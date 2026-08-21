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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 21

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Jackson Jobe - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 21 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Kodai Senga, Kade Anderson, Jackson Jobe, Tanner Scott, Brandon Pfaadt, Brandyn Garcia, and Andruw Monasterio.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The weekend is here, and Week 21 will be in the books. There is just over a month and a half left in the season to make a fantasy baseball championship run. At RotoBaller HQ, we continue to update our rankings all season and are back with our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 21 (August 17 through August 23) for leagues that allow daily moves.

This weekend the Mariners are set to call up top pitching prospect Kade Anderson. As always, there are injuries to monitor. Royals infielder Maikel Garcia is expected to be placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson will be placed on the injured list and is likely out for the season, while Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is day-to-day after being hit in the hand by a pitch. 

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver wire moves or multiple waiver wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging over the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Joshua Baez OF 58 Add in All Leagues
2 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in All Leagues
3 Jacob Latz SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues
4 Carson Benge OF 62 Add in All Leagues
5 Daylen Lile OF 68 Add in All Leagues
6 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 50 Add in All Leagues
7 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 48 Add in All Leagues
8 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues
9 Ian Seymour SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
10 Kade Anderson SP 23 Add in All Leagues
11 Tanner Scott RP 50 Add in All Leagues
12 Max Clark OF 27 Add in All Leagues
13 Steven Kwan OF 60 Add in All Leagues
14 Peter Lambert SP 64 Add in All Leagues
15 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Zac Veen OF 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Tyler Mahle SP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Christian Scott SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 24 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Jake Bennett SP 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Cam Smith OF 17 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Lawrence Butler OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Clay Holmes SP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Kaelen Culpepper SS 5 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Walbert Urena SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Noah Cameron SP 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Jacob Webb RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 TJ Rumfield 1B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Ty France 1B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Mickey Moniak OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Kodai Senga SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Ryan Jeffers C 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Trent Grisham OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Gleyber Torres 2B 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Jake Mangum OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Cole Carrigg OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Jared Jones SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Dylan Crews OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Grant Taylor RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Jung Hoo Lee OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Ben Joyce RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Griffin Conine OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Zac Thornton SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Hogan Harris RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Brandyn Garcia RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Alejandro Kirk C 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Tyler Stephenson C 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Sean Manaea SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Masyn Winn SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Agustin Ramirez C 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Steven Cruz RP 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Jordan Romano RP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Mason Montgomery RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Cal Quantrill SP/RP 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Carter Jensen C 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Keider Montero SP/RP 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Daulton Varsho OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Cole Young 2B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Travis Bazzana 2B 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Justin Martinez RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Francisco Alvarez C 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Gage Jump SP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 J.T. Realmuto C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 George Klassen SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Joey Ortiz 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Michael Massey 2B/OF 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Heriberto Hernandez OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Dylan Smith RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Justin Crawford OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Walker Jenkins OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Tyler O'Neill OF 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Quinn Mathews SP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Marcelo Mayer 2B/3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Jackson Jobe, Brandyn Garcia, Tanner Scott, Brandon Pfaadt, and Andruw Monasterio. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers

After undergoing hybrid Tommy John/internal brace surgery in June 2025, Detroit Tigers right-hander Jackson Jobe missed the remainder of the 2025 season and the first four-plus months of 2026. However, the 24-year-old returned to the big league mound on August 8 and has now made three starts, recording a 1-1 record with a 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 11 strikeouts across 14 innings.

Jobe's stuff looks to be back to where it was before the injury, as he's averaged 98 miles per hour on his fastball. He also dominated in his minor league rehab outings before returning to the Tigers, recording a 1.76 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 15 1/3 innings.

Jobe hasn't yet figured out how to generate consistent whiffs at the MLB level, logging just a 17.6% strikeout rate across 67 career big league innings. Still, the young right-hander was considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball before getting injured and remains a high-upside waiver wire target in leagues where he's not already rostered.

Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks

After a rough start to the season, Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt was moved from the starting rotation into a bullpen role in mid-April. However, Pfaadt pitched well out of the pen and has kept up his strong production since being moved back into the rotation in late June. Across his last 60 1/3 innings (10 starts), the 27-year-old has recorded a 7-0 record with a 1.79 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts.

Pfaadt's fantasy upside is limited by his lack of strikeouts, as he's posted just a 17.1% strikeout rate for the season and owns a 21.1% strikeout rate for his career. He's also likely benefited from some batted-ball luck, as his .261 opponent batting average on balls in play in 2026 is significantly below his career mark of .305.

