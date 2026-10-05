Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.
Some of your rosters have been impacted by injuries that were sustained by De'Von Achane, Breece Hall, and Travis Etienne Jr. during their Week 3 matchups. Unfortunately, health issues continued at the running back position in Week 4, as Saquon Barkley was forced to the sideline. Any roster challenges that some of you have encountered while preparing for your Week 5 matchups will now intensify due to the arrival of this season’s initial bye week.
Two teams will be involved this week, as players from the Panthers and Chiefs will not be available. This ensures that anyone who has benefited from the production of Kenneth Walker III or Chuba Hubbard should avoid starting those backs. This article is designed to help you navigate all obstacles that have developed by identifying the best running backs that are available on your waiver wire.
That will include this week's top priorities, secondary options, high upside handcuffs, and deep league stashes. Nearly all backs that will be examined in this article are available in over 40% of Yahoo! leagues. After you've finished this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your Week 5 matchups!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Upcoming Bye Weeks:
- Week 5: Carolina, Kansas City
- Week 6: Cincinnati, Detroit, Miami, Minnesota
- Week 7: Buffalo, Washington, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 8: New York Giants, New Orleans, Houston, San Francisco
Top Priorities - Week 5 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires
|Top Priorities
|Team
|Rostered
|Ollie Gordon II
|Miami Dolphins
|62%
|Emanuel Wilson
|Seattle Seahawks
|45%
|Tank Bigsby
|Philadelphia Eagles
|28%
|Keaton Mitchell
|Los Angeles Chargers
|35%
|Kendre Miller
|New Orleans Saints
|14%
|Tyler Allgeier
|Arizona Cardinals
|37%
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
62% Rostered
The Dolphins operated with a reconstructed backfield rotation in Week 4 during their first matchup after Achane sustained a torn ACL.
Speculation surrounding the distribution of touches between Gordon and Jaylen Wright had surged in advance of Miami’s visit to Minnesota.
That caused Gordon’s rostership percentage to skyrocket from 3% to 62%, which surpasses the normal threshold that is required for backs that are examined in this article.
However, during the week in which many of you are contending with multiple roster dilemmas, this week’s breakdown would be incomplete if Gordon were omitted from the list of backs that should be targeted on your waiver wire.
Gordon and Wright combined for 16 touches, but Gordon was easily the most productive member of the Dolphins’ backfield tandem. He attained a 60% snap share and carried nine times.
53 yards for Ollie Gordon II
MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/AC6Jer243h
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Gordon also capitalized on his opportunities by generating 100 rushing yards and a touchdown. Gordon also ran 12 routes and captured both of his targets from Malik Willis.
Wright registered a 30% snap share and was limited to five attempts and seven rushing yards. Wright also ran four routes, but was not targeted during the contest.
Gordon’s availability will continue to drop this week. However, he should be prioritized as a roster addition in leagues where he remains available.
Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
45% Rostered
Even though Zach Charbonnet’s path toward reemerging in Seattle’s backfield is progressing, Wilson should operate with a favorable workload until Charbonnet returns.
Wilson was already primed to remain highly involved in a temporary backfield rotation even before Jadarian Price’s chest injury led to his placement on injured reserve.
That launched Wilson into an expanded role, as he led Seattle’s reshaped backfield during Week 4 with a season-high 59% snap share.
He also accumulated 21 attempts, for the second time since Week 2, while assembling 81 rushing yards and producing two rushing touchdowns.
Make that 2️⃣ TDs for Emanuel Wilson!
@LACvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/aZFgT0Olj9
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Wilson also ran 12 routes and established season highs in targets (four), receptions (three), and receiving yards (39) in Week 4.
Wilson has now secured a 47.4% snap share since Week 2. He has also accrued 51 attempts and 187 rushing yards during that sequence.
Wilson is also leading Seattle’s backfield in red zone carries (11) and carries inside the 10-yard line (nine).
Updates surrounding the Seahawks' scheduled meeting with Joe Mixon should be monitored.
