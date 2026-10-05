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Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups - Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley, Ollie Gordon II

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Will Shipley - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley, Ollie Gordon II in Week 5 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Emanuel Wilson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Will Shipley Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Ollie Gordon II Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It seemed like we'd see another year in which the majority of starting NFL running backs were healthy for the majority of the season. But in recent weeks, a handful of key injuries have reshaped that idea.

The Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins will all see big shake-ups in how their backfield carries are handed out as a result.

So should you add any of their backup running backs as waiver wire pickups for Week 5 of 2026?

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Emanuel Wilson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 49% of leagues

Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) landed on injured reserve after hurting his chest in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. While Seattle has indicated that it's not a season-ending injury, he'll miss at least the next three games and wasn't able to play in Week 4.

There's a strong possibility he'll be out for longer. Instead, RB Emanuel Wilson handled most of the workload for the backfield, carrying the ball 21 times for 81 yards and a touchdown and catching three of his four targets for 39 yards. It's more than Price ever produced in a game, by far, and 27.0 PPR fantasy points is a monster total for a backup.

He clearly has the lead back role in this offense, regardless of game script. The other running backs on the roster didn't contribute much at all (George Holani), and RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) still isn't ready to return to play. Wilson probably has at least a few more weeks in the lead back role, in which he could thrive.

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Will Shipley Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 1% of leagues

Well, that was quick. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) injured his hamstring in his team's Week 4 contest and was pulled from the game. He was replaced by RB Tank Bigsby (core) who picked up a core injury later on and was also pulled from the game. He's now been placed on injured reserve.

That means Bigsby will be out for at least four weeks while Barkley is likely to miss at least one game. Philly's third-string running back is Will Shipley, who is healthy, and he'll start for the team in Week 5.

Shipley will be able to get the ball more now. He's a must-add in all leagues, especially since he'll likely get heavily consolidated volume and could see 20 or more touches in Week 5. At the RB position, volume is almost everything. He moves into RB2 territory with a big role.

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Ollie Gordon II Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 62% of leagues

Gordon and RB Jaylen Wright are the only two running backs on the Dolphins roster that are healthy and active and have gotten any significant amount of touches. And Gordon has massively outperformed Wright -- in Week 4, the former OSU player ran nine times for 100 yards and one touchdown and caught two passes for zero yards.

Wright, meanwhile, managed just seven rushing yards on five carries and wasn't targeted. The Dolphins have used Wright liberally on kick returns. Gordon's massive day should earn him more work moving forward.

We're finally seeing him utilize his 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame to break multiple tackles and gain enough momentum on big runs to be difficult to tackle. He also has ideal size and strength for a goal-line role. His latest performance should put the fantasy world on notice—he shouldn't be unrostered at all ahead of Week 5.

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Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley, Ollie Gordon II. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley, Ollie Gordon II. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley, Ollie Gordon II:

Emanuel Wilson
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Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
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Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
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Will Shipley
Emanuel Wilson
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Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
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Romeo Doubs
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Jordyn Tyson
Emanuel Wilson
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Zach Charbonnet
Emanuel Wilson
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Emanuel Wilson
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Emanuel Wilson
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Emanuel Wilson
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Tre Tucker
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Khalil Shakir
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Wan'dale Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
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Makai Lemon
Emanuel Wilson
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Malik Washington
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Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
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Dohnte Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
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Tre' Harris
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Brenton Strange
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Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
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Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
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Brian Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
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Austin Ekeler
Emanuel Wilson
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Joe Mixon
Emanuel Wilson
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Jaylen Wright
Emanuel Wilson
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Dameon Pierce
Emanuel Wilson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Will Shipley
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Ollie Gordon II
Will Shipley
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Xavier Worthy
Will Shipley
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Emanuel Wilson
Will Shipley
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Romeo Doubs
Will Shipley
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Alvin Kamara
Will Shipley
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Jordyn Tyson
Will Shipley
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Zach Charbonnet
Will Shipley
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Jakobi Meyers
Will Shipley
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Devaughn Vele
Will Shipley
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Kenyon Sadiq
Will Shipley
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Keon Coleman
Will Shipley
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Dontayvion Wicks
Will Shipley
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Tre Tucker
Will Shipley
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Khalil Shakir
Will Shipley
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Wan'dale Robinson
Will Shipley
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Keaton Mitchell
Will Shipley
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Makai Lemon
Will Shipley
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Malik Washington
Will Shipley
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Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Will Shipley
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Will Shipley
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Tre' Harris
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Brenton Strange
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Tyler Allgeier
Will Shipley
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Mike Washington Jr.
Will Shipley
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Kendre Miller
Will Shipley
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Will Shipley
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Brian Robinson
Will Shipley
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Austin Ekeler
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Joe Mixon
Will Shipley
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Jaylen Wright
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MarShawn Lloyd
Ollie Gordon II
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Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
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Will Shipley
Ollie Gordon II
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Alvin Kamara
Ollie Gordon II
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Xavier Worthy
Ollie Gordon II
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Romeo Doubs
Ollie Gordon II
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Jordyn Tyson
Ollie Gordon II
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Zach Charbonnet
Ollie Gordon II
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Jakobi Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
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Devaughn Vele
Ollie Gordon II
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Kenyon Sadiq
Ollie Gordon II
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Keon Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
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Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
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Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
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Khalil Shakir
Ollie Gordon II
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Ollie Gordon II
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Keaton Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
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Makai Lemon
Ollie Gordon II
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Malik Washington
Ollie Gordon II
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Emmett Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
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Kaelon Black
Ollie Gordon II
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Dohnte Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
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Tre' Harris
Ollie Gordon II
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Brenton Strange
Ollie Gordon II
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Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
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Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
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Kendre Miller
Ollie Gordon II
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
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Brian Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
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Austin Ekeler
Ollie Gordon II
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Joe Mixon
Ollie Gordon II
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Jaylen Wright
Ollie Gordon II
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Dameon Pierce
Ollie Gordon II
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MarShawn Lloyd

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