Still, Pfaadt's numbers since rejoining the Diamondbacks rotation are hard to ignore. At the very least, he should be viewed as a high-end starting pitcher streamer in leagues where he's available on the waiver wire.

 

Tanner Scott, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tanner Scott picked up his 18th save of the season on Wednesday night, pitching a scoreless 10th inning with a strikeout in his team's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Colorado Rockies. With Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz (neck) back on the injured list, Scott has now earned saves in back-to-back appearances and should see regular save opportunities for as long as Diaz remains sidelined.

Across 51 1/3 innings (55 games) this year, Scott has pitched to a 2.28 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and 18 saves. The 32-year-old has struck out 32% of the batters he's faced while posting just a 5.6% walk rate. In any league where Scott is available, he should be viewed as a must-roster saves source until Diaz returns from the IL.

 

Brandyn Garcia, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Brandyn Garcia has emerged as one of the better arms in his team's bullpen so far this season, recording a 2.48 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 42 strikeouts, and four saves across 36 1/3 innings (43 games). Since designating veteran reliever Paul Sewald for assignment in early August, Arizona has operated with a committee approach to the closer role.

Along with Garcia, Diamondbacks right-handers Justin Martinez, Kevin Ginkel, and Juan Morillo are also candidates to see save chances. Still, Garcia has posted an excellent 30.4% strikeout rate while walking just 6.5% of the batters he's faced. He's also generated a 63.7% ground-ball rate while allowing just 0.50 HR/9.

Even if Garcia does not see every save opportunity in Arizona, he should continue to provide elite ratios and could pick up the occasional win while working in high-leverage spots. In deeper leagues, Garcia could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.

Andruw Monasterio, Boston Red Sox

Across 286 plate appearances this season, Boston Red Sox infielder Andruw Monasterio is hitting .261/.319/.424 with six home runs, 37 RBI, 31 runs scored, and four stolen bases. The 29-year-old has been hot since the start of July, hitting .305 with three homers, 25 RBI, 16 runs scored, and three stolen bases across his last 149 trips to the plate.

Monasterio has seen an extended stretch of regular playing time as Boston's everyday shortstop, which will likely come to an end with the impending return of Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (abdomen) from the 60-day injured list. However, Monasterio's ability to play every infield position should allow him to still earn fantasy-relevant playing time.

Monasterio's profile at the plate may not jump off the page in any one area, but he brings balanced, high-floor production and multi-positional eligibility. In deep leagues, he profiles as a valuable depth piece for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 59 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
TJ Rumfield 1B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in All Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 59 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Michael Massey 2B/OF 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Marcelo Mayer 2B/3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in All Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 59 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Ortiz 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Marcelo Mayer 2B/3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 5 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Masyn Winn SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Marcelo Mayer 2B/3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Joshua Baez OF 58 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 62 Add in All Leagues
Daylen Lile OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Max Clark OF 27 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 60 Add in All Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zac Veen OF 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 17 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Trent Grisham OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Daulton Varsho OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Michael Massey 2B/OF 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Justin Crawford OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tyler O'Neill OF 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Ryan Jeffers C 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Stephenson C 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 53 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
J.T. Realmuto C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 50 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 48 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 23 Add in All Leagues
Peter Lambert SP 64 Add in All Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 24 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Noah Cameron SP 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zac Thornton SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sean Manaea SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Klassen SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Quinn Mathews SP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 50 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 50 Add in All Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 24 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sean Manaea SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Steven Cruz RP 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 38 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Justin Martinez RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Dylan Smith RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire?  heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions.  Today's focus is on specific players such as Joshua Baez, George Lombard Jr., Angel Genao, Max Clark, Brandyn Garcia, Jackson Jobe, Andruw Monasterio, Tanner Scott, Brandon Pfaadt, Zac Veen, Tyler Mahle, Lawrence Butler, Ryan Jeffers, Jeff McNeil, Ben Joyce, Kodai Senga, Hogan Harris, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Alejandro Kirk, Cal Quantrill, Rafael Flores Jr., and Joey Ortiz.  These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool.  This is a simple tool but very powerful.  The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare in the first box, and search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name.  Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup?  button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup?  You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup?  tool has gotten an overhaul.  We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026.  You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, George Lombard Jr., Angel Genao, Kade Anderson, Max Clark, Brandyn Garcia, Jackson Jobe, Andruw Monasterio, Tanner Scott, Brandon Pfaadt, Zac Veen, Tyler Mahle, Lawrence Butler, Ryan Jeffers, Jeff McNeil, Ben Joyce, Kodai Senga, Hogan Harris, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Alejandro Kirk, Cal Quantrill, Rafael Flores Jr., and Joey Ortiz :

