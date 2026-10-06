👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 5 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2026 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Caleb Downs - Dallas Cowboys Defense, DST Streamers, IDP Rankings

Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 5 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 5 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.

In This Article hide
Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 5 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.

For Week 4, we had some solid D/ST hits. The Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Cleveland Browns were all Tier 1 defenses on this list. The Vikings scored nine fantasy points, the Ravens scored seven fantasy points, the Seahawks scored 12 fantasy points, the Packers scored eight fantasy points, and the Browns scored nine fantasy points.

Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 5 -- our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
1 1 Houston Texans at TEN 89% 16.25
1 2 Cincinnati Bengals at MIA 23% 17.75
1 3 Denver Broncos at LAC 81% 19.5
1 4 Minnesota Vikings at NO 97% 20.5
1 5 Dallas Cowboys vs. TB 16% 19
1 6 Cleveland Browns at NYJ 14% 19.25
1 7 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. PHI 54% 18.5

1. Houston Texans D/ST at TEN

HOU favored by 7, Total ~39.5

The Houston Texans defense has a prime opportunity in front of them in Week 5. This group will face a Titans offense that has definitely struggled in the early going. Tennessee has yet to score more than 20 points in a game through four contests, and Cam Ward has thrown an interception in back-to-back games.

After allowing 34 points to the Dallas Cowboys last week, expect the Texans defense to bounce back this coming week. Houston ranks tied for third in sacks (14) and will be able to get to Ward in this game. The Titans offensive line currently ranks 26th in pass block win rate. With at least three sacks in three consecutive games, start this D/ST in all formats.

2. Cincinnati Bengals D/ST at MIA

CIN favored by 7, Total ~42.5

The Cincinnati Bengals defense is a must-start fantasy option this week. This unit has improved significantly since last season. Cincinnati has totaled 14 sacks through four games (tied for the third-most), and ranks in the upper half of the league in EPA/play. This Bengals defense will play against arguably the worst offense in football in Week 5.

The Dolphins have yet to score more than 13 points in a game this season. Malik Willis has been sacked multiple times in three of four games and has only thrown one passing touchdown in four weeks. This Bengals defense should be in for a strong fantasy performance. Roll with this D/ST in all formats this weekend.

3. Denver Broncos D/ST at LAC

DEN favored by 3.5, Total ~42.5

The Denver Broncos lost some key members of the secondary to injuries last week. Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs) both left the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers with potential multi-week injuries. Surtain could miss a few weeks, while Moss could be sidelined with that rib injury that he suffered on Sunday. However, this Broncos D/ST is still a top play in Week 5.

The Chargers have been one of the worst offenses in the NFL to start the season. Justin Herbert has thrown at least one interception in every game this season, and Los Angeles' offensive line has allowed at least three sacks in three of four contests. That's good news for a Broncos defense that ranks sixth in pass-rush win rate.

4. Minnesota Vikings D/ST at NO

MIN favored by 1.5, Total ~42.5

This Vikings defense has been on another level to begin the 2026 season. This unit ranks first in pass rush win rate, first in pressure rate, first in blitz rate, first in sacks, first in points allowed, and first in EPA/play. Last week, this Minnesota D/ST totaled nine fantasy points behind a two-sack, one-turnover day.

While the Saints have shown the ability to score, fantasy managers can't possibly sit this Minnesota defense in Week 5. The Vikings have scored at least nine fantasy points in every game, and teams haven't had an answer for their high blitz rate through four weeks. Tyler Shough has also been sacked multiple times in each contest this season.

5. Dallas Cowboys D/ST vs. TB

DAL favored by 9.5, Total ~47.5

This Dallas Cowboys defense hasn't improved much from last season. This unit has allowed at least 28 points in three of four games, has only four sacks through four weeks, ranks 31st in pass rush win rate, and ranks 32nd in EPA/play. However, this Cowboys D/ST will be a top fantasy option in Week 5 against the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay will be starting undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in Week 5. Daniels made his first career start last week and didn't throw the ball well in a loss against the Green Bay Packers. He threw for 148 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while being sacked three times. The Cowboys should have a high enough fantasy floor in this game against a rookie QB making his second start.

6. Cleveland Browns D/ST at NYJ

NYJ favored by 1.5, Total ~40

The Cleveland Browns have played well defensively over the last few weeks. They totaled three sacks, forced an interception, and held the Buccaneers to 19 points in Week 2. Then, this same defense totaled three sacks, forced an interception, and held the Panthers to 18 points in Week 3. This past week, the Browns totaled five sacks with two interceptions against the Steelers.

That's enough reason to roll with this Browns defense with confidence in Week 5. Geno Smith has been sacked 12 times over the last three games, and Cleveland has tallied at least three sacks in three consecutive games. This is a strong matchup for a defense that is in a groove.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. PHI

JAC favored by 5.5, Total ~42.5

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had one of the best defenses in the early going. This group has yet to allow more than 20 points in a game and just held the Patriots (six points) and Bengals (17 points) to poor offensive days in back-to-back weeks. With 10 sacks and eight turnovers through the first four weeks, this defense is approaching much-start territory.