However, Wilson appears primed to share touches with George Holani during Price’s multi-week absence, or Charbonnet resurfaces to reclaim his place in the Seahawks’ backfield rotation.
That has vaulted Wilson among this week’s most enticing options from this week’s waiver wire.
Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles
28% Rostered
Bigsby's placement among the top-tier handcuff options has remained firmly intact during the regular season, as a byproduct of his role as the backup rusher behind Barkley.
Bigsby’s value as an insurance policy became evident during Philadelphia’s Week 4 matchup with the Rams, when Barkley suffered a hamstring injury.
Bigsby functioned as Philadelphia’s lead rusher after Barkley became unavailable. He also secured a 48% snap share, while exceeding his previous season highs in carries (14) and rushing yards (55) during the contest.
Bigsby also sustained a lower-body injury during the matchup, and his status should be monitored. He will remain stationed among the top tier of potential roster additions if his health issue does not force him to miss time.
Will Shipley also attained a 47% snap share in Week 4, while assembling 23 rushing yards with his six attempts.
Shipley also ran 15 routes, but was only targeted once. Shipley would emerge as a roster option if Barkley and Bigsby are both impacted by their injuries in Week 5.
However, if Bigsby remains available in Week 5, his prospects of securing an extensive workload as Philadelphia’s temporary lead rusher make him the preferred roster addition.
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers
35% Rostered
Mitchell’s involvement in Mike McDaniel’s offense during the Chargers’ last two matchups has propelled him among the top waiver wire options to pursue for your roster.
Mitchell had registered a 27.6% snap share in Weeks 1 and 2. However, he has secured a 37.9% share since Week 3.
Mitchell has also accumulated 18 attempts and 91 rushing yards during that sequence, while also running 28 routes, finishing sixth among all backs in receptions (five), and rising to eighth in targets (six).
That includes Mitchell’s usage and production in Week 4, when he led the Los Angeles backfield in snap share (38%). Kimani Vidal registered a 37% share, and Omarion Hampton was limited to a season-low 32% share.
Mitchell also established career highs in touches (15), targets (six), and receptions (five), while leading the Chargers in attempts (10) and generating 39 rushing yards.
Mitchell’s ability to erupt for significant yardage should compel McDaniel to sustain Mitchell’s favorable workload during the Chargers’ upcoming matchups.
This would supply an opportunity for Los Angeles to capitalize on Mitchell’s elite speed and acceleration, which fuel his home run capabilities.
Mitchell’s game-changing potential should also encourage you to include him among the top four backs to pursue from this week’s waiver wire.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
14% Rostered
The hamstring injury that was sustained by Etienne in Week 3 has resulted in his placement on injured reserve.
Etienne’s injury has also required the Saints to reconstruct their backfield, which will elevate Miller and Alvin Kamara into expanded roles when the Saints host the Falcons on Monday night.
The changing landscape of the New Orleans backfield also launched Kamara’s rostership percentage to 70%. That is well beyond the aforementioned threshold of 60% that is applied to backs that are included in this column.
This does not alter Kamara’s status as a back to prioritize from this week’s waiver wire. However, Miller has also emerged as an intriguing roster addition.
Miller’s capabilities as a downhill runner should preserve his placement in a rotation with Kamara. Miller’s workload could also expand further during Etienne’s absence.
Kendre Miller gets the Saints on the board
NOvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uWVM4LIs9i
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Miller has operated with a 24.2% snap share since Week 1. Miller has generated 44 rushing yards on his 13 attempts, while securing two attempts inside the red zone and producing a touchdown.
Miller will also secure an extensive workload if Kamara is forced to the sideline at any point during Etienne’s absence. He would also function as an RB2/RB3 in your lineup if that scenario develops.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
37% Rostered
Jeremiyah Love’s inevitable rise into lead back duties for Arizona should not discourage you from utilizing Allgeier as an insurance policy, as Allgeier remains entrenched among the high-upside handcuffs that are available on this week’s waiver wire.
Love had operated with a 41.6% snap share in Weeks 1 and 2, and that percentage has risen to 55.2% since Week 3. Love has also accumulated 41 touches/164 total yards during that sequence.