Joshua Baez
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Joshua Baez
vs
Jacob Latz
Joshua Baez
vs
Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
vs
Daylen Lile
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Joshua Baez
vs
Kyle Leahy
Joshua Baez
vs
Caleb Durbin
Joshua Baez
vs
Ian Seymour
Joshua Baez
vs
Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
vs
Tanner Scott
Joshua Baez
vs
Max Clark
Joshua Baez
vs
Steven Kwan
Joshua Baez
vs
Peter Lambert
Joshua Baez
vs
Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
vs
Angel Genao
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
vs
Zack Gelof
Joshua Baez
vs
Cam Smith
Joshua Baez
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Joshua Baez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
vs
Dominic Canzone
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Joshua Baez
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Jacob Latz
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Carson Benge
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Daylen Lile
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Kyle Leahy
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Caleb Durbin
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Ian Seymour
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Kade Anderson
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Tanner Scott
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Max Clark
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Steven Kwan
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Peter Lambert
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Royce Lewis
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Angel Genao
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Luke Keaschall
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Zack Gelof
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Chase Meidroth
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Isaac Paredes
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Gleyber Torres
Angel Genao
vs
Royce Lewis
Angel Genao
vs
Luke Keaschall
Angel Genao
vs
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Angel Genao
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Brandyn Garcia
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Brandyn Garcia
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Brandyn Garcia
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Brandyn Garcia
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Tyler Stephenson
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Sean Manaea
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Tommy Edman
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Masyn Winn
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Sam Antonacci
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Willi Castro
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Griffin Conine
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Steven Cruz
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jeff McNeil
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jacob Webb
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Grant Taylor
Jackson Jobe
vs
Christian Scott
Jackson Jobe
vs
Zack Gelof
Jackson Jobe
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jackson Jobe
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jackson Jobe
vs
Zac Veen
Jackson Jobe
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jackson Jobe
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jackson Jobe
vs
Jake Bennett
Jackson Jobe
vs
Angel Genao
Jackson Jobe
vs
Cam Smith
Jackson Jobe
vs
Royce Lewis
Jackson Jobe
vs
Lawrence Butler
Jackson Jobe
vs
Peter Lambert
Jackson Jobe
vs
Clay Holmes
Jackson Jobe
vs
Steven Kwan
Jackson Jobe
vs
Jacob Latz
Jackson Jobe
vs
Kyle Leahy
Jackson Jobe
vs
Ian Seymour
Jackson Jobe
vs
Walbert Urena
Jackson Jobe
vs
Noah Cameron
Jackson Jobe
vs
Jacob Webb
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Tommy Edman
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Zac Thornton
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Sam Antonacci
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Hogan Harris
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Griffin Conine
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Jeff McNeil
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Ben Joyce
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Sean Manaea
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Masyn Winn
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Grant Taylor
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Caleb Durbin
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Royce Lewis
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Luke Keaschall
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Zack Gelof
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Chase Meidroth
Andruw Monasterio
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Tanner Scott
vs
Kade Anderson
Tanner Scott
vs
Max Clark
Tanner Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Tanner Scott
vs
Steven Kwan
Tanner Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tanner Scott
vs
Peter Lambert
Tanner Scott
vs
Kyle Leahy
Tanner Scott
vs
Royce Lewis
Tanner Scott
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Tanner Scott
vs
Angel Genao
Tanner Scott
vs
Daylen Lile
Tanner Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Tanner Scott
vs
Carson Benge
Tanner Scott
vs
Zac Veen
Tanner Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Tanner Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tanner Scott
vs
Jacob Webb
Tanner Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Tanner Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Tanner Scott
vs
Sean Manaea
Tanner Scott
vs
Steven Cruz
Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
vs
Tanner Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kade Anderson
vs
Max Clark
Kade Anderson
vs
Kyle Leahy
Kade Anderson
vs
Steven Kwan
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Kade Anderson
vs
Peter Lambert
Kade Anderson
vs
Daylen Lile
Kade Anderson
vs
Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
vs
Carson Benge
Kade Anderson
vs
Angel Genao
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kade Anderson
