falcons and Saints.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 4 edition of Monday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is entering the first weekend in October, and we here at RotoBaller could not be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.
This weekly article will focus on the Monday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay.
This week's Monday night slate features a matchup between hated division rivals when the Atlanta Falcons travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 4 of Monday Night Football!Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Monday Night Football Odds and Spread
Atlanta Falcons (+1.5) at New Orleans Saints (-130 ML)
Over/Under (47.5)
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Monday Night Football Game Picks
All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
I think we are going to get a really fun matchup in this one on the fast track down in New Orleans. The Falcons are entering this matchup after a huge win on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers and are currently sitting at 1-2, while the Saints just lost at home to the Raiders and now sit at 2-1.
The Falcons got starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. back last week, and their offense already looks much improved compared to what we saw under Cooper Rush. The Saints have a very productive offense thus far as well, averaging 27 points per game, which ranks ninth-best in the league.
Both of these defenses are also struggling to begin the season. While the Falcons do have a strong run defense, allowing just under 50 yards per game, they are allowing over 273 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the league. Unfortunately for them, this is the Saints' strong suit, as they average over 305 passing yards per game and rank second-best in the league.
Meanwhile, the Saints struggle against the run, allowing over 128 rushing yards per game, ranking 27th in the league. Atlanta's offense also loves to run the ball with Bijan Robinson, and they are currently averaging 173 rushing yards per game, ranking second-best in the league.
This sets up both offenses to be able to move the ball in the manner that best works for them. Atlanta should be able to run comfortably against this Saints' defense, and the Saints should be able to pass comfortably against this Falcons' defense. For these reasons, I think we could see some solid scoring in this matchup.
The Pick: OVER 47.5 (-112), 51% (NOVIG)
Monday Night Football Player Props
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Bijan Robinson OVER 19.5 rushing attempts (-103), 45% (NOVIG)
We are going to start by attacking the Saints' poor run defense with Bijan Robinson's carries. While it is very plausible he will get over his rushing yards prop of around 85.5, I like playing his carries here because the Falcons are likely to keep feeding him the ball as long as the game stays close, and given the 1.5-point spread, this is definitely in play.
Robinson has carried the ball at least 20 times in two of the Falcons' first three games. Penix returned last week against the Packers, and Robinson promptly carried the ball a whopping 29 times for 194 rushing yards and two scores.
The Saints are also very vulnerable to the running back position, having allowed an average of nearly 116 rushing yards per game to running backs, which ranks fourth-worst in the league. Additionally, they have allowed over 24 carries per game to running backs, which ranks 10th-worst in the league.
Bijan Robinson is LOOSE!@ATLvsGB on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/FveslJz67N
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2026
Chris Olave OVER 85.5 receiving yards (-111), 53% (NOVIG)
From the Saints' offensive standpoint, I want to look at Chris Olave, given how frequently he has been targeted by quarterback Tyler Shough. Overall, Olave has seen 36 targets through the first three games and has turned these targets into 27 receptions for 375 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Olave has also gone for 86 or more receiving yards in each of the Saints' first three games and has over 100 receiving yards in two of those three games. The matchup against Atlanta, as aforementioned, is very good for the passing game as well.
Overall, the Falcons have been torched by the wide receiver position, allowing an average of over 14 receptions and over 200 receiving yards per game. These rank third-worst and worst in the league, respectively. Olave should continue to see a high target share in this matchup, which should help him get over the total against this defense.
Chris Olave got 🆙 for this catch@LVvsNO on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aunsXOJ2ck
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
Drake London OVER 5.5 receptions (-147), 57% (NOVIG)
I did not want to completely ignore the Falcons' passing attack here, especially given the return of Penix. The offense looked much improved last week against the Packers, and Drake London was heavily involved in that turnaround. In that game, he saw a whopping 10 targets, of which he hauled in nine receptions for 194 receiving yards.
The Saints are relatively stingy against wide receivers, allowing just over 10 receptions per game; however, London is the bona fide number one wide receiver in this offense and should still get his looks. On the season, he is commanding a 27% target share in the Falcons' offense, which ranks in the 95th percentile.
Drake London up to 9 catches for 194 yards! pic.twitter.com/CmgYXHrOSL
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2026
I also think this number is still sitting relatively low based on his total production this season, but with Penix back in the mix, London should get rolling again. Last season, London had six or more receptions in six of nine games before suffering an injury that caused him to miss Weeks 12-15. He should be targeted frequently once again.
Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay
This is a new section of the article compared to seasons past, where we will build a fun same-game parlay for you all to consider. As these are parlays, it is always recommended to scale down and make these bets a little more conservatively, as we will need multiple legs to go right in order to hit. The legs I like tonight include:
- Game total OVER 41.5
- Tyler Shough 250+ passing yards
- Drake London ANYTIME touchdown
- Total odds: +332
We are going to get a bit more Atlanta with tonight's single-game parlay, given the higher total and plethora of options we have to choose from in this game. That being said, always know there is risk with these and bet accordingly. The case for the over has been made above, so we are simply going to tease that down by six points here.
I have mentioned how poor this Atlanta pass defense has been against wide receivers, but they have also allowed an average of over 273 passing yards per game to the quarterback position, which ranks sixth-worst in the league. Over the previous two weeks, Bryce Young and Jordan Love combined for nearly 600 passing yards.
Meanwhile, Shough has been chucking the ball around, averaging 44 pass attempts and nearly 306 passing yards per game. He has also thrown for over 250 passing yards in each of the first three weeks.
The final leg of the parlay is asking London to get into the end zone for the first time this season, which is entirely possible. Given his target volume and the fact that the Saints have allowed a total of four touchdowns to wide receivers this season, I think he gets in.
The Saints have also allowed a touchdown to a wide receiver in each of their first three games, so if I had to pick a Falcons wide receiver to get in, it is going to be London, given his 27% target share.
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