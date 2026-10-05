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Players To Cut Before Week 5 Fantasy Football? Makai Lemon, Jaylen Wright, Kalif Raymond, Courtland Sutton, Quentin Johnston, Dontayvion Wicks, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray

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Jaylen Wright - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 5 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Kalif Raymond, Jaylen Wright, and more?

In This Article hide
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 5?
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Week 5 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. With another full slate of NFL action behind us, it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. Like last week, many injuries still plague the headlines, as Saquon Barkley exited early with a hamstring injury.

In addition, many players continued to struggle and saw their fantasy value plummet, like Courtland Sutton and Makai Lemon.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 5?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 De'Von Achane RB 43 Drop in All Leagues
2 Jayden Reed WR 36 Drop in All Leagues
3 Tyquan Thornton WR 3 Drop in All Leagues
4 Marcus Mariota QB 10 Drop in All Leagues
5 Jauan Jennings WR 14 Drop in All Leagues
6 George Holani RB 15 Drop in All Leagues
7 Buffalo Bills DEF 51 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Green Bay Packers DEF 52 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Kansas City Chiefs DEF 49 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Pittsburgh Steelers DEF 84 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Jaylen Wright RB 31 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Makai Lemon WR 49 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Kalif Raymond WR 37 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Quentin Johnston WR 63 Drop in Most Leagues
15 Kyler Murray QB 67 Drop in Most Leagues
16 Baker Mayfield QB 35 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
17 Keenan Allen WR 37 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
18 Mike Washington Jr. RB 35 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
19 Emmett Johnson RB 31 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
20 Kaelon Black RB 42 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
21 Rachaad White RB 58 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
22 Jadarian Price RB 85 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
23 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 91 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
24 Courtland Sutton WR 78 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
25 Justin Herbert QB 80 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
26 Dontayvion Wicks WR 60 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
27 Darren Waller TE 33 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
28 Kenyon Sadiq TE 56 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
29 Dalton Schultz TE 72 Hold in All Leagues
30 Braelon Allen RB 81 Hold in All Leagues
31 Jalen Coker WR 90 Hold in All Leagues
32 Blake Corum RB 83 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (Cut List Ranking No. 27)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks recorded three catches and 18 yards on five targets in the team's 24-20 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Philly's offense struggled on Sunday, totaling 172 yards. It's no surprise, really, considering they were down four starters before the game began.

Still, the attack couldn't get anything going after halftime, and no Eagles pass catcher recorded more than three receptions or 33 yards. Wicks' target share has been favorable -- acting as the second option at worst behind teammate DeVonta Smith (hamstring).

Moreover, he'll get plenty of opportunities while Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) are shelved. However, with quarterback Jalen Hurts' erratic play, it's challenging to project Wicks for a reliable weekly floor. He'll get a dream matchup in a porous Jaguars pass defense next weekend in London.

Darren Waller, TE, Carolina Panthers (Cut List Ranking No. 21)

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller had a favorable setup Sunday night and did very little with it. Waller caught three of six targets for 36 yards in the 32-26 win over Detroit, a disappointing result against a defense that had already allowed six touchdowns to tight ends through three games. The opportunity was there, too. Carolina played without Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette, while Bryce Young threw 41 passes for 329 yards.

Waller still finished well behind Tetairoa McMillan, who dominated the passing game with 14 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran also played only 53% of the offensive snaps as Mitchell Evans and Tommy Tremble remained heavily involved. Waller has now gone two straight games without a touchdown after scoring twice in Week 2. With Carolina heading into its bye, his fantasy stock has cooled considerably.

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (Cut List Ranking No. 12)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon had a much cleaner path to targets Sunday, but it did not lead to a breakout. With DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown and Dallas Goedert all inactive, Lemon drew a season-high six targets and finished with three catches for 27 yards in the 24-20 loss to the Rams. Philadelphia's offense was a mess overall, managing only 172 total yards, so Lemon was hardly alone. Still, Darius Cooper caught both of Jalen Hurts' touchdown passes while Lemon was held below 30 receiving yards for the fourth straight game.

He now has 10 catches for 65 yards without a touchdown this season. The increased targets were at least something to build on, but this was the kind of opening Lemon needed to turn into more. Instead, his fantasy value remains stuck after another quiet afternoon.

Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins (Cut List Ranking No. 11)

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright rushed for seven yards on five carries during Sunday's Week 4 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, and he wasn't targeted in the passing game. Entering this week, it seemed like there was a chance Wright could take on a larger role after De'Von Achane (knee) was ruled out for the season. If that was the case, he wasted the opportunity by averaging just 1.4 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, teammate Ollie Gordon II exploded for nine carries, 100 rushing yards, and one touchdown (plus two catches), proving that he deserves to be the featured ball-carrier going forward. There may still be some weeks going forward where Wright plays better than Gordon or even logs a couple more touches, but Week 4 showed that Gordon is the running back to roster after Achane's injury.

Wright will rank outside the top 36 running backs heading into Week 5 against Cincinnati.