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Kade Anderson
vs
Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
vs
Clay Holmes
Kade Anderson
vs
Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
vs
Noah Cameron
Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Kyle Leahy
Brandon Pfaadt
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Carson Benge
Brandon Pfaadt
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Caleb Durbin
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Jacob Latz
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Brandon Pfaadt
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Kade Anderson
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Joshua Baez
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Tanner Scott
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Max Clark
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Steven Kwan
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Peter Lambert
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Royce Lewis
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Angel Genao
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Christian Scott
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jake Bennett
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Clay Holmes
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Walbert Urena
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Noah Cameron
Zac Veen
vs
Luke Keaschall
Zac Veen
vs
Tyler Mahle
Zac Veen
vs
Angel Genao
Zac Veen
vs
Christian Scott
Zac Veen
vs
Royce Lewis
Zac Veen
vs
Jackson Jobe
Zac Veen
vs
Peter Lambert
Zac Veen
vs
Zack Gelof
Zac Veen
vs
Steven Kwan
Zac Veen
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Zac Veen
vs
Max Clark
Zac Veen
vs
Chase Meidroth
Zac Veen
vs
Tanner Scott
Zac Veen
vs
Jake Bennett
Zac Veen
vs
Kade Anderson
Zac Veen
vs
Carson Benge
Zac Veen
vs
Daylen Lile
Zac Veen
vs
Cam Smith
Zac Veen
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Zac Veen
vs
Mickey Moniak
Zac Veen
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tyler Mahle
vs
Zac Veen
Tyler Mahle
vs
Christian Scott
Tyler Mahle
vs
Luke Keaschall
Tyler Mahle
vs
Jackson Jobe
Tyler Mahle
vs
Angel Genao
Tyler Mahle
vs
Zack Gelof
Tyler Mahle
vs
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Tyler Mahle
vs
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Tyler Mahle
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Peter Lambert
Tyler Mahle
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Chase Meidroth
Tyler Mahle
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Steven Kwan
Tyler Mahle
vs
Jake Bennett
Tyler Mahle
vs
Max Clark
Tyler Mahle
vs
Cam Smith
Tyler Mahle
vs
Tanner Scott
Tyler Mahle
vs
Jacob Latz
Tyler Mahle
vs
Kyle Leahy
Tyler Mahle
vs
Ian Seymour
Tyler Mahle
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Clay Holmes
Tyler Mahle
vs
Walbert Urena
Tyler Mahle
vs
Noah Cameron
Lawrence Butler
vs
Cam Smith
Lawrence Butler
vs
Clay Holmes
Lawrence Butler
vs
Jake Bennett
Lawrence Butler
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Lawrence Butler
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Chase Meidroth
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Isaac Paredes
Lawrence Butler
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Lawrence Butler
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Lawrence Butler
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Jackson Holliday
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
J.T. Realmuto
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vs
Ben Joyce
Jeff McNeil
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Jeff McNeil
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jeff McNeil
vs
Griffin Conine
Jeff McNeil
vs
Grant Taylor
Jeff McNeil
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jeff McNeil
vs
Dylan Crews
Jeff McNeil
vs
Tommy Edman
Jeff McNeil
vs
Jared Jones
Jeff McNeil
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Jeff McNeil
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jeff McNeil
vs
Zac Thornton
Jeff McNeil
vs
Alec Bohm
Jeff McNeil
vs
Hogan Harris
Jeff McNeil
vs
Jackson Holliday
Jeff McNeil
vs
Carson Benge
Jeff McNeil
vs
Daylen Lile
Jeff McNeil
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jeff McNeil
vs
Steven Kwan
Jeff McNeil
vs
Royce Lewis
Jeff McNeil
vs
Luke Keaschall
Ben Joyce
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Ben Joyce
vs
Jeff McNeil
Ben Joyce
vs
Grant Taylor
Ben Joyce
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Ben Joyce
vs
Dylan Crews
Ben Joyce
vs
Griffin Conine
Ben Joyce
vs
Jared Jones
Ben Joyce
vs
Sam Antonacci
Ben Joyce
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ben Joyce
vs
Tommy Edman
Ben Joyce
vs
Alec Bohm
Ben Joyce
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Ben Joyce
vs
Jackson Holliday
Ben Joyce
vs
Zac Thornton
Ben Joyce
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ben Joyce
vs
Jacob Latz
Ben Joyce
vs
Ian Seymour
Ben Joyce
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ben Joyce
vs
Jacob Webb
Ben Joyce
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ben Joyce
vs
Sean Manaea
Kodai Senga
vs
Dominic Canzone
Kodai Senga
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Kodai Senga
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kodai Senga
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kodai Senga
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Kodai Senga
vs
Trent Grisham
Kodai Senga
vs
Ty France
Kodai Senga
vs
Gleyber Torres
Kodai Senga
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kodai Senga
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Jake Mangum
Kodai Senga
vs
Jacob Webb
Kodai Senga
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kodai Senga
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Noah Cameron
Kodai Senga
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Nick Gonzales
Kodai Senga
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Walbert Urena
Kodai Senga
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Jacob Latz
Kodai Senga
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Kyle Leahy
Kodai Senga
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Ian Seymour
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Peter Lambert
Kodai Senga
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Christian Scott
