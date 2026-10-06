Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 5 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 5 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 5 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.
For Week 4, we had some solid D/ST hits. The Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Cleveland Browns were all Tier 1 defenses on this list. The Vikings scored nine fantasy points, the Ravens scored seven fantasy points, the Seahawks scored 12 fantasy points, the Packers scored eight fantasy points, and the Browns scored nine fantasy points.
Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 5 -- our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|1
|1
|Houston Texans
|at TEN
|89%
|16.25
|1
|2
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at MIA
|23%
|17.75
|1
|3
|Denver Broncos
|at LAC
|81%
|19.5
|1
|4
|Minnesota Vikings
|at NO
|97%
|20.5
|1
|5
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. TB
|16%
|19
|1
|6
|Cleveland Browns
|at NYJ
|14%
|19.25
|1
|7
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. PHI
|54%
|18.5
1. Houston Texans D/ST at TEN
HOU favored by 7, Total ~39.5
The Houston Texans defense has a prime opportunity in front of them in Week 5. This group will face a Titans offense that has definitely struggled in the early going. Tennessee has yet to score more than 20 points in a game through four contests, and Cam Ward has thrown an interception in back-to-back games.
After allowing 34 points to the Dallas Cowboys last week, expect the Texans defense to bounce back this coming week. Houston ranks tied for third in sacks (14) and will be able to get to Ward in this game. The Titans offensive line currently ranks 26th in pass block win rate. With at least three sacks in three consecutive games, start this D/ST in all formats.
2. Cincinnati Bengals D/ST at MIA
CIN favored by 7, Total ~42.5
The Cincinnati Bengals defense is a must-start fantasy option this week. This unit has improved significantly since last season. Cincinnati has totaled 14 sacks through four games (tied for the third-most), and ranks in the upper half of the league in EPA/play. This Bengals defense will play against arguably the worst offense in football in Week 5.
The Dolphins have yet to score more than 13 points in a game this season. Malik Willis has been sacked multiple times in three of four games and has only thrown one passing touchdown in four weeks. This Bengals defense should be in for a strong fantasy performance. Roll with this D/ST in all formats this weekend.
3. Denver Broncos D/ST at LAC
DEN favored by 3.5, Total ~42.5
The Denver Broncos lost some key members of the secondary to injuries last week. Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs) both left the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers with potential multi-week injuries. Surtain could miss a few weeks, while Moss could be sidelined with that rib injury that he suffered on Sunday. However, this Broncos D/ST is still a top play in Week 5.
Broncos defense stands tall on 4th down 🐴
DENvsSF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/YERbC45ifh
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
The Chargers have been one of the worst offenses in the NFL to start the season. Justin Herbert has thrown at least one interception in every game this season, and Los Angeles' offensive line has allowed at least three sacks in three of four contests. That's good news for a Broncos defense that ranks sixth in pass-rush win rate.
4. Minnesota Vikings D/ST at NO
MIN favored by 1.5, Total ~42.5
This Vikings defense has been on another level to begin the 2026 season. This unit ranks first in pass rush win rate, first in pressure rate, first in blitz rate, first in sacks, first in points allowed, and first in EPA/play. Last week, this Minnesota D/ST totaled nine fantasy points behind a two-sack, one-turnover day.
While the Saints have shown the ability to score, fantasy managers can't possibly sit this Minnesota defense in Week 5. The Vikings have scored at least nine fantasy points in every game, and teams haven't had an answer for their high blitz rate through four weeks. Tyler Shough has also been sacked multiple times in each contest this season.
5. Dallas Cowboys D/ST vs. TB
DAL favored by 9.5, Total ~47.5
This Dallas Cowboys defense hasn't improved much from last season. This unit has allowed at least 28 points in three of four games, has only four sacks through four weeks, ranks 31st in pass rush win rate, and ranks 32nd in EPA/play. However, this Cowboys D/ST will be a top fantasy option in Week 5 against the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay will be starting undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in Week 5. Daniels made his first career start last week and didn't throw the ball well in a loss against the Green Bay Packers. He threw for 148 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while being sacked three times. The Cowboys should have a high enough fantasy floor in this game against a rookie QB making his second start.
6. Cleveland Browns D/ST at NYJ
NYJ favored by 1.5, Total ~40
The Cleveland Browns have played well defensively over the last few weeks. They totaled three sacks, forced an interception, and held the Buccaneers to 19 points in Week 2. Then, this same defense totaled three sacks, forced an interception, and held the Panthers to 18 points in Week 3. This past week, the Browns totaled five sacks with two interceptions against the Steelers.
That's enough reason to roll with this Browns defense with confidence in Week 5. Geno Smith has been sacked 12 times over the last three games, and Cleveland has tallied at least three sacks in three consecutive games. This is a strong matchup for a defense that is in a groove.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. PHI
JAC favored by 5.5, Total ~42.5
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had one of the best defenses in the early going. This group has yet to allow more than 20 points in a game and just held the Patriots (six points) and Bengals (17 points) to poor offensive days in back-to-back weeks. With 10 sacks and eight turnovers through the first four weeks, this defense is approaching much-start territory.
Foye Oluokun red zone INT!
JAXvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fT7fhkOlY4
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
For Week 5, this Jacksonville D/ST is a strong start. The Eagles are currently banged up all around on offense. Saquon Barkley is dealing with a hamstring issue, Tank Bigsby is out multiple weeks after undergoing surgery, and DeVonta Smith is likely to miss another week due to a hamstring strain. That means the top playmakers in this offense for this week could be Will Shipley, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, and Darius Cooper.
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|2
|8
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. IND
|84%
|21
|2
|9
|Chicago Bears
|at GB
|59%
|21
|2
|10
|New York Jets
|vs. CLE
|3%
|19.25
8. Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST vs. IND
PIT favored by 2.5, Total ~44.5
The Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST could have a solid fantasy performance in Week 5. Although Pittsburgh has given up 27 points in back-to-back games, this defense has a plus matchup against the Colts this weekend. Daniel Jones has thrown an interception in all four games, and the offensive line has allowed multiple sacks in three of four contests. Start this defense.
9. Chicago Bears D/ST at GB
CHI favored by 2.5, Total ~44.5
Since allowing 37 points in the season opener, this Bears defense has been one of the best in football. This group allowed nine points to the Vikings in Week 2, seven points to the Eagles in Week 3, and 12 points to the Jets in Week 4. Now this defense will play a Packers offense that hasn't clicked yet. Jordan Love has been sacked at least three times in two of four contests, and the Bears rank fifth in EPA/play.
10. New York Jets D/ST vs. CLE
NYJ favored by 1.5, Total ~40
Given how the Browns offense has looked over the past few weeks, this no longer makes the Jets D/ST a must-start unit in Week 5. But this defense still has some potential this week. The Browns offensive line has allowed 11 sacks through four weeks, and New York has a top-15 pass rush win rate so far. Cleveland has also scored fewer than 24 points in three of four games.
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|3
|11
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. SF
|99%
|22.25
|3
|12
|Baltimore Ravens
|at ATL
|88%
|21
|3
|13
|New England Patriots
|vs. LV
|49%
|20.75
11. Seattle Seahawks D/ST vs. SF
SEA favored by 3, Total ~47.5
The Seattle Seahawks have a tough matchup against the 49ers offense in Week 5. San Francisco ranks second in points per game and seventh in yards per game to begin the season. However, this Seahawks D/ST is still a play in most leagues this week. The Seahawks have a top pressure rate while ranking second in pass rush win rate and EPA/play.
12. Baltimore Ravens D/ST at ATL
BAL favored by 3.5, Total ~45.5
The Baltimore Ravens are a top play this week against this Falcons offense. The Ravens have forced a turnover in three of four games and rank toward the top of the league in several defensive categories. They rank 10th in EPA/play and seventh in pass rush win rate to begin the season. While the Falcons have some superstar playmakers, this defense should be able to apply some pressure.
TRENTON SIMPSON INTERCEPTION!!!!
TUNE IN ON @NFLonCBS and @ParamountPlus. https://t.co/AwCNoOjeCb
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2026
13. New England Patriots D/ST vs. LV
NE favored by 3.5, Total ~45
The New England Patriots had a solid defensive game plan against Josh Allen last week. They totaled one sack, forced one fumble, and had an interception in the win. Although it's a bit riskier to roll with this New England defense against a revamped Las Vegas offense, there is some value here. Kirk Cousins has thrown an interception in three of four games, and the Patriots rank fifth in pass rush win rate.
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|4
|14
|Washington Commanders
|vs. NYG
|1%
|20
|4
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|at PIT
|4%
|23.5
|4
|16
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. DEN
|17%
|23
|4
|17
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. CHI
|52%
|23.5
|4
|18
|New York Giants
|at WSH
|5%
|23.5
Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. All of these D/ST have question marks surrounding their defenses. Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers.
The Commanders defense is likely your best bet this week if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. This unit has tallied multiple sacks in three of four games, and Jameis Winston has been sacked seven times over the past two games. With Winston throwing two interceptions last week, Washington could be a D/ST start in deeper formats.
As for the Colts, Chargers, Packers, and Giants, these four defenses are really risky to start. Indianapolis has played better on defense over the past two weeks but has forced only two turnovers this season. Los Angeles has allowed at least 24 points in all four games. The Bears showed they can move the ball with a backup quarterback in each of the past two weeks, and New York has only three sacks through four games.
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|5
|19
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at NE
|15%
|24.75
|5
|20
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at JAC
|67%
|24
|5
|21
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. BAL
|3%
|24.5
|5
|22
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. MIN
|6%
|22
|6
|23
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. CIN
|0%
|24.75
|6
|24
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. HOU
|3%
|23.75
|6
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|at LAR
|51%
|28
|6
|26
|San Francisco 49ers
|at SEA
|35%
|25.25
|6
|27
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. BUF
|87%
|25.5
|6
|28
|Detroit Lions
|at ARI
|30%
|24.75
|6
|29
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at DAL
|10%
|28.5
|6
|30
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. DET
|8%
|28.75
|Carolina Panthers
|BYE
|Kansas City Chiefs
|BYE
The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases this week. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 5.
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