Tyquan Thornton, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (Cut List Ranking No. 3)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (ankle) suffered a dislocated ankle during Sunday's Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Thornton hauled in a deep pass, and the initial celebration quickly turned to extreme concern once the severity of his injury became evident. He was quickly taken to the hospital, where doctors fixed his dislocated ankle and gave him permission to fly back to Kansas City with the team.

It was encouraging to see the quick turnaround to get him back in Kansas City, but it won't mean much this year. After all, the ankle injury is most likely going to be season-ending. Between the injuries to Thornton and Rashee Rice (hamstring), Kansas City's receiver room is suddenly shorthanded and may look to bolster the position group via free agency or trade.

 

Week 5 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 5 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Ollie Gordon II, Emanuel Wilson, Tyreek Hill, Tank Bigsby. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ollie Gordon II, Emanuel Wilson, Tyreek HIll, Tank Bigsby. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ollie Gordon II, Emanuel Wilson, Tyreek HIll, Tank Bigsby:

Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keon Coleman
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tre Tucker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Makai Lemon
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Malik Washington
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kaelon Black
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Will Shipley
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kendre Miller
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brian Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
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Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Will Shipley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson
Tyreek Hill
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyreek Hill
vs
Efton Chism III
Tyreek Hill
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tyreek Hill
vs
Treylon Burks
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyreek Hill
vs
Isaiah Williams
Tyreek Hill
vs
Najee Harris
Tyreek Hill
vs
Cody White
Tyreek Hill
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyreek Hill
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyreek Hill
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyreek Hill
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyreek Hill
vs
Ted Hurst
Tyreek Hill
vs
Sean Tucker
Tyreek Hill
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Mitch Tinsley
Tyreek Hill
vs
Josh Cameron
Tyreek Hill
vs
Joe Mixon
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyreek Hill
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyreek Hill
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyreek Hill
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyreek Hill
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyreek Hill
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyreek Hill
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tank Bigsby
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tank Bigsby
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tank Bigsby
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tank Bigsby
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keon Coleman
Tank Bigsby
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tre Tucker
Tank Bigsby
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Bigsby
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Makai Lemon
Tank Bigsby
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Malik Washington
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kaelon Black
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tank Bigsby
vs
Will Shipley
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kendre Miller
Tank Bigsby
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brian Robinson

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Players To Cut Before Week 5?
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5
Unexpected Boom Performances: Are They Legit?
Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Lamar Jackson

Scheduled to Undergo MRI
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Puka Nacua

Roasts Eagles' D in Return From Injury
Nico Collins

Crushes Expectations With Monster Game In Return
Kyren Williams

Has Monster Game In Comeback Win Over Eagles
Jonathan Taylor

Rushes for Two Scores in Big Win Over Commanders
Zay Flowers

Posts Massive Performance in Win
Malik Nabers

is Impressive in Week 4 Victory
CeeDee Lamb

Erupts for 189 Yards Versus Texans
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Kenneth Walker

Dominates in Week 4 Win
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Mikel Brown Jr.

Upgraded to Some Contact Work
Tobias Harris

Out for Preseason with Calf Strain
Lamar Jackson

"Week-to-Week," Pending MRI
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Simon Edvinsson

Wants Out of Detroit
Jalen Coker

Ruled Out for Sunday Night Football Vs. Lions
Alexey Toropchenko

to Be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Jake DeBrusk

Remains Out Sunday
Ladd McConkey

Ruled Out with Foot Injury
Gustav Forsling

a Game-Time Call Sunday
Brad Marchand

Set for Season Debut Sunday
Dak Prescott

has Throwing Hand Wrapped After Sunday's Victory
Rashee Rice

Downgraded to Doubtful with Hamstring Injury
Drake Maye

Bounces Back in Huge Win
Lamar Jackson

Seen Leaving in Walking Boot
Lamar Jackson

Considered Day-to-Day With Ankle Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
RJ Barrett

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Opener
Khris Middleton

Held Out of Scrimmage for Ramp-Up
Alexandre Sarr

Set to Ramp Up to Full Contact
Isaiah Jackson

Eyes Starting Center Role
Al Horford

Set to Play in Sunday's Preseason Opener Against Clippers
Draymond Green

Set to Suit Up for Warriors Preseason Opener on Sunday
Donovan Mitchell

100 Percent Committed to Cavs
Stephen Curry

to See Action Only in First Half of Warriors Preseason Opener
Oliver Kapanen

Remains Out Saturday
Benjamin Kindel

Ready to Face Canadiens
Mackie Samoskevich

Activated From Injured Reserve
Jake DeBrusk

Unavailable Saturday Due to Illness
Bowen Byram

Won't Play Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Officially Available Saturday
Aleksander Barkov

Panthers Place Aleksander Barkov on Long-Term Injured Reserve
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Alex Tuch

Starts Life in Washington With Two-Goal Outing
Leo Carlsson

Opens Season With Multi-Point Effort
Zach Edey

Remains on Track for Opening Night
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
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