Allgeier led Arizona’s backfield with a 60.8% snap share, and averaged 11.0 attempts/35.5 rushing yards per game during the Cardinals’ first two matchups. He also registered a 35.6% share in Week 3, while being limited to two carries and -1 rushing yard.
22 yards for 22 🙂↕️
📺: CBS https://t.co/3Yz3ghLLLV
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 4, 2026
However, Allgeier operated with a 54% snap share in Week 4. He also secured his second-highest totals of the season in attempts (eight) and rushing yards (42), while also generating his first touchdown of the year.
Allgeier trails Love in red zone attempts (nine/six), but has garnered the only two carries that have been registered inside the 5.
Allgeier has also run 38 routes and captured all six of his targets since Week 3.
Weekly alterations in Mike LaFleur's allocation of touches prevent Allgeier from operating with unquestioned standalone value.
However, Allgeier will ascend into a massive workload if Love is forced to the sideline. Allgeier can also approach RB1 production if that situation develops.
Secondary Options - Week 5 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters
|Secondary Options
|Team
|Rostered
|Austin Ekeler
|Washington Commanders
|3%
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seattle Seahawks
|60%
|Kaelon Black
|San Francisco 49ers
|42%
|Samaje Perine
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3%
|Woody Marks
|Houston Texans
|55%
|Jonah Coleman
|Denver Broncos
|34%
Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders
3% Rostered
It is understandable if the distribution of touches within the Commanders’ congested backfield has reduced your enthusiasm for starting any Washington back.
That challenging situation was seemingly compounded by the shoulder injury that sidelined Rachaad White during the Commanders’ Week 4 matchup with Indianapolis.
However, White’s absence also launched Ekeler into the equation. Washington had signed the 31-year-old Ekeler to a one-year contract on September 29, and he promptly secured a 26.6% snap share during his season debut.
Ekeler also carried four times, led the backfield in rushing yards (29), and averaged 7.3 yards per attempt. He also ran 10 routes and collected one of his two targets.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the reconstructed backfield with a 45.3% snap share. Croskey-Merritt also paced the Washington with nine attempts, but only manufactured 15 rushing yards (1.7 per attempt). Kaytron Allen registered a 18.8% snap share, carried three times, and was limited to one rushing yard.
White’s status should be monitored. However, Ekeler’s involvement and efficiency were encouraging. His versatility also preserves his prospects of attaining a favorable workload as he integrates into David Blough’s offense. That makes him an intriguing option to target this week.
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
60% Rostered
Charbonnet is stationed among the recommended options in this week’s column due to his eventual re-emergence in Seattle’s backfield rotation.
Charbonnet remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list following his February surgery to repair a torn ACL. He is eligible to return in Week 5.
He has also been designated to return from the PUP list and began practicing on October 2. The designation has also opened a 21-day window for the Seahawks to determine when Charbonnet will re-emerge on Seattle’s 53-man roster.
While the specific timeline for Charbonnet to secure touches in the Seahawks’ backfield rotation is still unclear, he should steadily progress toward seizing a significant role after he returns.
Charbonnet exceeded his previous highs in attempts (184/11.5 per game), rushing yards (730/45.6 per game), red zone touches (54), and rushing touchdowns (12) last season.
Zach Charbonnet with room to run!
SEAvsSF on ESPN/ABC
Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/RA2RIsF3C7
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026
Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury has distributed touches to Wilson, Price, and Holani, and Wilson is now emerging with a consistent lead-back role.
Charbonnet’s workload could initially be managed after he has resurfaced. However, he will eventually seize an integral role in Seattle’s offense.
Adding Charbonnet this week should provide you with a critical resource after he fully integrates into the Seahawks’ attack.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
42% Rostered
Black’s prospects of attaining standalone value have decreased since San Francisco’s season opener.
However, Black remains stationed directly below Christian McCaffrey on the 49ers depth chart. His role as the RB2 in a Kyle Shanahan offense provides enormous rationale for securing him this week.
