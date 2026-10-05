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Tight Ends Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups - Week 5 TE Options Include T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq, Brenton Strange, more

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T.J. Hockenson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Craig's tight end (TE) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5 of 2026. His top TE fantasy football pickups, free agents to add, tight end streamers.

In This Article hide
Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 5 Waiver Wire
Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding
Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Waiver Wire Analysis

The bye weeks are here, and fantasy footballers are not going to cheer.

Fantasy managers with Chiefs and Panthers on their rosters will especially be unhappy this week, as Kansas City and Carolina are the only two teams off this week as the NFL rolls out the byes slowly. That means no Travis Kelce or Darren Waller at the tight end position, so there will definitely be some fantasy teams in need of tight-end help this week.

Here are the top waiver wire picks and streamers at the tight end position for Week 5, starting with a man on a mission in Minnesota:

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Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 5 Waiver Wire

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Say what you want about quarterback Kyler Murray. I agree that he has never made his wide receivers more valuable fantasy-wise because of his scattershot accuracy and poor decision-making. But he is normally able to get his tight ends the ball, and he did that with T.J. Hockenson on Sunday.

Hockenson had a spring in his step and a stickiness in his hands we have not seen since his glory days in Detroit. He hauled in 13 Murray passes for 119 yards as he plowed through a Miami defense. Hockenson was not always wide open, but he used every part of his body to catch every Murray pass aimed at him. Plus, he could have scored a TD on this play:

Hockenson’s next three games are against New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Detroit, so the catches should keep coming. Justin Jefferson’s ankle injury might not keep him out much longer, though, so his return will certainly impact Hockenson’s fantasy value; keep that in mind.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

The pattern has finally been broken! It looked like Mike Gesicki was going to bounce between good weeks and bad weeks throughout the season, but he now has two good weeks in a row and three touchdowns in his opening four games. The Penn State product will probably be a larger focus of Cincinnati’s passing attack this upcoming weekend.

If the terrific twosome of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins miss the Week 5 game against the winless Miami Dolphins, Gesicki will emerge as Joe Burrow’s top target. Do not forget that Miami just allowed the aforementioned Hockenson 13 catches this past Sunday afternoon.

Gesicki is a distant third or fourth option when Chase and Higgins are on the field, and Burrow is back to pass. Gesicki's fantasy value skyrockets if one of them is not around, so by all means scoop him up like a fumble if both star wideouts miss next week's game.

 

Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville’s top tight end caught a season-high seven passes for a career-high 95 yards versus Cincinnati on Sunday. He has become one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite pass catcher between the 20-yard-lines thanks to his expert route running and his Charmin-soft hands.

The strange thing about Strange is the lack of touchdowns he scores, considering he is such an integral part of the passing attack. Seven touchdowns in 47 career contests? I watched on Sunday as Lawrence looked at every other pass catcher on his roster inside the red zone except Strange.

Brian Thomas Jr. (remember him?) caught a TD. Josh Cameron (who?) almost scored. Strange was isolated one-on-one down by the goal line once, but Lawrence only glanced at him for a millisecond before throwing in another direction. Strange is good in PPR leagues due to his catches, but just know he is no help in the touchdown department.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Rookies are inconsistent. Geno Smith is inconsistent. So it is no surprise that Sadiq went from a 7-105-1 line in Week 3 to a 0-0-0 line in Week 4. The kid was a little banged up coming in, yet he still was targeted four times, just no connections. This is why Sadiq is more valuable in dynasty leagues than standard leagues in my mind.

A home game this Sunday against a Cleveland defense that is below-average against the pass and almost allowed 300 passing yards to ancient Aaron Rodgers sounds like the perfect way for Sadiq to have a bounce-back game and bounce back into the hearts of fantasy managers.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

I guess the Raiders can make it work with both Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer at tight end. Heck, third-string tight end Ian Thomas even caught a touchdown pass on Sunday! Mayer caught eight out of the 10 Kirk Cousins passes thrown to him for 82 yards.

Mayer appears like he will be a more constant cog in the passing attack from here on out. I do not like his matchup at New England this weekend, though, as the Patriots just held Buffalo’s Dalton Kincaid to one catch this past week.

 

Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Hunter Henry got off to a sluggish start, just like the rest of the Patriots offense. His five catches for 62 yards against Buffalo in Week 4 is probably a sign of things to come, especially before top target A.J. Brown returns from his ankle injury.

Henry has a favorable schedule in his headlights. He has back-to-back home games against Las Vegas and the New York Jets the next two weeks, so I would expect more 60-yard games and fewer 20-yard games in his near future.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams might have 100 tight ends on their roster, and young phenom Terrance Ferguson might be the best of the brawny bunch, but Tyler Higbee is presently the most valuable tight end on the roster since Ferguson is on injured reserve.

Higbee has posted back-to-back 60-yard games and has racked up 13 receptions and 17 targets over the past two weeks. He has had a couple of outstanding catches in these games and has definitely proven to head honcho Sean McVay that he should not put on the scrap pile just yet.

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

The longtime veteran would be ranked much higher in the column if his Carolina Panthers were not on bye this weekend. Waller has 13 receptions for 148 yards and two scores over his first four contests. The good news is he gets a week to rest up and be charged up for a road game against Philadelphia in Week 6.

Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

Darnell Washington is no longer just a big, burly blocker anymore. He has now caught a half-dozen passes for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns over the past two weeks. He is someone to keep an eye on because of his increased role in Pittsburgh’s inconsistent offense, but his main drawback is this tight end teammate of his (next name in column), who will take targets and touchdowns from him.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh’s best pass-catching tight end continues to get his name in the box scores. Rodgers cannot throw the ball very far anymore, but he can get it 10 yards downfield to Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth has two touchdowns in four games and has a home game coming up next against Indianapolis’ 30th-ranked pass defense – a ranking which should be lower if the Colts did not get to face a third-string Washington quarterback this past Sunday morning.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While starting signal caller Baker Mayfield is on the sideline soaking his injured thumb in ice for the next couple of weeks, Cade Otton will have young understudy Jalon (don’t call me Jayden) Daniels as his primary passer.

That worked out OK in Week 4 as Otton caught four passes for 37 yards from the inexperienced youngster. Daniels is still worse for Otton’s value than better for it, though, so I would hold off on picking him up on waivers until Mayfield returns.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up" tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Brenton Strange, Kenyon Sadiq, Michael Mayer, and Hunter Henry. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Kenyon Sadiq, Darren Waller, Brenton Strange, Terrance Ferguson, Oronde Gadsden II, and Mike Gesicki. They are some of the most common searches for tight-end fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Brenton Strange, Kenyon Sadiq, Michael Mayer, and Hunter Henry:

T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mike Gesicki
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Darren Waller
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Michael Mayer
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Higbee
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brenton Strange
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Darnell Washington
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
Darnell Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Hunter Henry
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darren Waller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington

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