For Week 5, this Jacksonville D/ST is a strong start. The Eagles are currently banged up all around on offense. Saquon Barkley is dealing with a hamstring issue, Tank Bigsby is out multiple weeks after undergoing surgery, and DeVonta Smith is likely to miss another week due to a hamstring strain. That means the top playmakers in this offense for this week could be Will Shipley, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, and Darius Cooper.

 

Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
2 8 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. IND 84% 21
2 9 Chicago Bears at GB 59% 21
2 10 New York Jets vs. CLE 3% 19.25

8. Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST vs. IND

PIT favored by 2.5, Total ~44.5

The Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST could have a solid fantasy performance in Week 5. Although Pittsburgh has given up 27 points in back-to-back games, this defense has a plus matchup against the Colts this weekend. Daniel Jones has thrown an interception in all four games, and the offensive line has allowed multiple sacks in three of four contests. Start this defense.

9. Chicago Bears D/ST at GB

CHI favored by 2.5, Total ~44.5

Since allowing 37 points in the season opener, this Bears defense has been one of the best in football. This group allowed nine points to the Vikings in Week 2, seven points to the Eagles in Week 3, and 12 points to the Jets in Week 4. Now this defense will play a Packers offense that hasn't clicked yet. Jordan Love has been sacked at least three times in two of four contests, and the Bears rank fifth in EPA/play.

10. New York Jets D/ST vs. CLE

NYJ favored by 1.5, Total ~40

Given how the Browns offense has looked over the past few weeks, this no longer makes the Jets D/ST a must-start unit in Week 5. But this defense still has some potential this week. The Browns offensive line has allowed 11 sacks through four weeks, and New York has a top-15 pass rush win rate so far. Cleveland has also scored fewer than 24 points in three of four games.

 

Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
3 11 Seattle Seahawks vs. SF 99% 22.25
3 12 Baltimore Ravens at ATL 88% 21
3 13 New England Patriots vs. LV 49% 20.75

11. Seattle Seahawks D/ST vs. SF

SEA favored by 3, Total ~47.5

The Seattle Seahawks have a tough matchup against the 49ers offense in Week 5. San Francisco ranks second in points per game and seventh in yards per game to begin the season. However, this Seahawks D/ST is still a play in most leagues this week. The Seahawks have a top pressure rate while ranking second in pass rush win rate and EPA/play.

12. Baltimore Ravens D/ST at ATL

BAL favored by 3.5, Total ~45.5

The Baltimore Ravens are a top play this week against this Falcons offense. The Ravens have forced a turnover in three of four games and rank toward the top of the league in several defensive categories. They rank 10th in EPA/play and seventh in pass rush win rate to begin the season. While the Falcons have some superstar playmakers, this defense should be able to apply some pressure.

13. New England Patriots D/ST vs. LV

NE favored by 3.5, Total ~45

The New England Patriots had a solid defensive game plan against Josh Allen last week. They totaled one sack, forced one fumble, and had an interception in the win. Although it's a bit riskier to roll with this New England defense against a revamped Las Vegas offense, there is some value here. Kirk Cousins has thrown an interception in three of four games, and the Patriots rank fifth in pass rush win rate.

 

Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
4 14 Washington Commanders vs. NYG 1% 20
4 15 Indianapolis Colts at PIT 4% 23.5
4 16 Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN 17% 23
4 17 Green Bay Packers vs. CHI 52% 23.5
4 18 New York Giants at WSH 5% 23.5

Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. All of these D/ST have question marks surrounding their defenses. Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers.

The Commanders defense is likely your best bet this week if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. This unit has tallied multiple sacks in three of four games, and Jameis Winston has been sacked seven times over the past two games. With Winston throwing two interceptions last week, Washington could be a D/ST start in deeper formats.

As for the Colts, Chargers, Packers, and Giants, these four defenses are really risky to start. Indianapolis has played better on defense over the past two weeks but has forced only two turnovers this season. Los Angeles has allowed at least 24 points in all four games. The Bears showed they can move the ball with a backup quarterback in each of the past two weeks, and New York has only three sacks through four games.

 

Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
5 19 Las Vegas Raiders at NE 15% 24.75
5 20 Philadelphia Eagles at JAC 67% 24
5 21 Atlanta Falcons vs. BAL 3% 24.5
5 22 New Orleans Saints vs. MIN 6% 22
6 23 Miami Dolphins vs. CIN 0% 24.75
6 24 Tennessee Titans vs. HOU 3% 23.75
6 25 Buffalo Bills at LAR 51% 28
6 26 San Francisco 49ers at SEA 35% 25.25
6 27 Los Angeles Rams vs. BUF 87% 25.5
6 28 Detroit Lions at ARI 30% 24.75
6 29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL 10% 28.5
6 30 Arizona Cardinals vs. DET 8% 28.75
Carolina Panthers BYE
Kansas City Chiefs BYE

The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases this week. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 5.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Should I Drop Courtland Sutton?
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 5?
Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Coby White

to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Chicago Bulls

Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Denver Barkey

Makes Season Debut Monday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Won't Play Monday
Jake Sanderson

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Alex Ovechkin

Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Should I Drop Courtland Sutton?
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 5?
Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks