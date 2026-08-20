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Early Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings (2026) - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Dalton Schultz, De'Zhaun Stribling, KC Concepcion, Jonah Coleman, Ryan Flournoy

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Ryan Flournoy - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Early fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 1 of 2026. The top free agent options to add off waivers - our waiver wire rankings help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Who To Pickup for Fantasy Football Week 1?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers
Running Backs - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 1 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's almost fantasy football time, but we know some of you have already completed your preseason drafts! You're probably already in the process of watching the waiver wire for potential hidden gems, so we're here to assist! Our early Week 1 fantasy football waiver wire rankings for 2026 will help guide you through the waiver wire and make sure you pick up the right players.

There are several players who still have low ownership percentages and could make immediate fantasy impacts in 2026. Will Jonah Coleman (22%) make an impact in his first year with the Broncos, and emerge as a legitimate flex play? Will Chris Rodriguez Jr. (48%) turn the Jaguars backfield into a committee? Is Keaton Mitchell (31%) a top handcuff RB with standalone upside in L.A.?

Our Week 1 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more -- they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 75 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. For those new to this article series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Who To Pickup for Fantasy Football Week 1?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league, depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Pos % Ros. Baller Move
1 Matthew Golden WR 59 Add in All Leagues
2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 48 Add in All Leagues
3 Tyler Allgeier RB 39 Add in All Leagues
4 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
5 Xavier Worthy WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Keaton Mitchell RB 31 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Tyjae Spears RB 25 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Tank Bigsby RB 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Jalen Coker WR 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Jonah Coleman RB 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 KC Concepcion WR 48 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Jakobi Meyers WR 60 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Juwan Johnson TE 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
14 Romeo Doubs WR 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Khalil Shakir WR 36 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
16 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Dalton Schultz TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Woody Marks RB 30 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 47 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Isiah Pacheco RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 MarShawn Lloyd RB 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Brian Robinson RB 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Braelon Allen RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Dylan Sampson RB 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
25 Brenton Strange TE 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Chig Okonkwo TE 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Jalen Nailor WR 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Jalen McMillan WR 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Rashid Shaheed WR 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Terrance Ferguson TE 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Keenan Allen WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Ryan Flournoy WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Rashod Bateman WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Ray Davis RB 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 39 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
36 Jaydon Blue RB 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
37 Mike Washington Jr. RB 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Najee Harris RB 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Hunter Henry TE 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Emmett Johnson RB 6 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Denzel Boston WR 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Caleb Douglas WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Tank Dell WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Adonai Mitchell WR 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 T.J. Hockenson TE 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Cyrus Allen WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
48 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Isaac TeSlaa WR 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Dontayvion Wicks WR 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Kaelon Black RB 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Samaje Perine RB 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Pat Freiermuth TE 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 James Conner RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Chris Bell WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Pat Bryant WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Malachi Fields WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Evan Engram TE 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Sean Tucker RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 George Holani RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Adam Randall RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Kendre Miller RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Jordan Love QB 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Baker Mayfield QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Malik Willis QB 43 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Tyler Shough QB 41 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Daniel Jones QB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Sam Darnold QB 35 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 C.J. Stroud QB 27 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Jacoby Brissett QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Cam Ward QB 18 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Keaton Mitchell, Jonah Coleman, KC Concepcion, and De'Zhaun Stribling. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 1:

 

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 6

Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell did not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Houston Texans, joining Omarion HamptonJustin Herbert, and several other established starters on the sideline. That could be another clue that Mitchell has a real role waiting for him in Mike McDaniel's offense. The Chargers' current depth chart lists the 24-year-old second behind Hampton, and McDaniel has already said he plans to use all three of his top backs during the regular season.

Mitchell gives the group something different with his speed. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry on 59 attempts for Baltimore last season and has averaged 6.3 yards per rush for his career. Nothing about sitting out one preseason game guarantees a major workload, but the Chargers apparently didn't need to see Mitchell in game action while evaluating the rest of the backfield. For a player who has never topped 59 carries in a season, that's an encouraging sign that his workload could grow in Los Angeles.

 

Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 10

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman has continued to receive praise from head coach Sean Payton, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Payton said that there was a point where he realized he had seen enough from Coleman during practice to know that he's going to be an impact player in the NFL. "I didn't need to see additional evidence of what I've been seeing for three weeks," Payton said. That's a pretty glowing review for the rookie ball-carrier.

Even though he's third on the depth chart behind JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, it sounds like he should have a significant role this year, perhaps as early as Week 1. He's a glaring trade target in dynasty leagues before his price adjusts, and he might even be worth selecting in the later rounds of redraft leagues. RotoBaller's latest fantasy rankings have Coleman as the RB29 in dynasty leagues and the RB52 in redraft leagues.

 

KC Concepcion, WR, Browns

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 11

Cleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion said his confidence "skyrocketed" after the back-to-back big catch and touchdown run on a sweep in the team's preseason opener on Saturday against the Chicago Bears, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. The 21-year-old 24th overall pick from Texas A&M caught three of his four targets for 27 yards on Saturday and took his only carry for 14 yards and a touchdown while playing with the first-team offense.

Concepcion is pretty much a lock to be a starting wideout for Cleveland in his first year in the NFL in 2026, and he could even take over as the Browns' WR1 after catching 61 passes for 919 yards and an SEC-high nine touchdowns in 13 games for the Aggies last year. Concepcion caught 25 TD passes in his three years in college (two years at North Carolina State). The only thing that could hold him back in his first year in the NFL is the Browns' less-than-ideal QB situation with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battling for the starting job. Concepcion's name should be rising up draft boards this fall as a popular late-round flier with upside.

 

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 16

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling continues to get encouraging signs about where he stands with the team. During Sunday's special teams period, David Lombardi noted that Stribling worked individually with offensive assistant/wide receivers coach Andrew Hayes-Stoker, the same setup veteran Mike Evans received. Lombardi described it as the "vet WR treatment." It comes just a few days after Stribling caught seven passes for 63 yards in his preseason debut against Tennessee.

The 49ers had seen enough by midway through the second quarter, pulling the No. 33 overall pick from the game with nearly eight minutes left in the half. Stribling has also been making plays in camp since returning from some early hamstring tightness. Sunday doesn't guarantee where he'll land in the receiver rotation, but San Francisco continuing to prioritize his offensive work is another positive development for the rookie.

 

Running Backs - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
Keaton Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
Woody Marks
Isiah Pacheco
MarShawn Lloyd
Brian Robinson
Braelon Allen
Dylan Sampson
Ray Davis
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaydon Blue
Mike Washington Jr.
Najee Harris
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
James Conner
Sean Tucker
George Holani
Adam Randall

 

Wide Receivers - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name
Matthew Golden
Wan'Dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
KC Concepcion
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
Khalil Shakir
De'Zhaun Stribling
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Nailor
Jalen McMillan
Rashid Shaheed
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
Jaylin Noel
Tank Dell
Adonai Mitchell
Cyrus Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
Isaac TeSlaa
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre' Harris
Chris Bell
Pat Bryant
Malachi Fields

 

Tight Ends - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
Evan Engram

 

Quarterbacks - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 1:

Player Name
Jordan Love
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
Cam Ward
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
Geno Smith

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 1:

Player Name
Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers
Tennessee Titans
Buffalo Bills
Las Vegas Raiders
Chicago Bears
New York Jets

 

Week 1 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 1 rankings, check out some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller, including more articles which are coming soon.

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Matthew Golden, Chris Rodriguez Jr. Xavier Worthy, Jalen Coker, Khalil Shakir, Isiah Pacheco, Dylan Sampson, Tyler Allgeier, Wan'Dale Robinson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Matthew Golden, Chris Rodriguez Jr. Xavier Worthy, Jalen Coker, Khalil Shakir, Isiah Pacheco, Dylan Sampson, Tyler Allgeier, Wan'Dale Robinson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Matthew Golden, Chris Rodriguez Jr. Xavier Worthy, Jalen Coker, Khalil Shakir, Isiah Pacheco, Dylan Sampson, Tyler Allgeier, Wan'Dale Robinson:

Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Matthew Golden
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Xavier Worthy
Matthew Golden
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Matthew Golden
vs
Tyjae Spears
Matthew Golden
vs
Tank Bigsby
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Coker
Matthew Golden
vs
Jonah Coleman
Matthew Golden
vs
KC Concepcion
Matthew Golden
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Matthew Golden
vs
Juwan Johnson
Matthew Golden
vs
Romeo Doubs
Matthew Golden
vs
Khalil Shakir
Matthew Golden
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Schultz
Matthew Golden
vs
Woody Marks
Matthew Golden
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Matthew Golden
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Matthew Golden
vs
Brian Robinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Braelon Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
Dylan Sampson
Matthew Golden
vs
Brenton Strange
Matthew Golden
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Nailor
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen McMillan
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Matthew Golden
vs
Keenan Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashod Bateman
Matthew Golden
vs
Denzel Boston
Matthew Golden
vs
Caleb Douglas
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylin Noel
Matthew Golden
vs
Tank Dell
Jalen Coker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jalen Coker
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jalen Coker
vs
Brenton Strange
Jalen Coker
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jalen Coker
vs
Tank Dell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Romeo Doubs
Khalil Shakir
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Khalil Shakir
vs
Juwan Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dalton Schultz
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Woody Marks
Khalil Shakir
vs
KC Concepcion
Khalil Shakir
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jonah Coleman
Khalil Shakir
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jalen Coker
Khalil Shakir
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tank Bigsby
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brian Robinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyjae Spears
Khalil Shakir
vs
Braelon Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dylan Sampson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Xavier Worthy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Brenton Strange
Khalil Shakir
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jalen Nailor
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jalen McMillan
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keenan Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rashod Bateman
Khalil Shakir
vs
Denzel Boston
Khalil Shakir
vs
Caleb Douglas
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaylin Noel
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tank Dell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Isiah Pacheco
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Woody Marks
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Brian Robinson
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Braelon Allen
Isiah Pacheco
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Dylan Sampson
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Khalil Shakir
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Brenton Strange
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Romeo Doubs
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Jalen Nailor
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Jalen McMillan
Isiah Pacheco
vs
KC Concepcion
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Jonah Coleman
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Jalen Coker
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Keenan Allen
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Tank Bigsby
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Tyjae Spears
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Ray Davis
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Jaydon Blue
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Najee Harris
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Emmett Johnson
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Kaelon Black
Isiah Pacheco
vs
Samaje Perine
Dylan Sampson
vs
Braelon Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Brenton Strange
Dylan Sampson
vs
Brian Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dylan Sampson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Dylan Sampson
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Dylan Sampson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dylan Sampson
vs
Woody Marks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keenan Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ray Davis
Dylan Sampson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Dylan Sampson
vs
KC Concepcion
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Najee Harris
Dylan Sampson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kaelon Black
Dylan Sampson
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ray Davis
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaydon Blue
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Najee Harris
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Seth McGowan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Conner
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
KC Concepcion
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Woody Marks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brian Robinson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Braelon Allen
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keenan Allen
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Denzel Boston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tank Dell

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Notre Dame's Junior Tuihalamaka Entering Transfer Portal
CFB

Quintrevion Wisner Back at Florida State Practice
CFB

Kansas State Star Left Tackle John Pastore Out for Season
CFB

Brent Venables Signs Six-Year Extension with Oklahoma
Puka Nacua

Remains Out With Psoas Soreness
Ja'Kobi Lane

Continues to Turn Heads at Ravens Camp
Quinshon Judkins

Misses Second Straight Practice
Chris Olave

Appears to Get Day Off Thursday
Sam LaPorta

Dealing With Hip Injury
Patrick Mahomes

Won't Play in Second Preseason Game
Makai Lemon

Back at Practice
Tyler Warren

Expected to Miss About a Week
Rachaad White

Won't Play on Saturday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Looks "Great" in Return to Practice
CFB

Keelon Russell Expected to be Named Alabama's QB1
Malik Nabers

Not Participating in Joint Practice
Adam Engstrom

Canadiens Open to Trading Adam Engstrom
Morgan Rielly

Expects to Start Season in Toronto
Sidney Crosby

Expected to Discuss New Contract Before End of Offseason
Denver Nuggets

DeMar DeRozan Emerges as Denver's Top Free-Agent Target
Santi Aldama

Sits Out Spain Qualifiers
Drake Batherson

Seeking Eight-Year Extension
Sacramento Kings

Elfrid Payton Draws Kings Interest
Jordan Mason

Standing Out at Training Camp
Alexander Romanov

Healthy After Shoulder Surgery
Sacramento Kings

Cameron Payne to Work Out for Kings
CFB

Dozie Ezukanma Remains Hospitalized After Locker-Room Scuffle
Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Denver Nuggets

Julian Reese Headed to Denver, to be Waived
Cam Whitmore

Headed to Cleveland
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Tre Mann

Traded to Wizards
Max Strus

Traded to the Clippers
Peyton Watson

Lands in Cleveland
CFB

Former Seahawks Running Back TJ Harden to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Georgia Still Searching for Third-Down Running Back
CFB

Notre Dame's Receiver Rotation Shaping Up
CFB

Skyler Locklear Wins Missouri State Quarterback Job
CFB

Kennesaw State Names Rickie Collins the Week 1 Starting Quarterback
CFB

Luke Weaver Named San Jose State Starting Quarterback
CFB

Dylan Stewart, Jacarrius Peak Unlikely to Be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Louisiana Lawsuit Grants Return to College Football for Current NFL Players
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
Jacob deGrom

Will Start on Thursday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays Targeting Saturday Return for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Ketel Marte

D-Backs GM Non-Committal on Ketel Marte's Return This Year
DK Metcalf

Says He'll Be Fine for Week 1
Jayden Higgins

Suffers Torn ACL
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in the Right Direction Heading to BMW Championship
Aaron Rai

Needs Strong Finish at BMW Championship
Kurt Kitayama

Putting Together a Solid Finish to 2026 Season
Alex Smalley

Continues Rising in FedEx Cup Standings
Ryan Gerard

Hitting His Stride Heading to BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy

Struggles at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Still in Good Spot to Make Tour Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick

in Solid Form Heading to BMW Championship
Justin Thomas

Needs a Big Week at BMW Championship
Jake Knapp

Riding Strong Form Into the BMW Championship
Omarion Hampton

Sets the Tone in Joint Practice
Rickie Fowler

Looking to Keep His Season Going at BMW Championship
Justin Rose

a Solid Value Play at BMW Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Looking to Find His Putting Stroke at BMW Championship
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Be Sidelined at Least a Month
Brooklyn Nets

Nick Pringle Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Nets
Russell Henley

a Boom-or-Bust Option at BMW Championship
NBA

Garrison Mathews Leaves the NBA for Olimpia Milano
Collin Morikawa

Could Be a Risky Play at the BMW Championship
OG Anunoby

Sets Sights on Knicks Title Defense
Cameron Young

Looking to Bounce Back at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Officially Named Stanford's Starting Quarterback
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Nears EuroLeague Move to ASVEL
P.J. Washington

Confident He Stays in Dallas
Patrick Cantlay

Hopes to Take Elite Iron Play to BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre

It's Impossible to Trust Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
New Orleans Pelicans

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
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