Kodai Senga
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Yoendrys Gomez
Hogan Harris
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Zac Thornton
Hogan Harris
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Brandyn Garcia
Hogan Harris
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Andruw Monasterio
Hogan Harris
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Alejandro Kirk
Hogan Harris
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Tommy Edman
Hogan Harris
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Tyler Stephenson
Hogan Harris
vs
Sam Antonacci
Hogan Harris
vs
Sean Manaea
Hogan Harris
vs
Griffin Conine
Hogan Harris
vs
Masyn Winn
Hogan Harris
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Hogan Harris
vs
Willi Castro
Hogan Harris
vs
Jeff McNeil
Hogan Harris
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Hogan Harris
vs
Ben Joyce
Hogan Harris
vs
Jacob Latz
Hogan Harris
vs
Ian Seymour
Hogan Harris
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Hogan Harris
vs
Jacob Webb
Hogan Harris
vs
Joey Cantillo
Hogan Harris
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Jeff McNeil
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Griffin Conine
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Ben Joyce
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Sam Antonacci
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Tommy Edman
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Dylan Crews
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Zac Thornton
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Jared Jones
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Hogan Harris
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Alec Bohm
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Caleb Durbin
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Royce Lewis
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Zack Gelof
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Chase Meidroth
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Isaac Paredes
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Hogan Harris
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Sean Manaea
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Zac Thornton
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Masyn Winn
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Willi Castro
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Tommy Edman
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Sam Antonacci
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Steven Cruz
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Griffin Conine
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Jordan Romano
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Carter Jensen
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Alejandro Kirk
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Cal Quantrill
vs
Mason Montgomery
Cal Quantrill
vs
Braden Montgomery
Cal Quantrill
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Clayton Beeter
Cal Quantrill
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Carter Jensen
Cal Quantrill
vs
Jordan Romano
Cal Quantrill
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Keider Montero
Cal Quantrill
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Steven Cruz
Cal Quantrill
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Dalton Varsho
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Agustin Ramirez
Cal Quantrill
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Jake Burger
Cal Quantrill
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Willi Castro
Cal Quantrill
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Kody Clemens
Cal Quantrill
vs
Masyn Winn
Cal Quantrill
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Cole Young
Cal Quantrill
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Sean Manaea
Cal Quantrill
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Jacob Latz
Cal Quantrill
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Kyle Leahy
Cal Quantrill
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Ian Seymour
Cal Quantrill
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Peter Lambert
Cal Quantrill
vs
Christian Scott
Cal Quantrill
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
George Klassen
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Joey Ortiz
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Michael Massey
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Gage Jump
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Javier Sanoja
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Justin Martinez
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Dylan Smith
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Travis Bazzana
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Justin Crawford
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Cole Young
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Walker Jenkins
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Kody Clemens
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Royce Lewis
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Isaac Paredes
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Ty France
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Joey Ortiz
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Joey Ortiz
vs
Michael Massey
Joey Ortiz
vs
George Klassen
Joey Ortiz
vs
Javier Sanoja
Joey Ortiz
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Joey Ortiz
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Joey Ortiz
vs
Gage Jump
Joey Ortiz
vs
Dylan Smith
Joey Ortiz
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Joey Ortiz
vs
Justin Crawford
Joey Ortiz
vs
Justin Martinez
Joey Ortiz
vs
Walker Jenkins
Joey Ortiz
vs
Travis Bazzana
Joey Ortiz
vs
Charlie Condon
Joey Ortiz
vs
Cole Young
Joey Ortiz
vs
Caleb Durbin
Joey Ortiz
vs
Royce Lewis
Joey Ortiz
vs
Zack Gelof
Joey Ortiz
vs
Chase Meidroth
Joey Ortiz
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Joey Ortiz
vs
Isaac Paredes

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Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
New Orleans Pelicans

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
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