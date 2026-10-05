👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Monday Night Football Betting Picks: Week 4 Player Props and Parlays (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Chris Olave - Fantasy Football Rankings, DFS Props Picks, Injury News

Expert NFL betting picks for Monday 10/5/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Monday Night Football game between the Falcons and Saints.

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 4 edition of Monday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is entering the first weekend in October, and we here at RotoBaller could not be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.

This weekly article will focus on the Monday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay.

This week's Monday night slate features a matchup between hated division rivals when the Atlanta Falcons travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 4 of Monday Night Football!

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

Monday Night Football Odds and Spread

Atlanta Falcons (+1.5) at New Orleans Saints (-130 ML)

Over/Under (47.5)

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get A FULL YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

Monday Night Football Game Picks

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

I think we are going to get a really fun matchup in this one on the fast track down in New Orleans. The Falcons are entering this matchup after a huge win on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers and are currently sitting at 1-2, while the Saints just lost at home to the Raiders and now sit at 2-1.

The Falcons got starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. back last week, and their offense already looks much improved compared to what we saw under Cooper Rush. The Saints have a very productive offense thus far as well, averaging 27 points per game, which ranks ninth-best in the league.

Both of these defenses are also struggling to begin the season. While the Falcons do have a strong run defense, allowing just under 50 yards per game, they are allowing over 273 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the league. Unfortunately for them, this is the Saints' strong suit, as they average over 305 passing yards per game and rank second-best in the league.

Meanwhile, the Saints struggle against the run, allowing over 128 rushing yards per game, ranking 27th in the league. Atlanta's offense also loves to run the ball with Bijan Robinson, and they are currently averaging 173 rushing yards per game, ranking second-best in the league.

This sets up both offenses to be able to move the ball in the manner that best works for them. Atlanta should be able to run comfortably against this Saints' defense, and the Saints should be able to pass comfortably against this Falcons' defense. For these reasons, I think we could see some solid scoring in this matchup.

The Pick: OVER 47.5 (-112), 51% (NOVIG)

 

Monday Night Football Player Props

 


Gain full access to all of our NFL Premium content, tools, and picks, including Team Sync the Lineup Optimizer, Cheat Sheet, Betting/DFS/Prop tools, and more...
 

 

Bijan Robinson OVER 19.5 rushing attempts (-103), 45% (NOVIG)

We are going to start by attacking the Saints' poor run defense with Bijan Robinson's carries. While it is very plausible he will get over his rushing yards prop of around 85.5, I like playing his carries here because the Falcons are likely to keep feeding him the ball as long as the game stays close, and given the 1.5-point spread, this is definitely in play.

Robinson has carried the ball at least 20 times in two of the Falcons' first three games. Penix returned last week against the Packers, and Robinson promptly carried the ball a whopping 29 times for 194 rushing yards and two scores.

The Saints are also very vulnerable to the running back position, having allowed an average of nearly 116 rushing yards per game to running backs, which ranks fourth-worst in the league. Additionally, they have allowed over 24 carries per game to running backs, which ranks 10th-worst in the league.

Chris Olave OVER 85.5 receiving yards (-111), 53% (NOVIG)

From the Saints' offensive standpoint, I want to look at Chris Olave, given how frequently he has been targeted by quarterback Tyler Shough. Overall, Olave has seen 36 targets through the first three games and has turned these targets into 27 receptions for 375 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Olave has also gone for 86 or more receiving yards in each of the Saints' first three games and has over 100 receiving yards in two of those three games. The matchup against Atlanta, as aforementioned, is very good for the passing game as well.

Overall, the Falcons have been torched by the wide receiver position, allowing an average of over 14 receptions and over 200 receiving yards per game. These rank third-worst and worst in the league, respectively. Olave should continue to see a high target share in this matchup, which should help him get over the total against this defense.

Drake London OVER 5.5 receptions (-147), 57% (NOVIG)

I did not want to completely ignore the Falcons' passing attack here, especially given the return of Penix. The offense looked much improved last week against the Packers, and Drake London was heavily involved in that turnaround. In that game, he saw a whopping 10 targets, of which he hauled in nine receptions for 194 receiving yards.

The Saints are relatively stingy against wide receivers, allowing just over 10 receptions per game; however, London is the bona fide number one wide receiver in this offense and should still get his looks. On the season, he is commanding a 27% target share in the Falcons' offense, which ranks in the 95th percentile.

I also think this number is still sitting relatively low based on his total production this season, but with Penix back in the mix, London should get rolling again. Last season, London had six or more receptions in six of nine games before suffering an injury that caused him to miss Weeks 12-15. He should be targeted frequently once again.