Black secured a season-high 43.1% snap share in Week 1, but he has registered between 32.7% and 25.8% during San Francisco’s last three matchups
Black has now carried 31 times, generated 120 rushing yards, and has secured four attempts inside the red zone. Black has also run 39 routes and has collected one of his two targets.
That includes Black’s numbers when San Francisco hosted Denver in Week 4. Black played on 17 snaps. He also accumulated six attempts and 13 rushing yards, and ran 17 routes, although he was not targeted during the contest.
McCaffrey had registered an 53.8% snap share averaged 31.5 entering Week 3, but has secured a 78.3% share during the 49ers’ last two contests.
Black can still ascend into RB3/flex territory if Shanahan allocates a higher percentage of touches to Black in the 49ers' backfield rotation.
Black also remains cemented among the high-upside handcuffs on this week’s waiver wire.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
3% Rostered
Perine’s continued role as a dependable RB2 in Cincinnati’s offense has kept him embedded among the unquestioned handcuff options throughout the regular season.
Perine has not attained standalone value. However, his usage preserves the possibility that he might emerge as an RB3/ flex if his workload expands further.
Perine has registered a 33.9% snap share since Week 1, which includes the 35.5% share that he attained in Week 4.
Perine has also accumulated 18 touches and 93 total yards since Week 1, while two of his carries have been secured inside the red zone. Perine has also run 49 routes, collected eight targets, and accumulated 51 receiving yards.
That includes Perine's numbers in Week 4, in which he was limited to three attempts and seven rushing yards. Perine also ran 14 routes and was targeted once by Joe Burrow.
Chase Brown’s numbers continue to rise as he functions as Cincinnati’s lead back. Brown is ninth among backs with a 70.7% snap share. He has also accumulated 79 touches and 310 total yards.
Perine would seize a substantial workload if Brown’s accumulation of touches and yardage is interrupted by injury. Perine is also capable of supplying RB2 production if that situation develops.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
55% Rostered
The primary incentive for adding Marks continues to surround his proximity to an extensive workload if David Montgomery is forced to the sideline. However, Marks’ prospects of seizing an expanding workload could continue to rise if Montgomery’s inefficiency continues.
Marks’ snap share counts have ranged between 37% and 50.6% since Week 1 (50.6%/47.5%/37%/42%). Montgomery has registered snap shares between 42% and 63% during that sequence (49.4%/52.5%/63%/58%).
Montgomery's season-best numbers were all assembled during Houston’s season opener, when he accumulated 20 attempts, 60 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns.
Since Week 2, Montgomery has registered 27 attempts, 67 rushing yards, and no touchdowns, while averaging 2.5 yards per attempt. He has also accumulated three red zone carries during those contests. Montgomery’s per-game averages have also plunged to 9.0 attempts/22.3 yards per game during that span.
Woody Marks gives the @HoustonTexans the lead!
@DALvsHOU on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/8utfJfbWMF
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Marks has accumulated 19 attempts and 45 rushing yards since Week 2. He has also produced a rushing touchdown during each of the Texans’ last two matchups. Mark has also run 48 routes since Week 2, while capturing six of his seven targets.
Marks’ usage and output may be inconsistent during the upcoming weeks. However, he could also emerge with an expanding role if Montgomery’s numbers remain uninspiring.
That should incentivize you to add Marks this week.
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
34% Rostered
Coleman’s proven versatility as a rusher and receiver fuels his ability to operate as a three-down back. This sustains his potential to earn a larger workload during upcoming matchups.
Coleman’s prospects of accomplishing that will be delayed after the Broncos placed him on short-term injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.
However, Coleman’s temporary absence does not eliminate all incentive to secure him for your roster, as he remains capable of becoming an intriguing asset after he returns.
Coleman sustained his ankle issue when Denver hosted Jacksonville in Week 2, although that did not impede him from operating with a 40.3% snap share during the contest.
The rookie Jonah Coleman gives the Broncos a fourth quarter lead 🐴
JAXvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/wpnL52qLn8
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
He also secured 10 carries, including three inside the red zone. He also accumulated 39 rushing yards, collected three receptions, and generated his first career touchdown.
J.K. Dobbins (leg cramps) and R.J. Harvey (hamstring) were contending with health issues in Week 2, which launched Coleman into his increased workload.
Coleman will also secure an expanded role if Dobbins or Harvey are unavailable at any point after Coleman resurfaces. That includes Coleman operating as the Broncos’ short-term lead back if Dobbins misses time.
Those factors should encourage you to stash Coleman if you manage rosters in deeper leagues, as he could eventually emerge as a valuable resource.
High Upside Handcuffs - Week 5 Waiver Wire Running Backs
|High Upside Handcuffs
|Team
|Rostered
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|35%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Atlanta Falcons
|30%
|Emmett Johnson
|Kansas City Chiefs
|31%
|Seth McGowan
|Indianapolis Colts
|1%
|Najee Harris
|New York Giants
|6%
|Tyler Goodson
|Dallas Cowboys
|0%
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
35% Rostered
Washington remains cemented as an enticing handcuff as a result of his placement directly below Ashton Jeanty on the Raiders’ depth chart.
This sustains Washington’s potential to secure a massive workload in Klint Kubiak’s offense if Jeanty is unable to operate in his usual capacity as the bellcow for Las Vegas.
Washington’s size, speed, and explosiveness will also be displayed with greater frequency if Kubiak determines that he should allocate a higher percentage of opportunities to Washington on a weekly basis.
Washington has played on 54 snaps, while accumulating 120 rushing yards and averaging 5.0 yards per attempt.
He also led all backs with 15+ carries in explosive run percentage (13.3%) and explosive yards percentage (52.9%) from Weeks 1-3, according to Fantasy Points Data.
Washington secured a season high 21.4% snap share and accumulated 18 rushing yards when the Raiders hosted the Chiefs in Week 4.
Jeanty has attaineed a 75.8% snap share, while accumulating 86 touches and 429 total yards. However, Jeanty is also 42nd in efficiency (4.6) and 33rd in rush yards over expected (-8), according to Next Gen Stats.
Washington remains an exceptional insurance policy who is capable of delivering a statistical eruption if he ascends into a larger role.
Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons
30% Rostered
Robinson’s ongoing role as the RB2 in Atlanta’s offense provides sizable incentive to secure him as an elite handcuff option.
Robinson has also continued to perform effectively with his opportunities since Week 1, even though Bijan Robinson is flourishing with his role as Atlanta’s primary back.
(Bijan) Robinson was second behind only Jahmyr Gibbs with 79 touches entering Week 4, while functioning as the foundation of the Falcons’ attack.
However, (Brian) Robinson has been progressing toward standalone value despite the significant obstacle that (Bijan) Robinson’s workload would appear to be.
(Brian) Robinson has attained a 34% snap share since Week 1. He has also averaged 10.0 attempts per game, while assembling 132 rushing yards and generating a rushing touchdown.
It's Brian Robinson Jr.'s turn to find the end zone!@ATLvsGB on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bKyGLnJFu3
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2026
72.7% of his yards have been generated after contact, according to Fantasy Points Data, and he is third overall in yards after contact per attempt (3.2) among backs with 30+ carries. He was also 35th among all backs in points per game (7.6) entering Week 4.
However, the enticement of adding (Brian) Robinson to your roster involves his adjacency to a massive workload if (Bijan) Robinson misses time.
That would launch (Brian) Robinson into a temporary lead back role, and he can provide RB2 production if that scenario occurs.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
31% Rostered
Johnson has emerged among the mainstays in this column, as he continues to perform proficiently as Kansas City’s RB2. He has also seized his place among the most enticing handcuff options, due to his role as the direct backup to Walker.
Johnson has now attained a 26.4% snap share during his first four matchups. He has also carried 16 times, assembled 56 rushing yards, run 36 routes, captured all five of his targets, and generated 74 yards as a receiver.