 

Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay

This is a new section of the article compared to seasons past, where we will build a fun same-game parlay for you all to consider. As these are parlays, it is always recommended to scale down and make these bets a little more conservatively, as we will need multiple legs to go right in order to hit. The legs I like tonight include:

  • Game total OVER 41.5
  • Tyler Shough 250+ passing yards
  • Drake London ANYTIME touchdown
  • Total odds: +332

We are going to get a bit more Atlanta with tonight's single-game parlay, given the higher total and plethora of options we have to choose from in this game. That being said, always know there is risk with these and bet accordingly. The case for the over has been made above, so we are simply going to tease that down by six points here.

I have mentioned how poor this Atlanta pass defense has been against wide receivers, but they have also allowed an average of over 273 passing yards per game to the quarterback position, which ranks sixth-worst in the league. Over the previous two weeks, Bryce Young and Jordan Love combined for nearly 600 passing yards.

Meanwhile, Shough has been chucking the ball around, averaging 44 pass attempts and nearly 306 passing yards per game. He has also thrown for over 250 passing yards in each of the first three weeks.

The final leg of the parlay is asking London to get into the end zone for the first time this season, which is entirely possible. Given his target volume and the fact that the Saints have allowed a total of four touchdowns to wide receivers this season, I think he gets in.

The Saints have also allowed a touchdown to a wide receiver in each of their first three games, so if I had to pick a Falcons wide receiver to get in, it is going to be London, given his 27% target share.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Picks and Analysis

Monday Night Football Betting Picks Week 4
Survivor Pool Picks: Week 4 Targets, Avoids
Pick'em Pool Picks: Week 4 Targets and Avoids
Week 4 NFL Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prop Bets


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Lamar Jackson

Scheduled to Undergo MRI
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Puka Nacua

Roasts Eagles' D in Return From Injury
Nico Collins

Crushes Expectations With Monster Game In Return
Kyren Williams

Has Monster Game In Comeback Win Over Eagles
Jonathan Taylor

Rushes for Two Scores in Big Win Over Commanders
Zay Flowers

Posts Massive Performance in Win
Malik Nabers

is Impressive in Week 4 Victory
CeeDee Lamb

Erupts for 189 Yards Versus Texans
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Kenneth Walker

Dominates in Week 4 Win
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Mikel Brown Jr.

Upgraded to Some Contact Work
Tobias Harris

Out for Preseason with Calf Strain
Lamar Jackson

"Week-to-Week," Pending MRI
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Simon Edvinsson

Wants Out of Detroit
Jalen Coker

Ruled Out for Sunday Night Football Vs. Lions
Alexey Toropchenko

to Be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Jake DeBrusk

Remains Out Sunday
Ladd McConkey

Ruled Out with Foot Injury
Gustav Forsling

a Game-Time Call Sunday
Brad Marchand

Set for Season Debut Sunday
Dak Prescott

has Throwing Hand Wrapped After Sunday's Victory
Rashee Rice

Downgraded to Doubtful with Hamstring Injury
Drake Maye

Bounces Back in Huge Win
Lamar Jackson

Seen Leaving in Walking Boot
Lamar Jackson

Considered Day-to-Day With Ankle Injury
Kyle Monangai

Fantasy Value Jumps After Week 4 Breakout
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
RJ Barrett

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Opener
Khris Middleton

Held Out of Scrimmage for Ramp-Up
Alexandre Sarr

Set to Ramp Up to Full Contact
Isaiah Jackson

Eyes Starting Center Role
Al Horford

Set to Play in Sunday's Preseason Opener Against Clippers
Draymond Green

Set to Suit Up for Warriors Preseason Opener on Sunday
Donovan Mitchell

100 Percent Committed to Cavs
Stephen Curry

to See Action Only in First Half of Warriors Preseason Opener
Oliver Kapanen

Remains Out Saturday
Benjamin Kindel

Ready to Face Canadiens
Mackie Samoskevich

Activated From Injured Reserve
Jake DeBrusk

Unavailable Saturday Due to Illness
Bowen Byram

Won't Play Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Officially Available Saturday
Aleksander Barkov

Panthers Place Aleksander Barkov on Long-Term Injured Reserve
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Alex Tuch

Starts Life in Washington With Two-Goal Outing
Leo Carlsson

Opens Season With Multi-Point Effort
Zach Edey

Remains on Track for Opening Night
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5
Unexpected Boom Performances: Are They Legit?
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
Monday Night Football Betting Picks Week 4