That includes Johnson’s usage and production in Week 4, when he accumulated 16 snaps. Johnson did not register a rushing attempt during the Chiefs' visit to Las Vegas. However, he did run 10 routes, while securing his only target, and assembling 10 yards as a receiving weapon.
Walker should continue to excel while operating as Kansas City's workhorse back if he can achieve sustained health. However, Johnson will function as the temporary RB1 in Andy Reid’s offense if Walker is forced to miss time.
Johnson possesses the versatility to operate effectively as both a rusher and receiver. That preserves his ability to provide high-end RB2 production if he secures lead back duties.
It also positions Johnson among the backs to pursue in leagues where he remains available.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
1% Rostered
McGowan’s restricted involvement in the Colts’ backfield rotation has been consistent due to his placement below Jonathan Taylor on the Indianapolis depth chart.
Taylor has accumulated 216 snaps since Week 1 and has accumulated 96 touches and 422 total yards.
However, McGowan’s role as Taylor's direct backup is also unchallenged. D.J. Giddens is the only other back on the Indianapolis depth chart, and he has been inactive in all four of the Colts’ matchups.
This sustains McGowan’s potential to seize a massive workload if Taylor is forced to the sideline.
McGowan has registered a 15.6% snap share entering Week 5. He has also generated 45 rushing yards with his 12 attempts, and has yet to attain significant involvement as a receiving weapon (11 routes/three targets).
That includes McGowan’s usage and output when the Colts traveled to London in Week 4, when McGowan secured season highs in snap share (28.8), carries (six) and rushing yards (31).
McGowan is a physical runner who is capable of performing effectively if Taylor misses time. He would also become a valuable resource if that situation develops.
Najee Harris, New York Giants
6% Rostered
New York’s signing of Harris on August 18 did not diminish Cam Skattebo’s status as the Giants’ lead back, and Harris’ rise into a viable roster addition was not immediate.
However, his role during New York’s last two matchups has solidified his status as a viable handcuff to Skattebo.
It has also presented the potential for Harris to operate as an RB3/flex if his workload is sustained during the Giants’ upcoming matchups.
Harris has now attained a 19.8% snap share since Week 3. Harris has also carried 18 times and has assembled 82 rushing yards during that span.
That includes Harris’ numbers in Week 4, when he registered a 17.9% snap share. Harris also accumulated nine attempts and generated 30 rushing yards.
Skattebo unsurprisingly paced the Giants backfield in snaps (43), carries (18), and rushing yards (58).
Devin Singletary was a healthy inactive for the second consecutive week, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been an afterthought in New York’s backfield rotation since Week 1.
Harris’ physical presence should enhance his prospects of retaining a favorable role, while he could also emerge as the Giants’ lead rusher during any absence by Skattebo.
Tyler Goodson, Dallas Cowboys
0% Rostered
Javonte Williams accumulated 24 touches, 83 total yards, and three touchdowns in Week 4 while maintaining his consistent role as the Cowboys’ lead back.
However, the depth chart immediately below him has continually evolved during the regular season.
The opportunity to function as the RB2 for Dallas had initially been earmarked for Malik Davis after Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah were waived on August 30.
Davis sustained a season-ending hip injury on September 11, which temporarily vaulted Emari Demercado into that role.
However, Demercado was relegated to healthy inactive status in Week 3. Goodson was added to the Cowboys’ 53-man roster on September 15, and emerged as the direct backup to Williams in Week 3.
Goodson has now registered a 17.8% snap share during Dallas’s last two matchups. He has also accumulated nine attempts and 34 rushing yards, while running 13 routes and securing two targets
Goodson’s current level of involvement will remain minimal as Williams secures an extensive workload.
Goodson would garner an expanded role if Williams is forced to the sideline. The Cowboys would likely add another back to the equation if that situation develops.
However, Goodson would still emerge as a viable starting option if you are contending with roster issues.
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 38% Rostered
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 28% Rostered
Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions - 1% Rostered
These running backs are rostered in over 60% of leagues, but should be added anywhere they are still available:
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears - 82% Rostered
Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 80% Rostered
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - 70% Rostered
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